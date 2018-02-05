Tablet Shipments Decline For 13th Straight Quarter (venturebeat.com) 114
The tablet market has now declined year-over-year for 13 quarters straight. From a report: Q4 2017 saw a 7.9 percent year-over-year decline: 49.6 million units shipped worldwide, compared to 53.8 million units in the same quarter last year. The only silver lining is that declines for 2017 haven't been in the double-digits, like they were in 2016.
Oh, that thing I have to use for anything more complicated than watching Youtube videos.
I'm still waiting for XCode to run on iPads. Until then, forget about the tablet taking over desktops.
Also, XCode is a metaphor that includes every productivity apps out there. But once XCode runs on iOS, then everything would follow.
In case someone is looking for funny stickers [blogspot.com] to put on his computer...
I remember the days when
./ headlines told me the PC was on the way out as tablets were the new thing to replace them. I remember getting modded as a Troll when I posted that PCs weren't going anywhere because tablets were a solution in search of a problem. Those were the days.
It went down by the amount that tablets went up. When that stopped, it stopped too.
The truly fucked-up thing is, that to the economists, everything that looks like a stable healthy balance
... the thing that means the ideal state long-term survival in nature ... is called "stagnation" and considered a "bad" thing and the first step to "recession" (which is considered a catastrophe). While exponential growth ... the thing that, by definition, cannot be sustained indefinitely, and is only found things that g
The only things that can have exponential growth have to be in digital form. Unfortunately, since money is now also digital the difference between the rich and the poor also has no limits.
I was one of those who disagreed with your sentiment, back in the day. I saw a tablet as a more portable and intuitive way to get my work done, using hand motions rather than pounding a keyboard and scraping a rat. It really was going to change my workflow for the better.
But then reality set in. The "minority report"-style interface never materialized, except in movies and hugely expensive low volume products which
... were primarily used in movies. In the consumer space, some companies repurposed their
That is exactly the problem.
My last tablet broke, and I am looking for a replacement: HiDPI screen, 9" or 10", light enough to hold, contemporary amount of RAM (4GB or more).
And where are all those tablets? There is the obscenely expensive Pixel C has been discontinued., and the only slightly less expensive Galaxy Tab S3 does not provide a proper Android experience. Amazon also discontinued the HDX, which never provided a great Android experience. Only cheap Android tablets are left on the market.
Exactly this, all of the tablets coming out these days are terrible!
I'm patiently waiting for a stock Android tablet with equal or better specs than my OnePlus 3. Can not justify the current price tags for little or no hardware improvement.
So it is no surprise that after the market became saturated that the annual shipments would decline. I've got a 2nd Gen iPad that works just fine, thanks. No need to get a new one. Sure the OS is out of date, however all the apps work and that is all I really care about.
Cue the " Tablet Computing is dying ! " claims . . . .
Though I wouldn't worry about it, according to the media PC Computing has been dead or dying for years yet still seems to soldier on . . . .
:|
"Yeah it is just a saturated market. If it can stream Netflix and has a web browser then you're set for 99% of people, I'm sure."
And they just don't die, so they don't have to be replaced so soon.
I remember when tablets started getting popular I thought they were just a fad.
I think they lasted long enough to not be considered a fad, but I think the basic problem remains. They're not as convenient as a phone and they're not as usable as a laptop. Sure, helps if you have a keyboard case... but still a laptop will always do more. I think there will always be a demographic that likes tablets (children for one)... they're just not as useful for most things. They will have their niche.
A tablet is after all just a clunky phone or a crippled laptop.
How many people bought a tablet expecting to do great things with it and after a month or so barely used it, instead preferring their phone (or laptop)? I imagine most tablet buyers (at least that's how most people I know who have a tablet operated).
I think that the real problem for tablets is that there's no compelling reason to upgrade them as often as phones. The iPad Air 2 that I bought when it first came out is over 3 years old at this point and isn't showing any particular signs of aging. The browser is still plenty speedy and even if that started to suck, I can't see the Netflix app being too slow for it to be usable for that.
