We've Reached Peak Smartphone

You don't really need a new smartphone. From a column on the Washington Post (may be paywalled): Sure, some of them squeeze more screen into a smaller form. The cameras keep getting better, if you look very close. And you had to live under a rock to miss the hoopla for Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone X or the Samsung Galaxy S8. Many in the smartphone business were sure this latest crop would bring a "super cycle" of upgrades. But here's the reality: More and more of Americans have decided we don't need to upgrade every year. Or every other year. We're no longer locked into two-year contracts and phones are way sturdier than they used to be. And the new stuff just isn't that tantalizing even to me, a professional gadget guy. Holding onto our phones is better for our budgets, not to mention the environment. This just means we -- and phone makers -- need to start thinking of them more like cars. We may have reached peak smartphone. Global shipments slipped 0.1 percent in 2017 -- the first ever decline, according to research firm IDC. In the United States, smartphone shipments grew just 1.6 percent, the smallest increase ever. Back in 2015, Americans replaced their phones after 23.6 months, on average, according to research firm Kantar Worldpanel. By the end of 2017, we were holding onto them for 25.3 months.
Me: 2004 Camry, 2008 Mac tower, iPhone 6s with a recently- (and freely-) replaced battery.
If something can perform its intended job, it does not need replacing.
Radio Shack TRS-80, 1968 Volkswagen Bug, Carter is President, cell phones are just an itch in the FCC's butt.
Life is good.
My neighbor just died of cholera. This is the good life!
So his widow is pretty hot I take it.
Your 1999 Nissan likely burns oil at that age. Nothing older than 2006 really should be on the road unless it's a collector car. If it's a truck, that moves up to 2010.
This simply is not true. I have a truck from 1993. It doesn't burn oil. These days it only sees about 20 miles per year as I only use it to haul stuff to the dump, or buy mulch or landscaping stones, etc. Why in the hell would I buy a new truck to replace it when I costs me about around $120 per year? How much pollution is created to build a new vehicle? I'm going to guess quite a bit in comparison to a vehicle that even burns a modest amount of oil
The iPhone likewise, Anything older than the SE or iPhone 5S is probably "too old" but probably still usable as a phone.
Too old for what? I currently have a Samsung S5. It does mo
I believe the term that you need is "market saturation" of "good enough goods". The new devices promise more CPU and GPU power, but most people including me do not tap that power. It also does not help that recent OS versions have changed graphics, and people do not want to learn old things anew.
According to free market capitalism there is no such thing as "good enough goods". There are supposed to be an infinite amount of innovation of products and services to sell in the market and produce capital. That's the entire underpinning of the entire Capitalist economic system. If we suddenly run out of new products and services to sell because no one desires anything better and everyone is cool with life as-is, the whole market collapses. What do we do then?
Yes, but there comes a point where "good enough" is not worth the cost of improving.
As a n example, look at aircraft - in the early days of flight there were many improvements constantly appearing and aircraft got better and better, until we reached the 747 and Concorde (2 planes that performed different tasks - one efficient, one fast) and that's pretty much where the state of the art stopped. Nobody tried to make a new plane for a very long time after those, and even today when the first new models came o
As a n example, look at aircraft - in the early days of flight there were many improvements constantly appearing and aircraft got better and better, until we reached the 747 and Concorde (2 planes that performed different tasks - one efficient, one fast) and that's pretty much where the state of the art stopped.
I'm sorry, but you know very little about modern aircraft. A modern 747 is no more similar to the 1970 model, than an iPhone X is similar to the original iPhone. Take a look at the 747 prototype [wikipedia.org] vs. a semi-current 747-8F [wikipedia.org] and check e.g. the size of the engine pods.
Aircraft have continued to improve. Fly-by-wire systems. Lighter and stronger materials. Better fuel efficiency and quieter engines through advanced CFD modeling. More cost-effiective maintenance by having telemetry sent straight to the manufacturer. So parts can be sent to the next maintenance call before pilots report a problem. Some components are made from carbon-fibre for strength.
But the basic general shape of an aircraft hasn't changed. It's a slow refinement process. You'll notice that the tips of w
It's not just refinement of existing designs - manufacturers are starting to experiment with electric aircraft now. Batteries don't have the capacity for long flights yet, but short hops are starting to look doable. Not to mention automated drones that can carry people. There was a hybrid aircraft announced late last year which had three ordinary jet engines, one electric engine, batteries and a generator.
