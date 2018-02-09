Nvidia Will Focus on Gaming Because Cryptocurrencies Are 'Volatile' (vice.com) 115
Graphics card manufacturer Nvidia made almost $10 billion dollars in the last fiscal year, that's up 41 percent from the previous period. The GPU company broke the news to its investors in a conference call on Thursday, and said that video games such as Star Wars: Battlefront II and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds as well as the unprecedented success of the Nintendo Switch led to the record profits. That and cryptocurrency. From a report: Graphics cards are the preferred engine of today's cryptocurrency miners. It's led to a shortage of the GPUs, a spike in their prices, and record profits for the company that manufactures them. "Strong demand in the cryptocurrency market exceeded our expectations," Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress told investors during its earnings call yesterday. "We met some of this demand with a dedicated board in our OEM business and some was met with our gaming GPUs." But Nvidia is having trouble keeping up with the demand and it's recommended retailers put gamers ahead of cryptocurrency miners while supply is limited. Kress acknowledged the shortage on the call and reaffirmed Nvidia's commitment to gamers. "While the overall contribution of cryptocurrency to our business remains hard to quantify, we believe it was a higher percentage of revenue than the prior quarter," she said. "That said, our main focus remains on our core gaming market as cryptocurrency trends will likely remain volatile." When Kress finished her statement and opened up the line to questions, the first question was about cryptocurrency. "Is crypto being modeled more conservatively?" An investor from Evercore asked. "We model crypto approximately flat," said Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive officer.
Games is something you enjoy, and virtual hash numbers is a sick gambling.
I sense there's a connection, in both cases Nvidia turns you into a vegetable.
How about us who like Seti@Home?
Might I recommend the Trident TVGA 8900C?
It's a volatile market though. So Nvidia likes it when they sell more, but they don't like it when sales suddenly plummet and the new manufacturing plants they invested in are idle.
When these cards don't end up in hands of gamers, and empty shelves drive the prices up in retail sector, it's a disaster for two gaming GPU companies.
Nvidia especially has invested a lot into getting PC gaming market to grow from a small actor well behind consoles in importance to the primary gaming platform in the world. And maintaining this status requires gaming PCs to remain price competitive and available to gamers.
Losing this means that gamers will just move away from gaming on PCs and use a much cheaper console instead.
Or, somebody will decide that ATI and NVidia aren't satisifying the market, and we'll be back to the old days when you had to choose between S3, Matrox, ATI, NVidia, 3dfx, PowerVR, Intel, Rendition, Trident....
NVidia really doesn't want somebody else deciding that this might be an opportunity to upset the apple cart and jump into the home 3d graphics card market.
Or, somebody will decide that ATI and NVidia aren't satisifying the market, and we'll be back to the old days when you had to choose between S3, Matrox, ATI, NVidia, 3dfx, PowerVR, Intel, Rendition, Trident....
Please no. I don't want to go back to a "Works best with Voodoo 3dfx!" world. At least with only two big graphics companies things are usually compatible and interoperate pretty well.
Game studios will also start to optimize their graphics more and not rely on Nvidia and AMD to save their asses for having a poorly optimized game. This will lower demand for the high end cards, because they aren't needed to get stunning graphics.
Nvidia probably realizes this and don't want to start back at square one with their marketing program, to convince gamers they need high end cards.
As a gamer I afforded quite a lot of great cards just because they were paying for themselves when I wasn't gaming. I now have enough good computers that my friends don't need to bring theirs when we have a lan.. =)
What's your address? Do you have a lot of friends and family who'd be curious if you disappeared? Are the local police diligent in investigating disappearances or are they a bit sloppy?
I'm a small player in this field, and I've not been lucky with my investments, there are much better fish to fry
At least it's keeping the house warm even with the -30C we are getting!
Anyway, just getting to my remote location would cost most of your profits!
Easy on there. I'm just joshing him. GPUs are expensive, but they're not that expensive.
I bought a couple of (at the time) highend gpus in the early days of bitcoin, i only have time to play games for a few hours a day at most so the rest of the time i let them mine bitcoins just out of curiosity as the gpus would otherwise sit idle or rendering a stupid screensaver.
Turns out those bitcoins paid for both the power used and the cost of the GPUs.
Hasn't everyone switched to ASICs?
Most of the new cryptocurrency is resistant to ASICs, hence the return of demand for GPUs
If the math gets more complex, the currency of interest changes that ASIC is a paperweight.
A good GPU with a new mining ready gpu BIOS and lots of memory can be useful.
The gpu can also keep some of its value when sold later.
Nvidia don't care about Nouveau drivers for Linux. In fact they probably see it as being a long term threat to them because an open source driver might reveal that their hardware violates patents.