I could easily see that thing lasting for another 3 years and Apple may well continue offering OS updates for it over that period as well. I think tablets have their uses over other devices, but I just don't think they need to be replaced very often.
I think that the real problem for tablets is that there's no compelling reason to upgrade them as often as phones. The iPad Air 2 that I bought when it first came out is over 3 years old at this point and isn't showing any particular signs of aging. The browser is still plenty speedy and even if that started to suck, I can't see the Netflix app being too slow for it to be usable for that.
I'd say this is a big part of the "PC is dying" thing too. Used to be you needed a new PC every 3 years. Then 5. And now my PC is going on 6 years (other than an upgrade from HDD to SDD) and is still way more than enough for absolutely everything other than VR (which would be doable with a video card upgrade). I fully expect it to be good for another 2 or 3 years.
To be honest, I think we'll be seeing similar trends with phones soon. They're at the point where they're "good enough" for much longer. Unless yo
I think that the real problem for tablets is that there's no compelling reason to upgrade them as often as phones. The iPad Air 2 that I bought when it first came out is over 3 years old at this point and isn't showing any particular signs of aging. The browser is still plenty speedy and even if that started to suck, I can't see the Netflix app being too slow for it to be usable for that.
This is definitely the answer for me. I bought an original iPad when it came out. Use it for light reading and just a couple years ago gave it to my mother in law, who uses it to look at pictures of our family (she lives on the other side of the world) and sudoku.
I've had my iPad Air when it came out (i got it because the original iPad screen is difficult to read in sunlight) and see no reason to get a new one. You can read books outdoors and the storage holds my entire music collection, over a hundred c
Similar but different take. At home, I surprised myself by using the tablets a ton more than anything else. Well I never use my phone for anything unless nothing else is available, like you said. But the one difference is my 3ish year old iPad Air 2 has performance problems. I was thinking of getting a new battery after all the press on the built-in slow downs. But I have another iPad I end up using instead.
I remember when tablets started getting popular I thought they were just a fad.
Really? It seemed clear enough to me right away that they were going to be a strong market segment for a long time.
I think they lasted long enough to not be considered a fad, but I think the basic problem remains. They're not as convenient as a phone and they're not as usable as a laptop.
That depends entirely on what you are doing. A tablet is most useful for things where you might have used a clipboard or binder for previously. Think stuff like doctor's offices using them in patient rooms to record data. A phone doesn't have enough screen size and a laptop is too cumbersome. Tablets hit a nice form factor for tasks like that.
They also are nice for people who don't need all the bells and whistles of a laptop but for whom a phone is too small. My grandmother uses an iPad to do various tasks. She can't handle the complexity of a laptop and a phone is too small for her to see or use efficiently. The young and the elderly as well as the (ahem) technologically impaired tend to fall into this category.
A lot of sales people that come to my office these days use tablets and it's a good fit. A laptop is overkill and presents the company a needless administrative burden (read $$$) and security risk.
Short version is that there are a ton of non-trivial use cases where tablets are the best option.
A tablet is after all just a clunky phone or a crippled laptop.
Only if you are using it wrong. It's all about the use case. There are things you can do on a tablet that are awkward to impossible on a phone because of the screen size difference. There are tasks where using a mouse/keyboard is inefficient or unnecessary. Sometimes people don't need the extra complexity of a full blown PC because they are just doing some light web browsing or email or watching some videos.
I remember when tablets started getting popular I thought they were just a fad.
I think they lasted long enough to not be considered a fad, but I think the basic problem remains. They're not as convenient as a phone and they're not as usable as a laptop. Sure, helps if you have a keyboard case... but still a laptop will always do more. I think there will always be a demographic that likes tablets (children for one)... they're just not as useful for most things. They will have their niche.