There's going to be some exciting developments in aircraft in the next few decades. They'll mostly have
Just as we've s
I want:
A tiny phone that just dials and talks and runs a 4G access point. You take this everywhere, it's tiny and fits in your pocket and solid enough to not need a case, you can call and read messages, and run it as a wifi hotspot. The interface reflects the tiny nature. Use a Wifi tablet as your main media/work device connected via the tiny phone's hotspot.
Phones as getting bigger and clumsier, and Android tablets have stalled, (largely due to some idiot and his ChromeOS, and 'Android Go' targetting none
I want it to run OpenBSD as well. I'll live with FreeBSD.
That's it. Exactly what you said plus a shift from what ever Android has become under the direction of Google to a *BSD.
My current phone is a Kyocera DuraPlus. [google.com] And I still managed to break the screen.
My mobile computing device with wifi and emergency cell service is a Galaxy Note 4. The only reason I upgraded was because my Note 3 fell out of my pocket and was taken out by my tractor's tiller because I was listening to FM radio on it.
But as OP stated I don't need a "Desktop Environment". I need a way to make a phone call and turn it into a hotspot to connect a real DE. Be it a tablet, laptop, Galaxy Note sized computing device.
But we're the minority. The majority don't care what OS it runs as long as it gets their job done so there's really no economic value in adopting bsd from the major manufacturers. I think to attract the mass, the best way is looks now that we've reached the cpu gpu plateau. We might probably go back to the time when Motorola used to make weird phones.
I think the new direction needs to be more options on the high end. Actually have a version of the latest iPhone / Samsung that has 2mm more depth to allow twice the battery power. Have screen sizes ranging from 3.5"-7". There are needs in the marketplace which aren't being met, and I know sales to at least users like me stalled as a result. The moment Note screens stopped getting bigger (curved screen doesn't count) is the moment my Note 4 became my first phone I have owned for over 3 years.
The Zanco Tiny? [dailymail.co.uk]
Until the next gen memory chips start getting integrated, or some awesome nano tube tetraherz processor gets released, we have reached the more than good enough for 99 % of the population. And thank God for that, we don't need any more heaps of tech landfill as the multiple new generations of phone/tablets quickly obsolete themselves.
I still find it disturbing up to this day that every phones older than a few years old gets out of support for security updates. Too many Android devices with old unpatched firmware in the wild. Iphone? 4 and a half years later and no more updates from Apple. The hardware might be robust, but manifacturers donâ(TM)t give a shit about keeping security & os updates indefinitely. Thatâ(TM)s a major problem. Thoughts?
Yes, google thought about it a while ago. That's the reason why Android Oreo introduced project treble. The reason the vast majority of smartphones never get updates is because each update requires vendor customization for each piece of hardware. Project treble has split apart the hardware support layer from the main OS layer. Going forward, the vendors only need to create the initial implementation of the hardware layer, and then each time a new version of Android is released it can be laid over top the ol
The more likely explanation is that people just don't have the disposable income they used to, in fact, it has been declining for years.
The more likely explanation is that people just don't have the disposable income they used to, in fact, it has been declining for years.
Nonsense! Disposable income is increasing thanks to Bitcoin! People are wisely investing any leftover cash in this miracle new currency instead of buying new smartphones. Next year, their Bitcoin profits will increase their disposable income so much that they can then afford to buy 100 new smartphones, instead of just one!
Smartphone vendors really need to come out with phones that spew out cryptocoins in their spare time! Then folks will buy new smartphones. If it can't mine cryptocoins in its spare t
Actually my (and most other Americans) disposable income has been flat and is not changing much. (We just looked at our first post-taxcut paycheck.)
See! I can do anecdotes too!
From the Tax Policy Center: The cut is estimated to be $930 this year for the middle one-fifth of taxpayers, which is about $35 a paycheck if you get paid every two weeks.
I don't know how much you get paid, but I'm not going to call an extra $30 in my paycheck a big jump in disposable income.
And I'm not going to celebrate it in any ca
The more likely explanation is that people just don't have the disposable income they used to, in fact, it has been declining for years.
With the exception of Russia and Greece, the inverse of your claim seems to be what economists hold to be true.
https://data.oecd.org/hha/hous... [oecd.org]
WTF Slashdot!? I didn't tick the AC box!
Strat
Computers have reached that no later than 2008. A level of quality that is basically sufficient to satisfy nearly all users, and if all you really care about is office, that level was already reached before the millennium rolled over. You could easily tell that by simply looking at how long you keep your computer. This one here is now about 5 years old and I still have no reason to replace it. I don't think a computer would have lasted me 5 years back in 2000, simply because most new software wouldn't run on it properly.
