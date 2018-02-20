Samsung Starts Mass Producing an SSD With Monstrous 30.72TB Capacity (betanews.com) 119
Brian Fagioli, writing for BetaNews: Samsung says it is mass producing a solid state drive with monstrous capacity. The "PM1643," as it is called, offers an insane 30.72TB of storage space! This is achieved by using 32 x 1TB NAND flash. "Samsung reached the new capacity and performance enhancements through several technology progressions in the design of its controller, DRAM packaging and associated software. Included in these advancements is a highly efficient controller architecture that integrates nine controllers from the previous high-capacity SSD lineup into a single package, enabling a greater amount of space within the SSD to be used for storage. The PM1643 drive also applies Through Silicon Via (TSV) technology to interconnect 8Gb DDR4 chips, creating 10 4GB TSV DRAM packages, totaling 40GB of DRAM. This marks the first time that TSV-applied DRAM has been used in an SSD," says Samsung.
It's hard to find prices for these devices, almost as if there's some secondary market where prices are negotiated without being displayed publicly. But from what I can tell, it's seems to be sent towards enterprise-tier, thus you'd have to be a big company just to get one.
If existing prices are a good way to calculate price of the 30TB whopper, it's likely to cost $14250 each (using $/TB from a Samsung MZ-76P4T0BW). Currently cheaper to get a three pack of spinning 12TB d
Currently cheaper to get a three pack of spinning 12TB drives (totalling $1350).
No one is really buying SSD in the enterprise based on it's price vs HDD.
No, but a lot of folks in enterprise will not by it based on its price compared with spinning rust. You can afford to spend a lot of time structuring your databases and similar so that frequently accessed data stays warm in a cache and still come out cheaper than the price of moving all your company's data to SSDs.
You can afford to spend a lot of time structuring your databases
The extrapolated cost of this 30TB drive is less than the burdened monthly cost of a single engineer. Furthermore, if disk I/O is your bottleneck, then moving your DB from HDD to SDD is likely to give you far more speedup than fiddling with your schema.
And if your company is small enough that a single 30 TB SSD is enough to meet your entire storage needs, then you probably aren't big enough to be so desperate for speed that you would buy a 30 TB SSD. I'm expecting most of these will be used for the most frequently accessed data for companies that are Google-scale, not companies whose total data capacity needs are rivaled only by my home RAID array.
But "fiddling with your schema" so that tables that get hit frequently are indexed on SSDs or DRAM drives (and, if necessary, stored in their entirety on those drives) means you get most of the speed win without the expense of storing your *entire* data collection on an SSD. The more you can separate out the frequently accessed data from the rarely accessed data, the easier it is to keep your costs sane. And the bigger your total storage needs, the more that design decision matters.
In my experience running IT for a large department the cost saved in not having to replace drives, and worse, restore data is worth the cost of SSDs, probably just in labor costs but also the additional peace of mind.
"For most corporate workloads, the acquisition cost of flash storage is still significantly greater than for HDD storage. However, when operating costs are factored in, the TCO for SSDs may actually already be lower than for equivalent HDD arrays. Use of SSDs reduces data center costs for power, cooling, floor space, rack space, and maintenance. And as SSD purchase prices continue to fall, the TCO disparity can only grow greater over time."
https://www.zadarastorage.com/... [zadarastorage.com]
A day of a competent DBA costs about $1000.
You want to tell me a competent DBA will outperform on an HDD a less dompetent one on an SSD?
Dream on
No, what I mean is that a good DBA can make the difference between needing to store everything on an SSD and needing only to store indices and frequently accessed data, and the rest of the performance problems can be handled with sharding for a lot less than the cost of storing everything on an SSD.
Sure, but it's a factor for the non Galaxy class Federation Starships.
You can't have them in you workstation, they make too much noise and are too slow for gaming.
WTF are you smoking?
How "loud" are 3 1/2" drives?
SATA III drives are "too slow" for gaming?
I watch truckloads of SATA HDD roll out of my local Fry's and Microcenter, I don't think everyone buying HDD has a server farm at home.
