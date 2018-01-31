White House Seeks 72 Percent Cut To Clean Energy Research (engadget.com) 210
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The Trump administration has made it very clear that it is pro fossil fuels and has little interest in pushing programs the promote renewable energy. Now, the Washington Post reports that the president's proposed 2019 budget slashes funds for Energy Department programs focused on energy efficiency. While the proposal is just a jumping off point, the fact that it seeks to cut such funding by 72 percent underscores where the administration's interests lie and in which direction its policies will continue to go. The draft budget documents viewed by Washington Post staff showed that the president is looking to cut the Energy Department's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) budget to $575.5 million, down from the current $2.04 billion level. Included in the budget cuts are funds for programs researching fuel efficient vehicles, bioenergy technologies, solar energy technology and electric car technologies. Additionally, the draft budget proposal seeks to cut jobs, dropping staff levels from 680 down to 450. One EERE employee told the Washington Post, "It shows that we've made no inroads in terms of convincing the administration of our value, and if anything, our value based on these numbers has dropped." The report notes that the Energy Department had requested less extreme spending cuts, but the Office of Management and Budget pushed for the more substantial ones found in the draft proposal. It's also worth noting that the proposal could still be changed before being released in February.
This administration is determined to make the USA more like a third world country.
Make America a Shit-hole Again.
To be fair, making the country into a shit-hole (or shit-house, if you want to be pedantic) will cut immigration down by making the USA into a terrible place where nobody wants to go.
*whack-a-racist*
This administration is determined to make China look more like a first world country.
That already happened.
This kind of comment is funny as it is so opposite to what is happening in the country. The problem here is people are stupefied by pre-bias that they cannot actually see the gains. Instead they just read a few negative headlines and assume it to be all true.
Now with the economy going so well, more jobs and so much positive news this is worse than the people who actually are climate deniers. I think we need a new term and that is Trump deniers, which is what the parent here is.
I suspect that most people who voted left in the past are going to start asking questions, like why is the economy doing so good, why did I just get 1k+ bonus, why are there more jobs, why am I getting a tax break.
Not me. I'll be asking "which Democratic campaign should I donate this bread crust of a tax break to?"
I grudgingly agree.
At this point, investment in renewables and energy efficiency research are commercially viable, and might not need as much of a government push. Microgrids still need funding and research, but that is much less cutting edge stuff.
As long as the administration doesn't start pushing fossil fuel at the expense of alternative energy, I will live with it.
I believe you are mistaking the current Administration for the prior administration of Bill Clinton.
We need to stop giving corporations money for investing in future profitable endeavors.
Re:corporate welfare (Score:5, Insightful)
We need to stop giving corporations money for investing in future profitable endeavors.
When companies invest in solar or wind technology, maybe it will be profitable, or maybe not. But either way, much of the benefit goes to the public in the form of avoided externalities. Without public funding, companies will still research alternative energy, but will do much less than is optimal from the public's perspective.
Subsidies for alternative energy research make way more sense than subsidies for alternative energy production. We should do more of the former, and less of the latter.
Right, let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits. Oh, wait, isn't that what so many people complain about with government programs? Maybe the companies should invest in their own research if they are going to profit from it.
Public funding of research is a terrible idea. The decisions on who gets the money is decided by a bunch of lawyers in Congress based on how many votes it will buy them in their re-election campaign, not on it's ability to reduce pollution.
I can see some public funded research
Right, let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits.
That is not inherently bad. We subsidize the research, the company makes profits, and the public benefits from less CO2 emissions and a stronger dollar from fewer fossil fuel imports (or more FF exports). Win-win.
We can also take it further, and set up a patent-pool for all companies that accept research subsidies. This keeps the IP out of the hands of NPEs (who will just sit on them), while simultaneously encouraging companies to participate in creating shared IP. So we are encouraging both the creation
"set up a patent-pool for all companies that accept research subsidies"
Expropriation of the rentiers and nationalization of the wealth they stole from the people sounds like a better solution.
"let's socialize the cost and privatize the profits"
Exactly! How else are we going to build a techno-dystopia?