A tablet is after all just a clunky phone or a crippled laptop.
How many people bought a tablet expecting to do great things with it and after a month or so barely used it, instead preferring their phone (or laptop)? I imagine most tablet buyers (at least that's how most people I know who have a tablet operated).
Tablets are still a fad.
They didn't last long enough to be permanent. They've been in decline for 13 straight quarters which means we actually reached peak tablet in 2013.
Phones are now large enough that tablets are redundant and feature wise cant compete with laptops. So they're in a niche that no longer exists. Add this to the fact that people are replacing things less frequently, the tablet I bought 4 years ago still does it's job (watching movies on the plane) and doesn't warrant replacing.
So much for t
The phone market would've saturated quickly too, except every few years a new phone standard comes out (2G, 3G, 4G, now 5G). You pretty much have to upgrade your phone to get the new capability. That was the whole impetus behind Google's Project Ara (phone with upgradable parts).
I find my tablet extremely useful for viewing documents, looking up t
a 10" tablet is quite silly.
A 10" tablet is actually too damn small for what I want one for.
Why don't they make one (for a reasonable price) that can show a 8.5x11 sheet of paper full size since most of the forms and stuff that you deal with physically is, guess what, 8.5x11.
Re: Bit more than a fad

I've tried using a tablet for my sheet music and the concept is cool (especially with a bluetooth page turning pedal) but the screen is too small so I either have to show part of the page at a time and scroll co
The Chuwi Hi12 has a good 12.1" 2160x1440 display at a fairly sane price... but it's an older model, and its other specs aren't much to write home about (mediocre wifi, average battery life, and slow microUSB charging via a port that doesn't inspire much confidence in its likely longevity.
That said, it's decent for 2-up ebook reading (a bit on the heavy side, but not unbearable).
The main problem with tablet-as-ebook-reader: they need bigger high-dpi screens (13-14" would be nice) AND fast primary storage & cpu. A tablet as aa ebook reader might spend 99% of its time doing nothing... but when you go to flip pages, it needs 10-20ms render time, MAX. Longer might be ok for things read serially (like fiction), but current ebook solutions SUCK for random-access reading, like technical manuals.
a 10" tablet is quite silly.
A 10" tablet is actually too damn small for what I want one for.
Why don't they make one (for a reasonable price) that can show a 8.5x11 sheet of paper full size since most of the forms and stuff that you deal with physically is, guess what, 8.5x11.
I've tried using a tablet for my sheet music and the concept is cool (especially with a bluetooth page turning pedal) but the screen is too small so I either have to show part of the page at a time and scroll constantly, or it's too small to read and particularly too small to read quickly.
You mean like THIS?
https://www.apple.com/shop/buy... [apple.com]
The actual screen is not EXACTLY 11 X 8.5 inches; but at 10.35 X 7.76 it is very close, especially considering that sheet music printed on 11 X 8.5 ALWAYS has at least a 1 inch margin all around.
https://malcontentcomics.com/s... [malcontentcomics.com]
Here's an EXHAUSTIVE review of using the 12.9" iPad Pro (and the Apple Pencil) for Sheet music applications:
https://elisakoehler.com/2017/... [elisakoehler.com]
>"Well a 10" tablet is quite silly. [...] 2 in 1 convertibles are nice, but holding a 10" screen gets tiresome. "
I disagree. For me, 10" is too small for desktop work, and 7" as a "tablet" is still too small to be worth not using a phone. 9-10" is a perfect compromise size. With a kickstand case, it holds itself fine, in most uses.
Almost all convertibles are now "flip" types, which means I would have to worry constantly about putting an unprotected keyboard on wet, rough, and dirty surfaces- like at a
I wasn't sure how much I'd use the Tab S2 I got a few years ago...and I actually quite like it. Generally prefer using it over my phone, and definitely use it more than my phone (which is basically just calls and texts now, and music when I'm out).
