White House Seeks 72 Percent Cut To Clean Energy Research (engadget.com) 210

Posted by BeauHD from the slice-and-dice dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The Trump administration has made it very clear that it is pro fossil fuels and has little interest in pushing programs the promote renewable energy. Now, the Washington Post reports that the president's proposed 2019 budget slashes funds for Energy Department programs focused on energy efficiency. While the proposal is just a jumping off point, the fact that it seeks to cut such funding by 72 percent underscores where the administration's interests lie and in which direction its policies will continue to go. The draft budget documents viewed by Washington Post staff showed that the president is looking to cut the Energy Department's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) budget to $575.5 million, down from the current $2.04 billion level. Included in the budget cuts are funds for programs researching fuel efficient vehicles, bioenergy technologies, solar energy technology and electric car technologies. Additionally, the draft budget proposal seeks to cut jobs, dropping staff levels from 680 down to 450. One EERE employee told the Washington Post, "It shows that we've made no inroads in terms of convincing the administration of our value, and if anything, our value based on these numbers has dropped." The report notes that the Energy Department had requested less extreme spending cuts, but the Office of Management and Budget pushed for the more substantial ones found in the draft proposal. It's also worth noting that the proposal could still be changed before being released in February.

  • Related: (Score:5, Insightful)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:26PM (#56043933) Journal

    https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]

    This administration is determined to make the USA more like a third world country.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by ChunderDownunder ( 709234 )

      Make America a Shit-hole Again. :)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        To be fair, making the country into a shit-hole (or shit-house, if you want to be pedantic) will cut immigration down by making the USA into a terrible place where nobody wants to go.

    • This administration is determined to make the USA more like a third world country.

      This administration is determined to make China look more like a first world country.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ugen ( 93902 )

      That already happened.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This kind of comment is funny as it is so opposite to what is happening in the country. The problem here is people are stupefied by pre-bias that they cannot actually see the gains. Instead they just read a few negative headlines and assume it to be all true.

      Now with the economy going so well, more jobs and so much positive news this is worse than the people who actually are climate deniers. I think we need a new term and that is Trump deniers, which is what the parent here is. Note that with the Dems falli

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by skids ( 119237 )

        I suspect that most people who voted left in the past are going to start asking questions, like why is the economy doing so good, why did I just get 1k+ bonus, why are there more jobs, why am I getting a tax break.

        Not me. I'll be asking "which Democratic campaign should I donate this bread crust of a tax break to?"

      • I grudgingly agree.

        At this point, investment in renewables and energy efficiency research are commercially viable, and might not need as much of a government push. Microgrids still need funding and research, but that is much less cutting edge stuff.

        As long as the administration doesn't start pushing fossil fuel at the expense of alternative energy, I will live with it.

    • I believe you are mistaking the current Administration for the prior administration of Bill Clinton.

  • corporate welfare (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We need to stop giving corporations money for investing in future profitable endeavors.

    • Re:corporate welfare (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:56PM (#56044153)

      We need to stop giving corporations money for investing in future profitable endeavors.

      When companies invest in solar or wind technology, maybe it will be profitable, or maybe not. But either way, much of the benefit goes to the public in the form of avoided externalities. Without public funding, companies will still research alternative energy, but will do much less than is optimal from the public's perspective.

      Subsidies for alternative energy research make way more sense than subsidies for alternative energy production. We should do more of the former, and less of the latter.
       

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Right, let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits. Oh, wait, isn't that what so many people complain about with government programs? Maybe the companies should invest in their own research if they are going to profit from it.

        Public funding of research is a terrible idea. The decisions on who gets the money is decided by a bunch of lawyers in Congress based on how many votes it will buy them in their re-election campaign, not on it's ability to reduce pollution.

        I can see some public funded researc

        • Right, let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits.

          That is not inherently bad. We subsidize the research, the company makes profits, and the public benefits from less CO2 emissions and a stronger dollar from fewer fossil fuel imports (or more FF exports). Win-win.

          We can also take it further, and set up a patent-pool [wikipedia.org] for all companies that accept research subsidies. This keeps the IP out of the hands of NPEs (who will just sit on them), while simultaneously encouraging companies to participate in creating shared IP. So we are encouraging both the creatio

        • "let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits"

          Exactly! How else are we going to build a techno-dystopia?

      • It depends on what point on the curve you are at in terms of what the best investment is. Without the subsidies, the market would not have accelerated as quickly and profoundly as it did. Just 10 years ago, it was a really big deal to have a building with a 50kW PV array; the subsidies likely cut the time to get where we are now in half.

