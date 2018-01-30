T-Mobile Commits To 100 Percent Renewable Electricity By 2021 (cnbc.com) 39
T-Mobile said on Monday that it will move to 100 percent renewable electricity by the year 2021. It had also "finalized a contract for wind power from the Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas," reports CNBC. "Power generation there is due to begin at the beginning of 2019, and will supplement the energy T-Mobile receives from the Red Dirt Wind Power Project in Oklahoma." From the report: John Legere, T-Mobile's president and CEO, said moving to renewable energy was the right thing to do and smart business. "We expect to cut T-Mobile's energy costs by around $100 million in the next 15 years thanks to this move," he added. T-Mobile has also joined the RE100, a group of global businesses committed to renewable power. Other members of the RE100 include Apple, Facebook and Google.
does this include the cell towers? (Score:2)
I'm curious if this includes the towers and the associated equipment as well. I'd be really surprised if it did.
This is a wise choice, with a mix of renewables (Score:4, Interesting)
Wind, solar, and other renewable energy has a lower cost than old-school fossil fuels, and allows them to build grid resilience. Wind combined with either battery or compressed air storage allows you to achieve full reliability even during extreme weather events.
Given the distributed nature of their business, this allows them to drop costs and compete with other higher cost providers.
Re:This is a wise choice, with a mix of renewables (Score:4, Interesting)
These are stories I like to read about. Trump may be trying to save a dying coal industry but I just don't see it happening. What I see happening, just as I hoped would happen, is companies realizing that being Green is a asset. I believe they are seeing the same things I'm seeing. An that is more people with money to spend are starting to think about where the shit they are buying comes from.
This is a good thing.
Just to say fossil fuels days are numbered. The fat lady isn't on the stage yet but she is defiantly in the opera house if not warming up back stage.
Re:This is a wise choice, with a mix of renewables (Score:4, Insightful)
Coal still used in the here and now, and export market is growing. Might as well have them get it from us than somewhere else...
Re: (Score:1)
Publicity Stunt (Score:3, Informative)
This is more of a publicity stunt than anything else. T-Mobile headquarters is just outside of Seattle here in Western Washington. We're already 90%+ hydroelectric power in this region. The remaining 10% is heavily influenced by wind power generation as well. The only areas they need power otherwise is primarily for cell towers throughout the country.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Not to mention, despite their commercials, their coverage just isn't that good.
Really? I've been using them for a long time and used to travel extensively. I can't say I've been many places that didn't have coverage. I originally went with T-Mobile because I traveled outside of the US frequently and at the time I think Verizon and T-Mobile were the best choices. There have been a few place in the US that I didn't have coverage years ago, and I have no service when I visit my mother, but she's in the middle of nowhere and there's actually no carrier that has coverage where she lives.
Re:Publicity Stunt (Score:4, Insightful)
So, you're confirming that the story is true, but it's still a "publicity stunt"? Would it have been better if they had hidden the fact that they're committed to 100% renewable energy? Does hydroelectric power somehow not qualify as "renewable" in your mind?
Publicity Stunt that has zero net effect (Score:5, Insightful)
Before
After:
No net change in fossil fuel consumption. Assuming your energy consumption remains the same, to cause a real reduction in fossil fuel use, you have to use renewable energy which otherwise wasn't going to be generated e.g. If T-Mobile decided to install new wind turbines on property they owned, that would result in:
That's a net 10 MWh of fossil fuel electricity consumption. Real changes in renewable energy use comes from adding renewable generation. Not from buying your electricity from a renewable source that was going to sell it all whether or not you bought form them. Likewise, charging your EV with solar panels on your house doesn't reduce the amount of electricity generated by fossil fuels. It only reduces it if the only reason you installed the panels was because you got the EV (that is, if you hadn't gotten the EV you wouldn't have installed the panels). If you were going to install the panels anyway, all you've done is shift solar electricity that was going to be used to your house, to be used your EV instead.
For the same reason, it's important to realize that energy conservation has the same impact regardless of whether you live in an area which gets most of its electricity from renewables or from fossil fuels. The entire electrical grid interconnected. Electricity generated by renewables that is not used locally is transmitted to other areas, where it causes a reduction in the amount of energy that needs to be generated by fossil fuel plants
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You ignore the simple mechanism that when entities commit to buying renewable energy, more renewable energy generation is installed.
Or, to put it another way, you falsely assume it is a zero sum game.
Re: (Score:2)
You are thinking so hard about how smart your concept is, you ignore the blindingly obvious: the installed capacity of renewables is increasing daily to meet demand. Extra demand creates incentives for suppliers to deploy more capacity, more quickly, than they otherwise would have. This is *precisely* the mechanism by which renewable capacity has grown so rapidly and costs-to-serve have dropped so quickly over the past decade. When large corporates commit, the effect is even stronger, because they are worth
Re: (Score:2)
If all else is equal, you may be correct. But all else isn't equal, we live in a world of hype, network effects and cost of electricity.
Wind/Solar is cheaper than other forms of electricity already even with subsidies for coal/natgas. It will only get more so.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be great if they sold me a phone where the battery would last me a couple of days, instead of running out of juice each evening.
They sold one to me.
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't you just buy a phone that is compatible with T-Mobile from somewhere else? We don't have to ask to "pretty-please activate my new device" like some carriers.
I bought a Sony direct and unlocked and I get 5 days of battery life between charges. The only reason I had to visit a T-Mobile after I got it is because my SIM was too large for the new phone so I couldn't just put it in. They gave me a new (nano) SIM for free.
But there is a catch. (Score:1)
Won't happen (Score:2, Offtopic)
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/0... [nytimes.com]
That meeting reviewed the Murray Energy Action plan - the Head of Murray energy and huge Trump supporter, his plan inculdes killing off clean energy. read the Trump approved document yourselves and, please, remember this November.
https://www.nytimes.com/intera... [nytimes.com]
Why pick out T-Mobile? (Score:2)
In doing this, T-Mobile has joined RE100, an initiative for large corporates to buy only 100% renewable electricity. 123 have joined so far. T-Mobile is not the first, not the largest, not the only tech player, and hasn't moved the furthest. So I've no idea why its decision is considered story-worthy, but not the decision of Adobe, Autodesk, BT, ebay, etc.
RE100 is a great initiative, especially when corporates also commit to science-based targets for GHG reductions that cover scopes 1, 2 and some or all of