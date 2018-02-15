Cryptocurrency Miners Are 'Limiting' the Search For Alien Life Now (vice.com) 88
Since the latest graphics processing units (GPUs) are so popular with cryptocurrency miners, the SETI project -- short for "Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" -- can't find the graphics cards it needs to expand its operations. The SETI@home project helps provide some computing power, as it involves thousands of volunteers who turn the power of their computers over to the project, but it's only a portion of the SETI project's total computing power. Motherboard reports: Searching the stars is intense work that "uses radio telescopes to listen for narrow-bandwidth radio signals from space." Analyzing all of the data from these telescopes uses a lot of computing power. "We'd like to use the latest GPUs and we can't get 'em," Dan Werthimer, chief scientist of SETI, told the BBC. "That's limiting our search for extraterrestrials." Manufacturers such as Nvidia are struggling to keep up with demand for graphics cards. It recently told investors it would rise to meet its manufacturing challenge while focusing on its core market -- gamers. It even suggested vendors limit purchases of graphics cards from individual buyers in an effort to stop miners from buying up all the cards. "This is a new problem, it's only happened on orders we've been trying to make in the last couple of months," Werthimer told the BBC. "We've got the money, we've contacted the vendors, and they say, 'we just don't have them.'"
"We've got the money, we've contacted the vendors, and they say, 'we just don't have them.'"
Offer more money and more hardware will get manufactured.
Here's a solution to both problems: make a cryptocurrency where the work product is some large quantity of SETI search. Here's an idea for a name...
Star...
(hmm, what indication of money can we think of ? Ah that's it)
...bucks
Yeah! We'll mine for Starbucks. Surely that name isn't taken
:)
Yeah! We'll mine for Starbucks. Surely that name isn't taken
:)
You need to drink a cup of coffee to clear your mind. Starbucks is a name already taken. It was a major character in Battlestar Galactica. I don't think the show owners would like you mining for any of their characters.
I'm pretty sure if you get sign off from the owners of that show though the name is not used anywhere else.
Yeah! We'll mine for Starbucks. Surely that name isn't taken
:)
You need to drink a cup of coffee to clear your mind. Starbucks is a name already taken. It was a major character in Battlestar Galactica.
You spelled "Moby Dick" wrong.
The pointless search for nonexistent intelligences is one of the biggest white whales in history. Or is that white elephant? I always forget...
Offer more money and more hardware will get manufactured.
Well, why aren't the manufacturers investing in new factories to increase capacity? Probably because they see the current high demand as a passing fad, and that demand for their cards will return to normal levels after the bubble burst. They don't want to get stuck with a big new factory, when no one is buying cards for mining any more.
Nvidia has pretty much said this
NVidia is EXTREMELY shortsighted if they believe the demand for their cards caused by Cryptomining and other compute applications is a temporary fad.
People have been buying GPUs for mining since 2009, and it's been ramping up over the past few years --- the name for something lasting almost a decade that only seems to be growing is not a fad.
In the future better decentralized cryptos should also likely spur MORE demand for GPUs not less; not to mention the demand for
Re: (Score:3)
There's a simple economical solution.... INCREASE THE PRICE the graphics cards will be sold at from the manufacturer until the excessive demand is suppressed down to the level of the supply.
If the SETI work is more important than the crypto mining work, then they should be able to justify paying more per graphics card than the miners, thus the GPU power will go to SETI. ALTHOUGH as I see it NEITHER the miners nor SETI are the "intended" audience for those products ---- ultimately they're meant fo
Maybe you can get Slashdot to give them a GPU every time they repost this story. So far, they would owe them two.
- answered. They're all too busy mining cryptocurrency. Good lord! Charles Stross was right!
Russian Hackers Are Aliens. SETI and Bitcoin Unite Forces!
This is a duplicate of this story [slashdot.org]
Why is BeauHD still employed?
I ask this question (with obvious variation) literally everywhere I go. I think the answer is drug testing. When you limit your pool of applicants to those who will pass a drug test, you wind up having to take any gibbering idiot who will come along — usually some kind of evangelical, and those people are universally batshit insane. No matter where I go, I see people who are unqualified to tie their fucking shoes working in a service industry, while thousands of people with a clue can't even get a job
When you limit your pool of applicants to those who will pass a drug test, you wind up having to take any gibbering idiot who will come along — usually some kind of evangelical, and those people are universally batshit insane.
