Scientists Discover a New Way To Use DNA As a Storage Device

Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: Researchers from the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) in Ireland have developed a way to use bacteria to archive up to up to one zettabyte in one gram of DNA. The technique uses double-strained DNA molecules called plasmids to encode data which is stored in the Novablue strain of the E Coli bacteria. The Novablue bacteria has a fixed location, making it viable for storage, and the data can be transferred by releasing a mobile HB101 strain of E Coli which uses a process called conjugation to extract the data. The antibiotics tetracycline and streptomycin are used to control this process. The method is currently not only expensive, but also slow. Data retrieval takes up to three days at the moment, but researchers believe it should be possible to dramatically speed up this process. Equipment already exists that can be used to write to DNA in seconds. Stability and security are also an issue right now, but it is very early days for the technique, and these current downsides are not viewed as being significant enough to write it off. Potential uses for this method of data storage that have been suggested include the recording of medical records in human DNA, and increasing the traceability of the food chain.

  • T-Virus (Score:5, Insightful)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 @08:02PM (#56167189) Homepage

    Do you want the Resident Evil T-Virus? Because this is how you get the Resident Evil T-Virus.

    • I just thinking that finally someone has addressed my storage needs for all my porn. Now if they could just decrease the time to read or write the data.
      • If transferring one zettabyte takes three days, you get something like 3 gigabytes per second, which might be enough for your needs.
  • Generating electricity Yes :) Whole specimens.... :P

  • I recall Harvard guys doing data encoding with DNA a few years ago. Same cost/benefit in their technique (don't recall exact specifics beyond the four bases = quaternary number system in their encoding scheme): The information density is vast, but I/O slooow.

    Their application ideas were interesting though; like tiny cameras with memory integrated into wall paint - it would archive history of the room. All kinds of stuff one would think of needing tape backup circa 1995 these guys were pretty sure could be f

    • "The antibiotics tetracycline and streptomycin are used to control this process"

      What happens when generations of the bacteria develop resistance?

    • I recall Harvard guys doing data encoding with DNA a few years ago. Same cost/benefit in their technique (don't recall exact specifics beyond the four bases = quaternary number system in their encoding scheme): The information density is vast, but I/O slooow.

      Oh yeah.

      "Data retrieval takes up to three days at the moment, but researchers believe it should be possible to dramatically speed up this process."

      I don't think any amount of cache ram is going to help there.

  • 1 zettabyte = 1e9 terabytes
    3 days = 259200 seconds

    1 zettabyte / 3 days = 3,858 terabytes per second

    That sounds pretty quick to me, considering that the current Fiber Optic speed record [wikipedia.org] is only 1,050 terrabits per second or about 131 terrabytes per second.

    • 3 days for a response might not be fast enough. Multiple Read/Write devices could reduce the time. My thinking is that we are observing a Virus, not a Bacteria.

  • For those wondering, there's been studies and research on maximum genome size, and beyond a certain point (a couple hundred picograms) the mechanisms don't work for copying/processing/maintaining DNA. The largest animal genome would be around 132 micrograms (marbled lungfish)

    http://www.genomesize.com/stat... [genomesize.com]

    A picogram is 1/1,000,000,000,000 of a gram, so yeah, getting up to a full gram of the stuff, you can store a LOT of raw data - but it's not something you're going to have survive on its own without a v

  • Seems an incredibly stupid way to use antibiotics.

  • If it takes 3 days for a bacteria to produce a datum, then surely 3 bacteria can produce the datum in a day. Add a million or so and you've got yourself a speedy little data retrieval device. It's nothing but an engineering problem.
  • Sorry boss, the data storage evolved so I couldn't complete those TPS reports you asked for. And I'm taking the rest of day off because the bacteria in my computer gave me a bad case of the Dreaded Lurgi.
  • Have 37.2 TB [smithsonianmag.com] available.

  • They'll have to be careful with the coding scheme.

    Otherwise it would be possible to write an actual virus just by storing appropriate data into a file.

    Note that both DNA and RNA can have enzymatic activity - including functions that would cut them out of the backbone and form them into a viral genome, along with the molecular machinery to package and deliver it.

