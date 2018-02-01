Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft's Cloud Bet Continues To Pay Off In Latest Earnings (theverge.com) 58

Posted by BeauHD from the slow-and-steady dept.
In its 2018 financial results, Microsoft reported revenue of $28.9 billion and net income of $7.5 billion. "Revenue has jumped 12 percent year-over-year during the holiday quarter, and the trend of Microsoft's success with the cloud has continued," reports The Verge. "This time around, Azure revenue has increased by a massive 98 percent." From the report: Overall server and cloud services revenue grew 18 percent year-over-year, alongside the massive 98 percent jump in Azure revenue. It's clear Microsoft's future growth and revenue opportunities are with the cloud, so it's no surprise to see the company continually investing there to be competitive with Amazon. Microsoft's Office 365 subscription bet for consumers is also paying off. 29.2 million people are now using Office 365 on the consumer side, with revenue increasing 12 percent year-over-year for Office consumer and cloud. On the commercial side, Office revenue is also up at a 10 percent increase since the same period last year.

  • How does one pronounce "azure"? I've heard AHZ-uhr, ey-ZUHR, Escher, as-YURE and a few others...

  • I work for a small VAR and other than Office 365, almost nobody is interested in Microsoft cloud systems. We had a guy go whole hog into training and there was little customer interest, which doesn't help his (or anyone else's) training since it's a fairly dynamic offering which seems to evolve quickly.

    I have been unimpressed with Office 365. The online tools are missing basic features present in the on-premise version. And the costs are high, once you pass about 40 users on premise is actually cheaper,

    • Re:Who is using it and what for? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Geeky ( 90998 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @07:40AM (#56046525)

      Are you including email? An on-prem Exchange setup with decent storage allowances, redundancy and staff doesn't come cheap. Exchange in O365 has fairly generous email storage limits and doesn't require anything like as much technical expertise to run.

      It may be possible to do it for less on-prem, but good Exchange admins are hard to come by and penny pinching by management often leads to systems with tiny mailboxes so that you end up having the nightmare of local PST files if you want to keep old email.

      I have no doubt it can be done right on-prem, but in practice it rarely is. Certainly as a user in a corporate environment, O365 has been a breath of fresh air.

      For businesses though, the main argument seems to be the O365 is operational cost, on-prem requires capital expenditure.

        In my old IT gig the biggest benefit of O365 was that we stayed on the current version all the time. I didn't have to go convince someone to let us upgrade to a new version of Office or a new version of Exchange, it just happened.

        I do consulting now, and I have customers that are still using (and paying for support on!) Office 2010 and Exchange 2013

        Do you work for M$?.
        I've run on premises exchange for 20 years for 50 staff and I've spent about 2 days a year managing it and I'm an electrical engineer, not an IT guy.
        We also run 18vms on a single Dell R720. This would be dear as poison to do on Azure.

      I work for a small VAR and other than Office 365, almost nobody is interested in Microsoft cloud systems.

      I wouldn't call it "interest".
      Microsoft has announced that Exchange 2016 will be the final version released as software, with the only upgrade path being Exchange 365 as a service.

      So while Exch 2016 is still under support, once it hits EOL you can't just buy the newest version to upgrade to, you must migrate to their cloud services.

      This leaves companies with two main options.
      A) Begin work on migrating away from Exchange completely, or
      B) Begin work on migrating into their cloud services.
      C) is to just remain

        I have read that 2016 is not the last on-premise version. The next on premise version is in progress and MS has said they have no plans (now, anyway) to eliminate on premise.

        I think O365 is too expensive for large clients (at a fairly low scale you could start throwing away hardware and software annually running on premise and still be cheaper) and there are too many data security and compliance requirements that would make companies refuse to go to O365.

        • I think O365 is too expensive for large clients

          Note that very large clients don't pay anything like the list price per customer. This has always been the case with Microsoft products, offering big discounts on site licenses for large companies.

  • Consumer Friendly Policies = More Profit (Score:3, Insightful)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @07:31AM (#56046505)
    Microsoft shot itself in the foot with the clusterfuck that was the Windows 8 "no start button" UI - nobody using Windows wanted the Win 7 interface changed significantly, and certainly not in the horrible way Win 8 did it. Win 7 was a good OS, and worked fine for just about any task. Windows 8 was, to put it bluntly, unusable. Almost like somebody sat down and said "lets inflict as much pain and inconvenience on the user as possible". Then, MS wanted everybody to pay again for Windows 10, and imposed all sorts of crap on people with Win 10 - upgrades that happen on their own, telemetry that can't be switched off, privacy settings that seem to do nothing - and so on and so forth. All while giving people a release 10 that was inferior in many ways to release 7, which by this time ran lightning fast on current hardware. Microsoft's CEO comes from a cloud-engineering background and is an "all cloud all the time" sort of guy. Is this good for consumers? No. But it is good for OSX and Linux. I've been on Windows for 20+ years, and I'm also considering going over to Linux. I also don't want my office documents or other personal stuff in anybody's datacenter. So Office 365 is totally unattractive to me, whereas LibreOffice for example is looking better and better to me all the time. Perhaps MS should get a new CEO who isn't cloud-crazy.

      I'm a security guy, so I see the world from the perspective as risk. Have you tried using LibreOffice? I'm no MS shill (one laptop of mine runs macOS and the other Debian). LibreOffice is so far behind MS Office. I don't disagree that it's a risk to use cloud services, but it's a risk to waste a bunch of extra time working with documents because you moved from MS Office to LibreOffice. I would make damn sure that you have a real risk you can articulate before you switch to a less productive tool chain. Libr

      Nobody at Microsoft cares what you decide to do, they care what businesses decide to do. I'm in the field everyday with small - medium businesses. 95% of them would be better off in the cloud, bar-none. And that includes security. People dont update (it costs money), they dont upgrade (it costs money), they rarely do more than just the extreme bare minimum to keep their networks running. And there are thousands of them, and Microsoft knows this.

      That's why they push the cloud. They want their products under

      Perhaps MS should get a new CEO who isn't cloud-crazy.

      "Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $7.8 billion and increased 15%"

      "Server products and cloud services revenue increased 18% driven by Azure revenue growth of 98%"

      I think you picked the wrong article for your advice to Microsoft...

  • Well Done Walmart! (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bwanagary ( 522899 ) on Thursday February 01, 2018 @07:50AM (#56046565)
    I think that Walmart's recent (2017) policy  of refusal to conduct business with any partner who uses AWS has probably driven a lot of business in the direction of Azure.  And big businesses.