Today I'm hard pressed to find software that doesn't run and if, I'd be hard pressed to say I want or even need that software.
Same with smartphones today. People can do what they want to do with the cellphones they already have. The need to upgrade because the new version of your OS doesn't run or to finally run the software you want to run smoothly simply isn't there anymore. Better graphics, more CPU power, ok, but what for? Until we replace our computers with cellphones, i.e. having docking stations that turn cellphones into desktop replacements, the need for that power simply isn't there.
Hah. Microsoft is smarter than you are.
So, you think your machine is OK because it could run MS Office? Guess what? We moved the goal posts. Now your machine wheezes and sputters.
Think you can just keep using your old copies and licenses? Oops. Those servers. Just where did we put them?
It's really not that hard to bloat up software. Lots of companies have been perfecting this behavior for years.
Oooh! Shiny!
Better graphics, more CPU power, ok, but what for?
Hobby work and media. We're now in a world where for $200 you can buy a camera that can record 4k HFR content. You have a screen with lots of pixels to fill. Sure you can run your game at a lower resolution but those nice screens exist for a reason.
I agree with the general sentiment but there's a surprising number of people who still have a need for some high end computing power. Not just nerds or gamers but common people. My last PC upgrade was in 2015, and I was replacing a computer that wasn't even remot
Actually this is true for gamers as well, you can find plenty of vids on YouTube of people playing popular titles like the new Doom title and Rocket League on 10 year old Phenom IIs and C2Qs. I can say I've ended up joining that camp as well as I used to build a PC every other year (with a major upgrade in the off year) during the MHz wars, but now? My FX-8320e (which is just a gold binned FX-8350 from 2012) plays all my games at 60 FPS+ paired with an R9 280 and just chews through video renders like it was
I think the next thing we'll see is an uptick in requests for new batteries from current phone owners.
People will decide that the phone they have is "good enough" and just replace batteries when the charge isn't enough to get them through the day,
I was glad when AV gear reached the good enough point (1080p and DD 5.1 surround for me), then PCs (after I quit hardcore gaming, I doubt I'll ever need more than an i5 and 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD for the foreseeable future), now smartphones.
All my devices have all the features I want, and more.
Having said all that, I'm glad we got to the good enough point with smartphones. Hopefully, the prices of high end devices can start coming down now.
I hate upgrading shit just for the sake of upgrading. I can't justify getting rid of something in perfect working order just because something new is released. I just wait until something breaks, then go out and buy the best replacement I can at the moment, which will last me another several years. I was glad when AV gear reached the good enough point (1080p and DD 5.1 surround for me), then PCs (after I quit hardcore gaming, I doubt I'll ever need more than an i5 and 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD for the foreseeable future), now smartphones. All my devices have all the features I want, and more. Having said all that, I'm glad we got to the good enough point with smartphones. Hopefully, the prices of high end devices can start coming down now.
I am right there with you. I have a laptop from 2012 that still works great. My smart phone is some budget ZTE that I only bought to replace the previous one where the screen cracked. It's now almost a year and a half old and I'll just keep it until it dies. I've long since discovered that there is no merit to buying a flagship phone, or for that matter, even a flagship computer.
I specifically want to see better cameras in mid-range phones; there are huge swaths of people who can't or won't buy top-end flagship-phones (me included! I'm sticking with my OnePlus 3T), but who still wish to make use of the cameras their phones ship with. The problem is, mid-range phones only ever get 8-year old camera-designs or worse, with manufacturers not even trying to improve the situation. "Want better camera? Well, you'll have to pay for every single bell and whistle we can come up with, even if
If you want a top-end camera, then you need a top-end CPU/GPU for video processing. That requires more memory and compute power for video/image compression, plus better network speed. In the end that requires the top of the range phone.
I was with you until the end, but WHY does a high-end camera in the phone require better network speed? It should take a picture of what's in front of it and store that picture on the phone, period. If you want to upload it to the cloud and each picture takes twenty minutes over EDGE, that's your problem with a specific feature not related to the average image quality.
If you want a top-end camera, then you need a top-end CPU/GPU for video processing. That requires more memory and compute power for video/image compression, plus better network speed. In the end that requires the top of the range phone.
