Backblaze Hard Drive Stats for 2017

BackBlaze is back with its hard drive reliability report. From the blog post: Beginning in April 2013, Backblaze has recorded and saved daily hard drive statistics from the drives in our data centers. Each entry consists of the date, manufacturer, model, serial number, status (operational or failed), and all of the SMART attributes reported by that drive. As of the end of 2017, there are about 88 million entries totaling 23 GB of data. At the end of 2017 we had 93,240 spinning hard drives. Of that number, there were 1,935 boot drives and 91,305 data drives. This post looks at the hard drive statistics of the data drives we monitor. We'll review the stats for Q4 2017, all of 2017, and the lifetime statistics for all of the drives Backblaze has used in our cloud storage data centers since we started keeping track.
Seagate is garbage and cheap while HGST is better and more expensive. WD falls in the middle. Price be GB has not fallen in a long time either. I'm out of space and always wonder about saving $90 by shucking a WD EasyStore or paying for HGST.
This is actually pretty funny. How could they not predict that they would get ripped apart posting this here? I don't do predictive analytics and even I could have predicted this. They must not be very good at what they do.
It looks to me like everyone has cleaned up their act. I'm willing to accept a 1% - 2% annualized failure rate for (mostly) consumer drives. It wasn't all that long ago that I thought anything under 5% was doing pretty well. I'm interested to see how the trends for the 8TB+ units play out, but it doesn't look like there are any obvious crap products any longer.
Yeah, Seagate certainly did not cover themselves with glory here. I'm disappointed by how far WD has fallen, but the writing was on the wall with the last couple years' reports. Glad I read those and moved to HGST.
I also remember a time when Seagate was thought of as one of the more reliable brands, at least compared to some other ones (Maxtor) that had burned a lot of people I knew. I think Seagate also bought them at
I think you might be overstating a bit just how cheap Seagate drives are. I recently bought a HGST NAS drive and it was like 5% more expensive than a similarly-specced Seagate. This seems to roughly hold true when looking and comparable lines, though obviously the shingle archive drivers would be much cheaper than the high performance NAS stuff.
HGST is a subsidiary of Western Digital.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So like... what is going on here with WD if their HGST line is so much better than their regular line? Also, I hope people are being careful of the crazy rates for Q4, because they don't mean what they appear to mean at a surface level. Quoting the article:
"Quarterly failure rates can be volatile, especially for models that have a small number of drives and/or a small number of drive days. For example, the Seagate 4 TB drive, model ST4000DM005, has a annualized failure rate of 29.08%, but that is based on only 1,255 drive days and 1 (one) drive failure."
A WD Employee I know told me that their manufacturing and development processes for WD and HGST have retained their distinct identities, at least as of 2016. Maybe it's too expensive for WD to switch to the HGST ways of doing things?
This is indeed true. HGST R&D is still done in Japan, and their target markets that will pay slightly more for increased reliability and durability (servers, appliances like DVRs etc.)
WD is more consumer focused.
"Quarterly failure rates can be volatile, especially for models that have a small number of drives and/or a small number of drive days. For example, the Seagate 4 TB drive, model ST4000DM005, has a annualized failure rate of 29.08%, but that is based on only 1,255 drive days and 1 (one) drive failure."
Yes, the naive will assume that the stated failure rates are gospel. However, the real truth is that the Backblaze reported numbers are sampled estimates that are a combination of the intrinsic reliability of the drive and the operating environment and workloads. It is not clear how well their failure rate estimates translate to other environments. Cooling systems, vibration mitigation, duty cycles, etc. are significant.
One thing that Backblaze could do to impart some robustness to their numbers is to pr
Something like this chart, you mean:
https://www.backblaze.com/blog... [backblaze.com]
Are we looking at the same charts? (Score:3)
Subtract those
If you look further back in history (https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-reliability-update-september-2014/) you will see that Seagate had miserable results with early 'large' drives (1.5, 2 TB.) I found this unfortunate as I had really good luck with a bunch of 200GB Seagate barracudas I bought for my first RAID setup. I suppose the troublesome drives are based on the same or similar designs and share a flaw that causes high failure rates. I purchased two 2TB Barracudas and both eventually failed. An
The most important lesson is: back your data up or suffer data loss every 5-10 years.
I'm sure Backblaze would like you to use their service, but I prefer SpiderOak.
HGST for personal use (Score:1)
For like the 5th year in a row HGST has the lowest failure rates.
For personal use it's clear HGST is the way to go. Sure you pay a few extra bucks, but I don't have a massive data farm with redundant data spread out all over the place.I can't afford multiple drive failures.
