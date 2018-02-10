Android Wear Is Getting Killed, and It's All Qualcomm's Fault (arstechnica.com) 68
The death of Android Wear is all Qualcomm's fault, largely due to the fact that the company "has a monopoly on smartwatch chips and doesn't seem interested in making any smartwatch chips," writes Ars Technica's Ron Amadeo. This weekend marks the second birthday of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC, which was announced in February 2016 and is the "least awful smartwatch SoC you can use in an Android Wear device." Since Qualcomm skipped out on an upgrade last year, and it doesn't seem like we'll get a new smartwatch chip any time soon, the entire Android Wear market will continue to suffer. From the report: In a healthy SoC market, this would be fine. Qualcomm would ignore the smartwatch SoC market, make very little money, and all the Android Wear OEMs would buy their SoCs from a chip vendor that was addressing smartwatch demand with a quality chip. The problem is, the SoC market isn't healthy at all. Qualcomm has a monopoly on smartwatch chips and doesn't seem interested in making any smartwatch chips. For companies like Google, LG, Huawei, Motorola, and Asus, it is absolutely crippling. There are literally zero other options in a reasonable price range (although we'd like to give a shoutout to the $1,600 Intel Atom-equipped Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45), so companies either keep shipping two-year-old Qualcomm chips or stop building smartwatches. Android Wear is not a perfect smartwatch operating system, but the primary problem with Android Wear watches is the hardware, like size, design (which is closely related to size), speed, and battery life. All of these are primarily influenced by the SoC, and there hasn't been a new option for OEMs since 2016. There are only so many ways you can wrap a screen, battery, and body around an SoC, so Android smartwatch hardware has totally stagnated. To make matters worse, the Wear 2100 wasn't even a good chip when it was new.
So are regular non-smart watches, designer jeans, jewelry, makeup, a Corvette, and any other luxury you care to name. What is your point? People like what they like.
To repeat the GP, because it needs charging every day or so. Wake me up when they can make the battery last 2 years like my analog watch. Even several months might motivate me to switch. But once a day or even once a week is a no-go for something I might only use to tell me the time.
I rarely even think about my analog watch - it's just there when I need it, always reliable, always running, never having to wor
wait, smart watches don't last even a decade.
"Smart" watches don't last even a whole day.
It's right twice a day.
I care. I'd like a Samsung Gear S3 Frontier that's waterproof - or similar. I'd like to get to the point where I don't carry a phone around to make calls, I just wear my watch. I'd like to get to the point where my watch is my BYOD for basic usage at work/elsewhere with wireless display and wireless keyboard - no dock. Et cetera...
I have an s3 frontier. it is waterproof. well, waterproof enough anyway. it's ip68. i wear it in the jacuzzi all the time. as long as you're not a diver, you'll be fine.
The summary claims " the primary problem with Android Wear watches is the hardware, like size, design (which is closely related to size), speed, and battery life." Nope. The primary problem is lack of demand. If they were selling like hotcakes, Qualcomm would be investing in new chips.
Heck, Apple is so embarrassed by their smartwatch sales numbers that they refuse to break them out separately.
I'm not sure if your trolling or not, but smart watches have plenty of uses. Such as being able to look at notifications without having to pull out your phone, which sometimes might be unacceptable, like in a meeting. I use my smart watch as a second authentication device for my smart home, when someone puts in my door code, the system looks to see if my watch is in range, if not, doesn't open. Additionally I use my smart watch to monitor my heart rate and for someone with a heart condition, it's useful.
So
Additionally I use my smart watch to monitor my heart rate and for someone with a heart condition, it's useful.
Considering the reliability of PPG heart sensors on "smart" watches...
You either don't have a "smart" watch... or a heart condition... or you are about to die on account of putting your faith in a toy.
There's a reason why even wrist mounted oximeters [wikipedia.org] still do actual measuring through the sensor attached to a finger.
Light seepage around an optical sensor.
Smartwatch are usefull (Score:2)
I have a tizen smartwath and love to read notification on it and control my note 8 media reader with it .
Android Wear is dying because smartwatches are (Score:1)
Nobody wants a smartwatch. The market was never big, and is shrinking. They serve no purpose that your smartphone doesn't already fill, better. Their market is literally people too lazy to take their phone out of their pocket. Just accept that nobody found the reality as cool as it seemed in Dick Tracy comics in the 30s, and let it die already.
Nobody wants a wristwatch. The market was never big, and is shrinking. They serve no purpose that your pocket watch doesn’t already fill, better. Their market is literally people too lazy to take their watch out of their pocket. Just accept that nobody found the reality as cool as it seemed in Jules Verne novels, and let it die already.
ARM chip? (Score:1)
I don't get it, my 2 raspberry pi's both have very tiny CPU's with low heat and low power consumption. Why don't they just switch to using ARM chips instead of qualcom?
You're an idiot... (Score:2)
1. The Qualcom chip is based on an ARM core. ARM don't make chips, they license their IP, etc to manufacturers. For example, the ARM-based CPU in the Raspberry Pi is made by Broadcom.
2. Try running your Pi on a battery the size that will fit in a watch, and see how long it lasts.
In other words, the Qualcom SoC is the best of a bad bunch and, unless the competition up their game, why should Qualcom spend money making a better one?