        Personally, I think that has meaningful strategic value.

  • Train Wreck (Score:3, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:31PM (#56043979) Journal

    I saw something earlier today about a "GOP train wreck". Is this connected to that story, or does it just refer to the Republicans more generally?

    • It's a train wreck. Freight cars full of GOP everything. I assume this is part of it, but really this administration appears determined to undo *everything* the previous administration did for no other reason than it was done by the previous administration. Seriously, if there was ever a POTUS that the tee shirt slogan "Go away or I will replace you with a small shell script" was apropo for, this appears to be it.

    • It is God's way of playing with symbolism. Just like when Trump tried to pose with a bald eagle and it decided to attack him.

      • It is God's way of playing with symbolism. Just like when Trump tried to pose with a bald eagle and it decided to attack him.

        It is still unclear whether the eagle was trying to attack Trump or have sex with his hair.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shess ( 31691 )

      I saw something earlier today about a "GOP train wreck". Is this connected to that story, or does it just refer to the Republicans more generally?

      I think it was a GOP trainwreck which happened when they hit a garbage truck. I'm not aware if the garbage truck was on fire at the time.

  • The difference between Democrats and Republicans (Score:1, Troll)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Democrats might be bought and paid for, but at least their sponsors are leaders for the 21st century instead of the 19th.

  • Big Fat Nothing Burger (Score:3, Insightful)

    by subk ( 551165 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @06:36PM (#56044021)
    This is probably not a big deal, IMHO. Sure, some groups will be stymied by the lost of tax breaks and grants. But let's face it; solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway (hell, it's a dead heat right this minute) and we won't need government funding for renewables to propagate. In fact, I would rather the feds just get out of the way.

    • possibly, but as I understand it this will severely impact fed research grant $$ too (like more efficient solar cell tech and such). That is something that industry will also do, but at a much slower pace without incentive.

    • Your claim that

      solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway...

      is an important contention.

      In this age of corporations petitioning governments to interfere in markets on their behalf, unless its boosters are more powerful than entrenched energy interests, alternative energy is only likely to flourish if it becomes economically competitive. Or bettter than competitive.

      As energy use increases, it become more likely to raise in price; thus there is pressure to use less or improve efficiency. As long as there are no market distortions, like petroleum subsid

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is probably not a big deal, IMHO. Sure, some groups will be stymied by the lost of tax breaks and grants. But let's face it; solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway (hell, it's a dead heat right this minute) and we won't need government funding for renewables to propagate. In fact, I would rather the feds just get out of the way.

      The big difference is whether you want the patents on the technology to be owned by U.S. or Chinese companies.

      I'm fine either way. Are you? The people against renewables tend to hate China... it's weird that they're effectively ceding technology leadership to China. I'm not sure if they realize they're doing it.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      Public research allows fundamental research (where motivations like profit are not viable). Private research fine-tunes fundamental research into a marketable, efficient, easily manufactured product. Both are necessary for healthy R&D.

    • This is probably not a big deal, IMHO. Sure, some groups will be stymied by the lost of tax breaks and grants. But let's face it; solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway (hell, it's a dead heat right this minute) and we won't need government funding for renewables to propagate. In fact, I would rather the feds just get out of the way.

      The point of fundamental research isn't to make money from today's technologies but to establish the science that will drive tomorrow's. If the US doesn't lead the way to innovation, it risks getting left behind while the EU, China, and others surge ahead and start profiting from selling and licensing new technologies to the US.

    • This is about WHO get it to make those tech cheaper : " Included in the budget cuts are funds for programs researching fuel efficient vehicles, bioenergy technologies, solar energy technology and electric car technologies" if you cut research that means you leave the lead to future technology to others. If it was cut on promoting solar or whatever I would agree with you, but this seem to be cut on research. As for "i would rather than the fed get away" be wary of what you are asking for : some fundamenta

    • "I would rather the feds just get out of the way."

      Indeed! america, go ahead and step aside. Plenty of countries are dying to lead in these fields!

      you had your turn, now give others a try. Very progressive and very unlike you! Maybe that trump will end up being the best thing yet for countries not the usa. USA out of everywhere, and everything!

      Then in a few years, you can claim "unfair dumping of subsidized technologies", slap a tariff on them, and make your market less and less attractive. (This then makes

  • Come on.. This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by thomst ( 1640045 )

      bobbied argued:,/p>

      This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as a "budget" which will be taken up by the Senate who will likely add their own amendments in committee and from the floor which if it actually passes, will head back to the reconciliation committee to be possibly edited again before both chambers vote to pass it or not.

