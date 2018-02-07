Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sign up for the Slashdot Daily Newsletter! DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. IMPORTANT: We need just #OneMoreVote to win a CRA resolution to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Contact your lawmakers now! ×
Google Businesses Software Hardware Technology

Nest Is Done As a Standalone Alphabet Company, Merges With Google (arstechnica.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the two-is-greater-than-one dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: There's a shakeup at Nest today. Following previous rumors back in November, Google just announced Nest will no longer be a standalone Alphabet company; instead, it will merge with the Google hardware team. The current Nest CEO, Marwan Fawaz, will report to Google Hardware SVP Rick Osterloh. Google's blog post says the merger will allow it to "combine hardware, software, and services" between the two companies, which are all "built with Google's artificial intelligence and the Assistant at the core." Nest and Google have been growing closer together even without this merger, with Nest getting a spot at the "Made By Google" Pixel 2 launch event to tout Nest and Google Assistant integration. An earlier report from The Wall Street Journal said that Google and Nest already combined their supply chain teams in 2016. While Google has focused on making the "Google" brand well known in the hardware world with the Pixel phones and Google Home, CNET reports that Google won't be dumping the Nest brand.

Nest Is Done As a Standalone Alphabet Company, Merges With Google More | Reply

Nest Is Done As a Standalone Alphabet Company, Merges With Google

Comments Filter:

  • I predict (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @07:42PM (#56086851)

    Over the next 3-5 years, every other Alphabet "company" will merge with Google. Then Alphabet itself will rebrand as Google.

  • I just don't get it. It's a thermostat. I feel like the nest is Lil' Sebastian and I'm Ben Wyatt.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Love may fail, but courtesy will previal." -- A Kurt Vonnegut fan

Close