Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Models

Apple today has added refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models to its online store for the first time in the United States. MacRumors reports: iPhone 7 models are available in all three storage capacities, including 32GB for $499, 128GB for $589, and 256GB for $679, reflecting savings of 10 percent off Apple's current prices for brand new models. All five colors are currently in stock, including Black, Jet Black, Silver, Gold, and Rose Gold. iPhone 7 Plus models with 32GB or 128GB of storage are available for $599 and $689 respectively, which is also 10 percent off. There are no 256GB models in stock. Available colors include Black, Gold, and Rose Gold. Apple says all refurbished iPhone models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the outer shell, making it nearly impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and brand new iPhone. Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered. The warranty can be extended to up to two years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+, at a cost of $129 for the iPhone 7 and $149 for the iPhone 7 Plus in the United States.
A million bucks for the Brooklyn bridge seems cheap.
Really, what does it do that a 2 year old, $100 on Swappa (iThing or cybernetic something) doesn't?
Keep your data safe
Yeah but... (Score:2)
Yeah but how many write cycles on the flash memory?
Plenty. Even if the phone originally belonged to a teenager who filled the flash up everyday with photos, that wouldn't even be 10% of the flash lifecycle.
If you get a new battery, a screen with no marks or scratches, and all the boogers are wiped off, your refurb will be as good as new. ICs don't "wear out".
i guess iPhone uses the highest spec then, because the iPhone 3GS in the back of my closet boots up no problem.
Plenty. Even if the phone originally belonged to a teenager who filled the flash up everyday with photos, that wouldn't even be 10% of the flash lifecycle.
Many refurbished phones will be phones that were purchased new and returned within 14 days. Can't be sold as new anymore if the phone was used, so they are sold as refurbished.
Imagine if cars could be sold this way. (Score:4)
"Hey, this 2 year old car has only 60,000 miles on the odometer. We replaced the tires, gave it an oil change and shampooed the interior so it's as good as new. Yours for only 90% of the price of a 2018 model."
Isn't that how second hand car sales work?
(Though the re-sale price isn't as high because cars general have more wear and tear)
Your analogy is flawed. This would be like taking an all electric car with 60k miles on its odometer, completely replacing its batteries, and then also replacing the seats, carpeting, and the exterior body. Sure, the dashboard and engine are the same, but for this example it's got an engine designed to run a million miles.
They can be. At the very least, many official dealers like Toyota provide dealer-certified pre-owned cars. They cost more than the theoretically same model being sold by individuals, but the higher certainty you get is part of the cost.
Not so quick (Score:2)
Any refurbished iPhone model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the device is delivered.
Except that the minimum warranty is two years many places, also for refurbished goods, with up to five years redress rights for phones. Depending on your location, the one year warranty is only valid if it offers something above and beyond that.
10% off? Hahahaha. Apple is one of the best idiot taxes around...
We rightfully make fun of Apple, but they've taken the Veblen good [wikipedia.org] and ran with it like they stole it.
Hear, heaR! (infinitesimal cap lock fail)
The invisible hand (Re:10% off?) (Score:3)
Market forces determine prices. This applies even to Apple. If Apple thinks that they can move refurbished products with only a 10% discount then they'd be idiots for going any lower on price.
If you believe buying Apple products is just paying an "idiot tax" then you need to brush up on some basic economics. Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world right now. Maybe all their customers are idiots. If so, then that just means catering to idiots is a genius business plan.
America is a great place Apple knows (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
"Refurbished" iPhones are exceptionally good (Score:2)
They are effectively a new phone, there's even plastic back on the front to tear off.
That being said,... 10% saving? Just 10? Good lord that's stingy. Cmon 15/20% for goodness sakes, plus it's an older model now.
Yeah, no, no thanks.
I'm glad they don't, as that directly affects both resale value and the general perception of the overall quality.
That being said,... 10% saving? Just 10? Good lord that's stingy.
The cheapest iPhone 7 is $649, the cheapest refurbished one is said to be $499, so the savings don't seem to be just 10%, but in this case more like 23%. And all the phones seem to be phones that are still on sale.
iP6&6S refurbs are good but the iP7/7+ is trou (Score:2)
iP7/7+ are crippled with the same mechanical/physical issues that the iP6+ touch disease is caused by. In the 7/7+ it manifests in a different location (audio chip typically) and makes the phone become exceedingly laggy.
Overall the 7/7+ has not been a good phone for durability, the new alloy used for the chassis does a very good job at resisting damage to itself compared to the original 6/6+ but the consequence of that is that the shock is now being transferred to the PCB and we're seeing a lot of board fa
boycott 'ending in nine' !!! (Score:2)
33 years ago I was an Apple User Group Evangelist. I drank the Kool Aid. Eh, still do mostly. But I'm sorry to see these prices. No, it's not that they are too high or low; I'm not qualified to evaluate that. No, the problem with the prices is that they all end in nine (9).
