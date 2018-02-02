Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


LG Settles Bootloop Lawsuit With $425 Cash Or a $700 Rebate Toward a New LG Phone (androidpolice.com) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
Early last year, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LG over bootloop issues affecting their G4 and V10 smartphones. Now, according to a settlement website set up by the law firm Girard Gibbs, members of the lawsuit have received a settlement offer. The only catch is that the settlement is only for plaintiffs of the initial case. Android Police reports: LG is offering plaintiffs either $425 as a cash settlement or a $700 rebate toward the purchase of a new LG phone. That's pretty generous, and it's clear that's going to help offset some of the anger LG's created with this whole incident. If you're one of the plaintiffs, you don't have to mail in your broken phone or anything, you just get the settlement offer, straight up. Members of the class will be contacted shortly with instructions on how to take advantage of the settlement. Payments will be distributed beginning in March.

  • Class action (Score:2, Informative)

    by CaptQuark ( 2706165 )
    Wow. One of the first class action lawsuits that actually had a respectable payout to the plaintiffs. Normally everyone gets about $5 after the lawyers take their fees.

    • Re:Class action (Score:5, Interesting)

      by darkain ( 749283 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @02:15AM (#56053299) Homepage

      Except, it only applies to those already in the class action. For instance, I have a friend with a LG phone listed above that got stuck in a bootloop recently. Sucks to be him! Because he's not in the existing class action, so he gets jack shit.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I have two G4s that bootlooped sitting on my shelf. Didn't even know about the suit.

      • I have a friend with a LG phone listed above that got stuck in a bootloop recently. Sucks to be him! Because he's not in the existing class action, so he gets jack shit.

        This does not preclude him from taking action on his own. Considering that LG is already paying on this, he probably has a pretty good chance at some remuneration.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Here's hoping that Intel has to make similar pay-outs. New CPU+mobo+RAM+OS isn't cheap.

  • Is this resolvable by booting into Fastboot, installing TWRP, and Flashing LineageOS+GAppps to the Device?

  • Has four LG phones that broke within a year (Score:4, Interesting)

    by guacamole ( 24270 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @07:42AM (#56054035)

    LG G2 (poor GPS reception, screen developed dead touch spots), LG G3 (speaker stopped working, charger stopped working), LG G3 (radio stopped working), LG Nexus 5X (bootloop).

    Never again!

    Besides, LG phones use some of the most bloated and hideous ROMs out there (not the case with google nexus), the most bloated, and those sold in USA usually locked to one carrier, and with locked bootloaders.

    • It's been said the definition of insanity, is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. That it crazy.

    • I'll see your anecdote about the G3 and raise you mine. I had a G3 which was one of the best phones I've ever had. Great form factor. No hardware problems. The ROM didn't seem bloated to me, just heavily skinned. Great form factor. Maybe you dropped it too much? The only reason I got rid of mine was to get a fingerprint reader.