The tablet doesn't leave the house (I work from home), but I've found it helpful for a number of tasks... Keeping an eye on work responsibilities, updating social media and some light photo editing, and on a personal level reading longer stories, PDFs, magazines,
I never use my phone when I am at home. No one in my family does. Phones are for when you leave the house. iPads everywhere inside the house, unless it's something that requires my fixed PC. Like Minecraft or Excel. And that PC is many years old too. The reality is that tech lasts much longer than it used to. There is no need to update, so the tablets I have now are good to go and I don't expect to upgrade them for a while.
The demographic that uses tablets are the ones that have small children or pets and are tired of cables being chewed up by pets, or children needing attention so you need to take the tablet with you to every room your kids are in instead of sitting in an office somewhere and your kids wreck the house.
Tablets are most useful for that market.
Most people who have time to use a desktop, will simply not use a tablet until they are away from that desktop (eg travelling for christmas)
You're ridiculous.
I have pets (but they don't chew cables, thank Diety!); but I have no kids.
I use my iPad 2 for probably 8 hours a day, pretty much every single day, while my perfectly good MacBook Pro sits just to the right of me, in quiet repose for WEEKS on end.
Oh, and despite deep-discharging the battery nearly every day since I got it in late 2012, I just checked, and the battery "wear level" is only 11%.
For email, browsing, viewing the occasional YouTube video. I also use as a Remote for my AppleTV (
Sorry to reply to my own post, but...
I forgot using it with our work VPN and a VNC/RDC App like "Jump" to check on/do light admin on our Servers at work. That's another thing I do fairly often with my iPad, and another reason I want a 12.9" iPad Pro. Plus, with the "Duet" App, the iPad becomes an actually USEFUL additional Display for Macs and PCs, that even supports the Apple Pencil on the Pro, and which can emulate the TouchBar on Macs other than the new MacBook Pros.
If so, then what is the use case which is driving you to update it? What's that? Nothing?
The thing with a tablet is it is stripped down to wifi and web connectivity. If you own one, what do you need a new one for?
The problem is that modern companies and the stock market seem to think you're going to grow 10-15%
.. every year .. forever, Since that is irrational and impossible, you have to accept that at a certain point the sale of products will plateau and likely drop off.
So, it seems like very 6-12 months for the last bunch of years we decry that desktops/laptops/phones/tablets/widgets have declines in their sales. Of course they've fucking declined, everybody has one and there is no compelling reason to buy another one.
It's terrible that corporations and the stock market are driven by irrational morons who think you can grow at a linear rate forever. It really is too bad that reality doesn't factor into growth projections.
But at the end of the day, the answer to all of these things comes down to the same basic answer: compared to when nobody had one and everyone wanted one, far more people have them, far fewer people find themselves needing/wanting a new one, and far fewer of them will be sold. The market for these things hasn't died, but we're now at a sustaining level of ownership instead of a growing level. And the ones people already have still work, or get handed down -- which means you're never going to sell the same amount as when nobody had one.
With luck, consumers as a group start to ask themselves the question "do I need this, or is this just more stuff they need me to buy to make their bottom line?" Me, I think it's about time we stopped all being told we need to buy something and rushing out and buying it.
Because then maybe the idiotic corporations and the moronic stock market will stop living in a fantasy world where they actually have to take into account market saturation and realistic limitations on growth. Right now, so much of the stock market is predicated on wishful thinking and fantasy, and that's never a good sign.
>> what is the use case which is driving you to update it?
I just picked up Civ6 for $12 (via a one-day subscription to Humble) so I might get a new tablet for that. Because I do go to lots of meetings, you know.
Ticking boxes on website based forms. Much easier than ticking boxes on a paper form and then copying it onto the website with a computer.
Also, quite good for showing products to customers in a sales presentation.
With a suitable app, they can be used for gathering customer signatures, although I would not want to use one gathered that way in a court case.
