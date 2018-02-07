Foxconn Unit To Cut Over 10,000 Jobs As Robotics Take Over (nikkei.com) 71
According to Nikkei Asian Review, "Foxconn's panel arm Innolux is planning to slash more than 10,000 jobs this year as part of the company's aggressive efforts to increase the use of automation in manufacturing." Honorary Chairman Tuan Hsing-Chien said in a press conference on Tuesday: "We will reduce our total workforce to less than 50,000 people by the end of this year, from some 60,000 staff at the end of 2017." From the report: Innolux is a liquid crystal display-making affiliate of major iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn Technology Group. Tuan is also a technology adviser to Foxconn, Sharp and Innolux. Tuan said up to 75% of production will be fully automated by the end of 2018. Most of Innolux's factories are in Taiwan. Tuan's pledge came a few days after Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou said the company would pour in some $342 million to overhaul its manufacturing process by using artificial intelligence.
. . . until they could perfect a robot that could commit suicide due to poor working conditions.
They'll be so much better off unemployed than having that "sweat shop" job.
It is unlikely anyone will be unemployed. Most of these robots are going into areas where labor costs are highest, which means the areas around Shenzhen. There are plenty of other jobs in that area. Nearly every business is looking for workers.
The headline and summary are misleading. What they describe as "job cuts" and "slashing" are really Foxconn dealing with hiring shortfalls. The one child policy started in 1979 and became more strictly enforced in the 1980s. Workers born in the "bulge" generation before that are no longer interested in working on factory floors, and there just aren't enough young people to replace them.
There are three solutions:
1. Move manufacturing further inland or to other countries (such as Vietnam), where supply chains will have to be rebuilt, and new workers trained.
2. Raise wages to draw more workers off the farms.
3. Use robots.
From a business perspective, #3 is the best choice.
Shenzhen is in China not Taiwan you idiot, so the the Chinese government has no say over this.
"From a business perspective, #3 is the best choice."
It does look nice if you don't know what's involved. It's not so great when you actually try to implement robots and automation. It requires a lot of good involved key technical people and lots of patience. There are quite a lot of pitfalls, lots of headaches, things not working, lots of planning, lots of engineering involved and a lot of innovation involved. If you can't keep these people around, your robots might as well be expensive paper weights.
American businesses chose cheap labor in the 90s, in spite of the availability of robots, so, why pursue robots now, instead of more cheap labor?
Because the 90s were 20 years ago, and robots today are way better.
Not only are they better today but also more widely dispersed, as well as increased availability.
lol You are an idiot. Shenzhen is in China. This news is happening in Taiwan. How did you even get Shenzhen when it's not mentioned anywhere?? The subtitle is 'Taiwan's Innolux upbeat on mini LED display that can be used in cars'. How in the world do you miss that? God, you are probably American too. We are so fucked if this is the level of reading comprehension in this country.
Foxconn is a Taiwanese company to be sure but it operates factories in mainland China. One of those factories is a flat-panel display factory in Shenzhen, China. He probably assumed that Foxconn is making these panels there which is not an unreasonable assumption. Myself, I have no idea where these panels are being made, it could be that Foxconn also has a flat-panel factory in Taiwan so this is my first and last contribution to this flame war.
If these jobs are so horrible that workers at Foxconn factories are committing suicide
...
They aren't. A few Foxconn employees have offed themselves over the years, but with over a million employees, that is a statistical certainty. Foxconn employees are actually less likely to kill themselves than the average in China for people of their age and gender.
Foxconn employees are actually less likely to kill themselves than the average in China for people of their age and gender.
If Foxconn factories are so terrible because of the suicides, then the American universities campuses must literally be hell.
Facts get in the way of the evil Foxconn suicide narrative.
. . . until they could perfect a robot that could commit suicide due to poor working conditions.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/m... [zdnet.com]
Patrick Mattimore, a fellow at the Institute for Analytic Journalism, recently published the following article on China's People's Daily Online, headlined: Media badly misplaying Foxconn suicides.
Taiwanese-owned Foxconn has had seven suicides this year. That sounds like a lot, but the firm has an estimated 800,000 workers, more than 300,000 of them at a single plant in Shenzhen.
Although exact figures are hard to come by, even the most conservative estimate for China's suicide rate is 14 per 100,000 per year (World Health Organization). In other words, Foxconn's suicide epidemic is actually lower than China's national average of suicides.
I checked his figures. World Health Organization suicide figures for China (1999) are 13 males and 14.8 females per 100,000 people.
Elderly (65+ years) suicide rates can be as much as 50% higher than youth (18 to 24 years), which means Foxconn's suicide rate, with its younger workforce, should be significantly below the national average.
