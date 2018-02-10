Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Rejoice: Samsung's Next Flagship Smartphone Looks To Keep the Headphone Jack Alive

Posted by BeauHD from the still-tickin dept.
Notorious smartphone leaker Evan Blass has leaked a couple press images of the Galaxy S9, giving us the first indication that it will still have a headphone jack. "The full information spill today is actually focused on a new Samsung DeX Pad, which appears to be an evolution of last year's DeX dock for the Galaxy S8," reports The Verge. From the report: Samsung, LG, and a couple of other companies like OnePlus have remained resolute in their inclusion of a headphone jack, but that was far from a certainty for the next Galaxy S iteration. This is a phone that will compete against the iPhone X, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and more niche rivals like Google's Pixel 2: all of them surviving sans a headphone jack. So Samsung could have dumped the analog audio output, but it seems to have opted against it, and that's worthy of commendation. USB-C earphones are all still either bad or expensive -- or both -- and phones that retain compatibility with 3.5mm connectors remain profoundly useful to consumers that aren't yet convinced by Bluetooth.

  • Thanks Samsung (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'll be switching to you when I next upgrade.

    • I'll be switching to you when I next upgrade.

      Come on baby, light my fire.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      Why? to reward them for all the other horrible things they've done?

      They've removed almost every feature they used to include on their devices (IR transmitters, HDMI output, SD card slots, user replaceable batteries, phones that weren't so slippery you couldn't hold them without a case, widest screens in the market) and instead given a slightly faster phone than their previous offerings, but because they didn't remove one more feature you think they deserve your loyalty?

      Wow we've set the bar low these days!

  • ...will they fuck it up and have the headphone jack interpret minor electrical faults with the cable or plug as instructions to pause music, or even to search Google?

  • Not everyone can afford bluetooth headphones (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ayano ( 4882157 ) on Saturday February 10, 2018 @12:11PM (#56100471)
    Some people forget, that not everyone has a cushy job. This targets the market where bluetooth headphones/ear-buds are expensive to replace.

    Ear buds on a jack are 15-20 bones compared to 40-70 for a decent bluetooth headphones. There's also the matter of bluetooth interference for audiophiles where a line-jack will be preferred (pending environment).

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

      Bluetooth headphones are down to $13 a pair for decent sound. At that price anyone who can afford a smartphone can afford bluetooth headphones.

      When Apple first nixed the jack I was a bit dubious but then I realized I hadn't been using thee jack for a while because my jack had died, or rather gotten very unreliable, so I had gotten bluetooth headphones. At this point all the headphones in our family are bluetooth. The cords and jacks were the major fail points so not having those two weaknesses has been nice

      • I'm not sure where you are finding them for $13 a pair, I stop by electronic departments all the time and I've not seen a comfortable looking model (that I can wear at night) for less than $80. At that price I'm not willing to buy it and risk losing or breaking it. $10 wired headphones on the other hand work for me, and since I wear them when I'm sleeping they tend to break all the time.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Can't match his $13 pair, but I went with a Wirecutter recommendation and bought the $27 Aukey Latitude EP-B40 which sound just as good as the stock iPhone earbuds or other cheap earbuds I've purchased.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by pubwvj ( 1045960 )

          Amazon, of course. In fact since I looked a couple of weeks ago and found the $13 pair (over the ear) I see they now have a _LOT_ of even less expensive ones. See:

          https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=s... [amazon.com]

          Slightly more for over the ear:

          https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=s... [amazon.com]

          Pricing seems to fluctuate as I saw some of these for $13 a couple of weeks ago.

          For sleeping I got these:

          https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

          which initially I didn't like due to a charging problem but that resolved through full discharge and recharge cycl

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        I have Bluetooth headphones but they are annoying for travel. Yet another battery to charge, different connector to my phone (USB micro vs. C), can't use them on some airlines that don't allow any wireless stuff and even when allowed the 2.4ghz spectrum is often saturated inside the plane... And Bluetooth drains your phone battery much faster too.

        I put up with then because I use the headphone socket for a Pluggy Lock to hold a strap, so I don't drop the phone.

        To me removing the headphone jack is just anothe

    • My mono Bluetooth headset gets about 6 hours (claims 7). Most stereo ones I've seen are 4 or 5. I don't mind plugging my phone into a power brick but I've yet to see a headset that looks wearable plugged into one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Greyfox ( 87712 )
      If you can't afford bluetooth headphones, you probably can't afford a $1000 phone either.

  • We already have TRRS 2.5mm connectors why not start using those on phones? 1mm saved right there and the adaptors are cheap as. Not as space saving as no connector at all but a reasonable compromise.

  • I'm on the S7 and normally only upgrade when I fell there is a real reason to do so (S3 was my previous one). If the S9 has a jack, then I will make it a point to get one outside of my normal update interval. It's the only meaningful way to show a company that having a jack is a feature that really matters.

    • It's also a form of self-defense in case they blow the audio (it's not just "headphone") jack off with the s10; after all, Samsung often does follow Apple into the valley of stupid: ridiculous and inconvenient levels of thin, non-replaceable batteries, flat icons, dropped IR, etc.

      I'm planning the same move: s7 to s9 if there's a proper jack and there isn't some kind of other major screwup.

  • Got one today. Came with a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter and a USB-C to ordinary USB adapter for connecting sticks in the box. Not seeing what the problem is here ?

  • It has nothing to do with being "convinced". There are tons of situations where bluetooth headphones are simply a non-option - for one, on many airplanes worldwide, Bluetooth headphones are still banned and likely will be for years and years. Secondly, if you're on an 7 or 8 hour flight and want to listen to continuous music, good luck doing that on your bluetooth earbuds.

    USB-C and Lightning earphones don't make this much easier because these situations usually cause you to want your phone to be plugged in, which means silly hubs/dongles if you want to change your phone and listen to music at once.

    Furthermore, if you happen to decide to want to use the in-flight entertainment - GOOD LUCK if you don't have wired headphones with a 1/8 jack! So what now - looks like you need to bring more dongles!

    I swear the people who cooked up these ideas have seemingly never flown on a plane in their lives.

  • Honestly, I'm a Samsung fan but good god are they copying sheep. I'm very very surprised they didn't do what everyone else is and pull it, because it's the new cool thing!!!! (groan)

    I am still extremely disappointed about the mandatory curved displays on all models, quite disappointed about the lack of a home button.

    Sadly, no sale. Curved displays can't have protectors put on them properly, they break easier, they look bad.
    No.

    Still, good move on the headphone jack.