      There is a nearly zero chance these numbers will survive all the coming edits driven by the endless debate in congress.

      All of what you say is quite true - and yet TFA has actual value, in that it reveals the deeply-atavistic mindset of the bugeteers in the Orange Oaf's administration.

      Note, for instance, that TFS points out DoE - which currently is headed by noted Texas dimwit Rick Perry (of "I forget" fame) - requested fairly Draconian cuts, but the OMB insisted on going beyond cutting to the bone all the way to chopping off whole limbs. This is an otherworldly level of stupid and spiteful,

    • Re:Who cares? This will be changed... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:30PM (#56044395)

      Come on.. This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as a "budget" which will be taken up by the Senate who will likely add their own amendments in committee and from the floor which if it actually passes, will head back to the reconciliation committee to be possibly edited again before both chambers vote to pass it or not.

      How's this even news fit to print by a respected news paper much less "News for nerds" on Slash Dot? There is a nearly zero chance these numbers will survive all the coming edits driven by the endless debate in congress.

      How do you think it gets changed?

      It's public outrage that causes items like this to get scrapped. Extreme cuts like this are designed to change the Overton window so they can "compromise" on slightly less extreme cuts later on. The earlier the uproar the less chance they have to shift the debate.

  • This is because they spent 8 years sucking one dick, and now don't like the taste of another. Guys, guys, play to the crowd! You have a Republican president...write your proposals accordingly! This "I'm going to stick to the political language which was so in vogue of the previous administration until hell or high-water" is why you are getting trounced.

    And for those of you hoping that this one will get impeached, or not re-elected in four years...remember, they tried that with W. They tried to get an impeac

    • Trump started a war. That's the only reason he got re-elected. Americans love war. If Trump can start a popular war he's got a chance. But when the shitpile that is the "tax cut bill" comes home and rich Republicans realize that they can't deduct the property tax on their big mansions, I don't think they're going to go out in droves to vote for the carrot hued fat man. I don't think he'll get impeached. Only because Pence is probably worse. It doesn't matter. Just neuter the ahole for his last t
      • "can't deduct the property tax on their big mansions" Sure they can! [wsj.com] All they need to do is transfer the house into a pass-though trust, re-structure their actual income to go through several similar trusts, funnel income through various tax-avoidance systems in various islands, and a long list of other types of systems. "Normal people" don't have the wealth required to make use of this, but the 1% does. Raising taxes on them just makes them funnel even more money out of the "normal system".

        The 99% and

  • Good (Score:2, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 )
    The federal government has no business doing commercial product R&D that's actually being done in the private sector. Federal scientific organizations exist only to fulfil the mission of the federal government. In this case, it's science for defense and science for metrology standards. What kind of car private citizens drive and what kind of power plant generates the electricity when you flip on the lightswitch is not something the federal government needs to be very deep into.

    • Re:Good (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:15PM (#56044279) Journal

      That's true. The government's role should be to make the market work efficiently, which means eliminating market failures [wikipedia.org] such as monopolies and negative externalities.

      But the federal government doesn't seem to be eager to internalize negative externalities by charging polluters the cost of air pollution, about $1,000 per person annually [fullerton.edu]. Instead, the current administration has been doing the opposite by dismantling protections!

      While it lasted, the government's investments in clean energy research were a good way to repay its negligence in making sure the market cleaned up after itself. Ending the research will only accelerate the environmental debt that our children and grandchildren will inherit from us.

      • the cost of air pollution, about $1,000 per person annually [fullerton.edu]

        You did well to offer an actual citation. However, the study you are citing seems like utter bullshit.

        To wit:

        • The page laments, I quote: "Latinos/Hispanics and African-Americans, are harder hit than others" — a sure sign of demagoguery.
        • The report was made in 2006 and cautions of the problem "becoming much worse" if not addressed. It is now 2018 and nothing significant was done to address it — is the San Joaquin Valley the nationally-know

    • Re:Good (Score:4, Informative)

      by mixed_signal ( 976261 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:58PM (#56044557)
      The DOE performed basic research in the 1970s that led directly to our leadership in today's fracking technology. Basic research funded by the government can be critical to a nation's technology and economic strength. As the articles note, it's not about choosing technologies, but helping them along. This is an important distinction, but it's clear that industry does not always fund basic research very well, esp. that with a long time to pay off. http://www.aei.org/publication... [aei.org] https://www.forbes.com/sites/l... [forbes.com]
      • Look guy, I work in government R&D. We do things inefficiently. Not because we don't know what we're doing, not because we're out to suckle at the taxpayer's teat, but because the federal government is a large organization with multiple competing constituencies and institutional priorities. Some things we need to do in-house because they're of strategic value to not outsource. Other things...are best left to private organizations to do in the way that best fits their corporate cultures.