Let's estimate an average of 10 suicides per 100,000 at Foxconn. Just the Shenzhen Foxconn plant alone, with its 330,000 employees, would be expected to have about 33 suicides this year, or 14 so far.
Foxconn has had just 10 suicides this year, and that's across its entire workforce.
Working at Foxconn dramatically reduces people's risk of suicide!
and Wisconsin will pay $200K per job
https://www.salon.com/2018/02/... [salon.com]
You're using some lovely RIAA math there, sport.
Wisconsin is paying nothing by offering tax breaks and tax credits for a company that otherwise would not even be setting up shop in Wisconsin.
Missing out on money? Debatable. But that tax income does not exist. There's literally nothing being paid.
You're using some lovely RIAA math there, sport.
Wisconsin is paying nothing by offering tax breaks and tax credits for a company that otherwise would not even be setting up shop in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is paying nothing for maintenance of the roads and public utilities that the factory is using? There is no other business that could possibly set up in these facilities? Are you saying that the people of Wisconsin are too stupid to find a use for the facility on their own?
Re: (Score:3)
I will out-obtuse your obtuse by saying,
Wow, I didn't know that state laws could preempt federal fuel taxes!
Re:Cool story, bro. (Score:5, Informative)
You're using some lovely RIAA math there, sport.
Wisconsin is paying nothing by offering tax breaks and tax credits for a company that otherwise would not even be setting up shop in Wisconsin.
You seem to assume that a government wouldn't be that stupid and corrupt, but you're totally wrong. [jsonline.com]
To lure Foxconn Technology Group to Wisconsin, state residents will have to do more than just forgo taxes from the Taiwanese electronics giant. They will have to pay cash — writing checks for up to $200 million a year.
And because Wisconsin already waives almost all taxes on manufacturing profits in the state, these incentives represent not a lost opportunity at collecting revenue but an obligation to pay cash to Foxconn out of the state treasury for up to 15 years. When including a $150 million sales tax break for buying construction material, the incentive package could total up to $3 billion, according to the bill that lawmakers could vote on as soon as Tuesday.
You're using some lovely RIAA math there, sport.
Wisconsin is paying nothing by offering tax breaks and tax credits for a company that otherwise would not even be setting up shop in Wisconsin.
You seem to assume that a government wouldn't be that stupid and corrupt, but you're totally wrong. [jsonline.com]
To lure Foxconn Technology Group to Wisconsin, state residents will have to do more than just forgo taxes from the Taiwanese electronics giant. They will have to pay cash — writing checks for up to $200 million a year.
And because Wisconsin already waives almost all taxes on manufacturing profits in the state, these incentives represent not a lost opportunity at collecting revenue but an obligation to pay cash to Foxconn out of the state treasury for up to 15 years. When including a $150 million sales tax break for buying construction material, the incentive package could total up to $3 billion, according to the bill that lawmakers could vote on as soon as Tuesday.
Don't worry Wisconsin is a Republican controlled state. As we all now Republicans are the party of low taxes, small government and restraint in state expenditure. We can therefore rely upon them to vote no to this vast expenditure of money from the state treasury on the grounds that it makes no sense from a business point of view, that it is an intolerable government interference in the workings of the free market and that it is not in harmony with their long treasured Republican ideals of small government and limiting expenditure from the state treasury. Sir, you may rely upon the Republicans to be the voice of reason in this matter.
Don't worry Wisconsin is a Republican controlled state. As we all now Republicans are the party of low taxes, small government and restraint in state expenditure. We can therefore rely upon them to vote no to this vast expenditure of money from the state treasury on the grounds that it makes no sense from a business point of view, that it is an intolerable government interference in the workings of the free market and that it is not in harmony with their long treasured Republican ideals of small government and limiting expenditure from the state treasury. Sir, you may rely upon the Republicans to be the voice of reason in this matter.
There are different factions in the GOP. The one that believes in free trade and no subsidies has essentially lost out to a populist wing which wants to use tax and tariff policy to bring jobs back.
Will it work? Well it did for Apple - they were forced to pay US taxes on their offshore cash which convinced them to bring it onshore and invest it.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
A mix of tighter controls on immigration, higher tariffs on imports, lower taxes on US companies and higher taxes on US companies ov
I.e. what Trump is doing is pretty different from standard small government Republican policy.
There is no such thing. They talk a lot about small government, but then they get themselves a lot of pork projects so that they can transfer money from profitable blue states into their flyover shitholes.
flyover shitholes.
Come next election you'll be whining about 'how could people in those flyover shitholes not vote for the party I told them to. It must because they're dumb racistsexisttransphobic hicks'.
Or complaining about how Trump called Haiti a shithole.
Come next election you'll be whining about 'how could people in those flyover shitholes not vote for the party I told them to. It must because they're dumb racistsexisttransphobic hicks'.
