Study Finds Automatic Braking With Rearview Cameras, Sensors Can Cut Backup Crashes By 78 Percent (cbsnews.com) 60
A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that combining automatic braking with rearview cameras and sensors can cut reverse crashes by 78 percent. Rear automatic braking alone, which is an option in just 5 percent of new vehicles, is linked to a 62 percent drop in reported backup accidents in cars with that equipment. CBS News reports: Starting in May, all new cars in the U.S. will be required to have a rearview camera. Some automakers are going further by adding backup warning sensors and reverse automatic braking. For the first time, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested that combination of technology. Two models -- the 2017 Subaru Outback and Cadillac XT5 SUV -- earned superior ratings. Four other vehicles scored an advanced rating for generally avoiding a collision or substantially reducing the vehicle's speed. But there's some room to improve. One vehicle did not stop automatically when backing up to a dummy car parked at an angle. Automatic braking in the front will become standard in most cars in 2022 but there's currently no plan to make it standard for backing up.
I backed into a big white truck (Score:2)
I thought it was a big white wall, quite a bit farther away...
Fortunately I was moving quite slowly, and the trucking company was more amused than annoyed.
Camera Useless With Condensation (Score:1)
Why not just heat the small lense?
Bigger concern is, is this kind of braking possible with a real (i.e. manual) transmission?
And when the lens just gets splashed with mud, just disallow reverse gear?
What could possibly go wrong?
Manual transmissions account for 97% of new car sales in the US. It really isn't a consideration. Manuals are going away. Plan on it.
You can actually drive two at a time, dividing the mileage between them, a weekend fun car and daily driver, or motorcycle if you dare, or whatnot. Interestingly insurance tends not to be much more since you can't drive both at once. Cars also don't do well stored and unused.
And don't forget the frickin laser beams.
Which brings up an interesting point.
..... Suppose Person "A" stands near a car that's backing up. They, or one of their accomplices, uses a high-power laser pointer to disable the rear-facing cameras. Person "A" then "unintentionally" walks into the path of the reversing vehicle, making sure they avoid actually getting killed, but a big bruise would be good. Will the system disengage when it loses it's rearward vision? Will it do so fast enough? W
Note: think like someone trying to break the system
Re:Camera Useless With Condensation (Score:4, Informative)
I have a new car with a backup camera. It's great for parking in tight spaces and not much else. The resolution and quality is too low for it to be of much use unless I'm staring at it intently. I'm not sure if this is due to the screen or the camera. It's also not very useful at night or when it gets moisture or dirt on it.
Not 100%? (Score:3)
If we're headed for self-driving cars this seemingly trivial problem should be closer to 100% not 78%.
If we're headed for self-driving cars this seemingly trivial problem should be closer to 100% not 78%.
Nothing trivial about this kind of image recognition. There have been plenty of documented cases where a sophisticated algorithm can be made worthless by a simple sticker. Some day we should get closer to 99% but a computer system may never reach 100% when dealing with corner cases.
Nothing trivial about this kind of image recognition.
It's not image recognition. TFA (and indeed TFS) describes it as "backup warning sensors" -- presumably ultrasonic range sensors. 78% actually seems pretty pathetic for that kind of basic, well-understood technology.
Aye, the problem is don't do it with image recognition but instead measure distance to objects - LIDAR. It works better.
Re:Automated collision avoidance done right (Score:4, Funny)
I can see it now.
Senator: What do you mean there are no licensed drivers in the State of California?
Elon Musk: Well, you see, the government asked us to start a program in which we automatically reported every significant driving mistake, and it counted as a point on your license. After a month, we ran out of licensed drivers.
Senator: That's terrible. Can't you fix it so that it only counts the mistakes that got close to causing a crash?
Elon Musk: This is the fixed version. We started out with a version that included speeding tickets, and ran a 1% study. We went back to the drawing board when the number of licensed drivers dropped to zero within the first hour of driving.
My Camry has a backup camera and cross-traffic sensors. It will not brake automatically (I think that was added the following year). The camera gives me a wider angle view than is possible looking from the drivers seat, and the cross-traffic sensors set off an alert about a passing car or pedestrian well before I would be able to see them myself, especially if I'm next to one or two large vehicles. If it beeps I stop, wait to see if anything goes past, and if not I back up extra cautiously just in case. I d
I'm so old I remember back in the 70s the taxicab companies in New York discovered that putting a brake light in the rear window of their cars cut rear-ending accidents by 60%. The light was at eye level (for a driver) rather than bumper level.
You would have thought they had re-invented fire, the wheel, and all the rest of science and how marvelous everyone thought that was.
Now a car that brakes automatically before it hits something. My my.
Now, as then, my reaction is the only astounding thing is how absolutely anyone could be surprised at the result.
My Citroen bleats at any grass, so I generally ignore it. But fortunately it does not stop me driving.
Annnnd, what happens when I'm trying to back away from danger into some tall grass; is it going to let me, or is it going to overrule the human? I'm sick to death of engineers, etc., thinking they've thought of everything, to the detriment of the unsuspecting users, decades later.
So you've already decided that this is going to happen? Having a backup camera already, tall grass doesn't look a thing like a car or a small child, so it won't be hard to electronically differentiate. Just sayin.
And what about your constitutional right to run into things? Something something liberals. Anyhow make certain you start cutting the grass in your backyard again, if that's what you are worried about. Those damn teenagers are hiding in it.
What's going to happen is that the car is going to come to a stop until/unless you press the "override" button. Once you've done that, you can do whatever you like, and take responsibility for whatever outcome occurs.
Should the auto manufacturers work on getting real security into their vehicles before we install auto braking or anything that adjusts the car for you?
I had crashes doing that also.
Terrifying auto-braking during false positives (Score:2)
I rented a car with automatic braking, and the false positives are terrifying. I routinely triggered the autobraking when backing out of driveways onto the road, where there's a change in gradient. The ABS kicks in, and it sounds like your car has bottomed out and is grinding against the ground.
It's particularly annoying because you can see on the reverse camera that there's nothing behind you, so you start doubting yourself, the camera, and the car. It's kind of like a random punishment system. You don't k