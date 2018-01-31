Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Google Hardware IT Technology

Big Backing For 'Universal Stylus' Campaign (bbc.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the natural-progression dept.
Google has backed an effort to standardise touch-screen styluses so they can be used on many devices. From a report: The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) was launched, in 2015, to encourage companies to produce styluses that work on rivals' products Dell, Intel, Lenovo, LG and graphics tablet-maker Wacom have all backed the project. However, Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have not. One expert suggested the big brands would keep their proprietary pens. Styluses designed to work with modern touch-screen devices and graphics tablets usually contain sensors to detect pressure, movement and orientation of the pen.

Big Backing For 'Universal Stylus' Campaign More | Reply

Big Backing For 'Universal Stylus' Campaign

Comments Filter:
  • ...is there are so many to choose from. We had a standard connector for charging phones: microUSB. Apple and Samsung chose to go with a proprietary connector instead. The lighting cable is at least available from third parties; the Apple version cost $22 at BestBuy. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and presumably the S9 as well use a proprietary cable, only available from Samsung as far as I know. Apple sells a $99 Apple Pen; what monetary interest could they have in supporting a universal stylus?

    • As the others above said, the Galaxy S8 uses a USB-C connector, however I do not recognize it as a standard USB connector since you do not need to try three times [redditmedia.com] to connect it the right way around.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      ...is there are so many to choose from. We had a standard connector for charging phones: microUSB. Apple and Samsung chose to go with a proprietary connector instead. The lighting cable is at least available from third parties; the Apple version cost $22 at BestBuy. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and presumably the S9 as well use a proprietary cable, only available from Samsung as far as I know. Apple sells a $99 Apple Pen; what monetary interest could they have in supporting a universal stylus?

      The problem is then y

  • Until I purchased a Sony DPT-RP1.
    It comes with a stylus that imitates "real writing experience", including replaceable tips that wear down like pencils, and brake when falling like fountain pens.

  • Universal = least common denominator (Score:3)

    by rainer_d ( 115765 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:04PM (#56042885) Homepage

    The problem with these kinds of standards is that they usually settle on the cheapest, crappiest thing. MicroUSB is the perfect example, exploding/burning/shorting chargers are another one.

    Lightning, Thunderbolt and especially USB-C are better examples, with companies behind it that have at least some level of QC.

    There's nothing somebody else in China can't manufacture a bit cheaper and a bit crappier and a bit more dangerous for the end-user.

  • Google is not a player in this game, and be honest I really doubt they give a damn what gets developed as a "standard" Googles stance has EVERYTHING to do with attacking Apple and Microsoft. From reviews I have read both these companies have good pens/tech and they work very well. This is tech google does not have, so why not force these companies to either share or get labeled as "non-standard" even if that standard is inferior. this "standard" is by companies trying to stay relevant.
    • No skin in the game? I mean aside from them making their own devices that might want a stylus in the future, they also make an OS deployed on devices from all those partner names listed above. You don't see a point in Google ensuring styluses developed for use on ChromeOS devices can be used with other ChromeOS devices that support a stylus? It's all just "attacking"? Come on.

  • A few searches leads me to believe that Dell, Lenovo, and LG have all put out devices with Wacom stylus technology. I wonder what this "universal stylus" technology will be based on? I wonder whose patents it will depend on?

Slashdot Top Deals

panic: can't find /

Close