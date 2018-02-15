Windows 10 Is Adding an Ultimate Performance Mode For Pros

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: When you're creating 3D models or otherwise running intensive tasks, you want to wring every ounce of performance out of your PC as possible. It's a good thing, then, that Microsoft has released a Windows 10 preview build in the Fast ring that includes a new Ultimate Performance mode if you're running Pro for Workstations. As the name implies, this is a step up for people for whom even the High Performance mode isn't enough -- it throws power management out the window to eliminate "micro-latencies" and boost raw speed. You can set it yourself, but PC makers will have the option of shipping systems with the feature turned on. Ultimate Performance isn't currently available for laptops or tablets, but Microsoft suggests that could change.

  You can do this on older version too

    
    Simply disable Windows Defender.

    • "Whatâ(TM)s new in Build 17101 & Build 17604
      Input Improvements

      Emoji design updates: Based on your feedback and to improve consistency, we've made adjustments to the design of some of our emoji.

      Emoji search comes to more languages: Earlier in RS4, we updated the Emoji Panel to support browsing and picking emoji in many new locales. With today's build, we're bringing search support to more locales too! Now you can find an emoji by keyword in over 150 locales, including English (Great Britain), French

      

        

        I don't know that I've seen a product update in the past couple of months that doesn't have emoji updates.

  LOLZ

    

    As if performance problems on Windows were caused by micro-latencies...
    Right, let's reclaim those 1-2% of performance, all while the antivirus is using half of the CPU cores to continuously scan the machine for viruses...
    For performance, the best fix would be to simply use something else.

  Why wasn't this an option before?

    by theraptor05 ( 908452 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:13AM (#56127792)
    I want my computer to run slow. Please leave Ultimate Performance off, maybe insert some extra latency in a few places just because... This is hardly a new requirement. For the work I do, Windows has always been looked past because it couldn't get out of it's own way when running high-performance or near real time code. It will never do actual real time (Microsoft could make that, but it wouldn't be called Windows), but why has this "Ultra Extreme Actually Fast" mode been so impossible in the past?

    • I want my computer to run slow. Please leave Ultimate Performance off, maybe insert some extra latency in a few places just because... This is hardly a new requirement. For the work I do, Windows has always been looked past because it couldn't get out of it's own way when running high-performance or near real time code. It will never do actual real time (Microsoft could make that, but it wouldn't be called Windows), but why has this "Ultra Extreme Actually Fast" mode been so impossible in the past?

      I'm sorry; most CPU cycles are needed to check your Windows license validity every nanosecond.

    • I want my computer to run slow. Please leave Ultimate Performance off, maybe insert some extra latency in a few places just because...

      Everyone is missing the point - they aren't offering a slow and fast version of Windows, they are offering "meltdown-patch/no-meltdown-patch" versions.

    • Congratulations on your +4 and I hope you get to +5. Even "high load" applications generally have very brief periods of CPU idle time. Maybe they are waiting for a page swap or to write out the result of some calculation to disk. If the CPU power manager sees 100ms of idle time, what should it do? Seems reasonable to cut the clock down as, for many (most) workloads, this would indicate that the CPU-bound portion is over. If CPU demand picks up, you can pick up the pace again. But how many ms of load d

    • It was never impossible. You've always been able to tell Windows not to change the power state.

  • Still gathering a ton of data, which at the very least will impact network throughput.

    But Telemetry will still be turned on

      by SuricouRaven ( 1897204 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @08:28AM (#56127834)

      Try stopping it - run a traffic monitor and take a look. It takes a ridiculous amount of effort to disable all the spyware. It's not just a matter of changing a few buried registry settings, you have to deliberately break services that can't be disabled and use an external firewall because the Windows internal one has hard-coded exceptions.

      

        

        Is there a place that lists all the ways that it phones home? Preferably in a format that can be inserted into an open source firewall?

        • MS ain't stupid, it uses the same systems for updates that it uses for spying. If you want updates, you have to allow the spying.

      • Obviously the intent is making it so hard to disable so that few users will bother. They use a similar strategy (reverting default programs to Windows built ins from time to time) to get you to use the included apps.
        This is disgusting behaviour. That's the price we pay for Windows being the dominant desktop OS. If their marketshare was 50% or less they wouldn't dare to do that
  • I used to work with a sales manager who talked about selling the quote-unquote double overhead gofasters to Rubes who did not understand that a working product was a standard feature. This sounds like something similar.

  I want crappy performance mode

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @09:04AM (#56127982)

    Ultra performance... meh...Wake me up when there is an ultra crappy performance mode.

    I like my computers like I like my women, slow and full of viruses.

  Microsoft has been slowing down computers?

    And now wants money to turn off that "feature"?
    And now wants money to turn off that "feature"?

  Here's how you could boost performance even more!

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @09:09AM (#56127998)

    Disable data collection and spying on us. Frees up CPU resources as well as network resources.

    And I'd dare say that it would be easy to implement, no tweaking necessary. All it takes is flipping a few compiler switches...

  • It doesn't matter how much performance they can wrangle when the OS still forces reboots for updates in the middle of compiling, encoding, rendering, etc.

    You can't "just save" some things.

  performance levels explained.

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Thursday February 15, 2018 @09:28AM (#56128108) Homepage
    for some of the more linux-savvy slashdotters performance levels might seem abstract and vague. as a Microsoft engineer, I can explain these pretty quickly.

    regular performance: Windows performs per normal with some features and functions disabled. this is for your protection, as the tome of windows cannot be simply 'closed' once opened.
    high performance: eliminates microlatencies caused by the thin veil of reality that separates you from pure, raw windows. High performance mode switches cortanas voice to Vin Diesel, and the background to a moistened and slightly unstable steve ballmer who has a random chance to shout 'DEVELOPERS' when clicking any item.
    ultimate performance: God is dead and you now sit upon the throne in this wasteland of pure and unadulterated windows. The seals have been unlocked and the runes aligned as you see once and for all the true blistering power of Minesweeper. Cortana is replaced with a cursed portrait of W.E.B. Du-Buois into which you whisper your darkest desires (and save your passwords.) The startup sound is the entire 16 hour watergate deposition. the shutdown sound is a sacrosanct quote of your last words before you die as theyve been divined from the future.
    Also, SSH is enabled.
  • Finally Teams will be able to get all the CPU it needs just tor me to type in a message. Damn thing spins up my i7 NUC's fan per keystroke.
  • I've been tweaking any box I run that requires Windows using recommendations from Black Viper [blackviper.com] for YEARS! It's a handy resource. It's amazing seeing everything that is running in the background.

  • Because OneDrive has replaced antivirus as the single biggest performance drain on my computer. I regularly find OD pegging one of my cores at 100% load.

  • That's a good start Microsoft. Now they need to invent a way that you can toggle this feature on and off with a physical button. They could put the button on the case, but they'd have to put a word above it to describe what it does... Maybe "Turbo"? Yes, they should invent the turbo button. That's forward thinking!!!!
  • If Windows isn't already tuned to give you raw horse power and performance, then switch to Linux based OS.

  • Round trip latency to Geosync is 600-800ms.

    Or about the latency most Australians game at..

    Do you want to game from space Australia?