Doesn't make sense anyway... (Score:1)
I don't get it either. How can you have a monopoly on something that you're not making? Either they are making them and have a monopoly, or they aren't making them and don't have a monopoly and the market is open for someone else to come in and make them.
If a previous single-source provider decides to get out of the market and no one else even wants to enter it after that, that's simply because there is
Owning a great deal of the manufacturing capacity, raw materials, or intellectual property can create an effective monopoly without a vendor having interest in development of new technologies with new featuresets. There may not be profit there for Qualcomm: Many of the features of the ideal smartwatch are already embodied in the current round of smartphones, and smartwatches lack the screen space, the battery capacity, or the control surfaces to be equivalent to a modern smartphone.
I can't be certain... (Score:4, Interesting)
but I think you may have reversed the cause and effect here. It may be that Qualcomm isn't doing anything because the market isn't there. Because, honestly, most people don't care about smartwatches.
Besides, if Google REALLY wanted to put some serious R&D effort into reinvigorating Android Wear, they could commission an updated SOC from the likes of Qualcomm, Samsung, or Intel. They have the money to do so if they wanted, but it seems that they also seem to be OK with letting that product line wither on the vine and focus their efforts on Cloud Hosting and Smart Speakers instead.
Chicken and egg (Score:2)
I think people don't care about the smartwatch because it is still a glorified watch instead of what it should be. A leap in tech is needed to make it what it should be though Apple is nearing the ballpark. If Android Wear matched Apple tech, we'd be within a generation or two of the critical tech mass for smartwatches.
I'd like for it to have full-time EKG as opposed to HR, SPO2, body temperature sensor, blood sugar from sweat for the diabetics out there, a display at least as large as the ionic, Google Ass
An opening for another manufacturer? (Score:2)
Unless there is something magic about the Qualcomm parts (or Qualcomm holds patents that are required to build an SoC suitable for an Android wear device) why couldn't someone else who makes SoCs of this sort get into the market?
Does Samsung sell its Exynos SoCs to other vendors?
Does Mediatek make a SoC suitable for a smartwatch?
excuses (Score:2)
The reason Qualcomm doesn't give a flying fuck about smart watches is because no one is buying them.
If google etc wanted one so badly they could order custom designs, or make their own.
They is no money in that market.
Apple made $1.6B in the last quarter on their watches. The segment "Apple wearables" is equivalent to a Fortune-500 company in its own right
From: https://qz.com/973920/apple-aa... [qz.com]
There was a steady increase in the unit’s sales in the first year the Watch was on sale, rising from $1.7 billion at the start of the year to $4.35 billion by the end. Other products cooled off in 2015, but saw another strong holiday quarter. This time, the business unit generated $2.87 billion, a jump of about 30% over the same quarter last year, but still relatively small compared with even Apple’s other non-iPhone businesses. Even so, Cook said its wearables business, which he defined as the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones, was comparable to the size of a Fortune 500 company.
Sure, it's no iPhone-X, but it's hardly buttons either. My ole gran used to have a saying "look after the pennies and the pounds will look after themselves", and the same applies writ large here.
Apple made $1.6B in the last quarter on their watches.
The link does not say that. "Apple wearables" includes AirPod (a necessity if you have an iPhone without a jack) and Beats headphones (which I didn't even know that Apple owned because I don't give a shit).
The article has it backwards... (Score:2)
The smartwatch was always going to be a niche offering, and primarily of interest to a geek market (iFans not withstanding). Adding health monitoring was a good step to expand the niche, but even then these are not devices that lend themselves to an upgrade cycle like phones (once again, iFans not withstanding).
For example, I own an o
Does not compute (Score:2)
The problem is, the SoC market isn't healthy at all. Qualcomm has a monopoly on smartwatch chips and doesn't seem interested in making any smartwatch chips.
They have a monopoly, but won't make decent chips? That's just a malfunction of language. They can't have a monopoly if they're not interested in making the chips. Why is no one else stepping up to the plate here? Maybe it's cuz no one wants a smartwatch? Hell, I've never worn any watch. I don't need a clock on my body. I can slip my phone out of my pocket just as fast as I can pull my sleeve back to see a watch.
If no-one else is making them (Score:1)
maybe it's because they're stupid,ugly things and nobody wants them. Or can you find anything else on the market which is popular but where only one company is producing them (a category, not a brand - don't say "iPhone").
Whats Stoping all the others? (Score:2)
What's stoping Huawei from Developing a Kirin chip for it's own smartwatches? Instead of paying a HUUUUUGE amount of money to Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 2100 it uses (Huawei makes their own SoCs for their android Phones)
What's Stoping Mediatek from developing a SoC for smartwatches? It would add nicely to the bottom line, after R&D costs are paid.
What's Stoping AllWinner from developing a SoC for Smartwatches? Would be a nice way for them to get in the spotlight.
Whats's stoping Rockchip from developing
Samsung and Apple own the market. (Score:2)
Patent Issue? (Score:2)
The problem is, the SoC market isn't healthy at all. Qualcomm has a monopoly on smartwatch chips and doesn't seem interested in making any smartwatch chips.
I was trying to reconcile "monopoly" and "does not want to make the chips." Is this a patent issue then? Is that why they have a monopoly? Is that why no one else will make the chips. I know the smartwatch market isn't huge, but it does exist. There are people who like those things.
I'm so happy (Score:2)
To be a samsung customer with a samsung tizen watch!