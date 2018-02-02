Microsoft Is Now Selling a Surface Laptop With An Intel Core m3 Processor For $799 (windowscentral.com) 72
Microsoft has begun offering a lower specced Surface laptop running Windows 10 S and an Intel Core m3 processor. It's priced at $799, compared to the standard model's $999 price, and is only available in the platinum color configuration. Windows Central reports: The Intel Core m3 spec is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB Storage. This is definitely not a high-end model of the Surface Laptop, but it's still a premium one, with the same Alcantara fabric and high-quality display found on other Surface Laptop SKUs. Microsoft offers an Intel Core m3 model of the Surface Pro priced at $799 also, however that SKU doesn't come bundled with a keyboard or pen. At least with the Surface Laptop, you're getting a keyboard and trackpad in the box, so perhaps the Intel Core m3 Laptop is going to be the better choice for many. If you're looking for a straight laptop by Microsoft, that is. Some other specs include a 2256 x 1504 resolution display, Intel HD graphics 615, 720p webcam with Windows Hello face-authentication, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, one full-size USB 3.0 port, Mini DisplayPort, headphone jack and Surface Connect port. The device measures in a 12.13 inches x 8.79 inches x 0.57 inches and weighs 2.76 pounds.
And this time... (Score:5, Funny)
...the freezer is built-in.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Was just about to say...
Ripoff? (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't be an ass. It would only be a rip-off if hid the specs. If people buy it knowing the real specs, it is not a rip off.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not only are they terrible CPUs, the ultra thin and light form factor places severe thermal limits on them, and they are about to get worse once they re-issue the Meltdown/Spectre patches.
Re: (Score:2)
How are they terrible CPUs? I have the 7y30 in the 2-in-1 that I'm typing this in right now and it's perfectly fine for this usecase. Admittedly the thermals in mine a pretty terrible indeed but that's because the Chinese designers didn't put a thermal pad between the CPU heatspreader and the back case, a larger MS designed laptop should easily be able to sustain >10 watts if configured as such. And the meltdown fixes won't make a lick of difference on a laptop like this.
Re: Ripoff? (Score:2)
The CPU compares favorably to my decade old Core 2 Duo, which I have not had need to replace.
Re: Ripoff? (Score:2)
Curious: do you run Windows?
Re: (Score:2)
A long life battery in a muted enclosure might be desirable for some. Not everyone needs a high performance 'workstation replacement' in wanting to hear a fan running all day. Nevertheless, a 'Pentium' Gemini Lake probably offers better bang for buck.
What are more outrageous are the other specs. 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD would have been considered adequate in 2010.
Re: (Score:2)
Most of the time your processor is at or near idle (especially in their intended use), at which point these are really not much more efficient than anything else. Then when you do need the power they have to ramp up further for a longer time period, while something faster will ramp up, get the work done then go back to idle. The end result is that while they look good on paper, they are not really that much better in real wor
Not a ghost of a chance (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Aren't m3's terrible CPUs? This looks like a complete ripoff when you can buy similarly spec'd laptops for less than 500.
I'm guessing it's part of Microsoft's balancing act to not piss off the OEMs too much. They'll do "boutique" high-end convertibles/laptops and oddities like the Surface Studio, if they start hitting the value segment hard it's all out war. I think they're just putting it out there for the fools that think a Microsoft PC running a Microsoft OS is somehow better, if they got most the tooling set up and get a good margin it's basically free profit. And they can maybe up-sell you on a Surface Pen, Surface Dock
Re: (Score:3)
For comparison, I purchased a 12" "netbook" back in 2012 brand new for $300. Everything is very easily upgradable in it (1 screw opens the bottom door, allowing access to RAM, HDD, CPU). I pulled a pair of 4GB RAM sticks out of the dead laptop it was replacing, so it is running decently on 8GB now. It came with 320GB HDD, that I've considered replacing with a SSD. It also still has wired gigabit ethernet. It is only a dual-core Celeron CPU, but then again, looking at the M3? The performance isn't that very
Re: (Score:3)
similarly spec'd laptops for less than 500
Including size, weight and form factor? If everyone is worried about specs per dollar then Microsoft wouldn't have pushed a single Surface unit, and Apple wouldn't exist. The Surface is in every way a premium form-over-performance device.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't have systemd, that's why you don't like it.