I don't use illegal and/or non-prescribed drugs and I am neither evangelical nor batshit insane. I do think that people who use illegal and/or non-prescribed drugs are personally and mentally weak. If you can't deal with your life without using drugs, there is something wrong with you and your life and you should change yourself and/or your life. Grow the fuck up and take responsibility for your problems instead of hiding in drug induced stupor.
And I think people who use illegal drugs, live in the wrong country or state.
They should move to a state where the drugs are legal or can be prescribed to adicts.
The rest of your post only shows what an uneducated moron you are.
I do think that people who use illegal and/or non-prescribed drugs are personally and mentally weak.
Square. Anyone who didn't try pot in college is someone I don't understand. And for the people who tried it and decided it improved their quality of life? Toke on, laws be damned. Maybe when I need someone to judge me I'll visit your mountaintop.
If you can't deal with your life without using drugs, there is something wrong with you...
I won't entirely disagree, but that does imply that there's "something wrong" with just about everybody. A perfectly healthy body shouldn't NEED aspirin. It should produce everything it needs. But, aspirin's good for some people. Some people just find their morning
So no, you have no stones.
You don't get to even talk about courage as long as you're too cowardly to log into Slashdot.
He must be running out of Net Neutrality news to push.
The other post is still on the front page. I know it's too much to ask 'editors' to check in the archives that a story hasn't been posted, but not even reading the front page of the site that you're working for? Why is BeauHD still employed?
I demand a refund!
(Actually, I agree with you; just meeting my snark quota.)
I agree about cryptocurrency, but I fail to understand why you think that discovering signs of aliens would be no use to humanity. Sure, its not going to affect you on a day to day basic, but it means life has arisen elsewhere and this in turn will influence scientific thoughts about biology and its origins. A lot of science is blue sky research that may lead nowhere, that doesn't make it pointless.
It would be nice to think that, but we have enough trouble decoding stuff written in unknown languages by ancient humans and they thought it the same way and had the same concepts about the world as us. I suspect trying to decode something sent by aliens would be orders of magnitude harder.
The big difference is that anything sent by aliens would be meant for us to understand. The problem with ancient human languages is we only have fragments and they weren't talking to us so they didn't try to leave us any clues. Also all we have is written words of ancient humans, whereas aliens would likely send us video, which makes the rest of the learning pretty easy (once you figure out how they encoded the video, which they will attempt to convey).
Use FPGA boards instead? (Score:3)
There are a ton of cheap FPGA boards left out there that were used for Bitcoin mining. Why not repurpose them? I can pick a decent one on Ebay for $60-100.
Can you give examples? The key issue for mining vs science/graphics is that pcie bandwidth doesn't matter. In bitcoin mining, you have little source data and little need for memory and a complex brute force problem. Any FPGA system based on low bandwidth and/or low memory capacity is unlikely to be useful for science.
There are a ton of cheap FPGA boards left out there that were used for Bitcoin mining. Why not repurpose them? I can pick a decent one on Ebay for $60-100.
Can you repurpose them for the kind of processing that is heavy in floating point math, Fourier transforms and I/O? Bitcoin mining on FPGAs made sense because it was a relatively simple integer operation with embarrassingly little I/O. My hunch is that SETI processing on FPGAs is not cost-effective, since GPUs are so much better for the kind of math and memory access.
This reminds me of early discussions on FPGA miners with other algos such as Scrypt, which is memory-hard, so if you're developing a custom
Why not use both and mine twice as much?
SETIcoin (Score:1)
Create a cryptocurency SETIcoin, where the miners has to search aliens in order to get coins.
Create a cryptocurency SETIcoin, where the miners has to search aliens in order to get coins.
There are those days i wish i had modpoints. Not often, but today is one.
There are no Aliens (Score:1)
Everybody *knows* that with absolute certainty and no doubt at all so we should close down SETI because we all know it serves no purpose and never will.