It depends on what point on the curve you are at in terms of what the best investment is. Without the subsidies, the market would not have accelerated as quickly and profoundly as it did. Just 10 years ago, it was a really big deal to have a building with a 50kW PV array; the subsidies likely cut the time to get where we are now in half.
Personally, I think that has meaningful strategic value.
I saw something earlier today about a "GOP train wreck". Is this connected to that story, or does it just refer to the Republicans more generally?
It's a train wreck. Freight cars full of GOP everything. I assume this is part of it, but really this administration appears determined to undo *everything* the previous administration did for no other reason than it was done by the previous administration. Seriously, if there was ever a POTUS that the tee shirt slogan "Go away or I will replace you with a small shell script" was apropo for, this appears to be it.
well shit.
didn't know about the news prior to walking fully into it with my comment.
didn't know about the news prior to walking fully into it with my comment.
Well then I apologize for assuming you knew and made a joke anyway. There's a lot of that going on today. Twitter is just ugly. "Ha this is the perfect metaphor," that sort of tweet.
Sorry I assumed the worst. You didn't deserve that.
+1 for civility.
It is God's way of playing with symbolism. Just like when Trump tried to pose with a bald eagle and it decided to attack him.
It is still unclear whether the eagle was trying to attack Trump or have sex with his hair.
I saw something earlier today about a "GOP train wreck". Is this connected to that story, or does it just refer to the Republicans more generally?
I think it was a GOP trainwreck which happened when they hit a garbage truck. I'm not aware if the garbage truck was on fire at the time.
Is this a parody of senile elderly right wingers, or do you really think random all caps words, incomplete sentences, and ridiculous bragging are a good form of argumentation?
The difference between Democrats and Republicans (Score:1, Troll)
The Democrats might be bought and paid for, but at least their sponsors are leaders for the 21st century instead of the 19th.
Big Fat Nothing Burger (Score:3, Insightful)
possibly, but as I understand it this will severely impact fed research grant $$ too (like more efficient solar cell tech and such). That is something that industry will also do, but at a much slower pace without incentive.
Your claim that
solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway...
is an important contention.
In this age of corporations petitioning governments to interfere in markets on their behalf, unless its boosters are more powerful than entrenched energy interests, alternative energy is only likely to flourish if it becomes economically competitive. Or bettter than competitive.
As energy use increases, it become more likely to raise in price; thus there is pressure to use less or improve efficiency. As long as there are no market distortions, like petroleum subsidies
This is probably not a big deal, IMHO. Sure, some groups will be stymied by the lost of tax breaks and grants. But let's face it; solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway (hell, it's a dead heat right this minute) and we won't need government funding for renewables to propagate. In fact, I would rather the feds just get out of the way.
The big difference is whether you want the patents on the technology to be owned by U.S. or Chinese companies.
I'm fine either way. Are you? The people against renewables tend to hate China... it's weird that they're effectively ceding technology leadership to China. I'm not sure if they realize they're doing it.
Re: (Score:3)
This is probably not a big deal, IMHO. Sure, some groups will be stymied by the lost of tax breaks and grants. But let's face it; solar and wind are going to become cheaper than fossil fuels in the long term anyway (hell, it's a dead heat right this minute) and we won't need government funding for renewables to propagate. In fact, I would rather the feds just get out of the way.
The point of fundamental research isn't to make money from today's technologies but to establish the science that will drive tomorrow's. If the US doesn't lead the way to innovation, it risks getting left behind while the EU, China, and others surge ahead and start profiting from selling and licensing new technologies to the US.
This is not about solar getting cheaper (Score:2)
Indeed! america, go ahead and step aside. Plenty of countries are dying to lead in these fields!
you had your turn, now give others a try. Very progressive and very unlike you! Maybe that trump will end up being the best thing yet for countries not the usa. USA out of everywhere, and everything!
Then in a few years, you can claim "unfair dumping of subsidized technologies", slap a tariff on them, and make your market less and less attractive. (This then makes
Profit driven research doesn't tend to innovate.
Go tell that to Elon Musk.
I suspect Elon might agree with the GP, given that his two most visible enterprises are having trouble earning a profit:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2017/... [theverge.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2017/...
https://www.theverge.com/2017/...

