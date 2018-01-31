Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Big Backing For 'Universal Stylus' Campaign (bbc.com) 44

Google has backed an effort to standardise touch-screen styluses so they can be used on many devices. From a report: The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) was launched, in 2015, to encourage companies to produce styluses that work on rivals' products Dell, Intel, Lenovo, LG and graphics tablet-maker Wacom have all backed the project. However, Apple, Microsoft and Samsung have not. One expert suggested the big brands would keep their proprietary pens. Styluses designed to work with modern touch-screen devices and graphics tablets usually contain sensors to detect pressure, movement and orientation of the pen.

  • ...is there are so many to choose from. We had a standard connector for charging phones: microUSB. Apple and Samsung chose to go with a proprietary connector instead. The lighting cable is at least available from third parties; the Apple version cost $22 at BestBuy. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and presumably the S9 as well use a proprietary cable, only available from Samsung as far as I know. Apple sells a $99 Apple Pen; what monetary interest could they have in supporting a universal stylus?

    • As the others above said, the Galaxy S8 uses a USB-C connector, however I do not recognize it as a standard USB connector since you do not need to try three times [redditmedia.com] to connect it the right way around.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      ...is there are so many to choose from. We had a standard connector for charging phones: microUSB. Apple and Samsung chose to go with a proprietary connector instead. The lighting cable is at least available from third parties; the Apple version cost $22 at BestBuy. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and presumably the S9 as well use a proprietary cable, only available from Samsung as far as I know. Apple sells a $99 Apple Pen; what monetary interest could they have in supporting a universal stylus?

      The problem is then y

      • Re:The nice thing about standards... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:30PM (#56043071) Homepage Journal

        The problem is then you get no innovation. Micro USB sucks in various ways, being a single orientation connector is one of them. Yet, if everyone stuck to the standard, we'd all be ... stuck with the standard.

        Nonsense. If companies decide that the standard isn't good enough, they can improve the standard, just like the USB consortium did with USB-C.

        IMO, if Apple had pushed for improvements to the standard instead of going off on their own with Lightning, we wouldn't have two incompatible standards right now. After all, I think everybody had concluded that micro-USB was fundamentally unreliable by the time Lightning came out, and they were looking for a replacement by that point anyway. The idea of making a reversible connector might have been borrowed from Apple (no idea about the timeline for that decision), but it certainly wasn't the primary driver for replacing micro-USB.

        In fact, if Apple had stuck with the standards and pushed to improve those standards rather than using the 30-pin dock connector way back in the day, there's a good chance we'd have gotten a USB-C-like connector many years earlier, instead of the disaster that micro-USB turned out to be.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What made you think Samsung was using a proprietary cable on their phones?

      https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00062655/

      I even gave you a link. GO on, click it and look.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      What? I have a Galaxy S8 and it uses microUSB and the S9 will use a USB-c (again a standard connector). Not sure why you think Samsung is using a proprietary connector but you should probably verify those things before posting.

    • as far as I know

      That would be a new unit of measurement based on the number zero? Sounds far indeed...

    • Be careful with lightning cables. I got a couple of cheaper ones. After a while, _all_ the devices I was using them with could no longer charge properly. I switched to apple branded cables and the problems mostly went away, but not completely. I think the cable might have caused some kind of damage to the power system of said iDevices.

      Never buying 3rd party cables again. Just can't trust them.

  • Until I purchased a Sony DPT-RP1.
    It comes with a stylus that imitates "real writing experience", including replaceable tips that wear down like pencils, and brake when falling like fountain pens.

  • Universal = least common denominator (Score:3, Interesting)

    by rainer_d ( 115765 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:04PM (#56042885) Homepage

    The problem with these kinds of standards is that they usually settle on the cheapest, crappiest thing. MicroUSB is the perfect example, exploding/burning/shorting chargers are another one.

    Lightning, Thunderbolt and especially USB-C are better examples, with companies behind it that have at least some level of QC.

    There's nothing somebody else in China can't manufacture a bit cheaper and a bit crappier and a bit more dangerous for the end-user.

  • Google..no skin in the game (Score:3)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:05PM (#56042887)
    Google is not a player in this game, and be honest I really doubt they give a damn what gets developed as a "standard" Googles stance has EVERYTHING to do with attacking Apple and Microsoft. From reviews I have read both these companies have good pens/tech and they work very well. This is tech google does not have, so why not force these companies to either share or get labeled as "non-standard" even if that standard is inferior. this "standard" is by companies trying to stay relevant.
    • No skin in the game? I mean aside from them making their own devices that might want a stylus in the future, they also make an OS deployed on devices from all those partner names listed above. You don't see a point in Google ensuring styluses developed for use on ChromeOS devices can be used with other ChromeOS devices that support a stylus? It's all just "attacking"? Come on.
      • Google making devices is such as small % of the market you can call it a rounding error. This is simply an attempt to let the tail wag the dog.
        • So what, you ignore the entire ChromeOS part of my post? Chromebooks outsold MacBooks last year and ChromeOS has a presence far greater than a rounding error and is also increasing every year. But Google should probably just... what? Encourage everyone but Apple, Microsoft and Samsung to invent their own stylus tech so there can be 50 competing standards? Get all their ChromeOS vendors to license the tech from one of those three companies who each have a reputation for not licensing? Just give up? De

  • Hey, who needs competition anyway? (Score:3)

    by PCM2 ( 4486 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:23PM (#56043007) Homepage

    A few searches leads me to believe that Dell, Lenovo, and LG have all put out devices with Wacom stylus technology. I wonder what this "universal stylus" technology will be based on? I wonder whose patents it will depend on?

  • Only the followers want a standard (Score:3)

    by Arkham ( 10779 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @04:32PM (#56043085)

    Apple and Google have zero incentive to have a standard, so that they can be undercut and effectively cede the market to cheap knock-offs. Pens are never the reason for choosing a platform, but it factors heavily into consumer satisfaction. Having a best-in-class experience is critical to maintaining satisfaction.

    Also, I suspect the margin on Apple and Microsoft Pens is quite good.

  • Ob (Score:3)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @05:05PM (#56043337) Homepage Journal

    Looks like they're supporting universal run-on sentences too.

