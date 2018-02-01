Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Iphone United States Apple Hardware Technology

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Models (macrumors.com) 43

Posted by BeauHD from the fresh-coat-of-paint dept.
Apple today has added refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models to its online store for the first time in the United States. MacRumors reports: iPhone 7 models are available in all three storage capacities, including 32GB for $499, 128GB for $589, and 256GB for $679, reflecting savings of 10 percent off Apple's current prices for brand new models. All five colors are currently in stock, including Black, Jet Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. iPhone 7 Plus models with 32GB or 128GB of storage are available for $599 and $689 respectively, which is also 10 percent off. There are no 256GB models in stock. Available colors include Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. Apple says all refurbished iPhone models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the outer shell, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and brand new iPhone. Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered. The warranty can be extended to up to two years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+, at a cost of $129 for the iPhone 7 and $149 for the iPhone 7 Plus in the United States.

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Models More | Reply

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Models

Comments Filter:
  • Yeah but how many write cycles on the flash memory?

    • Yeah but how many write cycles on the flash memory?

      Plenty. Even if the phone originally belonged to a teenager who filled the flash up everyday with photos, that wouldn't even be 10% of the flash lifecycle.

      If you get a new battery, a screen with no marks or scratches, and all the boogers are wiped off, your refurb will be as good as new. ICs don't "wear out".

      • Plenty. Even if the phone originally belonged to a teenager who filled the flash up everyday with photos, that wouldn't even be 10% of the flash lifecycle.

        Many refurbished phones will be phones that were purchased new and returned within 14 days. Can't be sold as new anymore if the phone was used, so they are sold as refurbished.

  • Imagine if cars could be sold this way. (Score:4)

    by Dzimas ( 547818 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @08:52PM (#56052187)

    "Hey, this 2 year old car has only 60,000 miles on the odometer. We replaced the tires, gave it an oil change and shampooed the interior so it's as good as new. Yours for only 90% of the price of a 2018 model."

    • Isn't that how second hand car sales work?
      (Though the re-sale price isn't as high because cars general have more wear and tear)

    • Your analogy is flawed. This would be like taking an all electric car with 60k miles on its odometer, completely replacing its batteries, and then also replacing the seats, carpeting, and the exterior body. Sure, the dashboard and engine are the same, but for this example it's got an engine designed to run a million miles.

    • They can be. At the very least, many official dealers like Toyota provide dealer-certified pre-owned cars. They cost more than the theoretically same model being sold by individuals, but the higher certainty you get is part of the cost.

  • Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered.

    Except that the minimum warranty is two years many places, also for refurbished goods, with up to five years redress rights for phones. Depending on your location, the one year warranty is only valid if it offers something above and beyond that.

  • there is a sucker born every minute ;) and they will make a bundle ;)

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • They are effectively a new phone, there's even plastic back on the front to tear off.

    That being said,... 10% saving? Just 10? Good lord that's stingy. Cmon 15/20% for goodness sakes, plus it's an older model now.

    Yeah, no, no thanks.

    • Apple is stingy. But that's a commercial strategy.

    • That being said,... 10% saving? Just 10? Good lord that's stingy. Cmon 15/20% for goodness sakes

      I'm glad they don't, as that directly affects both resale value and the general perception of the overall quality.

    • That being said,... 10% saving? Just 10? Good lord that's stingy.

      The cheapest iPhone 7 is $649, the cheapest refurbished one is said to be $499, so the savings don't seem to be just 10%, but in this case more like 23%. And all the phones seem to be phones that are still on sale.

  • iP7/7+ are crippled with the same mechanical/physical issues that the iP6+ touch disease is caused by. In the 7/7+ it manifests in a different location (audio chip typically) and makes the phone become exceedingly laggy.

    Overall the 7/7+ has not been a good phone for durability, the new alloy used for the chassis does a very good job at resisting damage to itself compared to the original 6/6+ but the consequence of that is that the shock is now being transferred to the PCB and we're seeing a lot of board fa

  • 33 years ago I was an Apple User Group Evangelist. I drank the Kool Aid. Eh, still do mostly. But I'm sorry to see these prices. No, it's not that they are too high or low; I'm not qualified to evaluate that. No, the problem with the prices is that they all end in nine (9).

    Retailers end prices with 9 so you will think you are paying less. $599 is less than $600, right? So when the average shopper spends $599, she goes home thinking she paid $500. A real bargain! Forgetting that there was tax, shipping and p

Slashdot Top Deals

Programming is an unnatural act.

Close