Compression is done by a DSP, not the GPU or the CPU, so no, you don't need top-end CPU/GPU for that. Image-stabilization and various effects are usually done in software, but one could just as well design a DSP for that, too. As for network-speed: network-speed is entirely fucking irrelevant when it comes to taking pictures or video. In fact, you can take pictures/video even without any SIM-card at all!
The best camera is the one you have with you. So if you can get a good camera with your phone that is great.
-- a paradox attributable to substantial increases in reliability.
True innovation is what's lacking, and perhaps phone manufacturers have been resting on their laurels, confident the need for the "newest shiny thing" would be enough to carry the day.
The automobile analogy [usatoday.com] isn't apt because even though the average age of an auto on the road rose to an all time high of 11.5 years in 2015, new vehicles were still being purchased in record numbers...
Well, first I'd normally stop reading at the word "average" because the arithmetical mean is usually a lousy statistic. You don't need many 15, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60+ year-old cars still "on the road" (i.e. registered, even if they only ever get driven to 3 classic car rallies a year or are rented out for weddings) to drag up that average - there aren't many cars less than 0 years old to balance them out.
Second, "record numbers" compared to what? The "affordable" motor car has been a thing for a century, and
Does running Linux on top instead of below mean that you want to boot into Linux instead of running it in an emulator?
It's sad that you have to ask, but top/bottom and low/high is undergoing a change to mean the exact opposite of what it originally meant. This might be a battle that's already lost, but I hope not.
I'm old school, so when I say low level or bottom, I mean fundamental, close to the hardware, and requiring a heck of a lot more understanding than high level or top level, which is abstracted and simplified.
But when a young manager hears "low level", he or she thinks it means low understanding and detail level,
Screens tend to crack when they hit the ground. Despite having a 0.5cm wallet, my phone was unlucky enough to hit a tiny concrete stub right next to a vending machine. Instant crack. Would cost $150 to repair.
The planned obsolescence via expensive, non-user replaceable batteries isn't working like it used to.
This was never something they relied on. Instead it was painfully poorly written software bogging down the processors of the time while actually adding useful features at each upgrade that made people WANT to replace their devices.
That ended a couple of years ago.
I remember WANTING to upgrade to Froyo.
I remember that I couldn't wait to ditch the Galaxy S5 which with each successive update had become a slow piece of crap.
I agree that we've hit the point where, for most people most of the time, a phone from 3 years ago serves just as well as the brand new model. And here's the thing about that: I wish vendors would let that be.
Because what tends to happen is they stop making meaningful and useful improvements, and instead focus on cramming in useless "improvements" that make the whole thing harder to deal with. Windows 7 was good enough, and so we got Windows 8 that ruined the UI, followed by Windows 10 which keeps crammi
The next thing will be satellite phone connectivity for a smartphone courtesy of Elon Musk. Iridium and the other systems were like the first prototypes. They either offered high bandwidth and limited coverage or full coverage of the planet but limited bandwidth. With a true high-bandwidth satellite network, this would solve many problems.
Or is the author just trying to explain why smartphone sales are slumping? That we have reached "peak smartphone" (that claim isn't new either)?
Then 5G starts rolling out and you'll need to upgrade for that. Probably more than once.
Maybe if my 4G worked I would believe you.
We've reached peak smartphone when you can get the equivalent of a Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM/128GB SSD in a solid sturdy case and replaceable battery for 120$.
But yeah, as far as super-thin flimsy built-in-battery Smartphones go, the market is pretty much saturated, that I'd admit.
I have a Nexus 5X. Google hobbled it with 2GB RAM and now a bit over two years since introduction, that is simply not enough. At best that causes it to be slow switching between apps. At worst, it causes apps to be bumped out of memory when another app is opened. For example if I'm listening to podcasts and running navigation using Google Maps (both in the background) and open a web page one of the other apps shuts down. 2GB is simply not enough. Other than that I could continue to be happy with it.
As time
I think dying batteries is likely what drives a lot of upgrades.
The inability to easily change out the battery coupled with the knowledge that at least Apple is / was slowing down their older phones means it doesn't matter if we have reached peak Smartphone or not.
They are DESIGNED to be replaced every few years to ensure a steady revenue stream for the manufacturors.
1. Longer battery life
2. Better signal reception, both cellular and WiFi.
3. Even better camera; it's already pretty good.
4. Even more durable; screen less likely to crack, more resistant to exposure to liquids, etc.
5. Even brighter screen to help w/ viewing in sunny conditions.
That's about it, really. Don't need a bigger screen, don't need the phone to be thinner or lighter, don't need more pixels, don't need gimmicky new features like facial