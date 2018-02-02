Tesla Will Sell Solar Panels, Powerwalls At Home Depot (bloomberg.com) 59
Tesla is bringing photovaltaic panels and Powerwall batteries to U.S. retail giant Home Depot. According to Bloomberg, "The tech pioneer is beginning to roll out Tesla-branded selling spaces at 800 of the retailer's locations. The areas, which will be outfitted during the first half of this year, are staffed by Tesla employees and can demonstrate its solar panels and Powerwall battery." From the report: Lowe's -- the second-largest U.S. home-improvement chain, after Home Depot -- has also been in discussions with Tesla about selling its solar products, said people familiar with the situation. At some point, Home Depot may also offer Tesla's much-anticipated solar roof, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. [The products] will be highlighted in high-profile displays, which are 12 feet tall and 7 feet wide. Some locations will be fitted with visual demonstrations that show how the products work.
I don't know, I'm pretty happy with my little house and yard. It's nice and it's mine and I don't have to deal with anyone else's shit. I lived in an apartment for a year after I got married and we moved out just before I was about to slit my neighbor's throat. I told my wife I'd live in a fucking tent by the river before I ever lived in an apartment again. 30 years later and I'm still living in my own house. You do you, I'll do me.
The solar roofing products are more interesting to me because they're not a "retrofit" tacked onto a house that was never designed for said product. When you're building a home you have to put a roof on either way, so with a well-designed solar roofing product (similar installation labour and design constraints), it's pretty much a no-brainer to go with it. While the solar shingles won't beat asphalt on price, they're reportedly priced similar to clay tiles and the like - and they should have tile-like lifespans, if not better.
Combined with a Powerwall it gives you A) timeshifting (beneficial if you have time-of-use power rates), a grid-tied inverter (incl. selling back to the grid), and a home battery backup (simple grid-tied inverters go down when the grid goes down and you use your solar; with a battery backup and secondary signal to drive the grid-tied inverter, however, you can get full power in the day and keep a limited subset of your appliances on at night until the grid comes back up.
I'm in a place where there's no sun all winter and grid power is both cheap and clean, and the house I'm building is underground anyway... so it's not for me. But most people aren't in my situation.
"Tesla’s Solar Roof, which is just now hitting the market, is about $52,000 for an average home."
I'm not sure where the affordability (i.e., volume market viability) threshold is for this type of solar roof, but I imagine that it's less than $52,000, probably way less.
Affordability of Tesla solar roof (Score:3)
Yeah, 52 grand is pretty expensive. And by investing in your house you are making your property taxes go up, so you will pay again. Elon Musk had this comment: "The economics are not yet compelling where housing and utility costs are low and property taxes are high."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/sleasca/2017/05/16/tesla-solar-roof-cost/2/ [forbes.com]
Tesla is arguing that the roof defrays its own cost by generating electricity; and if you live in a sunny area and put in enough solar cells, the roof will pay for itself
OTOH, if you live in a place where you have simple shingle or even cedar shakes, then chances are this roof is a bit much for you, for now.
I live south of Denver and we are one of the hail capitals in the world. When next hail storm hits and destroys our hail resistant shingled roof, we will switch to this so as to drop our 5000/ye
Its value is in new construction hence why they are getting an end aisle demo in the home improvement stores. In comparison to a brand new roof on a brand new house, the price is comparable to standard construction. It's not cost-effective in a retrofit because it replaces the decking, underlayments and several other features of a conventional roofing system which you'd have to remove and throw away on a retrofit. Those system changes are what bring its cost into line with conventional roofing systems. Thou
30% tariff will help tesla? (Score:3)
No one is benefiting from the 30% tariff on solar panels from China. International trade NGOs recommended an even higher percentage to level the economic field due to China's 60%+ tariff on key materials needed to make solar panels. For anyone to benefit from the tariff, it would need to be raised. Right now US companies and international green energy initiatives are simply being hurt less.
They have a factory in Buffalo, NY. They don't produce 100% of their own panels, but they do make and ever increasing share as that factory ramps up.
selling direct!! (Score:2)
what happened to direct sales? i mean if you can sell a car direct and fight for that right...why not this?!!
Wonder how well they will do (Score:2)
I know when I see the A/C install corner I walk right by. I pretty much walk by all these "displays". But much like email phishing, somebody must stop and buy, otherwise it would stop.
I believe what happened was that SolarCity found they were spending more on salesmen's salaries than they were getting back in profit, so they stopped doing it [engadget.com].
So an aisle end cap then. (Score:2)
will be highlighted in high-profile displays, which are 12 feet tall and 7 feet wide
high profile
At any rate it will be nice to actually see what the product looks like up close and touchable - they will have the actual product, or at least a small version of it, on display and not a poster, won't they?
Meanwhile... (Score:3)
Meanwhile, people who paid the $1,000 to pre-order a solar roof from Tesla 9 months ago are being told it will be another 5 to 8 months.
I'm going to buy some to power My Tesla coil.