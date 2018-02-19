Microsoft Finally Documents the Limitations of Windows 10 on ARM (thurrott.com) 51
For over a year we've been treated to the fantasy that Windows 10 on ARM was the same as Windows 10 on x86. But it's a bit more nuanced than that. Paul Thurrott: 64-bit apps will not work. Yes, Windows 10 on ARM can run Windows desktop applications. But it can only run 32-bit (x86) desktop applications, not 64-bit (x64) applications. (The documentation doesn't note this, but support for x64 apps is planned for a future release.)
Certain classes of apps will not run. Utilities that modify the Windows user interface -- like shell extensions, input method editors (IMEs), assistive technologies, and cloud storage apps -- will not work in Windows 10 on ARM.
It cannot use x86 drivers. While Windows 10 on ARM can run x86 Windows applications, it cannot utilize x86 drivers. Instead, it will require native ARM64 drivers instead. This means that hardware support will be much more limited than is the case with mainstream Windows 10 versions. In other words, it will likely work much like Windows 10 S does today.
No Hyper-V.
Older games and graphics apps may not work. Windows 10 on ARM supports DirectX 9, DirectX 10, DirectX 11, and DirectX 12, but apps/games that target older versions will not work. Apps that require hardware-accelerated OpenGL will also not work.
Re:
I imagine the inability of third party cloud storage apps is a "flaw" that won't be fixed any time soon. Sorry Dropbox and google Drive, you're out.
Re:To do list
I imagine the inability of third party cloud storage apps is a "flaw" that won't be fixed any time soon. Sorry Dropbox and google Drive, you're out.
No, no, no. It's a technical limitation of emulation, not some kind of insidious plan to block out competition.
Windows 10 on ARM supports shell extensions just fine -- the vendors have to recompile their applications is all. Nothing Mac OS developers didn't go through during the PPC -> Intel transition twelve years ago.
Literally anyone who's written shell extensions for Windows Explorer before will already understand the problem: shell extensions are loaded into the same process as Windows Explorer itself. Loading x86 code into a process that's running native ARM code just isn't going to work.... lots of issues that are pretty much impossible to work around, like calling conventions, endianness, memory layout, ASLR implementation.... all sorts of fun things. How would you even get an x86 emulator to pick and choose when to kick in? Based on memory ranges of loaded DLLs? No way -- you don't want that kind of voodoo horseshit going on in your apps, especially Windows Explorer, whose extensibility model is already pretty rickety as it is.
Re:
Nothing Mac OS developers didn't go through during the PPC -> Intel transition twelve years ago. [...] How would you even get an x86 emulator to pick and choose when to kick in?
Actually, Apple dealt with this years ago during the 68K/PPC transition. Yes, you could load 68K code into a running PPC application and have it emulate it (mostly because nobody wanted to touch the File Manager which was hand-optimized 68K assembler, as I understand it).
Though the answer to the question was you told it what the code was pointing at (i.e., 68K or PPC).
Re:
I wouldn't say there are any particular unexpected showstoppers in that list.
Hyper-V would need to be replace the underlying hypervisor to support ARM guests. It's not an emulator (?) so would never support running x86 VMs in any case.
OpenGL will only use whatever level MS and Qualcomm have bothered to support in their driver. Given it's an Android smartphone chipset, Open GL ES and Vulkan are likely better supported.
x86-64 would be a nice to have but the idea is to get developers releasing arm64 binaries,
Re:
this list is referring to ARM, not the Pentium 4 sir.
Impossible!
The ARM port can't run x86 drivers?
Say it isn't so!
That Slashdot has completely hit rock bottom...
Re:
Re:
No Hyper-V?
Well darn. I was hoping to run VirtualBox on it so it could run Windows programs.
Seems fair enough.
Looks like they've put their work in really.
Lack of x64 is an issue, but I do wonder how you'd have any chance of running drivers for a whole different processor in any meaningful way. Even multiple quite old versions of DirectX.
Re:
With MS Office, at least, I believe it’s Microsoft’s guidance even on x86 to use the 32-bit version unless you have a specific need for 64-bit. So it’s not like there’s a functional difference in that use case.
