Amazon Is Designing Custom AI Chips For Alexa
According to a report (paywalled) from The Information, Amazon is designing a custom artificial intelligence chip that would power future Echo devices and improve the quality and response time of its Alexa voice assistant. "The move closely followers rivals Apple and Google, both of which have already developed and deployed custom AI hardware at various scales," reports The Verge. From the report: While Amazon is unlikely to physically produce the chips, given its lack of both fabrication experience and a manufacturing presence in China, the news does pose a risk to the businesses of companies like Nvidia and Intel. Both companies have shifted large portions of their chipmaking expertise to AI and the future of the burgeoning field, and both make money by designing and manufacturing chips for companies like Apple, Amazon, and others. Amazon, which seeks to stay competitive in the smart home hardware market and in the realm of consumer-facing AI products, has nearly 450 people with chip expertise on staff, reports The Information, thanks to key hires and acquisitions the e-commerce giant has made in the last few years. The plan is for Amazon to develop its own AI chips so Alexa-powered products in its ever-expanding Echo line can do more on-device processing, instead of having to communicate with the cloud, a process that increases response rate times.
Its already perfectly possible to do speech ... (Score:2)
... recognition in a standalone device with current hardware. Did amazon skimp on alexas spec?
Also smartphones have more than enough power to do it too (look at the realtime video image recognition they can do for example) and so I can only assume the reason Siri (and whatever android has) send the speech to be processed in the cloud is for data capture purposes, not because the devices themselves are not up to it.
The implication is scary
We buy Alexa, we put it in our office and home, we hook it up, it's always on
Without AI, it's always listening
With AI, it's constantly listening, monitoring, guessing, thinking
From the mundane, it knows when you need to buy cereals
For the not-so mundane, it knows when your fridge gonna break down, what's the wear and tear on your car
For the scary part - it'll tell Amazon about who your friends are, what you guys talk about, when you meet,, what you guys are up to
In other words, Amazon will know what you
Re:
Imagine the terror of receiving a coupon for some bar or lounge before you make plans to go there. Or knowing the crappy russian restaurants my in-laws always like to go to.
Just
Seriosly.. who wants this Alexa shite?
Re:
Amazon
Re:
Imagine you are quadraplegic. I can assure you that about half your day is tied up with "activities of daily living" that force you to be away from a keyboard. Getting the picture?
Re: Just
Who wouldn't want it?
You too can have your very own AI minder, watching your every move, listening to all your conversations! It's just like living in North Korea - and it can be yours for only $99.99. Order today!
Amazing
Does this mean Alexa will finally understand what I mean when I say "fuck off you gimmicky spy platform"?
Re:
Yes, and she'll take it personally and plot revenge for hurting her feelings.
Not a minute later, you'll see a shitstorm go down on twitter, #alexafeelingsmatter.
I fucked up
Re:
Sounds like
Woot will have tons of "old" Echo devices available soon.
If you are stupid enough (or have a valid use case) to want an Echo, you may want to wait until the new devices are available.
Re: Why don't we build chip fabs in the West?
Re: Why don't we build chip fabs in the West?
We do have chip fabs in the West. Intel has its main research fab in Oregon and production fabs in Oregon, Arizona, and New Mexico. (Also in China.)
That said, Intel is more or less the only one doinng high-speed digital processes in the US: TSMC and Samsung are foreign-owned and mostly fab in their home countries (and, again, to some extent in mainland China.)
And yes: semiconductors do go through a lot of toxic dopants and etching chemicals.
It'll all be over us humans when...
... saying "Alexa, design and manufacture your next upgrade" is a viable instruction.
Everybody calls it a spy device... but