Don't get me wrong, I respect Elon Musk for his devotion to the long game (setting aside alleged labor scandals at his companies.) The point is that innovation is expensive -- you need deep pockets or an alternate source of revenue in order to make bold new ideas happen. That's why government has a role to play in the funding
Come on.. This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as
bobbied argued:,/p>
This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as a "budget" which will be taken up by the Senate who will likely add their own amendments in committee and from the floor which if it actually passes, will head back to the reconciliation committee to be possibly edited again before both chambers vote to pass it or not.
There is a nearly zero chance these numbers will survive all the coming edits driven by the endless debate in congress.
All of what you say is quite true - and yet TFA has actual value, in that it reveals the deeply-atavistic mindset of the bugeteers in the Orange Oaf's administration.
Note, for instance, that TFS points out DoE - which currently is headed by noted Texas dimwit Rick Perry (of "I forget" fame) - requested fairly Draconian cuts, but the OMB insisted on going beyond cutting to the bone all the way to chopping off whole limbs. This is an otherworldly level of stupid and spiteful,
Come on.. This is a leaked document which is admitted to be a draft, subject to wholesale changes, of a budget request from the DOE, which will be edited at the Whitehouse before the president presents it to Congress with a bunch of other similar documents. Congress will ignore the president's input and draft their own budget in the house, argue for months over in committee, sent to the floor of the house, finally arrive at something that won't be recognizable as the original draft that the house passes as a "budget" which will be taken up by the Senate who will likely add their own amendments in committee and from the floor which if it actually passes, will head back to the reconciliation committee to be possibly edited again before both chambers vote to pass it or not.
How's this even news fit to print by a respected news paper much less "News for nerds" on Slash Dot? There is a nearly zero chance these numbers will survive all the coming edits driven by the endless debate in congress.
How do you think it gets changed?
It's public outrage that causes items like this to get scrapped. Extreme cuts like this are designed to change the Overton window so they can "compromise" on slightly less extreme cuts later on. The earlier the uproar the less chance they have to shift the debate.
This is because they spent 8 years sucking one dick, and now don't like the taste of another. Guys, guys, play to the crowd! You have a Republican president...write your proposals accordingly! This "I'm going to stick to the political language which was so in vogue of the previous administration until hell or high-water" is why you are getting trounced.
And for those of you hoping that this one will get impeached, or not re-elected in four years...remember, they tried that with W. They tried to get an impeachment
The 99% and
That's true. The government's role should be to make the market work efficiently, which means eliminating market failures [wikipedia.org] such as monopolies and negative externalities.
But the federal government doesn't seem to be eager to internalize negative externalities by charging polluters the cost of air pollution, about $1,000 per person annually [fullerton.edu]. Instead, the current administration has been doing the opposite by dismantling protections!
While it lasted, the government's investments in clean energy research were a good way to repay its negligence in making sure the market cleaned up after itself. Ending the research will only accelerate the environmental debt that our children and grandchildren will inherit from us.
You did well to offer an actual citation. However, the study you are citing seems like utter bullshit.
To wit:
Re: (Score:2)
Fracking and nuclear
You seem to suggest, no one would've researched those technologies, if the government hadn't done it. Are you ready to support this suggestion with citations and other evidence?
Don't even try. Your own link [forbes.com] states:
Re:Good (Score:4, Interesting)
Look, the military is about PROTECTION of America, and improving our defense. The highway system was built up to serve the military in times of war, while also helping our nation in a civilian fashion.
Energy is a SERIOUS issue for the military and our nation. As such, this R&D and even the subsidies to get this stuff going, IS about defense.
And as has been pointed out by the DOD, climate change, if it goes too far, will lead to massive numbers of wars and refugee issues.
Sadly, ppl like you are NOT listening to them because you AND YOUR FAMILY NEVER FUCKING SERVED.
You have NO idea of what it means to put it on the line. Nor do you have any idea of what it means to AVOID a war.
Far too many of you on the right, are like trump, cowards.
We're not the Soviet Union here. Everything isn't automatically military just because the military may benefit from it.
> The federal government has no business doing commercial product R&D that's actually being done in the private sector.
