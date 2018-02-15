MIT Develops New Chip That Reduces Neural Networks' Power Consumption by Up to 95 Percent (mit.edu) 25
MIT researchers have developed a special-purpose chip that increases the speed of neural-network computations by three to seven times over its predecessors, while reducing power consumption 94 to 95 percent. From a report: That could make it practical to run neural networks locally on smartphones or even to embed them in household appliances. "The general processor model is that there is a memory in some part of the chip, and there is a processor in another part of the chip, and you move the data back and forth between them when you do these computations," says Avishek Biswas, an MIT graduate student in electrical engineering and computer science, who led the new chip's development. "Since these machine-learning algorithms need so many computations, this transferring back and forth of data is the dominant portion of the energy consumption. But the computation these algorithms do can be simplified to one specific operation, called the dot product. Our approach was, can we implement this dot-product functionality inside the memory so that you don't need to transfer this data back and forth?"
The tensor processing units Google developed seem also very capable compared to regular processors. Does anyone know how MIT's new chips stack up against what Google already has in operation?
The MIT press release says next to nothing, unfortunately. AFAICT, they don't reference any published article, or any kind of link to more information, so it is hard to assess. I really wanted to know more so I'm a little disappointed with MIT.
There are a few things that indicates that this is not even comparable to Google TPU:
1. The lack of more information.
2. They label it as a prototype.
3. The top person link goes to a first year graduate student (making a real ASIC takes a slightly larger team, I hear).
Without more detailed information, this is hard to distinguish from PR.
It's probably funded by a company or the team/professor is working on Patenting it. This is typical of emergent technology not funded with public money.
Not yet funded with public money. Don't worry, some dumbass grad student(s) who singlehandedly redesign and optimize processors for neural networks won't keep that company position for long. No, as soon as it looks remotely profitable, and after thier dumb ass works 100hrs/week for three years to get a thesis to market, they will comfortably find themselves out the door with a firm boot mark in thier butt as thier only asset remaining from the company. Don't worry, big money can commit finnancial crimes
Some new ranking for chips in terms of minability.
Looking at what is available today, I would have to say that today's smart world is incredibly stupid. Not to mention fractured with loads of standards, apps and do-dads.
When Google took over Nest I had high hopes.
I had imagined they would do something clever like install their phased array mics into the "smart" fire alarms that could be in almost every room. Then from anywhere you could ask google something. But no... you need to find some stupid crappy little speaker and keep shouting HEY, GOOGLE, HEY GOO
Since video cards have specialized processors that handle dot products (and all sorts of other matrix computations) like mad, how is what they are proposing much better than existing GPU's? In particular it seems like nVidia has been doing a ton of work to tailoring GPU's to be used with neural networks.
The major vendors aren't nearly as interested in dropping the system hardware cost as they are in having plausible access to live microphone streams. Since the user is the product, and privacy is irrelevant, its now all about the data mining for advertising and related behavioral research. This also keeps the IP in the neural networks away from competitors and open source developers prying eyes. These chips might be used for some preprocessing, but these vendors want that data stream to continue as long a
Interesting development...
But my understanding of this whole deal, and I might be wrong, is that we already have more than enough to make AIs local... this isn't a problem of capability, this is companies behind AI assistants trying to harvest as much data as possible from their costumers and turn a profit from it, and/or to use it for themselves.
So... how good is it at computing SHA256 hashes?
That sounds like something an FPGA could do from the very beginning.
The only new thing here would be possibly LARGER amounts of memory stored inbetween the fabric (reducing off-chip access, and increased number of LUTs not tied up as memory cells), and possibly like they said, combined "access and modify" operations.
But I think the article itself doesn't understand what it's talking about then.
And as general purpose as FPGA are in idea, they "custom adapted" to different tasks (and layout/fabric) since ince
Personally, I'm way more interested in getting my hands on an "FPGA in CPU"...
Maybe something like this?
http://www.stretchinc.com/tech... [stretchinc.com]
Such things include "Computational Ram"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There is also a very old idea of using memory elements directly to compute results, which is true memputing. (There are few examples of this, because it is costly as an architecture-- but your brain is a pretty good biological example. The same components are used for data storage, as well as data processing.)