Oh, there almost certain are aliens somewhere in the universe. However, the chances to them being anywhere even vaguely close to Earth is practically nil, and even if they were, if they are smart enough to overcome the incredible vastness of interstellar space...they are smart enough to not come here.
So yes, SETI in it's current form is mostly a waste.
Oh, there almost certain are aliens somewhere in the universe. However, the chances to them being anywhere even vaguely close to Earth is practically nil, and even if they were,
That's right. If they were already here for 10's maybe of hundreds of thousands of years we would know. I mean it would be just like if we were hiding in the bush observing wild animals. We would know that a species 10,'s of thousands of years ahead of us would not be able to hide from us, there would be strange signs everywhere. We would know.
Besides, our governments would tell us immediately that aliens were here and give up the power they have over us. Plus the elite would want to give up their positions of power over us so that we could all live together in peace, hold hands and sing kom-by-yah. Personally, I'd spent more time on the beach. I'd probably keep coding if I could. I wonder what sort of computers aliens would have?
if they are smart enough to overcome the incredible vastness of interstellar space...they are smart enough to not come here.
For sure. Earth would be the top selling reality TV show amongst the races in the galaxy. Imagine the cheesy announcer voice saying ToNight On EAAAARRRRRTTTTTHHHHHHH..... Watch these crazy primates choose between two equally crazy candidates to control the.largest.super.power.ever (they think). The insanity of these barley evolved chimps with powers over the atom to destroy
.E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. is palpitation inducing. WILL THEY EVER LEARN???
So yes, SETI in it's current form is mostly a waste.
It is unknowable. Even if Aliens wanted us to know, our governments have a pretty large dragnet of technology to control us with. None of us plebs walking around our cities and towns know anything more than we've been told and most of us are too apathetic and insular to even look up from our phones to whatever truth is supposedly out there. Maybe this is all we're evolved enough to handle and we'd be dangerous with anything more powerful than what we have.
But hey, may as well laugh at the absurdity of it all
:)
Yeah, I have to wonder what's a bigger waste of energy... looking for broadcasts from aliens that are probably too far away to reach us, or minting Internet funny money for drug dealers.
Everybody *knows* that with absolute certainty and no doubt at all so we should close down SETI because we all know it serves no purpose and never will.
There's a good chance that there are aliens out there somewhere. Maybe not advanced aliens in our part of the galaxy though. If we ever detect any through their use of radio waves though they'll probably be extinct by the time we receive their radio waves.
If aliens exist in the galaxy, it would probably be smart as a species NOT to let your presence be known. If as a species you're still using radio waves- it is perhaps best to disguise those waves from being broadcast into space (if that's possible).
People will rent out part of their brain to mine cryptocurrencies as it will be one of the last jobs remaining for unskilled workers.
The really poor will rent out so much that they don't understand any longer how badly they are done by.
You know... mix that with the original Matrix concept of using human brains as processors and you'd have a decent premise for a sci-fi movie.
Especially that last part about the poor, but I'd also add in the uber-rich being augmented with 'cloud' processing they can skim from their poor workforce.
Then you need the poor guy/gal who gets disconnected - losing their only income - and ends up figuring out how to use their natural brain capacity to take down the system and save everyone.
There's a script in there.
They could be used to process the incredibly large number of stories on Slashdot to detect dupes instead.
Searching for "alien life" is probably one of the most useless human activities ever invented.
Yeah, right, because computing hashes of transactions of essentially worthless virtual money (or money-wannabe) is so much better.
Good point, it would be absurd for more than one intelligent being to exist. I exist, therefore you don't. Nor are there any other kinds of intelligences on Earth like dolphins or birds or elephants, nor do any of the googols of habitable planets out there have any kind of intelligent life on them.
We just don't find so many aliens these days, 'cause of all the crypto mining.
But seriously...for all we know all our searching is messing alien navigation systems and killing them off.
More important the search for alien life over GPU number crunching will only become more likely with crypto. Older GPUs less capable of keeping up with mining difficulty will become a second-hand bargain.
No one is stopping people from dedicating resources to the unlikely pursuit of searching for aliens as opposed to hav
Now we have to watch out, aliens could come to Earth undetected and mine all our cryptocurrency.
HEY! mining cryptocurrency is OUR job. I don't want no stinking aliens stealing our jobs.