They care about gaming on Windows, scientific computing on Linux and having decent Android performance. And all of those use the closed source drivers.
Actually they do have an open source driver they support, NVGPU. But that's probably only ever be intended to be just enough to get a GUI working on Linux.
Gamers don't care at all about them, because they're useless for gaming.
That's an efficient way to write "about to be squished like a bug by regulations, due to massive criminal finance capability that has amazingly been overlooked so far."
Have fun sharing your buttcoins around with no legal way to convert them to or from cash. Will you enjoy just watching them, like movie files?
Its almost like law enforcement made them to be super-traceable.
Let's be honest here, crypto-mining seems to be on the way out now that the bubble has deflated. But even if it was still soaring, it's nothing to bet your company's future on.
nVidia has a competitor. AMD/Radeon. Right now, nVidia is what game makers optimize and tweak their engines for, so nVidia can sell their cards at a premium to gamers, knowing that gamers want their cards rather than buying from the competition, because, well, let's face it, the compatibility is simply higher. Since nVidia cannot deliver enough units to satisfy both demands, miners and gamers alike, one of them will have to look for alternatives.
If they go for the low hanging fruit and simply crank out mining rigs that will probably still sell like hotcakes (and you can make a pretty penny with it right now because miners can easily afford turning the profits they make back into mining systems, that system keeps itself running), gamers will not be able to buy an nVidia card, even though they would want one, and will look for alternatives. And at some point, it will actually make sense for studios to stop optimizing for nVidia and start looking at how to tweak their games for AMD because now suddenly the majority of their customers, i.e. gamers, is using AMD hardware.
This would be devastating for nVidia. And pretty much the very LAST thing they could possibly want.
Because at some point, mining is saturated. We probably have already reached that point, but I don't want to discuss whether BTC will rise again or whether it's plummeting back to penny stock quality, because it does not matter. What matters is that it's a risk. It may work out, it may not.
Gamers have been here, are here and will be here. And they needed, need and will need fast GPUs. Yes, they need fewer GPUs than the miners do. But if you can't satisfy the market demand anyway, why risk anything?
True, but people also use AMD for cryptocurrency.
NVidia should hire some people to contribute patches that optimize mining on AMD hardware.
The question is are Crypto-currencies here to stay? If either
Except Radeon cards are sold out too. They are the preferred brand and miners shifted to Nvidia only after Radeons were difficult to get. None of mid-range or high end GPUs from either AMD or Nvdiia that were made within 5 years are available. New or used, both are gone from sellers. And any cards that pop up are selling twice for their MSRP.
Re:It's sensible for nVidia to put gamers first (Score:4, Interesting)
My dad was a sales person. He always told me "The easiest sale is the firsat one. You will always be able to close the first sale. You can lie and cheat how much you like. You can drop the price to 0. You will be able to make the first sale.The hard ones are the sones after that. To make that easier, you have to build a relation. That is the hard part of sales."
nVidia seem to focus on the second (and later) sales to their customers, something they are not sure about with mining. I am sure they would LOVE to get rid of that mining business if it would be possible without hurting the rest. They probably already looking at how they can have fast gaming and slow mining GPUs.
As far as I understand, AI (used in e.g. recognition in self driving cars) also benefit from GPU. So I could see it being a separate type of business where you have GPU without the graphic output being specially made for things where GPU is abused. And this at much lower prices than what we have now available when you look at the price for the speed you get.
Self driving cars have no AIs.
And their pattern recognition algorithms run on 2 200MHz ARM Cortex'.
You don't need a GPU to analyze a 2 Dimensional gray scale picture with 800x600 pixels.
Nope. Cryptocurrency is here to stay. The price has gone up over $300 in the past few hours and is already past $8000 again.
Citation https://www.coindesk.com/price... [coindesk.com]
Most people read a guide and in those guides they're told to undervolt their GPU, thus letting it run cooler. But I see you don't bother reading the manuals, so hey.
So you don't want money? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I, for one, and incredibly happy to see a company make decisions NOT motivated entirely by short-term gains. Even if cryptocurrency were the future (which is debatable), it's refreshing to see a company decide to keep to their core market and not branch out into the first new thing that makes money.
That said, I think you have a severe misunderstanding of how GPU's fit into cryptocurrency mining. Even if mining isn't disappearing overnight (which is debatable, unless you know something that millions of other investors don't), it's not a stable market to invest in.
... surprise, mining isn't disappearing overnight. It might decrease, but cryptocurrancy is here to stay.
Do we have any reason to think this? Right now, cryptocurrency isn't really currency-- most cryptocurrency use is done an investment, which is to say, a gamble that the price is going up.
