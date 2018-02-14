Crypto-currency Craze 'Hinders Search For Alien Life' (bbc.com) 89
Scientists listening out for broadcasts by extra-terrestrials are struggling to get the computer hardware they need, thanks to the crypto-currency mining craze, a radio-astronomer has said. From a report: Seti (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) researchers want to expand operations at two observatories. However, they have found that key computer chips are in short supply. "We'd like to use the latest GPUs [graphics processing units]... and we can't get 'em," said Dan Werthimer. Demand for GPUs has soared recently thanks to crypto-currency mining. "That's limiting our search for extra-terrestrials, to try to answer the question, 'Are we alone? Is there anybody out there?'," Dr Werthimer told the BBC. "This is a new problem, it's only happened on orders we've been trying to make in the last couple of months."
Protecting alien's privacy (Score:5, Funny)
Aliens have a right to not be monitored, too.
I don't think they would be that interested in our level of "intelligence," unfortunately.
Sure they would. We'll make great Pets [youtube.com]
Or perhaps, this:
Alien Wall From X-Files Season 11 Episode 4
https://youtu.be/T3AiWL-UHuY [youtu.be]
They are not looking for modulating of a star. No one is thinking an alien race is going to be modulating a star. Stars don't emit on the hydrogen line. Lord.
When looking for a frequency to search for transmissions on, you can't use nice round numbers and expect that those nice round numbers for us are going to be nice round numbers for them too. 1.000000GHz for us won't be 1.000000GWhatevers for them because every race will have a different measurement for time. So they look for frequencies that are built into the fabric of the universe and use those as the base reference, with the belief that if that idea makes sense for us it would make sense for others too. Hydrogen is the most basic element, the most abundant element in space, and the precession frequency of neutral hydrogen atoms (1.42ishGHz) is a radio frequency that propagates reasonably well. The hope is if that idea makes sense to us, it will make sense to an alien race who might be looking for a frequency to send on that others will think to listen to. Hydrogen line times pi is another one.
Hydrogen is the most basic element, the most abundant element in space, and the precession frequency of neutral hydrogen atoms (1.42ishGHz) is a radio frequency that propagates reasonably well. The hope is if that idea makes sense to us, it will make sense to an alien race who might be looking for a frequency to send on that others will think to listen to. Hydrogen line times pi is another one.
But we aren't actually sending out that frequency either. What if everyone is listening and no one is transmitting?
But we aren't actually sending out that frequency either. What if everyone is listening and no one is transmitting?
We've got a new satellite blaring David Bowie into the void. Does that count?
But we aren't actually sending out that frequency either. What if everyone is listening and no one is transmitting?
We don't have anything useful to say. "We are here and we are primitive" is actually a dumb message to transmit into the cosmos. The only useful information to transmit to other species would be if you had the secret to FTL communication and/or travel. Otherwise, you can't hope to have any meaningful exchange, and you might as well focus on your home and not worry about whether there are aliens. If there are, you can't reach them or talk to them. If they can reach you, then there's nothing you can really do
"We are here and we are primitive" is actually a dumb message to transmit into the cosmos.
So what? Can you imagine how ground shaking it would be if we received that message? "We are here and we are primitive" can be translated to "You are not alone."
I know exactly what message I'd send. It'd be in unary encoding: 2 3 5 7 11 13.
It's the message that many on this planet want to receive: "You are not alone."
What if everyone is listening
No. Because talking meat [terrybisson.com].
And then the expansion of the universe, galaxy's in motion, redshift.
Let them eat AMD (Score:2)
If they can't afford to buy an Nvidia then just switch to openCL on AMD.
Alien Porn (Score:2)
statistically speaking, the most likely thing we will detect on an alien broadcast will be the Porn Channel. Eeewww.
The solution to fermi paradox (Score:2)
Fermi's paradox is that if alien life were inevitable we should see the signls. We wont if the fate of all alien civilizations is to eventually kill themselves quickly so that few would likley broadcast in our brief tenure.
An alternative explanation is that all civilization eventually discover crytocurrency and it consumes all their resources including the broadcasting power. All civilizations go dark after a period of time.
Other alternatives:
1. Some alien civilizations found wireless to be slow and inefficient, and have adopted dense mode optic fibres, waveguides and other physical networking for most of their stuff. The same route we're taking. You only need enough for the density of radio transmitters in the galaxy to be very low. We can still detect them, using the method proposed by James Lovelock when he was at NASA - observe the atmosphere instead and look for combinations that can't arise naturally.
2. Alien civilizatio
We all need to listen to Frank Drake [theguardian.com] (founder of SETI) on this one. We are not ever going to detect any alien communications (unless they are specifically targeted at us with that intent). We have a hard enough time talking to Mars: that whole 'Sun' thing makes for a terrible SNR [astrosurf.com]. Not only that, but broadcasting high-energy analog signals is extremely wasteful. Humanity had about a 50-year period where we did this. Now, as you say, we use waveguides. We also don't send anything in analog form any more. Digi
The concept of Seti while interesting is flawed.
Just look at own civilization.
When Seti was started we were broadcasting long radio waves for everything.
Now we are going toward the direction of closed infrastructure, Fiber optics, cable, Shorter range Wi-Fi and Cell radio services.
So in a period of 100 years we went to screaming radio, to a talk.
