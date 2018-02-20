Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Data Storage Hardware

Samsung Starts Mass Producing an SSD With Monstrous 30.72TB Capacity (betanews.com) 119

Posted by msmash from the enough-space dept.
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: Samsung says it is mass producing a solid state drive with monstrous capacity. The "PM1643," as it is called, offers an insane 30.72TB of storage space! This is achieved by using 32 x 1TB NAND flash. "Samsung reached the new capacity and performance enhancements through several technology progressions in the design of its controller, DRAM packaging and associated software. Included in these advancements is a highly efficient controller architecture that integrates nine controllers from the previous high-capacity SSD lineup into a single package, enabling a greater amount of space within the SSD to be used for storage. The PM1643 drive also applies Through Silicon Via (TSV) technology to interconnect 8Gb DDR4 chips, creating 10 4GB TSV DRAM packages, totaling 40GB of DRAM. This marks the first time that TSV-applied DRAM has been used in an SSD," says Samsung.

Samsung Starts Mass Producing an SSD With Monstrous 30.72TB Capacity More | Reply

Samsung Starts Mass Producing an SSD With Monstrous 30.72TB Capacity

Comments Filter:

  • Because it is intended for the enterprise and uses the Serial Attached SCSI interface, it is unlikely that it will be sold in any consumer retail channels.

    But soon...

    • why not pci-e?

      • For one it's probably intended for cloud storage services so they intend to hook a LOT of them up to one storage cluster which generally uses SCSI.
        Secondarily, faster transfers means more heat and they may be forcing the SCSI interfaces to "throttle" the transfers and keep the thermal issues manageable.
        I was surprised how easily thermal issues could pop up on just a 512gb M2 stick.

    • SAS/SCSI needs to go away.

      I'm sick of "enterprise" gear being a shitty HBA to a shared storage device that slows you down (both speed and latency from the HBA, and the latency and shared aspect part of the storage device).

      The world has spoken - NVMe PCIe flash isn't just the way of the future, it's the way of today.
      But for servers I want it in a hot swap drive bay, and I need it to be redundant. There are only a handful of RAID controllers out there that will support such a thing. (And as far as I know, y

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        I'm not sure the HBA is really the problem. I mean, you want I/O offload to some other CPU for RAID and logical disk management and some kind of physical disk channel multiplexing.

        There's no reason these things are inherently slow unless you're buying low end stuff. Obviously you'll get better raw I/O with direct NVMe off the PCIe bus to the CPU, but as soon as you get into RAID it gets more complicated. Either you use software RAID at the OS level or you have to add a RAID controller to your PCIe bus.

        • The HBA itself isn't a problem. No individual piece of such a setup is. But the cost of the HBA and cables, dealing with cable routing in the rack, handling risers and chassis slot compatibility, etc. only to then have to deal with an external box (perhaps 2 for redundancy) that gives you less performance than you could get with direct attached storage is overall shitty.

          If an HBA has its own PCIe bus, so can a RAID controller. There's no fundamental advantage there. The thing about software RAID is that

  • That 0.02 TB made the difference. (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @02:40PM (#56158854) Journal
    Originally I thought the capacity was 30.7 TB. I was like, meh! not impressed.

    Then I looked at the fourth significant digit. it is 2. Yes, it is actually 30.72 TB. That 651 parts per million more than my what I originally thought. Now I am all ears, looking at it carefully, camping outside Alibaba container terminal to be the first one on the block to get it.

    Very well done Dear Headline Writer, always provide very precise information. Next time, why stop with the fourth significant digit? You could be even more amazingly accurate and provide six, seven... why not go all the way to 11 significant digits! Most people have just 10 digits, so go for 11, that is a good number hard to beat.

  • New metric (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instead of LOC, it should be LOP (Library of Pr0n). So how many of these drive will it take to store a single LOP?

    • At 1700 MB/s the right question is: How many will it take to keep up with the current growth rate of the LOP.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Good point! At the current delta growth rate, that could far exceed the bandwidth capabilities to keep up.

      • eventually with the deepfakes type stuff, we won't need LOP's anymore, just a program to generate on the fly whatever midget+monkey+donkey fetish the mind can conjure up.

        Coupled with VR, this will spell the end of mankind -- constant, ever increasing levels of titillation and depravity.

  • Only $25,000 (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @02:54PM (#56158974) Homepage Journal
    I got a quote for these. Only $28k. Pretty good job by Samsung. The 16TB previous gen are about $11k.
    • Ooops, $28k, not $25k. But what is $3k worth anyway? I can't even get a bitcoin for that!

    • At $0.81 a Gigabyte that is still a lot. Especially being traditional drives are between $0.02 and $0.05 a Gigabyte

      I hope these disks are more reliable then a Raid-5

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 )
        Why would they need to be more reliable than a RAID 5? These aren't going into anything as single drives but as part of large dedicated storage systems. Also who the heck is still doing RAID 5 at the enterprise level? What is this 2002?

      • I would assert they will be used in the usual RAID 1/10/6 configurations. They are fast, but because there is so much data on them and I/O hasn't kept up, RAID 5 would likely not be used, but would be used for RAID 6. Of course, RAID 1 and RAID 10 will definitely be alternatives.

        I do wonder what the real world failure rate on these will be. From what I've seen, SSDs have definitely been more reliable than HDDs.

  • then a new station wagon I could upgrade from all those damn tapes.

  • How much is this behemouth going to cost? It cannot be cheap.

  • Beowulf cluster.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...of computers with these? you gotta wonder.

  • RPM of drive? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is this a slow 5200 RPM drive, or does it actually spin at 7200 RPM or even enterprise-level 15k rpm?

  • Since Samsung was the one who engineered stackable V-NAND [anandtech.com], I suspected that they could multiply the current market's SSD capacities by the layer-count. Maybe that's not what's happening here, but it sure seems like Samsung will have the edge in increasing SSD capacities.

  • Great! I've been looking for something to store my enormous collection of monster pictures on :)

  • I'd love to see this in a Full-Height 5 1/4" form factor for my old Pentium P133 server...

  • Around three years ago, we had articles claiming that we would have 128GB SSDs by this year.

    The market went backwards when that price issue hit around near 2 years ago.

    All I'd like (and have wanted for 3 years) is a "slow crappy" SSD that's "only" say 400MB/s sustained read and write, with typical SSD access times (or no more than half as slow as current ones)
    However that being said, in the 6 to 10TB range under 500$ USD.

    Looks like it's going to be 2026 at this rate unfortunately.

  • My 320 MB SCSI Maxtor hard drive I bought in 1987 is still a live and kicking. and only half full. Oh wait that's in my Amiga 2000 - that's why it's only half full - no bloated software!

    But Mr. Gates told us "No one will ever need more than 640K." so that means you don't need a 30+TB SSD - you only need a 12 MB Corvis Hard Drive!

  • Hey guys, you know about that flash chip shortage? I found them. Here they are.

  • Is there any evidence to show that these high-capacity SSDs result in lower-priced higher capacity SSDs in the near-term future?

    Perhaps some data indicating some kind of mass storage unit became more affordable or remained the same price but increased capacity (thus lowering the cost/unit-of-storage)?

    If so, what is that evidence? The article was almost indistinguishable from a press release and didn't point to any such evidence.

Slashdot Top Deals

If it is a Miracle, any sort of evidence will answer, but if it is a Fact, proof is necessary. -- Samuel Clemens

Close