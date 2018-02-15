Windows 10 Is Adding an Ultimate Performance Mode For Pros (engadget.com) 69
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: When you're creating 3D models or otherwise running intensive tasks, you want to wring every ounce of performance out of your PC as possible. It's a good thing, then, that Microsoft has released a Windows 10 preview build in the Fast ring that includes a new Ultimate Performance mode if you're running Pro for Workstations. As the name implies, this is a step up for people for whom even the High Performance mode isn't enough -- it throws power management out the window to eliminate "micro-latencies" and boost raw speed. You can set it yourself, but PC makers will have the option of shipping systems with the feature turned on. Ultimate Performance isn't currently available for laptops or tablets, but Microsoft suggests that could change.
I don't know that I've seen a product update in the past couple of months that doesn't have emoji updates.
As if performance problems on Windows were caused by micro-latencies...
Right, let's reclaim those 1-2% of performance, all while the antivirus is using half of the CPU cores to continuously scan the machine for viruses...
For performance, the best fix would be to simply use something else.
You use AV on performance sensitive machines?
2% isn't going to help much when the Meltdown patch just hit you for 50%.
Why wasn't this an option before? (Score:4, Insightful)
I want my computer to run slow. Please leave Ultimate Performance off, maybe insert some extra latency in a few places just because... This is hardly a new requirement. For the work I do, Windows has always been looked past because it couldn't get out of it's own way when running high-performance or near real time code. It will never do actual real time (Microsoft could make that, but it wouldn't be called Windows), but why has this "Ultra Extreme Actually Fast" mode been so impossible in the past?
I'm sorry; most CPU cycles are needed to check your Windows license validity every nanosecond.
It's a bit like the help function. No matter what you are looking for, it always thinks you want to find out whether your copy of Windows is genuine.
I want my computer to run slow. Please leave Ultimate Performance off, maybe insert some extra latency in a few places just because...
Everyone is missing the point - they aren't offering a slow and fast version of Windows, they are offering "meltdown-patch/no-meltdown-patch" versions.
It was never impossible. You've always been able to tell Windows not to change the power state.
But Telemetry will still be turned on (Score:3)
Still gathering a ton of data, which at the very least will impact network throughput.
Re:But Telemetry will still be turned on (Score:5, Informative)
Try stopping it - run a traffic monitor and take a look. It takes a ridiculous amount of effort to disable all the spyware. It's not just a matter of changing a few buried registry settings, you have to deliberately break services that can't be disabled and use an external firewall because the Windows internal one has hard-coded exceptions.
Is there a place that lists all the ways that it phones home? Preferably in a format that can be inserted into an open source firewall?
MS ain't stupid, it uses the same systems for updates that it uses for spying. If you want updates, you have to allow the spying.
This is disgusting behaviour. That's the price we pay for Windows being the dominant desktop OS. If their marketshare was 50% or less they wouldn't dare to do that
No, but you can get aftermarket flames on Slashdot.
Everybody you know is a problem. Neither of my Windows 10 machines have had update troubles for a year or more. One has never blue screened in over two years. The other, after installing an unusual compiler for an ARM project, it hated me for a day. My Surface Pro 3 fingerprint bug turned out to be a bad type cover.
Fix the people you know, buddy. You need better clients.
cpu mining is dead and GPU is not so hot as well (Score:2)
cpu mining is dead and GPU is not so hot as well.
I want crappy performance mode (Score:5, Funny)
Ultra performance... meh...Wake me up when there is an ultra crappy performance mode.
I like my computers like I like my women, slow and full of viruses.
Microsoft has been slowing down computers? (Score:3)
Here's how you could boost performance even more! (Score:4, Insightful)
Disable data collection and spying on us. Frees up CPU resources as well as network resources.
And I'd dare say that it would be easy to implement, no tweaking necessary. All it takes is flipping a few compiler switches...
Forced reboots make this meaningless. (Score:2)
It doesn't matter how much performance they can wrangle when the OS still forces reboots for updates in the middle of compiling, encoding, rendering, etc.
You can't "just save" some things.
performance levels explained. (Score:4, Funny)
regular performance: Windows performs per normal with some features and functions disabled. this is for your protection, as the tome of windows cannot be simply 'closed' once opened.
high performance: eliminates microlatencies caused by the thin veil of reality that separates you from pure, raw windows. High performance mode switches cortanas voice to Vin Diesel, and the background to a moistened and slightly unstable steve ballmer who has a random chance to shout 'DEVELOPERS' when clicking any item.
ultimate performance: God is dead and you now sit upon the throne in this wasteland of pure and unadulterated windows. The seals have been unlocked and the runes aligned as you see once and for all the true blistering power of Minesweeper. Cortana is replaced with a cursed portrait of W.E.B. Du-Buois into which you whisper your darkest desires (and save your passwords.) The startup sound is the entire 16 hour watergate deposition. the shutdown sound is a sacrosanct quote of your last words before you die as theyve been divined from the future.
Also, SSH is enabled.
This will be good for Teams (Score:1)
Does this mean Black Viper is out of a job? (Score:2)
Does this disable OneDrive? (Score:2)
Because OneDrive has replaced antivirus as the single biggest performance drain on my computer. I regularly find OD pegging one of my cores at 100% load.
What an idea! (Score:2)
What a joke (Score:2)
Windows officially goes to 11! (Score:2)
It's one faster.
Round trip latency to Geosync is 600-800ms.
Or about the latency most Australians game at..
Do you want to game from space Australia?