Big Backing For 'Universal Stylus' Campaign (bbc.com) 44
Google has backed an effort to standardise touch-screen styluses so they can be used on many devices. From a report: The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) was launched, in 2015, to encourage companies to produce styluses that work on rivals' products Dell, Intel, Lenovo, LG and graphics tablet-maker Wacom have all backed the project. However, Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have not. One expert suggested the big brands would keep their proprietary pens. Styluses designed to work with modern touch-screen devices and graphics tablets usually contain sensors to detect pressure, movement and orientation of the pen.
Re:Another Google story? (Score:4, Funny)
The nice thing about standards... (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
It is absolutely proprietary. USB is not open and free. It's just the proprietary spec most devices use and many devices pony up the $$$ to license. (You can always buy unbranded crap from Amazon and hope it doesn't short out.)
Re: The nice thing about standards... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's no more proprietary than Micro USB, so the argument is still totally pointless.
Re: (Score:2)
You can use the USB connector freely. You can't put the trademark logo on a device that hasn't paid for the logo license and passed USB-IF compliance testing. It's a nice loophole for hobbyists that want something totally free and off-the-shelf.
If you're manufacturing devices, it's a single fee without a per device charge. This is different from something like FireWire which was open spec, but the trademarked names and logos cost a $1 per device. (or $1 per port?). FireWire is an open standard (IEEE 1394-19
Re: (Score:1)
As the others above said, the Galaxy S8 uses a USB-C connector, however I do not recognize it as a standard USB connector since you do not need to try three times [redditmedia.com] to connect it the right way around.
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is then y
Re:The nice thing about standards... (Score:5, Insightful)
Nonsense. If companies decide that the standard isn't good enough, they can improve the standard, just like the USB consortium did with USB-C.
IMO, if Apple had pushed for improvements to the standard instead of going off on their own with Lightning, we wouldn't have two incompatible standards right now. After all, I think everybody had concluded that micro-USB was fundamentally unreliable by the time Lightning came out, and they were looking for a replacement by that point anyway. The idea of making a reversible connector might have been borrowed from Apple (no idea about the timeline for that decision), but it certainly wasn't the primary driver for replacing micro-USB.
In fact, if Apple had stuck with the standards and pushed to improve those standards rather than using the 30-pin dock connector way back in the day, there's a good chance we'd have gotten a USB-C-like connector many years earlier, instead of the disaster that micro-USB turned out to be.
Re: (Score:2)
was filled with people saying how superior Micro USB was to Lightning.
Are you sure they were serious? Do you have any examples? Just because one thick headed nitwit on-line debated some stupid position doesn't really follow that
/. is filled with such people.
FireWire/IEEE1394 was better than USB for many technical reasons, especially 800 and S1600. And I believe that dominance lasted for about 10 years. But technical reasons alone don't guarantee adoption. And every year 1394 stagnates we'll see USB moving beyond it.
The versatility of USB Type-C to carry USB 3, active power (
Re: (Score:2)
Micro USB is superior to Lightning. Yes, Lightning and type C can allow you to plug in either way as compared to micro USB. But Lightning is not available on basically anything other than iOS devices. I have to carry an extra, special cable for just that. Or lots of dongles/adapters. Micro USB is ubiquitous, required by law in the EU, low cost, and fairly robust. I can get plugs and jacks for pennies at a dozen suppliers, and cables are everywhere. Lightning? Not so much... I can build cables with
Re: (Score:1)
What made you think Samsung was using a proprietary cable on their phones?
https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00062655/
I even gave you a link. GO on, click it and look.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The nice thing about standards... (Score:3)
as far as I know
That would be a new unit of measurement based on the number zero? Sounds far indeed...
Re: (Score:2)
Be careful with lightning cables. I got a couple of cheaper ones. After a while, _all_ the devices I was using them with could no longer charge properly. I switched to apple branded cables and the problems mostly went away, but not completely. I think the cable might have caused some kind of damage to the power system of said iDevices.
Never buying 3rd party cables again. Just can't trust them.
Re: (Score:2)
Nor do I. After all, what incentive does a leader in a particular category have for giving up their competitive advantage? To my eyes, this push for a standard is an attempt to stem the tide among the crowd that's interested in these sorts of things (among which I am not a member).
Apple currently provides the best stylus in the consumer tablet space, hands down. The Apple Pencil uses a proprietary Bluetooth chip that pushes its wireless latency to a far lower point than anything else on the market, and it o
I'd think this was a stupid story (Score:2)
It comes with a stylus that imitates "real writing experience", including replaceable tips that wear down like pencils, and brake when falling like fountain pens.
Universal = least common denominator (Score:3, Interesting)
The problem with these kinds of standards is that they usually settle on the cheapest, crappiest thing. MicroUSB is the perfect example, exploding/burning/shorting chargers are another one.
Lightning, Thunderbolt and especially USB-C are better examples, with companies behind it that have at least some level of QC.
There's nothing somebody else in China can't manufacture a bit cheaper and a bit crappier and a bit more dangerous for the end-user.
Google..no skin in the game (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, who needs competition anyway? (Score:3)
A few searches leads me to believe that Dell, Lenovo, and LG have all put out devices with Wacom stylus technology. I wonder what this "universal stylus" technology will be based on? I wonder whose patents it will depend on?
Only the followers want a standard (Score:3)
Apple and Google have zero incentive to have a standard, so that they can be undercut and effectively cede the market to cheap knock-offs. Pens are never the reason for choosing a platform, but it factors heavily into consumer satisfaction. Having a best-in-class experience is critical to maintaining satisfaction.
Also, I suspect the margin on Apple and Microsoft Pens is quite good.
Ob (Score:3)
Looks like they're supporting universal run-on sentences too.