This is so wrong it's hard to know where to start. Let's just confine ourselves to renewable energy. It's fair to say that renewable is a growth market worldwide. If your country doesn't do fundamental research on renewables, how do you expect to capture this market? Well, it wont by slapping a 30% tariff on importing PV panels because the world's largest *market* for PV will retalia
Re: (Score:2)
The federal government has every business doing commercial product R&D that won't pay off in the short term, but that may very well reap huge benefits in the long term. When the average tenure of an S&P 500 CEO is only 10 years (https://www.creditdonkey.com/ceo-statistics.html), they have no interest in investing in technologies that may only pay off in 20, 30 or 50 years.
Unfortunately, that's exactly the kind of investment humanity needs right now....long term, speculative innovation.
Life isn't
Re: (Score:2)
> Yea let's instead prop up a dying industry thats also trying to take the planet down with it.
I remember when this kind of "pie in the sky" stuff also included useful non-polluting things to do with COAL. So I am kind of baffled at all of the blind hatred for coal around here. This group should be better informed than that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Power systems and civilian vehicle technology is commercial R&D, though. Whoever wants to make a buck off of selling me a car can pay to have that research done. I don't want my tax dollars wasted on giving away corporate freebies that private business is capable of paying for out of its own pocket.
Life isn't
You are quite free to have an alternate opinion about the role of government, and you are quite welcome to advocate
We clearly seem to do something like that (Make America Great) because there is a certain contingent that can do nothing but denigrate the US. So clearly there is a problem. If Trump wants to be the man to address it than that's better than the total helpless despair that the other side wants to peddle.
Even liberals get tired of liberal nonsense.
BTW, we outsourced our "leadership" to China a long time ago. That chicken is going to come home to root sooner or later. It's inevitable (same goes for India).
The fact that you do not understand economics, and are now describing some horrible ideas), suggest to me that you are trolling for either Russia or China.
Hopefully, they will focus on geothermal and nuke (Score:3)
As to dropping EV subsidies, Tesla has always begged for it since all of their competitors have NEVER used it correctly. And they are correct. Those subsidies SHOULD have been used on 150 MPC EVs and not on 75 MPC/hybrids which then charge in the daytime increasing demand and then pushing coal plants.
Aren't you happy?
*exact words
"we've made no inroads in terms of convincing the administration of our value" is exactly the reason for being cut. Burning money for 4 decades without progress means something is wrong, we still don't have "clean energy" and most "clean(er) energy" innovation hasn't happened in the US.
I'm fine with these cuts too.... (Score:3)
I was never really a "Trump supporter" (voted for Gary Johnson in the election, in fact) -- but I'm fine with these fiscally conservative changes.
Every time I turn around, someone is shoving "environmentally clean/sound/Green" this, that or the other thing my direction -- and usually without much logic to their position. As long as it makes them feel good that they're "saving our planet", to hell with common sense and logic, right?
I mean, look.... It's gotten so ridiculous, we have the state of California trying to fine restaurant workers $2,000 if they hand out a plastic drinking straw without a customer asking for one first!
When it comes to tax dollars spent on "renewable energy research", I seriously doubt there's much of any real benefit that can be shown for the money they've poured into it recently? Almost all of the incremental improvements I've seen with solar panel technology have come from private industry doing their own in-house R&D so their specific brand of panel can outperform the competition in some way. It wasn't a matter of the U.S. government doing all that R&D and then sharing it with industries so we could have better panels for all. A whole lot of the solar industry is just a big sham anyway, IMO. Basically, you've got all these installers out there hawking panels to people under low/no money down "power purchase agreements" and solar leases, when the math doesn't even add up that the panels these people bought are generating enough electricity to cover the discounted kilowatt hour rates the customers receive in the agreements.
I just saw this illustrated last month, with the super cold weather we had out here in Maryland. People pretty commonly received electric bills of as much as $750 for the month, because we're all using electric heat pumps or baseboard heating. A few people with Vivint and other solar PPA arrangements bragged that their bill was only about $50 or $60. But fact check! With the amount of energy it takes to heat a home with all electric heat plus all the other power used (electric stoves, water heaters, clothes washers/dryers, etc.), there's no WAY those panels generated anywhere NEAR what it would take to offset the bill down to $50.