It's not about what I tell them. It's about their own best interests. Trump is harming them more than Clinton would have, but...
...Or complaining about how Trump called Haiti a shithole.
Yeah, see, Trump is the candidate of the flyover states. And Trump has established that it's okay to call places shitholes. They have consented to being called shitholes by proxy, through their choice of president.
Poor conservatives cut off their face to spite their face and now they're complaining that people are screaming in horror at their appearance. Fuck 'em. They've proven t
Re:Cool story, bro. (Score:5, Interesting)
Wisconsin is paying nothing by offering tax breaks and tax credits for a company that otherwise would not even be setting up shop in Wisconsin.
If no subsidies were offered, the jobs would still go somewhere (possibly Wisconsin), so by offering tax breaks Wisconsin is depriving some state of tax revenue, and, meanwhile, another state is offering tax breaks that is depriving Wisconsin of revenue. Meanwhile, businesses are locating to optimize their tax breaks, rather than where it actually makes the most sense for reasons of skill availability, resources, and logistics.
These tax incentives are a Prisoner's dilemma [wikipedia.org]. Each state does it because the other states do it, yet they would all be better off if no one did it. It would be a beneficial and legitimate use of the Commerce Clause [wikipedia.org] for the federal government to just ban this economically damaging activity. It would be better and more fair for both states and businesses.
Which just about guarantees that it will never be used by the federal government in this way. They care nothing about "better" or "fair."
Thank you. I had never thought of tax breaks as a prisoner's dilemma, but it's completely obvious in hindsight. I learned more from your two paragraphs than everything else I've read today. Had I upvotes, you would have them.
Y'all got a problem with capitalism? May I suggest you move to live in a more 'fair' country like China. Wisconsin is getting more jobs, I see that as a good thing.
America's middle class is shrinking, China's middle class is growing....
Re: Cool story, bro. (Score:3)
Not really a prosoners dilemma. The states are able to talk to rach other. Sure, that makes it worse.
Several years ago in Belgium Renault closed their doors, while theu opened a new one in Spain with subsidies. That would mean that Spain was paying for people to get fired.
So they withdrew the subsidies. That was because they where able to talk.
It also did not help Renault that their excuse of closing was overproduction if you open a new factory elsewhere.
These tax incentives are a Prisoner's dilemma. Each state does it because the other states do it, yet they would all be better off if no one did it. It would be a beneficial and legitimate use of the Commerce Clause for the federal government to just ban this economically damaging activity. It would be better and more fair for both states and businesses.
Better for who? The EU forced Ireland to charge Apple tax even though both Ireland and Apple had done a deal where Ireland wouldn't charge it.
The EU ruled it illegal state aid. The Irish government knew that if it was forced to tax Apple, Apple would start to look at other places to put its money.
Then of course Trump came along and took away the advantage for US firms to leave money overseas
https://www.bloomberg.com/news... [bloomberg.com]
If US companies don't get to save money by having cash overseas, they'll probably rep
Lick those boots!
and a wall to keep the packers out of IL
Hillaryists sure do have contempt for working people.
Already cut 60,000 jobs (Score:3)
They already cut the workforce from 110,000 to 50,000 [slashdot.org].
Somehow, when it is cheaper to replace Chinese workers with robots, those manufacturing jobs will come back to the US...
But don't worry about those laid off workers. According to the Slashdot Buggy Whip law they will all get higher paying jobs making the robots that replace them.
What WI has to look forward to (Score:5, Interesting)
FoxCONN (as it was a CON) bringing in the big new Diplay factory to Mount Pleasent, WI promising 30,000 jobs - yeah for ROBOTS! Foxconn even bought the old Northwest mutual building in Milwaukee to make it their North American Headquarters.
A bunch of property owners are SUING over the use of "eminent domain" to take their land for the foxconn plant. Boy is Good old Scott Walker FUCKING the people of WI with this one!
Good News! (Score:2)
The good news is that the replacements will have higher wages and better living conditions.
Intolerable!!! (Score:3)
We will reduce our total workforce to less than 50,000 people by the end of this year, from some 60,000 staff at the end of 2017.
That's outrageous! People really need to contact them and let them know what they think about this statement. It's not less than 50,000 people. It's fewer than 50,000 people.
~Loyal
Meanwhile in a civilized country.... (Score:3)
....a German union responded to increasing automation by striking for a 28 hour work week [cnn.com] with a pay increase....and they won.
Hey, I live about 2 miles from the new Foxconn (Score:2)
factory that is supposed to be built in Wisconsin. Our brilliant governor gave them 3 billion dollars in incentives to build the factory because they promised "as amny as" 13k jobs would be created. I guess they didn't specify that they'd be jobs for humans...