Now for life on other planets will be in different stages of technology. I expect while most planets will just be slime puddles. But places with intelligent life w
SETICoin (Score:2)
Can only be traded for Flanian Pobble Beads (but at a very good exchange)
Re:This is too easy (Score:5, Informative)
This is not SETI@Home, but SETI proper, where they need graphics cards to quickly analyze data, not wait for weeks or months. SETI@Home is high bandwidth, but terrible latency.
Then perhaps they should go petition GPU manufacturers for priority with processing their business-grade project-level PO order of multiple GPUs, instead of sounding like a bunch of whiny bitches broadcasting their problems out into the ether in hopes that someone out there will be listening hard enough to give a shit.
Exactly. This is stupid. I guarantee you all it would take is a phone call from NASA directors and GPUs would be in transit in no time. This is just lazy and lack of communication.
Still upset you missed out on the train eh?
Still upset you missed out on the train eh?
Some of us do not care that we missed out on Ponzi schemes which no amount of sophisticated programming to create buzzwords such as decentralized and blockchains can hide it from being.
Ta
So really really upset then?
Or they could wait and mine stored data later (Score:2)
THere's no rush to mine seti data. it doesn't matter if we detect alien signals now or in 20 years. so just store it and then mine it all in a single day with quantum processors in 20 years.
SetiCoins are also a good idea. But How to make this practical? the characteristic needed is a calculation that is hard to do but easy to check like factoring or hashing. You can't make detection of a signal be the mining event because that's never going to happen. You can't just make it some bolus of processing in
THere's no rush to mine seti data. it doesn't matter if we detect alien signals now or in 20 years. so just store it and then mine it all in a single day with quantum processors in 20 years.
Or just wait for the cryptocurrency market to either collapse, get more efficient, or move over to ASIC and all those cheap no longer needed GPUs flood the market.
Gridcoin (Score:2)
https://www.gridcoin.us/ [gridcoin.us]
Worthless (Score:4, Funny)
It's disgusting that all that important computing power goes to something so utterly pointless. They should stop this nonsense and just let the cryptocurrency miners have the GPUs.
IThey should stop this nonsense and just let the cryptocurrency miners have the GPUs.
The SETI folks can get all the graphics cards they need from the Aliens. All they need to do is to broadcast messages into outer space:
"We need graphics cards! Please send us graphics cards!"
However, maybe the Aliens don't want to be found by us, and they won't send shit.
SETI: "We need graphics cards! Please send us graphics cards!"
Aliens: "Sure, pay us 100,000 bit coins"
Proof of space (Score:4, Interesting)
but then SETI will say they can't afford to buy RAM chips.
Say it ain't so (Score:1)
And suddenly there's a surplus of cards instead because it's no longer viable to mine cryptocurrencies.
And suddenly there's a surplus of cards instead because it's no longer viable to mine cryptocurrencies.
That would be great, but as long as people make cryptocurrencies with GPU mining in mind, that's probably not going to happen.
Just wait a bit... (Score:2)
...There will be a glut of them soon enough.
I'm really looking forward to the coming glut. I've started buying the components I want for a new computer as they go on sale. I figure I'll be buying the video card last and hopefully super cheap. Maybe I'll even be able to justify getting a 1080.
We deserve it :-( (Score:1)
Collectively, a species that invents something as terrible and pointless as cryptocurrency, and adopts it to the point that it causes a shortage of an important piece of technology, deserves to remain isolated
:-(
Horses vs car. Cars are way to expensive what a waste of time.
50 years later Cars vs race cars. Race cars are way to expensive, what a waste of time
50 years after that gas powered cars that are faster/better handling than historical race cars vs Teslas (electric cars). Telsas are way to expensive, what a waste of time
50 years after that Teslas vs flying cars.......
To go back to GPUs.
In the short run yeah there aren't too
The flourishing of criminal finance and mass energy waste? Those are the only flourishings cryptocurrency has produced.
Other computing projects too. (Score:2, Interesting)
I wonder how much Folding@Home is affected and other more useful computer projects.
Conspiracy! :P (Score:3)
Hit up BOINC. (Score:2)
You don't even have to run on their public service. Those guys will set up a local grid computing network for you on all the machines on campus. More than enough CPU power laying around I'm sure.
SETI? Seriously? (Score:1)
They'll still be there (Score:2)
They aren't going anywhere, so what's the rush?
aliens? (Score:2)
it's also hindering my search for BLEEDING EDGE GRAPHIX (!!)
Seti Crypto-Currency (Score:2)
Dear SETI,
Make your own crypto-currency, and use the extra cycles to run all the calculations you'll ever need.
Love,
Obvious Solution
Wait, whats a GPU? (Score:2)
It's 2018 and
/. [Slashdot] readers [people who read Slashdot] need to have the acronym GPU explained to them in their story summary.
What have we come to?
And biology! (Score:2)
We can't get GPUs for biology, either. Molecular dynamics simulations, protein structure determination using cryo-EM, and a number of other areas in computational biology rely on GPU-accelerated computing for obtaining results in a timely fashion.
GPU computing in this area has the particular advantage over CPU clusters in rapid iteration over user-defined parameters. If you know a correct set of parameters, running a job for several days on CPU is fine. If you need to run 100 such jobs to find those paramet
they're all around us, dude (Score:1)
Gridcoin - cryptocurrency with a purpose (Score:2)
https://www.gridcoin.us/ [gridcoin.us]
It runs on top of the BOINC platform, so you can choose different proyects you want to contribute to