Will it ever become a currency (which would require stable value. Rising prices for a currency would be deflation, which is bad for currency.)? The answer to this is very unclear.
AMD is hitting crypto hard (CPU, GPU, and drivers-wise) and by all indications AMD gear will be the dominant gear in the near future. nVidia is saving face here, while placating their traditional customers.
"We model crypto approximately flat,"
So, they're saying they know better the economic forecast in this space than mos of the markets.
There already are GPU boards on the market that have no video out port.
They're not very popular, because miners prefer hardware they can sell when mining boom becomes another hard crash and they have to care about efficiency.
There already are GPU boards on the market that have no video out port.
These boards come at a considerable cost premium versus the GeForce/Titan ones, and require the chassis to provide cooling, they have no onboard fan. A Titan XP is ~$1500 vs the P100 at ~$4600, a Titan V is ~$3000 vs the V100 at $8400. If you compare the non-Titan GeForce cards your money goes even farther. There are some more advanced features on the Tesla cards (memory, bandwidth, etc), and for the Pascal ones, the P100 does doubles math really well, the Titan V is nearly the same. As I understand it, the
You're talking about compute cards. I'm talking actual GPU cards without video out.
That'd hurt both GPU companies. OpenCL and CUDA are used by both education, science, and big compute industries. That math is is very similar to the same that crypto-currencies use. The sword cuts both ways.
Well, you could use Vulkan to do all things computing, and even OpenGL, that's how the whole GPGPU idea started. In the long run Vulkan might be more efficient than Cuda/OpenCL as it gives more low-level control. Of course people are not switching overnight, and the old interfaces are generally maintained as they make sense for those specific needs.
Frankly, the article sounds like Nvidia wants to sell locked-down game consoles instead of general-purpose computers. I guess they don't want any customers who do actual work with their hardware.
This is just public speaking to make them look good. In reality, they don't care who is buying their products as long as they get sold. In fact i would say they like crypto miners even more since they will tend to fry their hardware from extended use and they get an additional sale.
Re: (Score:2)
so? they will continue to sell them. have you seen nvidia actually advertise something "good for mining" or similar? no you haven't. and why should they? wasted money, they are selling like hotcakes.
Now, pc gaming being in decline for so long, could use a boost, and selling video cards at $900 won't do, especially when buying a complete console is only $200.
they don't care who buys their product. they are a company, profit is their only objective.
they are not exploiting anything. they are making their product, that despite being originally designed for a specific function (gaming) is good for another (mining)
this is just empty words, because they don't change anything.
It would seem cryptos do just fine when people are dismissive towards them.
Black markets aren't moving away from Bitcoin because it's "too unstable". They are moving away from it because it's not private/anonymous. Which is kind of important when buying illegal goods. Now that true privacy coins like Monero are available there is little reason to accept Bitcoin.
It's not the card, it's the driver support.
I considered building a VR rig but no way in hell when GTX1080s are over $1200. Makes me wish I had snatched a bunch late last year when I could get them on sale for $400
A good chunk of nVidia hardware is used in machine learning and computer vision.
Guess who has cornered the markets for self-driving car computing, image classification algorithm hardware, or GPGPU?
It's the company with a stable and high--performance Linux driver (and it's been that way for over a decade).
AMD cards initially were more efficient at Cryptocurrencies because they're more general purpose in that you can do more things with them. Eventually when the AMD cards ran out, they went after the next most efficient to use use cards which are the Nvidia cards. It would be silly for either AMD or Nvidia to dedicate resources to making cards more attractive because let's face it, they both sold out of everything they have. Why make your product more attractive when you can't even keep it in stock? AMD r
except everything points to big budget gaming is rising and fake money is falling
might want to get more up to date than 2 years ago
However any sufficiently popular cryptocurrency moves towards ASICS, rendering GPUs useless for mining.
Hmm let's see...
Here's a list of all mineable coins: https://coinmarketcap.com/coin... [coinmarketcap.com]
I'll let you figure out how many of those are ASIC-mineable. Answer: not many.
This doesn't mean ASICs can't be built for them, after all you can build an ASIC for anything. The issue is some of the algorithms make building and using ASICs prohibitively expensive.
However any sufficiently popular cryptocurrency moves towards ASICS, rendering GPUs useless for mining.
That's not the case. Both Blockstream Core (the fork that goes against the Satoshi model) and the Cash chain still use the same old hashing algorithm and there's not a movement to move those to an ASIC-hard algorithm. Same with Ethereum which loves to eat 8GB GPU cards.
Those represent the top three mined cryptocurrencies of the past six months, so they're "suffciently popular".
By all means, more CryptoNo
