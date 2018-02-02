LG Settles Bootloop Lawsuit With $425 Cash Or a $700 Rebate Toward a New LG Phone (androidpolice.com) 30
Early last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LG over bootloop issues affecting their G4 and V10 smartphones. Now, according to a settlement website set up by the law firm Girard Gibbs, members of the lawsuit have received a settlement offer. The only catch is that the settlement is only for plaintiffs of the initial case. Android Police reports: LG is offering plaintiffs either $425 as a cash settlement or a $700 rebate toward the purchase of a new LG phone. That's pretty generous, and it's clear that's going to help offset some of the anger LG's created with this whole incident. If you're one of the plaintiffs, you don't have to mail in your broken phone or anything, you just get the settlement offer, straight up. Members of the class will be contacted shortly with instructions on how to take advantage of the settlement. Payments will be distributed beginning in March.
Except, it only applies to those already in the class action. For instance, I have a friend with a LG phone listed above that got stuck in a bootloop recently. Sucks to be him! Because he's not in the existing class action, so he gets jack shit.
I have two G4s that bootlooped sitting on my shelf. Didn't even know about the suit.
This does not preclude him from taking action on his own. Considering that LG is already paying on this, he probably has a pretty good chance at some remuneration.
And guess why - it isn't a class action lawsuit. They had a binding arbitration clause in their EULA:
The class action filed by Girard Gibbs against LG was required by order of the federal court in Los Angeles to proceed through individual arbitrations against LG. There is no class action settlement. LG has agreed to extend the warranty as to the bootloop defect to 30 months from the date of purchase. At this time we recommend that you contact LG directly at 800-243-0000 or www.lg.com/us/support. If LG refuses to address your complaint, you are welcome to contact us at lgarb@girardgibbs.com.
-- Girard Gibbs [wixsite.com]
Here's hoping that Intel has to make similar pay-outs. New CPU+mobo+RAM+OS isn't cheap.
Dude! We're all getting a free i7-9700K!
Is this resolvable by booting into Fastboot, installing TWRP, and Flashing LineageOS+GAppps to the Device?
No, it's stuck at the bootloader so it doesn't even have a chance of going into fastboot.
Had a Nexus 5X 16GB, after the bootloop sent it to LG Support and got a new one with 32GB storage within 4 days so I'm not complaining. Has been running fine for another year now, will hopefully work yet another two years until the Librem 5 gets released and its software starts maturing.
No its hardware/main-broad problem.
Hey Buddy! You're supposed to say 'wife' instead of 'main broad'. Main broads hate being called that.
LG G2 (poor GPS reception, screen developed dead touch spots), LG G3 (speaker stopped working, charger stopped working), LG G3 (radio stopped working), LG Nexus 5X (bootloop).
Never again!
Besides, LG phones use some of the most bloated and hideous ROMs out there (not the case with google nexus), the most bloated, and those sold in USA usually locked to one carrier, and with locked bootloaders.
It's been said the definition of insanity, is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. That it crazy.
I have a Nexus 5 with the bootloop problem.
Anybody had success in getting LG to fix this?