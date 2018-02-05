Google Enables Pixel Visual Core For Better Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp Photos (theverge.com) 15
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google's Pixel Visual Core, the hidden image-processing chip inside the Pixel 2 family of phones, is getting an update today that lets it work its machine learning magic in third-party apps. Already enabled via Android 8.1 for the Pixel 2's main camera app, the Visual Core is now going to be operational within any other camera app that employs the relevant Google APIs. That means your Instagram photography and Snapchat Stories will get the benefit of the same improvements in processing speed and efficiency. I have been using a Google Pixel 2 XL since before the Android 8.1 update that initially flipped the Visual Core to being active, and I can't say I've noticed a huge difference in the speed or operation of the camera. It was sterling before 8.1, and it's been the same since. But the way Google explains it, the Visual Core is likely to be more helpful and impressive in third-party apps because it will allow the company to run its proprietary HDR+ algorithm in those other apps: "Pixel Visual Core is built to do heavy-lifting image processing while using less power, which saves battery. That means we're able to use that additional computing power to improve the quality of your pictures by running the HDR+ algorithm."
"That means your Instagram photography and Snapchat Stories will get the benefit of the same improvements in processing speed and efficiency."
So the rest of the planet will get the pictures of your lunch and your cat much faster.
The world will be a better place.
In other words, no difference in picture quality of the end product posted to many Instagram accounts... just the satisfaction of using the co-processor for Google Engineers.
The big difference for me is that photos with HDR+ on (i.e. 99.99% of all photos on my phone) are processed with less of a hit to the battery. If you take more than 2 photos a day (I use mine for everything form sunset photos to taking photos of grocery lists or part numbers for my car/laptop) HDR is pretty heavy on the battery, and I've had it kill my phone at low battery.
Although I know this won't satisfy you, some context for others: Google dropped the price of their USB-C to 3.5mm dongle to $10, and Pixel 2 has stellar battery life, so charging while listening won't often be a concern. It also has very fast charging so downtime would be minimal in any case, and if that still doesn't satisfy you, there's BlueTooth.
Having said that, I also would like to see the 3.5mm jack back, and I'm annoyed they removed it, but I do have to say the Pixel 2 (non-XL) is a phenomenal phone,
Google really have done a great job with HDR and image enhancement on the Pixel 2. On the 5X, taking multiple HDR shots would make images queue up to be processed, slowing the whole phone down, making it hot, and after several shots prevented the camera from taking more photos until the queue emptied out a bit again. In some situations using HDR was definitely a risk to managing to capture the shot at all.
On Pixel 2 HDR shots are the default and the phone takes photos faster than non-HDR shots on the 5X.
Google should fix the blurry panoramas:
