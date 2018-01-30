Robot Delivery Vans Are Arriving Before Self-Driving Cars (bloomberg.com) 51
The future of driverless driving looks like a giant toaster with a funny hat. From a report: That's an approximation of a new autonomous vehicle unveiled Tuesday by Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that's been cryptic about its business plan since it launched about 18 months ago. Nuro's shiny, minimalist appliance on wheels doesn't have doors or windows to speak of, because it will be carrying packages -- not people. As every major automaker and dozens of tech companies race to replace drivers in Uber cars and taxi fleets, Nuro is ignoring humans altogether and steering for Amazon.com, United Parcel Service and any retailer looking to build its e-commerce business.
Most packages are delivered during the day (Score:3, Interesting)
when no one is home. How do these packages make it out of the van and to my porch/lobby/mailbox?
Agreed. I don't want to see the day when there is only 2 or 3 retailers worldwide and everything has to be delivered. That's a dystopia, no matter what the basement dwellers think. Though it is handy for those with disabilities or are otherwise shut ins, but for young twenty somethings it's bizarre that this world they want.
Ok...so, if they don't deliver mail/packages to your home (front door)...where do they deliver it to, and make you go to pick it up?
Ok...so, if they don't deliver mail/packages to your home (front door)...where do they deliver it to, and make you go to pick it up?
To the abandoned warehouse where my mates and I block it in, quickly unload the loot into our getaway black El Darado, and make post haste to our hideout to enjoy the Cristal and caviar that we ordered.
The room service delivery robots [slashdot.org] will have a lot of downtime during the day, I would think...
Re:Most packages are delivered during the day (Score:4, Insightful)
Automated delivery vehicles have no such requirements and could easily offer delivery of packages in the early mornings or late evenings when people are awake and at home to receive delivery. Once you don't have a human driver, there's no reason to keep the same system that was subject to the constraints of a human driver.
People still won't be home
The app will track your position so the van can meet you when you least expect it. "You have been served"
"when no one is home. How do these packages make it out of the van and to my porch/lobby/mailbox?"
They use the room service hotel robot from a few articles above.
Re: (Score:3)
Most diffcult Problem first? (Score:2)
Hubris, I think
The easy problem has already been solved. There have been automated subways for decades.
Possibly because there are over 17 million cars sold annually in the US.
Imagine you're a the manufactuerer who has the first real-world ready autonomous car system. You could spin it off and sell it to other manufacturers, allowing the ones in third place and lower to leapfrog your nearest competitor. This could eventually put your stockholders in the position of receiving a royalty on most cars being made whether they're from your company or not.
Because drivers make OK wages (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
But wouldn't you say that as soon as someone invents time machine technology, it will always have existed?
Yay!
How is that news? (Score:3)
I saw someone get hit by an automated pizza delivery vehicle last month when I was staying at the Medina Plaza Hotel.
In Soviet Medina, pizza company pays you.
One flaw (Score:2)
Think of it as brainstorming, not arguing. And you seem to be using the word "exist" loosely as both have been deployed in limited numbers.
As to which is first to mass use, why would either need to be? A TaaS operator could use the same platform for delivery or transport and just throw the right container for the platform's current assignment onto the platform when it leaves the depot.
If you keep the batteries in the container, this solves the charging problem. And you'll need fewer motor platforms because
Wouldn't work in India (Score:2)
ElectroShock (Score:1)
Litter box driven by Toonces? (Score:2)
Not far enough out of the box (Score:2)
This still looks too much like a vehicle instead of a delivery system. It even wastes money on glass - curved glass! At 35 mph, are aerodynamics that important?
My expectations for mass delivery are more along the lines of a platform that carries a couple of bots and a container that can be readily swapped.
The platform would be an ugly looking frame contraption that supports the wheels, motors, computers, sensors, lights, bumpers, a door delivery bot or two, etc., but not the battery or anything at all proba
Stupid Reasoning (Score:2)
As such, Nuro believes cargo vehicles have a clearer, quicker path to profit than the 30 or so outfits that incorporate sentient beings who must emerge unscathed. “Passenger self-driving, to [these companies], is an existential threat; they have to get it right,” Ferguson said. “Whereas, for us, there are just some things we don’t need to worry about.”
Exactly what you want to hear - we don't have to car about people inside our car..... not like they won't be walking around or driving every other fucking vehicle on the road. This is every bit as dangerous as any other self-driving vehicle.