        Fracking and nuc

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        The DOE performed basic research in the 1970s that led directly to our leadership in today's fracking technology

        You seem to suggest, no one would've researched those technologies, if the government hadn't done it. Are you ready to support this suggestion with citations and other evidence?

        Don't even try. Your own link [forbes.com] states:

        In all the hoopla, Steward’s point has gotten lost. He is quick to acknowledge that fracking's success came through the hard work of people at Mitchell Energy, building on the adva

    • Having this helps make a thriving technology centric country. If you want to become less and less important and self sufficient in this world, stick with your opinion, otherwise fucking learn about all the net positive with real trickle down effects.

    • Re:Good (Score:4, Interesting)

      by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @08:13PM (#56044657) Journal
      Sigh. Another GOP who has never served in the military.
      Look, the military is about PROTECTION of America, and improving our defense. The highway system was built up to serve the military in times of war, while also helping our nation in a civilian fashion.
      Energy is a SERIOUS issue for the military and our nation. As such, this R&D and even the subsidies to get this stuff going, IS about defense.
      And as has been pointed out by the DOD, climate change, if it goes too far, will lead to massive numbers of wars and refugee issues.

      Sadly, ppl like you are NOT listening to them because you AND YOUR FAMILY NEVER FUCKING SERVED.
      You have NO idea of what it means to put it on the line. Nor do you have any idea of what it means to AVOID a war.
      Far too many of you on the right, are like trump, cowards.
      • Got a chip on your shoulder? Well, that's OK.

        We're not the Soviet Union here. Everything isn't automatically military just because the military may benefit from it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lurks ( 526137 )

      > The federal government has no business doing commercial product R&D that's actually being done in the private sector.

      This is so wrong it's hard to know where to start. Let's just confine ourselves to renewable energy. It's fair to say that renewable is a growth market worldwide. If your country doesn't do fundamental research on renewables, how do you expect to capture this market? Well, it wont by slapping a 30% tariff on importing PV panels because the world's largest *market* for PV will retalia

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zalbik ( 308903 )

      The federal government has every business doing commercial product R&D that won't pay off in the short term, but that may very well reap huge benefits in the long term. When the average tenure of an S&P 500 CEO is only 10 years (https://www.creditdonkey.com/ceo-statistics.html), they have no interest in investing in technologies that may only pay off in 20, 30 or 50 years.

      Unfortunately, that's exactly the kind of investment humanity needs right now....long term, speculative innovation.

      Or we could

      • To the extent that corporate governance is broken (in your estimate, at least), the only role for federal government is identifying and remediating laws and regulations that incentivize that sort of short-term thinking. Tax cuts for R&D work can be a carrot. Fiduciary responsibility to shareholders on a per-quarter schedule can be a stick. Neither are carved in stone and can be adjusted to incentivize good behavior and avoid incentivizing bad behavior.

  • Dragging us back to the 1940's -- or earlier :-( (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @07:13PM (#56044259) Journal
    What Trump and the GOP are calling "Make America Great Again" is just a re-branding of "Bring Back the Good-Old Days". They want to turn back the calendar to some decade before the 1960's, in every way that matters, and this is just a small part of that agenda. Take a look at how America was, socio-politically, in the 1950's and before, and you'll get an idea of the hell-hole they want to drag us back to.. but I diverge. This is one of the most retarded things Trump has done. Of course it probably won't have any effect on industry, since the energy industry as a whole has some actually intelligent people working for it who see that fossil fuels' days are numbered and that other sources are going to be necessary if we want to continue having a civilization; the only real effect this will have is to further prove that Trump and his cronies aren't living in the Real World and are not fit to lead. We won't be 'making America great again' by being left behind by the rest of the industrialized world; we sure as fuck won't be impressing anyone when the likes of China passes us up because our so-called 'leadership' has it's collective head up it's collective ass like this.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      We clearly seem to do something like that (Make America Great) because there is a certain contingent that can do nothing but denigrate the US. So clearly there is a problem. If Trump wants to be the man to address it than that's better than the total helpless despair that the other side wants to peddle.

      Even liberals get tired of liberal nonsense.