64 Bit Support is Unlikely (Score:3)
Patenting interfaces
Wasn't there a big court case recently when Oracle tried to sue Google over the Java API.
That was copyright. Patents expire after 20 years, so the 64bit issues should be coming to a head real soon. (It is from time of filing, not time of release in a product.)
Re:
Microsoft already has several of their own x86 emulators. There was the old Microsoft Virtual PC app, then the server edition after that, plus their Azure stuff.
ARM64 drivers but can't support 64 bit application
I don't think any of this is a surprise
So, with different hardware, anything that relies on non-ARM hardware drivers can't. Seems logical.
Also, since it's windows10, and not windows7, older graphics requires aren't there.
Again, seems logical. I'm guessing that the windows user interface has been re-built, and probably lacks a whole lot of backwards compatibility. Given that ARM devices are likely performance restricted by comparison, it's no surprise to me that there's little or no access to any ARM-specialized user interfaces (i.e. all of them). Not really disappointing, but a limitation for sure.
64-bit apps is obviously a momentary restriction -- it won't last long. That's simply proof that the project began before wide-spread 64-bit ARM adoption. It'll follow suit in short order.
HyperV, I'm sure, is similarly a few generations ahead of the windows ARM project. I'd bet that adoption of windows on ARM will dictate whether or not HyperV gets brought in at all. And reasonably so.
Windows on ARM wasn't meant to be parallel to x86
Windows on ARM was Microsoft's hedge against the latter scenario. If Intel imploded, it wouldn't take their Windows franchise with it. The possibility of losing their biggest software platform to ARM also put enormous pressure on Intel to reduce the power consumption of the CPUs. Which they did, and as a result current Intel quad core laptops have just a 15W TDP and can run circles around ARM devices.
Microsoft never intended to sell Windows for x86 and Windows for ARM beside each other. It was an either/or hedge based on performance per Watt, and x86 won out. The only reason it's resurfacing again is because laptop prices have been dropping. You can get a decent baseline model for less than $500 now, which used to be a good sale price for an about-to-be-discontinued model a few years ago. As the price drops, something has to give. Most of the hardware has already been pared down to razor-thin margins. The only two remaining pieces of fat left in modern laptop prices are:
Microsoft isn't gonna give up the OS slice of that pie, so they're gonna wave around Windows on ARM in a threatening manner to see if they can pressure Intel into giving up some of their slice of the pie.
Just use Linux
If these are the limitations you are willing to accept then you might as well just use Linux with WINE. It'll run more applications than this garbage.
Re:
Nope https://dl.winehq.org/wine-bui... [winehq.org]
No
For over a year we've been treated to the fantasy that Windows 10 on ARM was the same as Windows 10 on x86.
No one thought that. Microsoft has been very clear from the outset what Windows 10 on ARM offers.
64-bit apps will not work.
Incorrect. 64-bit ARM applications will work, of course. And Microsoft has always said the initial target for x86 emulation was 32-bit applications. That was announced in 2016 [anandtech.com].
It cannot use x86 drivers.
Of course it can't. Why would anyone think it would?
Not surprising really
Back in the days NT run on Risc it was able to run x86 code, but only 16 bit x86 code. That's because the emulator was in the Windows On Windows (WOW) layer. Back then WOW was a way to run 16 bit code on a 32 bit OS. On an x86 chip it run the node natively. On Risc it used an emulator, which Microsoft had licensed from Insignia Solutions.
So on a MIPS R4000 machine you ended up with this
1) You could run Win16 and Dos x86 applications because those run in the WOW layer or in NTVDM, the NT virtual Dos machine
Re:
The only 64bit versions of windows for alpha were development versions that were never released publicly (although it would be interesting if they did release them, just for historical curiosity).
Although alpha was a 64bit chip, it used backwards compatibility flags in the compiler to get it to appear as a 32bit cpu for nt.
It could however run 32bit x86 code through emulation... The emulation wasn't all that fast, but alphas were much faster than x86 cpus available at the time so even after the emulation ov