Re: (Score:2)
if you are not gaming, editing video, or opening 50,000 tabs they're fine. you don't need "horsepower" for most tasks anymore.
Common misconception (Score:2)
Subsequent generations (the m3, m5, m7 series) can turbo boost on both cores. Their performance is primarily limited by thermal throttling (since they're often used in fanless systems). Couple
Re: Ripoff? (Score:1)
Core m isn't powerful, but it's an excellent processor for mobile tasks that don't need much computing power. It's good enough for watching videos, web, office, etc.
I'd certainly hope to get more for $800 though.
Re: Ripoff? Yep... ripoff, really .... (Score:2)
In 2018, I don't know how people are defending a gimped CPU like this in any "premium" notebook?
The fact it's "excellent for mobile tasks that don't require much computing power" means you're lumping it in with the ARM processors in Apple's iPads, among other things. They're great for watching videos and web surfing, or running basic Office apps too.
From what I've seen, Windows can bog down a CPU pretty seriously just doing its OWN software updates! I feel the sluggishness on any Core i3 laptop as opposed
How much (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
if you only need a browser and Office you get a nice-looking laptop to run them at lower price point, but this really is a one-trick pony.
People shouldn't have to pay $800 just to run "a browser and Office".
Re: How much (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Surface is the best laptop/tablet I've ever owned.
Re: (Score:3)
It's neither good, nor a laptop.
Have you actually tried to use this thing on your laps? The screen can't stand without the rear extension, but it remains fairly unstable on laps. The keyboard bends and feels like it was made from recycled Walmart plastics.
The device cannot be a good tablet because it is thick and heavy. It's just not very comfortable to hold in hand, and there isn't a whole lot of tablet-centric Windows apps out there.
Thing thing is a bad laptop and a bad tablet. Most of surface users would
Jackie Chan Meme (Score:2)
Definitely not a high end model [...] but it's still a premium one
What is with these retarded journalists these days?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not really contradictory, even if it seems so at first.t For a car analogy, consider that a BMW 116i is not a high-end model, but a premium one.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not really contradictory, even if it seems so at first.t For a car analogy, consider that a BMW 116i is not a high-end model, but a premium one.
If you're trying to say that BMW is a premium brand, that would be correct. But any fool knows a 1-series is not a premium BMW. Back to the point: an Intel M3 does not a premium laptop make.
What is the point? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The tablet's keyboard is terrible. It bends and has a cheap feel. The pro is bad "laptop" because it can't stand without the rear extension, and it's very unstable on the laps. As a tablet, the Pro remains pretty poor. For one, it's too heavy and thick to hold in hands, and the number of tablet-centric apps is poor.
Re: What is the point? (Score:2)
I also don't need a lot of tablet centric apps. As long as the screen isn't so tiny my fingers won't work for a web browser. I primarily use the tablet functions for reading the news, and email, and watching videos. Don't need anything else in that mode, really.
As far as the laptop mode goes, it works well enough for where I use it. If I'm going to be doing serious computing, I'm going to be sitting at a table or desk. Otherwise the keyboar
Gee I'm going to get me one of these (Score:2)
Re: Gee I'm going to get me one of these (Score:2)
I"m confused. (Score:3)
Is this a Intel or Microsoft AD?
Surface clones are killing them (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
The problem for Microsoft is that, even though they *arguably* invented the segment,
Fujitsu invented the ultrabook and Asus invented the sexy Windows tablet. Microsoft invented jack diddly, as usual.
Actually used a Surface for the first time... (Score:3)
I was shocked at just how bad the performance of a relatively high-spec'd machine was, and all I was doing was adding a VPN configuration for it. I can't imagine making the performance WORSE!
The classic argument on why an iPad makes a better tablet seems to apply. It reminds me of the first time I considered buying a Fujitsu ultralight notebook. Looks great, really light, crappy battery life, and extremely slow. Add in the fact that you have to buy desktop/laptop software licenses, and they really become a bad investment quickly.
What am I missing here?
That might be risky (Score:1)
Preloaded... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ob (Score:2)
Does it have wireless? And how about the storage space?