So how can this be a workable business model for Vivint and others? Clearly they're banking on all sorts of clean energy subsidies they're collecting for increasing the solar footprint, regardless of any real economic sense it's making.
I happen to have SunPower solar panels myself (a 7.64Kw system) that I purchased straight out. And I can assure you that the month of December is one of the lowest power generating months of the year. My panels don't put more than maybe a 25% dent in my electric bill in winter months. They probably account for a maximum of maybe 65% of my usage in the peak months where they get the most sunshine. Granted, our house is 2,200 sq. feet and over 100 years old, drafty, and we have a family of 6 living here and using a lot of electricity. But I can more clearly see exactly what the solar panels contribute than the people on these lease arrangements that obfuscate the facts. And as much as these cost to install? They won't even break even on that until they're over 2/3rds. of the way through their usable life.
Why keep paying government to advocate this stuff?
"according to draft budget documents obtained by The Washington Post."
Yet these alleged leaked documents were not released to the public. I guess The Compost thinks us commoners just can't handle real source material.
OR.... this is just their latest fabrication.
Re: (Score:2)
So expecting a trolling jackass to support their argument counts as "atrocious education" now? Expecting the person that makes a claim to support it is a very basic principle of rhetoric. Or were you ditching class that day?
It's interesting how much a mere 12 months makes. Who knew that the world could change so much so fast?
That's working out real well for North Korea.
Re: been so much fun (Score:5, Insightful)
Oddly, the GOP screams about having a strong defense, while gutting EVERYTHING needed to make it so.
The GOP is SOOOO fucking over America.
It is amazing how the far right really does not understand how important all of those items are. Even now, the military is pointing out how worthless our high school grads are. They are in HORRIBLE shape, and many of them can not pass boot camp or even pass high school.
Oddly, the GOP screams about having a strong defense, while gutting EVERYTHING needed to make it so.
The GOP is SOOOO fucking over America.
The left controls education in this country; the results of that system serve the goals of Democrats. Sure, you can point to some school in the rural south that is trying to teach young earth creationism, but the vast majority of schools are run by graduates of left-wing education schools (inside left-wing colleges) that are more interested in teach neo-marxist doctrine than the three 'R's', history, and physical education.
Further, they get their guidance from the United States Department of Education, whose
The fact that someone gave money to Clinton instead of Trump says very little about politics. Clinton was the lesser of two evils, whereas Trump was dedicated to the destruction of most federal departments (witness the slash and burn leaders he appointed to the departments).
Most people vote based on their wallets, and teachers voting for Trump meant voting for losing their jobs.
Teaching creationism should not be considered left or right, it should be considered stupid. The only reason it's considered righ
Sorry for your brain injury. I hope losing the ACA doesn't mean you can't still get treatment.
Maybe this is news to you, but a good 50% or more of education is controlled at the local level, through the local school board. That's made up of people voted in by the members in the community. Unless you're telling us that everyone in every state is voting in liberals for their local school board, your shrieking about the left is pretty stupid.
Another 25% or so of education is controlled by the state education a
WHen you do NOT have that, then any strong military is simply a drain on society. And right now, our mlitary is draining our GDP because of the idiots in CONgress.
Once China finishes building their perimeter airbases on the various disputed islands, they will have air superiority over the big coastal cities. With their industrial and population centers defended the Chinese *will* be the strongest military power in the world.
In any protracted conflict, China's awesome industrial superiority will carry the day. We don't stand a chance against them in a long war. No one does.
THAT is the legacy of the Reagan / Clinton policy of deindustrialization. A few capitalists lin
Congratulations on your investment, Ivan! How are the capital gains tax is there in Russia?
Are you retarded? There're 50+ all-electric car models available in the US market alone, today. Hyundai, Toyota, BMW, Chevrolet, Scion, Honda, Smart, KIA, Cadillac, Audi, Volvo, Mercedes Benz...
Go play with your clean coal. Soon enough it is all you'll be able to buy.
MAGAers are such snowflakes...