This is the reason I only us HGST (Score:3)
I have used nothing but HGST drives for all the machines I have built, including NAS's, for as long as I can remember. This is an awesome study and I am sure it probably has some peeps at seagate steaming right about now.
Yes, HGST drive are the most reliable, but they're also very expensive.
It's ironic that when RAID was invented it stood for Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks. This was later revised to stand for Redundant Array of Independent Disks.
Oddly, when I was shopping for 8TB drives for my NAS recently, the HGST 7200rpm Helium drives were cheaper than the equivalent WD Reds or Seagates. So yeah, they're not always the most expensive out there. I think I paid $250 CAD each for the drives. The WDs and Seagates were about $15 more. So yeah, HGST isn't always the most expensive, especially if you shop.
If you're shucking drives, that's another matter.
It's because you shopped for NAS-specific drives. Seagate often makes much cheaper non-NAS drives.
Still, $250 is good, it's now about $300.
The only cheaper ones I found were the archive drives, which use SMR, which is fine for backups and read-mostly workloads, but not really suitable for random access. Their normal drives were about the same as the NAS drives.
maybe this has changed, but it clearly wasn't the case when they first launched "NAS" and "RAID" drives.
Your statement is not helping your cause at all. It is comforting to know that you are ok selling the shit drives to the consumer. So I stick with my original premise, this is why I only use HGST drives. No sense of confusion or having Seagate blame me because I chose their wrong product line.
Except that
... BackBlaze has addressed this issue before.
https://www.backblaze.com/blog... [backblaze.com]
While I acknowledge that things may have changed since that particular report came out, it is up to Seagate to provide the actual real world testing that BackBlaze has, to prove different.
The Seagate rep did not consider the full meaning. (Score:2)
So, what does that mean? Does Seagate deliberately make drives that have a higher failure rate? Why?
What is Seagate's "enterprise-caliber"? Is there a "sloppy-manufacturing caliber" or a bad-design caliber"?
The Backblaze statistics are of limited use because only a few were tested of many of the drive models.
While I can attest to just how bad seagate's DM-series drives actually are (I had a dozen or so 3TB DM-series myself, and they typically died in less than a year). That said, the DM-series isn't meant to be used in that way. They aren't designed to put in a box connector facing down, with little heat dissipation and with high vibration. It does appear the 8TB DM model actually holds up really well, even in this environment
.
The NM-series (Enterprise class) did fair above average. I just wish that backbla
I have used nothing but HGST drives for all the machines I have built, including NAS's, for as long as I can remember. This is an awesome study and I am sure it probably has some peeps at seagate steaming right about now.
Why? Backblaze is still buying palletfuls of Seagate drives based on their drive counts of the 12TB and 10TB drives. I believe it was explained last year that the amortized $/operating year was lower that other brands, even with the increased failure rate.
Making that kind of decision depends on how tolerant of failure the purchaser is, the cost of replacement, and how many drives they are purchasing. Some large storage companies don't even bother replacing failed drives, they just disable them.
Does Google/Amazon release their HD stats? (Score:2)
Wondering if any other storage company releases their HD failure rates?
Stacks of dead Seagates (Score:2)
I have them. 20+ dead Seagates... internals and externals. Only 2 drives in the past 10 years have survived... yet I have no dead Hitachis, one dead Samsung and a couple dead WDs.
Seagate and Maxtor merging combined the worst of both companies into one terrible behemoth.
Seagate and Maxtor merging combined the worst of both companies into one terrible behemoth.

Also, drive prices still suck. The floods in Thailand were an excuse to gouge customers as insurance companies funded the construction of shiny new plants capable of producing 10+TB drives as fast and as cheaply as they had been churning out
Short summary (Score:2)
Seagate SG4000 series life expectancy: 32 years
Average HD life expectancy: 50 years
HGST HDS5C series: 167 years
Interpreting the data (Score:2)
Can someone explain to me how the Seagate ST4000DM005, of which they had sixty running and a single failure in a quarter, equate to a massive 29.08% annualized failure rate?
They make an attempt to explain that case at the bottom of the page but it makes no sense to me. With a single failure causing such massive spikes I'd be leaving them off as "insufficient data" or at least introducing some error bars.
Nice... (Score:2)
I see that Seagate continues being a piece of shit drive, and quite unfortunately the only one at reasonable price that I can find in the local market.
Oh well...
Interesting study but incomplete (Score:2)
Backblaze is a backup service company. Basically, all they do with their drives is put them up in a bespoke cabinet, slowly fill them up with data at internet speed, then let them running for a long time doing hardly anything at all. Infrequently, when someone loses some data somehere, they read a small portion of them. This is very far from what most people do with their drives. In particular read/write performance and reliability does not matter to Backblaze.