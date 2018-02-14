Apple's HomePod Speakers Leave White Marks on Wood (bbc.com) 73
Apple's new smart speakers can discolour wooden surfaces, leaving a white mark where they are placed, the firm has acknowledged. From a report: The US company has suggested that owners may have to re-oil furniture if the HomePod is moved. The device went on sale last week after having been delayed from its original 2017 release date. Apple told Pocket-lint that it was "not unusual" for speakers with silicone bases to leave a "mild mark." But the gadget review site told the BBC it had never seen anything like this problem. The website's founder, Stuart Miles, told the BBC that a speaker left a mark on his kitchen worktop within 20 minutes.
every photo they show is of oiled wood.
Guess what, everything leaves a mark on oiled wood. Guess what, the nice thing about oiled wood is you can re-oil it and marks go away.
but everything you set on oiled wood that moves, whether it has a woofer in it or not, leaves a mark. Even Cutting boards, ironically, used to protect a butcher block top, leave marks. But you just oil them back out. it's what you do with oiled wood. it's why people like it.
Did you read the summary, the report mentions that other speakers don't do that. Or is it too painful for you to learn about shabby engineering from Apple?
Woodworker here, goombah99 is talking out of his ass. Go ahead and put a heavy piece of plastic on your oiled wood cutting board and see how it won't leave a circle. I find it amusing that some asshole on slashdot can now just lie right through their teeth and be upvoted for it.
That has been the pattern here since forever with apple cultists here.
Guess what, everything leaves a mark on oiled wood. Guess what, the nice thing about oiled wood is you can re-oil it and marks go away.
I assume that you don't own anything with oiled wood if you think that everything marks it. Personally I've never re-oiled any of the nice shiny furniture I have in my house and nothing I place on it seems to leech out the colour either.
I guess you're too busy staring at pictures to read the bits about no other devices causing the problems, reviewers never having seen similar things, and this specific problem being a material incompatibility with silicone and oil.
I assume that you don't own anything with oiled wood if you think that everything marks it. Personally I've never re-oiled any of the nice shiny furniture I have in my house and nothing I place on it seems to leech out the colour either.
If it's shiny furniture, it's not oiled.
It could be shellac, but that gets marks even easier, so my bet is that it isn't. Chances are that you have urethane finishes, which do not get stains and stays shiny. But also doesn't get the deep glow.
Do they have an hydrochloric acid reserve or something?
The speaker has to sit directly on the surface to get good base response.
It think the chemical response from the wood to the base is exactly the problem here.
I'm starting to think that apple's secrecy is causing them not to test stuff properly.
LOL they think using oil is green compared to poly, but guess what, you have to oil about twice a year. Poly will last 20 years at least.
As for these homepod things, I bet it's a chemical reaction with the rubber on the oil. I've seen it happen in urethane floors with the rubber carpet padding under old carpet. The rubber leaves visible spots in the wood that do not sand away without taking off nearly an 1/8 inch of wood. In some cases the spots will look darker than the rest of the wood but other times it'
Apple has ventured into a market that Samsung isn't really interested in. Speakers? Really?
