Apple Homepod Review: Locked In

On Tuesday, the review embargo lifted for full reviews of Apple's new HomePod smart speaker. The Verge's Niley Patel shared his thoughts on Apple's new HomePod in video and written form. Patel found that while it offers best-in-class sound for the price, Siri is frustratingly limited and the voice controls only work with Apple Music. Furthermore, Siri can't tell different voices apart, therefore raising some privacy concerns as anyone can come up to the speaker and ask Siri to send and read text messages and other private information aloud. Here's an excerpt from the report: The HomePod, whether Apple likes it or not, is the company's answer to the wildly popular Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers. Apple is very insistent that the $349 HomePod has been in development for the past six years and that it's entirely focused on sound quality, but it's entering a market where Amazon is advertising Alexa as a lovable and well-known character during the Super Bowl instead of promoting its actual features. Our shared expectations about smart speakers are beginning to settle in, and outside of engineering labs and controlled listening tests, the HomePod has to measure up. And while it's true that the HomePod sounds incredible -- it sounds far better than any other speaker in its price range -- it also demands that you live entirely inside Apple's ecosystem in a way that even Apple's other products do not. The question is: is beautiful sound quality worth locking yourself even more tightly into a walled garden? As for technical specifications, the HomePod comes in at 6.8 inches high, 5.6 inches wide, and weights 5.5 pounds. It features a high-excursion woofer with custom amplifier, array of seven horn-loaded tweeters, each with its own custom amplifier, six-microphone array, internal low-frequency calibration microphone for automatic bass correction, direct and ambient audio beamforming, and transparent studio-level dynamic processing.
How much does it spy on you?
Does it matter? Any device that locks you in to a particular vendor/manufacturer automatically makes you their product. And once they've done that, remember the words of the late and unlamented Darth Vader.
I am changing our bargain. Pray I do not alter it further.
The NSA and FBI are happy with the listening in tests and the design approval embargo is lifted.
Not as much as Google or Amazon. Because all the reviews are saying how limited Siri is. And Siri is limited because Apple is holding it back. Siri is limited to simple on-device commands that are handled locally without cloud involvement, or when using the cloud, very limited engagements.
Apple's privacy policies are tough, and compartmentalized. The Siri team is blocked for requests to other user data not already given to Siri - as in they can ask, but they won't be able to get at it. Doesn't matter that Apple has that information, if the privacy policy says Siri cannot get at it, that data simply doesn't exist.
Why do you think Google/Alphabet harmonized data sharing so your data is shared freely by everyone at Alphabet? Because having access to all that data makes Google's assistant much better. Google Assistant knows you better, and can answer you better. Siri is basically limited to simple interactions only. The reviews show that while Siri listens well, it does not respond as well
Heck, knowing Apple, Siri probably is afraid to hit the cloud server and tries to do as much as possible on device. Less data Apple has is less data to give to the government, and is much easier to simply say "that is information we do not have because the devices never send it to us" than to have to fight the courts because you do have it, but because of reason X, the government can't get it. (See Microsoft's fight at not having to turn over cloud data stored in another country.). Better to not have that information and have the FBI bitching and whining about Apple not collecting that information than the FBI bitching and whining that Apple is deliberately obstructing justice by not turning over the data. Because eventually some event will happen that tugs at heart strings so much, everyone will just go and demand you release the information.
Anyhow, I'll wait for the HomePod version 2. The revision that Apple will do and will add audio input jacks to. It is classical Apple after all - release something that does a narrow thing very well, but has limitations, then revise it to have the missing features people want put back in. I'm sure a lot of this is simply in making sure the technology used is robust and works well.
And you know some third party will probably make a wireless adapter that takes audio in and plays it through the HomePod, too.
Third party, as in:
Alexa, can you tell Siri to...
Hmmm, you're assuming it isn't recording you 24/7 and selling that data to third parties because the interface is terrible.
Apple are as bad as Amazon at selling your data and worse than Google. Google are at least honest about it and give you a reasonable assurance that they've taken steps to anonymise it. In fact I'd say they're worse than Amazon too, Amazon advertise products you might like based on your search and buying patterns, Apple tries to make sure your next purchase has to be an Apple device.
C'mon. HiFi has been around since the 1950's. It doesn't take six years for a multi-billion dollar company to R&D good sound. I'll give them a bit of a break, though - they did buy Beats, which definitely set them back a bit.
Getting good sound by sitting between two medium to large-sized speakers properly located (rule of 3rds) and toed in is easy. Getting good sound from a small cylinder placed arbitrarily in a room is difficult.
Considering Apple is the leading vendor in low-fidelity head-phones. I suspect the trick is simple to TELL people is has great audio, and most of their customers would believe it without having anything to compare to.
beamforming tweeters and autocalibration?
that's dsp magic.
nothing 50's or 60's based. nothing at all.
Walled Garden? Sure, but the plants are gorgeous. (Score:1)
As a lifelong Wintel guy who recently bought a MacBook Pro, I'm shocked how well it works with my iPhone, and how many angles of real functionality there are.
I'm shocked at how long the battery lasts with Safari, and I'm shocked at how well Office 365 runs on Safari.
We're well past the age of landline telephones, where things just had to work, even during a natural disaster. Most products, with their promises of infinite configurability and infinite interoperability, just plain don't work these days. I'm
Yeah, Apple cares so much about privacy they go toe-to-toe with the Feds in a mutual PR play for theatrically challenged people,
while FBI gets the info in the background from China in a trade deal, since China actually has full access to Apple devices as part of a deal where Apple gets to keep its cheap massive factory force and infrastructure in China including access to 1.3 billion people of potential buyers in return for giving its balls to China. Nothing like using an external source while making an int
Is there an Airplay SENDER to stream analog audio? (Score:2)
But, I would want to use it for ALL my audio sources. I also have an AV preamp that is used for several sources: tv audio, CDs (these can perhaps be dropped) and BluRay discs, and eventually a game console when the kids are old enough.
Ideally I would take the analog out of my AV preamp (or alternatively extract digitally from the hdmi
Airfoil [rogueamoeba.com] and Airfoil Satellite [rogueamoeba.com] are in the vein of what you’re looking for, so far as software goes. There’s also AirParrot [airsquirrels.com] that can act as a sender. You might be able to use Airfoil Satellite with an old iPod Touch receiving audio through the 3.5mm headphone/mic jack, which then transmits it back to Airfoil on a PC/Mac, which then transmits it via AirPlay to the HomePods, but I have no idea if that’d actually work and it sounds like way too brittle of a workflow.
Besides which, why introduce
It looks to me like the kind of device that would be successful on kickstarter.
Well, on the good side, it sounds like reducing latency has been a major focus for Airplay 2, which is due out for the HomePod via software update in a few months, so it may become more viable. Even so, I not convinced there’s a huge market for that sort of thing. Seems to me they could simply enable Bluetooth support using the existing hardware the HomePod has to eliminate the market for a device like that, given that you could then use one of the existing analog to Bluetooth adapters that exist.
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt anybody is going to replace their stereo with this.
People are going to replace their Bose with this.
Did they even test the thing?
I actually applied to the test group for the home pod.
I left comments a while back - people here took my comments out of context and blamed ME for them.
so, I won't repeat what I said before, but suffice to say, I was not convinced they knew what they were doing, during test. and I guess the product now shows that, sigh.