Obviously 1220 x 600 shape screen formats are not useful for anything at all*, so it is better to b
I use a 3 year old tablet as a portable TV screen. As long as Netflix and Uverse apps continue working, I see no reason to replace it.
The corporations have already got the memo that tablet market is not growing. Samsung used to be the most aggressive Android tablet vendor often selling three or for tablet lines at once. Now they offer only two tablet models and take forever to update them. Other vendors have either abandoned tablets or slowed down the release cycle.
There are tablets in form, and tablets in a role. However, a good tablet in form (The Microsoft Surface, or the Dell equivalent) can work as a tablet role (tapping on the screen for media consuming), as well as a desktop role (especially with USB-C and external GPUs allowing for relatively easy docking.) Even low to midrange laptops are being offered with a "tent mode", or some way to fold the keyboard back so they can be used as a tablet.
With so much gray area between the old Android/iOS tablet and a ful
I don't know the exact numbers, probably still small in absolute terms, but the Surface and similar devices have been growing pretty strongly just based on MS's financial reporting.
I got a Cube Mix Plus [banggood.com] a few months ago to take travelling. It's powerful enough to Photoshop my vacation photos or play games, yet small and cheap enough that I can throw it in my backpack without worrying about it. It's been absolutely great for this and I'm using it back home now too.
Yet what I've noticed is that I used it with
Yes, I really like it, and I think it would be an order of magnitude better than the WinBook by any measure. The Core-M 7Y30 is waaay faster than any Atom, and it has a proper 128GB SSD. 4GB of memory is on the lower end but still better than 2 and perfectly fine for tabletly work. The screen is 1080p IPS and supports Wacom EMR pens which is pretty awesome, though unfortunately it isn't fully laminated. Also has Intel AC wireless. All of this works well and I'm very happy that I found something with this co
Do you mean "good enough to run Linux"?
Big issue .... (Score:1)
why should I buy one? (Score:2)
If I have one, why should I buyonr? It will g good enough to surf and mail. Watch youtube and use social media apps. That is what most use it for.
And uf you bought a new phone in themean time, you use that.
Use it for something more? Use a PC or at least a portable.
If I have one, why should I buyonr? It will g good enough to surf and mail. Watch youtube and use social media apps. That is what most use it for.
And uf you bought a new phone in themean time, you use that.
Use it for something more? Use a PC or at least a portable.
Maybe the tablets have better spell checkers than what you're using? In the meantime, change your sig to "Do not fight for your covfefe, if your covfefe does not covfefe for covfefe."
Funny, at first I thought the GP was a one of the Twitterati.
But what's a computer? (Score:2)
Nexus 7 2012 (Score:2)
My Nexus 7 2012 that I paid less than $200 for is still going damn strong these days. It does exactly what it was intended to do. It can stream videos at 1080p. It can play music. It can run every social media app. It can browse the web. It can act as a Chromecast remote. There is no "killer app" to force an upgrade at all.
I keep pondering the Microsoft Surface tablets due to my multimedia production work (primarily Lightroom and Photoshop), but honestly cannot justify the $1000 of a "tablet" that has simil
I hate to break it to you, but the display in the 2012 Nexus 7 was 1280 x 800. You may be streaming 1080p video but you're watching 800p (or maybe 720p).
I have one of those and it is so slow it is barely functional any more- I probably need to put a different OS on it.
My bad, its the 2013 model. But still, that is five years old now!
Blame Web "Designers" (Score:2)
I don't think I ever saw tablets being particularly useful for tasks other than web browsing, but early-on, they were fantastic for that. I can't put my finger on all the reasons, but modern pages just don't seem to work as well on the tablet format. Part of it is that advertisers have adapted to intrusively grab your attention with slide-overs, and delayed pop-overs. Another might be a departure from columniation. Whatever the reasons, the convenience is gone, readability is down, and the whole experience
Overpriced, 4:3 or both... (Score:3)
I'm sure there's a bunch of reasons that tablet sales have been declining in recent years. Here's some of the ones I can think of:
* A tablet with a decent spec can be pricey (not as mad as the high-end phone market though!).
