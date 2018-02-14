Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Apple Hardware

Apple's HomePod Speakers Leave White Marks on Wood (bbc.com) 73

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
Apple's new smart speakers can discolour wooden surfaces, leaving a white mark where they are placed, the firm has acknowledged. From a report: The US company has suggested that owners may have to re-oil furniture if the HomePod is moved. The device went on sale last week after having been delayed from its original 2017 release date. Apple told Pocket-lint that it was "not unusual" for speakers with silicone bases to leave a "mild mark." But the gadget review site told the BBC it had never seen anything like this problem. The website's founder, Stuart Miles, told the BBC that a speaker left a mark on his kitchen worktop within 20 minutes.

Apple's HomePod Speakers Leave White Marks on Wood More | Reply

Apple's HomePod Speakers Leave White Marks on Wood

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Engineering without management is art." -- Jeff Johnson

Close