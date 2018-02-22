Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Study Finds Automatic Braking With Rearview Cameras, Sensors Can Cut Backup Crashes By 78 Percent

Posted by BeauHD from the safety-first dept.
A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that combining automatic braking with rearview cameras and sensors can cut reverse crashes by 78 percent. Rear automatic braking alone, which is an option in just 5 percent of new vehicles, is linked to a 62 percent drop in reported backup accidents in cars with that equipment. CBS News reports: Starting in May, all new cars in the U.S. will be required to have a rearview camera. Some automakers are going further by adding backup warning sensors and reverse automatic braking. For the first time, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested that combination of technology. Two models -- the 2017 Subaru Outback and Cadillac XT5 SUV -- earned superior ratings. Four other vehicles scored an advanced rating for generally avoiding a collision or substantially reducing the vehicle's speed. But there's some room to improve. One vehicle did not stop automatically when backing up to a dummy car parked at an angle. Automatic braking in the front will become standard in most cars in 2022 but there's currently no plan to make it standard for backing up.

  • I thought it was a big white wall, quite a bit farther away...

    Fortunately I was moving quite slowly, and the trucking company was more amused than annoyed.

  • Water from condensation, especially when frozen over, make it worth-less than turning my head around. Vehicle manufacturers, please replace the rear camera and add radar with screen.

    • Why not just heat the small lense?

      Bigger concern is, is this kind of braking possible with a real (i.e. manual) transmission?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And when the lens just gets splashed with mud, just disallow reverse gear?
        What could possibly go wrong?

      • Additionally, "Bad weather aside, research shows that some conditions like shadows and sunlight low on the horizon and shining right into the lens can make the images useless. The camera may be working and the lens may be clean, but there are conditions that the camera cannot overcome." Low light conditions are also a problem compared to radar. Radar may not pick up small forgotten / misplaced items, but being able to recognizing them as is with the small distorted video image is a questionable use case. Li

      • Manual transmissions account for 97% of new car sales in the US. It really isn't a consideration. Manuals are going away. Plan on it.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward
          You mean 3%. My plan is to buy the nicest 3 manual cars, store two, and drive one at a time. Should last me the next 40 years, till I'm too old to drive. Either that, or leave this stinking fucking excuse for a country and move to a developing country where cheap manual cars are still the norm. Fuck America.

          • You can actually drive two at a time, dividing the mileage between them, a weekend fun car and daily driver, or motorcycle if you dare, or whatnot. Interestingly insurance tends not to be much more since you can't drive both at once. Cars also don't do well stored and unused.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jrumney ( 197329 )
          Manual transmissions used to have advantages over automatic for fuel economy and performance. Those days are over. At this point, manual transmissions are for hipsters, and cars with manual transmissions should really only come with one of these [hemmings.com] as its entertainment system.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward
            I like to work on my own car. One less computer = easier to fix. A manual transmission can actually be repaired, unlike a slush-o-matic that's basically junk once it fails. Also, one less computer between me and the road = more driving enjoyment. I want a machine, not a stinking iPad on wheels. The record player. Sure, why not?

    • And don't forget the frickin laser beams.

      • And don't forget the frickin laser beams.

        Which brings up an interesting point.

        Note: think like someone trying to break the system ..... Suppose Person "A" stands near a car that's backing up. They, or one of their accomplices, uses a high-power laser pointer to disable the rear-facing cameras. Person "A" then "unintentionally" walks into the path of the reversing vehicle, making sure they avoid actually getting killed, but a big bruise would be good. Will the system disengage when it loses it's rearward vision? Will it do so fast enough? W

    • Re:Camera Useless With Condensation (Score:4, Informative)

      by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:46PM (#56173025)

      I have a new car with a backup camera. It's great for parking in tight spaces and not much else. The resolution and quality is too low for it to be of much use unless I'm staring at it intently. I'm not sure if this is due to the screen or the camera. It's also not very useful at night or when it gets moisture or dirt on it.

  • Not 100%? (Score:3)

    by pubwvj ( 1045960 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:24PM (#56172931)

    If we're headed for self-driving cars this seemingly trivial problem should be closer to 100% not 78%.

    • If we're headed for self-driving cars this seemingly trivial problem should be closer to 100% not 78%.

      Nothing trivial about this kind of image recognition. There have been plenty of documented cases where a sophisticated algorithm can be made worthless by a simple sticker. Some day we should get closer to 99% but a computer system may never reach 100% when dealing with corner cases.