      BTW, we outsourced our "leadership" to China a long time ago. That chicken is going to come home to root sooner or later. It's inevitable (same goes for India).

  • Texas had to pay people for consuming their electricity, they generated so much wind power. Likewise off Europe. Trump, et al, required a 30% duty on Chinese solar panels because the USA companies "could not compete". Maybe the companies should revisit how they do business? What if We The People (of the world) ignore Trump and his budgets. What happens if we pay, directly, to fund the solar, wind, wave and tidal energy development, perhaps swamping the fossil fuel industries? What abou
    • USA companies compete FINE. What they can not compete against, is a nation that is DUMPING good on the west, as a means of destroying them.
      The fact that you do not understand economics, and are now describing some horrible ideas), suggest to me that you are trolling for either Russia or China.
  • Seriously, we need to add a lot more geothermal and SMR nukes (not the gen 3/3+ crap from toshiba, etc) that are affordable, clean energy, and will provide base-load power, as opposed to wind/solar. Do not get me wrong. Both of these are needed and will continue. States are backing solar, and wind is ready to drop all subsidies on anyways.
    As to dropping EV subsidies, Tesla has always begged for it since all of their competitors have NEVER used it correctly. And they are correct. Those subsidies SHOULD have been used on 150 MPC EVs and not on 75 MPC/hybrids which then charge in the daytime increasing demand and then pushing coal plants.

  • "we've made no inroads in terms of convincing the administration of our value" is exactly the reason for being cut. Burning money for 4 decades without progress means something is wrong, we still don't have "clean energy" and most "clean(er) energy" innovation hasn't happened in the US.

  • I'm fine with these cuts too.... (Score:3)

    by King_TJ ( 85913 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @10:29PM (#56045247) Journal

    I was never really a "Trump supporter" (voted for Gary Johnson in the election, in fact) -- but I'm fine with these fiscally conservative changes.

    Every time I turn around, someone is shoving "environmentally clean/sound/Green" this, that or the other thing my direction -- and usually without much logic to their position. As long as it makes them feel good that they're "saving our planet", to hell with common sense and logic, right?

    I mean, look.... It's gotten so ridiculous, we have the state of California trying to fine restaurant workers $2,000 if they hand out a plastic drinking straw without a customer asking for one first!

    When it comes to tax dollars spent on "renewable energy research", I seriously doubt there's much of any real benefit that can be shown for the money they've poured into it recently? Almost all of the incremental improvements I've seen with solar panel technology have come from private industry doing their own in-house R&D so their specific brand of panel can outperform the competition in some way. It wasn't a matter of the U.S. government doing all that R&D and then sharing it with industries so we could have better panels for all. A whole lot of the solar industry is just a big sham anyway, IMO. Basically, you've got all these installers out there hawking panels to people under low/no money down "power purchase agreements" and solar leases, when the math doesn't even add up that the panels these people bought are generating enough electricity to cover the discounted kilowatt hour rates the customers receive in the agreements.

    I just saw this illustrated last month, with the super cold weather we had out here in Maryland. People pretty commonly received electric bills of as much as $750 for the month, because we're all using electric heat pumps or baseboard heating. A few people with Vivint and other solar PPA arrangements bragged that their bill was only about $50 or $60. But fact check! With the amount of energy it takes to heat a home with all electric heat plus all the other power used (electric stoves, water heaters, clothes washers/dryers, etc.), there's no WAY those panels generated anywhere NEAR what it would take to offset the bill down to $50.

    So how can this be a workable business model for Vivint and others? Clearly they're banking on all sorts of clean energy subsidies they're collecting for increasing the solar footprint, regardless of any real economic sense it's making.

    I happen to have SunPower solar panels myself (a 7.64Kw system) that I purchased straight out. And I can assure you that the month of December is one of the lowest power generating months of the year. My panels don't put more than maybe a 25% dent in my electric bill in winter months. They probably account for a maximum of maybe 65% of my usage in the peak months where they get the most sunshine. Granted, our house is 2,200 sq. feet and over 100 years old, drafty, and we have a family of 6 living here and using a lot of electricity. But I can more clearly see exactly what the solar panels contribute than the people on these lease arrangements that obfuscate the facts. And as much as these cost to install? They won't even break even on that until they're over 2/3rds. of the way through their usable life.

    Why keep paying government to advocate this stuff?

  • "according to draft budget documents obtained by The Washington Post."

    Yet these alleged leaked documents were not released to the public. I guess The Compost thinks us commoners just can't handle real source material.

    OR.... this is just their latest fabrication.

