Tesla Will Sell Solar Panels, Powerwalls At Home Depot

Tesla is bringing photovaltaic panels and Powerwall batteries to U.S. retail giant Home Depot. According to Bloomberg, "The tech pioneer is beginning to roll out Tesla-branded selling spaces at 800 of the retailer's locations. The areas, which will be outfitted during the first half of this year, are staffed by Tesla employees and can demonstrate its solar panels and Powerwall battery." From the report: Lowe's -- the second-largest U.S. home-improvement chain, after Home Depot -- has also been in discussions with Tesla about selling its solar products, said people familiar with the situation. At some point, Home Depot may also offer Tesla's much-anticipated solar roof, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. [The products] will be highlighted in high-profile displays, which are 12 feet tall and 7 feet wide. Some locations will be fitted with visual demonstrations that show how the products work.

    If Tesla is making the panels in USA, it will benefit by the tariff on low cost panels from China. But I don't know where Tesla makes its panels.

      No one is benefiting from the 30% tariff on solar panels from China. International trade NGOs recommended an even higher percentage to level the economic field due to China's 60%+ tariff on key materials needed to make solar panels. For anyone to benefit from the tariff, it would need to be raised. Right now US companies and international green energy initiatives are simply being hurt less.

      They have a factory in Buffalo, NY. They don't produce 100% of their own panels, but they do make and ever increasing share as that factory ramps up.

  • what happened to direct sales? i mean if you can sell a car direct and fight for that right...why not this?!!

    • I know when I see the A/C install corner I walk right by. I pretty much walk by all these "displays". But much like email phishing, somebody must stop and buy, otherwise it would stop.

      I believe what happened was that SolarCity found they were spending more on salesmen's salaries than they were getting back in profit, so they stopped doing it [engadget.com].

    At any rate it will be nice to actually see what the product looks like up close and touchable - they will have the actual product, or at least a small version of it, on display and not a poster, won't they?

    Meanwhile, people who paid the $1,000 to pre-order a solar roof from Tesla 9 months ago are being told it will be another 5 to 8 months.

    • Yup, always under promise, over deliver. I mean over promise, under deliver. Or... fuck, just say whatever gets them to write the check.

    I'm going to buy some to power My Tesla coil.