* There's been a move away from widescreen to 4:3 with Android tablets for absolutely no good reason (don't quote the iPad to me - that's got it wrong all these years!). Since a tablet is primarily a media consumption device, the aspect ratio has to be close to common video aspect ratios (so 16:9 and 16:10 are fine, 4:3 most definitely is not). It's put me (and I suspect many others) right off buying recent tablets.
* People don't have SIM contracts with tablets as a rule, so they don't need to go into that "replace every 1-2 years" cycle that contracrts tend to suck you into.
I've got a Nexus 7 and 10, but refused to buy the Nexus 9 (too expensive, 4:3). I've got a Samsung S 8.4" and 10.5", but refused to buy *any* of the S2 or S3 variants (again, too expensive, 4:3). Eventually found a 10" tablet released last year that a) was cheap (under $250), b) had decent specs and c) was 16:10. It's the Teclast T10 - had to be bought from a Chinese site, but it's a sweet tablet for the price.
The currently available tablets have pretty well plateaued (if not regressed in some cases!) in terms of specs and prices - it's no wonder people are hanging onto their existing tablets for longer. As for some posters dissing tablets - I *much* prefer to use a 10" tablet screen than one half the diagonal on a phone. Just the onscreen keyboard alone is so much better on a tablet, never mind reading Web sites or watching videos.
16:9 is great for *most* video. It's terrible for almost every other form of media.
For ebook-reading, 4:3 is actually a superior aspect ratio for most content. If you're scaling to fit 1 page on the screen, a 9" 4:3 is like a 10-11" 16:9.
For ebook-reading TWO pages side by side, a landscape 3:2 aspect ratio is ideal, because it's like two 4:3 (3:4) portrait displays side by side.
In any case, high-dpi (200ppi or better) is important... reading text on a 18" 1920x1080 display is like trying to read 1024x768 text on a shit 15" Packard-Bell CRT with
.39mm dot pitch circa 1998. For all intents
Of course it would. when the price spikes... (Score:5, Funny)
Wait...
This is not that kind of tablets, isn't it?
Make decent tablets (Score:2)
I have been wanting a new tablet for years, but no one is making decent 7" tablets. Tablet market has been ruined by Zack Morris sized smart phones and poor people who would rather buy a giant phone than a reasonably sized phone AND a tablet.
Outmoded (Score:3)
I used tablets until my phone eventually replaced it. My LG V30 is big enough that it's just not worthwhile to use a 7" tablet too and my laptop is now light enough that I have no use for a 10 inch or bigger one either. Tablets will survive for those that feel 7-10 inch devices are their sweet spot device but that market will be a lot smaller now.
Maybe if there were decent tablets at a good price (Score:2)
I'd buy another. I remember buying the 2012 Nexus 7 for around $300 CDN thinking I wasn't sure what I'd use it for but it would be neat to have an Android device. Maybe use it for books. I ended up using that tablet nonstop on commutes, reading, watching videos and a ton of other activities. I had no idea how useful a tablet that size could be. Then 18 months later the 2013 Nexus was out and even better. I sold my 2012 Nexus to a coworker and bought the 2013 version - also for around $300, less then
I find that none of the 7 or 8 inch tablets have 1080p screens anymore.
The nexus 7 (2013) was perfect for me too. in portrait mode it was crisp enough for easy reading of comic books 1 page at a time. I played Xcom and Bauldars Gate on it, it wasn't ideal, but passable while flying. I preferred to use it while noodling around on the internet at home (over a computer or a phone).
I've contemplated getting an older Note/other phablet, but they just aren't quite big enough, and I would never use one as a phone
Smartphone Phallacy (Score:2)