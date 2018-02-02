LG Settles Bootloop Lawsuit With $425 Cash Or a $700 Rebate Toward a New LG Phone (androidpolice.com) 14
Early last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LG over bootloop issues affecting their G4 and V10 smartphones. Now, according to a settlement website set up by the law firm Girard Gibbs, members of the lawsuit have received a settlement offer. The only catch is that the settlement is only for plaintiffs of the initial case. Android Police reports: LG is offering plaintiffs either $425 as a cash settlement or a $700 rebate toward the purchase of a new LG phone. That's pretty generous, and it's clear that's going to help offset some of the anger LG's created with this whole incident. If you're one of the plaintiffs, you don't have to mail in your broken phone or anything, you just get the settlement offer, straight up. Members of the class will be contacted shortly with instructions on how to take advantage of the settlement. Payments will be distributed beginning in March.
Class action (Score:2, Informative)
---
Re: (Score:3)
Except, it only applies to those already in the class action. For instance, I have a friend with a LG phone listed above that got stuck in a bootloop recently. Sucks to be him! Because he's not in the existing class action, so he gets jack shit.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's hoping that Intel has to make similar pay-outs. New CPU+mobo+RAM+OS isn't cheap.
Is this resolvable by booting into Fastboot? (Score:2)
Is this resolvable by booting into Fastboot, installing TWRP, and Flashing LineageOS+GAppps to the Device?