Demanding ROI is moving the goalposts? Throwing money at "research" but not seeing results from the research seems like a good way to buy votes.
You do realize that a lot of basic research is done at these national labs, that often times, will not occur in private industry because the investment is too high and returns aren't quick enough. Businesses will seek profit for their shareholders, not what's good for humanity.
Businesses often depend on this basic research to be released to public to make products and services from but someone has to do the research. This cut also hits solar energy (which is currently only one of the few realistic long term energy sources we're aware of as a species), battery research (which is critical for many future developments--hell you can even pour your "clean" coal energy into batteries, they're agnostic...), and more.
> Why should Google be forced to host speech from Infowars in the form of advertisements, regardless of how anyone at Google personally feels about that site?
Then examples should be pretty easy to cite. Otherwise I call bullshit. Musk seems to be this community's anointed savior when it comes to future-tech. Now you're giving all the credit to the government.
If you think Musk's engineers don't rely on publications performed under government funding (around the world) to advance, then you're crazy. Advances are certainly made by private industry, but a lot of pieces come from public funded research.
It's like saying Musk's Tesla group haven't benefited from any research and development into SLAM methodologies, which built off of much research in computer vision to help build their autopilot feature and self driving vehicles. Take away all public funded research in computer vision, for example, and lane assisted driving wouldn't be remotely near where it is today. It might eventually be developed as a competitive requirement as industry inched into this territory.
I'm no material scientist but I suspect much of the battery technology used can be traced back to leaps developed under or as a result of public funded research.
Research is costly and high risk of failure so businesses typically minimize research to the point of keeping a competitive advantage. Not only that, if you rely strictly on private industry to do all the research, you end up in situations like we have now in the US with the pharmaceutical industry (which is even higher risk of failure and overhead investment).
Remember when we used to be a first world country in the US, and poured resources into science and engineering and education so that we wouldn't fall behind the Commies? Today it seems like our competition is Syria, and as long as we're doing better than Syria that we don't need to work harder to be better.
This is like Biff from Back To The Future is president, and he gives noogies to any nerdy scientist he runs across.
Really? You saying all this time Obama was researching a lithium battery?
https://energy.gov/eere/vehicl... [energy.gov] (Until some Trump lackey gets appointed to pull all the useful content off their website.)
You do realize that a lot of basic research is done at these national labs, that often times, will not occur in private industry because the investment is too high and returns aren't quick enough
I'd like to see some examples of successful publicly funded research projects. I'm not saying that the government needs to win on everything that they invest *MY* money into but it would be nice to see them perhaps win more often than they lose. Or, maybe provide better performance per dollar than private investment. Or, maybe, something that isn't locked up in a classified military project that won't see the light of day until the Russians or Chinese make it obsolete with their own research.
I'll see this
I'd like to see some examples of successful publicly funded research projects.
The irony of someone typing that on a computer, communicating over the world wide web on the internet is obviously completely lost.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to see some examples of successful publicly funded research projects.
The irony of someone typing that on a computer, communicating over the world wide web on the internet is obviously completely lost.
Not to mention the fact that some of those internet hops may very well occur via satellites.
I'd like to see some examples of successful publicly funded research projects.
The irony of someone typing that on a computer, communicating over the world wide web on the internet is obviously completely lost.
Not to mention the fact that some of those internet hops may very well occur via satellites.
He probably is pissed of that we have Government weather satellites, when the government should just get their weather form the Weather channel like the rest of us do.
It was DOD funding that brought us the internet protocol. This is a cut for the DOE. The argument was made to put the money that would be spent on the DOE into the DOD instead. Early computer research was also funded under the DOD. Interstate highways? A DOD project.
Seems to be a lot of people on Slashdot that think we need to cut military spending and put that into energy research instead. Where would that energy research be today without computers, the Internet, interstate highways?
Ironic indeed.
But the DOE secretary has a built in bias against the DOE!
It's not *your* money, any more than the road you use is your road. It's our money. Your ability to earn money is inexorably linked to us pooling some percentage of it together for the common good, of which scientific progress is a part.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently, Trump thinks clean coal means washing the coal before burning it.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