      • Nothing trivial about this kind of image recognition.

        It's not image recognition. TFA (and indeed TFS) describes it as "backup warning sensors" -- presumably ultrasonic range sensors. 78% actually seems pretty pathetic for that kind of basic, well-understood technology.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

        Aye, the problem is don't do it with image recognition but instead measure distance to objects - LIDAR. It works better.

  • My Camry has a backup camera and cross-traffic sensors. It will not brake automatically (I think that was added the following year). The camera gives me a wider angle view than is possible looking from the drivers seat, and the cross-traffic sensors set off an alert about a passing car or pedestrian well before I would be able to see them myself, especially if I'm next to one or two large vehicles. If it beeps I stop, wait to see if anything goes past, and if not I back up extra cautiously just in case. I d

  • Well duh (Score:3)

    by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:37PM (#56172987)

    I'm so old I remember back in the 70s the taxicab companies in New York discovered that putting a brake light in the rear window of their cars cut rear-ending accidents by 60%. The light was at eye level (for a driver) rather than bumper level.

    You would have thought they had re-invented fire, the wheel, and all the rest of science and how marvelous everyone thought that was.

    Now a car that brakes automatically before it hits something. My my.

    Now, as then, my reaction is the only astounding thing is how absolutely anyone could be surprised at the result.

  • Here is another way to cut backup crashes (Score:3)

    by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:49PM (#56173043) Journal
    Stop driving behind people when they are backing up.

  • Let's prevent rear end collisions also (Score:3)

    by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:50PM (#56173055) Journal
    Now that cars can detect objects in close proximity to the rear and automatically brake for them, why not take the next step by adding a feature to brake-check tailgaters? Ensuring a safe following distance in back would make it safer to brake hard to avoid collisions in front.

  • Trading Lives For Bumpers (Score:3, Insightful)

    by kackle ( 910159 ) on Thursday February 22, 2018 @07:57PM (#56173107)
    Annnnd, what happens when I'm trying to back away from danger into some tall grass; is it going to let me, or is it going to overrule the human? I'm sick to death of engineers, etc., thinking they've thought of everything, to the detriment of the unsuspecting users, decades later.

    • Annnnd, what happens when I'm trying to back away from danger into some tall grass; is it going to let me, or is it going to overrule the human? I'm sick to death of engineers, etc., thinking they've thought of everything, to the detriment of the unsuspecting users, decades later.

      So you've already decided that this is going to happen? Having a backup camera already, tall grass doesn't look a thing like a car or a small child, so it won't be hard to electronically differentiate. Just sayin.

      And what about your constitutional right to run into things? Something something liberals. Anyhow make certain you start cutting the grass in your backyard again, if that's what you are worried about. Those damn teenagers are hiding in it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 )

      What's going to happen is that the car is going to come to a stop until/unless you press the "override" button. Once you've done that, you can do whatever you like, and take responsibility for whatever outcome occurs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slazzy ( 864185 )
      I saw a YouTube video on how one of these systems works. To disable you have to turn it off, put it back into drive and then back into reverse or something then it disables.

  • Should the auto manufacturers work on getting real security into their vehicles before we install auto braking or anything that adjusts the car for you?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Brake pipes have never been secure, and it really isn't that big of a problem. So now someone can tap a wire and mess with your brakes in more ways than just draining the fluid to stop them working. Fantasies about controlling a car's brakes via the radio's Bluetooth connection aside, what threats do you actually see here? CAN networks have been separated between the high-speed engine management and safety network and the low speed infotainment, climate control and other "comfort" features on most cars f
  • Maybe I'm not seeing it right, but isn't "reverse automatic braking" what you do when the traffic light turns yellow as you approach?
  • Seen quite a few Tesla model x cars trying to back into supercharging stalls and they keep automatically braking. They finally give up and just drive away. Cars should definitely at least do more slowing down when they detect objects in front, but there should be some happy medium and not just slam on the brakes to cause folks behind to rear end you especially due to mistakes of sensors braking and slowing you down. Personally, I've always been one for cars trying to adapt by modulating it's taking over o

  • I rented a car with automatic braking, and the false positives are terrifying. I routinely triggered the autobraking when backing out of driveways onto the road, where there's a change in gradient. The ABS kicks in, and it sounds like your car has bottomed out and is grinding against the ground.

    It's particularly annoying because you can see on the reverse camera that there's nothing behind you, so you start doubting yourself, the camera, and the car. It's kind of like a random punishment system. You don't k