What else are you going to use them for? You can't have mechanical disks in laptops or other portable devices, they just break. You can't have them in you workstation, they make too much noise and are too slow for gaming. The only remaining application for mechanical drives is in servers.
Well you can use them portables they just suck because you usually end up with 5400rpm drives and no one wants them. They work fine in workstations and many have them as secondary drives, booting and loading frequently used apps off of a smaller SSD because large SSDs are still somewhat expensive (for now, this is rapidly changing) . Also most games don't really benefit from faster storage. Some do, but most don't.
As for servers, nope, that's going away too. I just ordered up a bunch of Cisco UCS blades
Wrong question.
How many simultaneous pr0n streams can it sustain?
It's got 40GB of RAM, so pretty much all of them.
Bring it down to $300 and I'll buy one.
I mean SSDs been available for ~10-26 years now, depending on how you define "available", you'd think they'd have figured out how to get the $/GB below that of HDDs long ago but it's maybe 6-12 months away before hitting that milestone, let alone advancing to the $/TB milestone.
Because it is intended for the enterprise and uses the Serial Attached SCSI interface, it is unlikely that it will be sold in any consumer retail channels.
But soon...
why not pci-e? (Score:2)
why not pci-e?
Secondarily, faster transfers means more heat and they may be forcing the SCSI interfaces to "throttle" the transfers and keep the thermal issues manageable.
I was surprised how easily thermal issues could pop up on just a 512gb M2 stick.
iscsi sucks (Ceph man) wait ESXI can't use that wi (Score:2)
iscsi sucks (Ceph man) wait ESXI can't use that with out an iscsi gateway.
SAS/SCSI needs to go away.
I'm sick of "enterprise" gear being a shitty HBA to a shared storage device that slows you down (both speed and latency from the HBA, and the latency and shared aspect part of the storage device).
The world has spoken - NVMe PCIe flash isn't just the way of the future, it's the way of today.
But for servers I want it in a hot swap drive bay, and I need it to be redundant. There are only a handful of RAID controllers out there that will support such a thing. (And as far as I know, y
I'm not sure the HBA is really the problem. I mean, you want I/O offload to some other CPU for RAID and logical disk management and some kind of physical disk channel multiplexing.
There's no reason these things are inherently slow unless you're buying low end stuff. Obviously you'll get better raw I/O with direct NVMe off the PCIe bus to the CPU, but as soon as you get into RAID it gets more complicated. Either you use software RAID at the OS level or you have to add a RAID controller to your PCIe bus.
The HBA itself isn't a problem. No individual piece of such a setup is. But the cost of the HBA and cables, dealing with cable routing in the rack, handling risers and chassis slot compatibility, etc. only to then have to deal with an external box (perhaps 2 for redundancy) that gives you less performance than you could get with direct attached storage is overall shitty.
If an HBA has its own PCIe bus, so can a RAID controller. There's no fundamental advantage there. The thing about software RAID is that
DING DING DING! We have the winner!
As soon as I saw the connection I knew those speeds were utter bullshit.
That 0.02 TB made the difference. (Score:5, Funny)
Then I looked at the fourth significant digit. it is 2. Yes, it is actually 30.72 TB. That 651 parts per million more than my what I originally thought. Now I am all ears, looking at it carefully, camping outside Alibaba container terminal to be the first one on the block to get it.
Very well done Dear Headline Writer, always provide very precise information. Next time, why stop with the fourth significant digit? You could be even more amazingly accurate and provide six, seven... why not go all the way to 11 significant digits! Most people have just 10 digits, so go for 11, that is a good number hard to beat.
They claim it's 30.72GB but all you really get is 30.1415926535GB of space.
I'll take the 30 TB, you can have the slice of pi
That's 20GB you are making fun of. We used to dream of drives with a fraction of that capacity. (Uphill both ways, etc.)
640 kilobytes, but to be fair, that ought to be enough for anybody.
Meh. My first hard drive was 40MB -- special order, the machine's stock drive was 20MB.
So it's 500 times my first hard drive.
Luxury...
32 x 1TB NAND flash = 32TB or 30.72TiB.
I did not calculate that 30.72 number, I took it out of the headline thinking it was supposed to say 30.72 TiB instead of 30.72 TB.
2^40 or 10^12 size terabytes?
"PM1643, why aren't you at your post? PM1643, do you copy?"
RAM is far faster than flash, and far more tolerant to being written lots. Itâ(TM)s used as a cache to both speed up the drive, and reduce wear on the actual flash.
New metric (Score:1)
Instead of LOC, it should be LOP (Library of Pr0n). So how many of these drive will it take to store a single LOP?
At 1700 MB/s the right question is: How many will it take to keep up with the current growth rate of the LOP.
Good point! At the current delta growth rate, that could far exceed the bandwidth capabilities to keep up.
In other words, they're fucked.
eventually with the deepfakes type stuff, we won't need LOP's anymore, just a program to generate on the fly whatever midget+monkey+donkey fetish the mind can conjure up.
Coupled with VR, this will spell the end of mankind -- constant, ever increasing levels of titillation and depravity.
Only $25,000 (Score:3)
Either that was an unnecessary correction, or you need a correction to your correction
At $0.81 a Gigabyte that is still a lot. Especially being traditional drives are between $0.02 and $0.05 a Gigabyte
I hope these disks are more reliable then a Raid-5
I would assert they will be used in the usual RAID 1/10/6 configurations. They are fast, but because there is so much data on them and I/O hasn't kept up, RAID 5 would likely not be used, but would be used for RAID 6. Of course, RAID 1 and RAID 10 will definitely be alternatives.
I do wonder what the real world failure rate on these will be. From what I've seen, SSDs have definitely been more reliable than HDDs.
Now if this disn't cost more... (Score:1)
then a new station wagon I could upgrade from all those damn tapes.
I have to wonder (Score:2)
A car and a leg!
Or two legs, even!
Beowulf cluster.... (Score:1)
...of computers with these? you gotta wonder.
RPM of drive? (Score:1)
Is this a slow 5200 RPM drive, or does it actually spin at 7200 RPM or even enterprise-level 15k rpm?
Virtual +1 Funny.
Please use proper capacity units. (Score:2)
30.72 TB is approximately 2 Library of Congresses.
https://blogs.loc.gov/thesignal/2012/04/a-library-of-congress-worth-of-data-its-all-in-how-you-define-it/ [loc.gov]
Yeah but they don't store porn...
So, time is going backwards?
Time to sell all my Bitcoins right now and buy them at 8 cents each in 2010!
I was wondering about this (Score:2)
Since Samsung was the one who engineered stackable V-NAND [anandtech.com], I suspected that they could multiply the current market's SSD capacities by the layer-count. Maybe that's not what's happening here, but it sure seems like Samsung will have the edge in increasing SSD capacities.
This one looks to be. That's how big you have to go to need such a large form factor.
Monster pictures (Score:2)
Form Factor? (Score:2)
I'd love to see this in a Full-Height 5 1/4" form factor for my old Pentium P133 server...
Sadly we're still stagnated (Score:2)
Around three years ago, we had articles claiming that we would have 128GB SSDs by this year.
The market went backwards when that price issue hit around near 2 years ago.
All I'd like (and have wanted for 3 years) is a "slow crappy" SSD that's "only" say 400MB/s sustained read and write, with typical SSD access times (or no more than half as slow as current ones)
However that being said, in the 6 to 10TB range under 500$ USD.
Looks like it's going to be 2026 at this rate unfortunately.
BAH! (Score:2)
My 320 MB SCSI Maxtor hard drive I bought in 1987 is still a live and kicking. and only half full. Oh wait that's in my Amiga 2000 - that's why it's only half full - no bloated software!
But Mr. Gates told us "No one will ever need more than 640K." so that means you don't need a 30+TB SSD - you only need a 12 MB Corvis Hard Drive!
flash shortage much? (Score:2)
Evidence to show these drives push down prices? (Score:2)
Is there any evidence to show that these high-capacity SSDs result in lower-priced higher capacity SSDs in the near-term future?
Perhaps some data indicating some kind of mass storage unit became more affordable or remained the same price but increased capacity (thus lowering the cost/unit-of-storage)?
If so, what is that evidence? The article was almost indistinguishable from a press release and didn't point to any such evidence.
