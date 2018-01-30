Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Robotics

Robot Delivery Vans Are Arriving Before Self-Driving Cars (bloomberg.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
The future of driverless driving looks like a giant toaster with a funny hat. From a report: That's an approximation of a new autonomous vehicle unveiled Tuesday by Nuro, a Silicon Valley startup that's been cryptic about its business plan since it launched about 18 months ago. Nuro's shiny, minimalist appliance on wheels doesn't have doors or windows to speak of, because it will be carrying packages -- not people. As every major automaker and dozens of tech companies race to replace drivers in Uber cars and taxi fleets, Nuro is ignoring humans altogether and steering for Amazon.com, United Parcel Service and any retailer looking to build its e-commerce business.

Robot Delivery Vans Are Arriving Before Self-Driving Cars More | Reply

Robot Delivery Vans Are Arriving Before Self-Driving Cars

Comments Filter:

  • Most packages are delivered during the day (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @03:25PM (#56035355)

    when no one is home. How do these packages make it out of the van and to my porch/lobby/mailbox?

    • I think this is why a Amazon locker type solution makes more sense. It would also lend itself to automated loading of the lockers too!
    • I always found it funny that people in the US would get stuff delivered into a publicly accessible location. Around here, there would be no problem with this because you're absolutely supposed to pick it up when it arrives.
      • Pick up from where? Most of the stuff I order comes to my front door.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by zlives ( 2009072 )

          the local store, that you should have supported in the first place :)

          • Agreed. I don't want to see the day when there is only 2 or 3 retailers worldwide and everything has to be delivered. That's a dystopia, no matter what the basement dwellers think. Though it is handy for those with disabilities or are otherwise shut ins, but for young twenty somethings it's bizarre that this world they want.

      • I always found it funny that people in the US would get stuff delivered into a publicly accessible location. Around here, there would be no problem with this because you're absolutely supposed to pick it up when it arrives.

        Ok...so, if they don't deliver mail/packages to your home (front door)...where do they deliver it to, and make you go to pick it up?

        • Ok...so, if they don't deliver mail/packages to your home (front door)...where do they deliver it to, and make you go to pick it up?

          To the abandoned warehouse where my mates and I block it in, quickly unload the loot into our getaway black El Darado, and make post haste to our hideout to enjoy the Cristal and caviar that we ordered.

    • The room service delivery robots [slashdot.org] will have a lot of downtime during the day, I would think...

    • Re:Most packages are delivered during the day (Score:4, Insightful)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @04:05PM (#56035663)
      The only reason the packages are delivered during the day when no one is home is because delivery drivers don't want to work early mornings when people are up but still home or late evenings when most people are back from work, school, etc.

      Automated delivery vehicles have no such requirements and could easily offer delivery of packages in the early mornings or late evenings when people are awake and at home to receive delivery. Once you don't have a human driver, there's no reason to keep the same system that was subject to the constraints of a human driver.

    • "when no one is home. How do these packages make it out of the van and to my porch/lobby/mailbox?"

      They use the room service hotel robot from a few articles above.

    • Why would you need to be home? This thing has wheels, it can just drive to wherever you're at.
  • I have never understood why one tries to do the car first. - its the most complex environment as there is anything from a cat to bike or other car that can suddenly get into your way. There is no fixed track, there are other participants that don't always obey the rules. Traction may vary etc. - personal cars are a margin business. Expensive sensors, computing units etc are a much larger percentage than in a truck, train, plane or ship. Its just uneconomical.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Knuckles ( 8964 )

      Hubris, I think

    • The easy problem has already been solved. There have been automated subways for decades.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Possibly because there are over 17 million cars sold annually in the US.

      Imagine you're a the manufactuerer who has the first real-world ready autonomous car system. You could spin it off and sell it to other manufacturers, allowing the ones in third place and lower to leapfrog your nearest competitor. This could eventually put your stockholders in the position of receiving a royalty on most cars being made whether they're from your company or not.

    • that's why. You can occasionally pay them like crap (parts runners come to mind) but then you have to deal with ex-cons, drug dealers and retirees. When it comes to drivers your choices are paying at least 2x minimum wage or hiring basket cases or folks who don't really need the money. Businesses are eager to change that.

  • How is that news? (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday January 30, 2018 @03:29PM (#56035395)

    I saw someone get hit by an automated pizza delivery vehicle last month when I was staying at the Medina Plaza Hotel.

  • There is one flaw: neither self driving delivery vans OR cars exist today. So arguing about which one is going to come first is pointless.

    • Think of it as brainstorming, not arguing. And you seem to be using the word "exist" loosely as both have been deployed in limited numbers.

      As to which is first to mass use, why would either need to be? A TaaS operator could use the same platform for delivery or transport and just throw the right container for the platform's current assignment onto the platform when it leaves the depot.

      If you keep the batteries in the container, this solves the charging problem. And you'll need fewer motor platforms because

  • How will they keep people who want a free ride off the car?
  • Probably driven by this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • This still looks too much like a vehicle instead of a delivery system. It even wastes money on glass - curved glass! At 35 mph, are aerodynamics that important?

    My expectations for mass delivery are more along the lines of a platform that carries a couple of bots and a container that can be readily swapped.

    The platform would be an ugly looking frame contraption that supports the wheels, motors, computers, sensors, lights, bumpers, a door delivery bot or two, etc., but not the battery or anything at all proba

  • As such, Nuro believes cargo vehicles have a clearer, quicker path to profit than the 30 or so outfits that incorporate sentient beings who must emerge unscathed. “Passenger self-driving, to [these companies], is an existential threat; they have to get it right,” Ferguson said. “Whereas, for us, there are just some things we don’t need to worry about.”

    Exactly what you want to hear - we don't have to car about people inside our car..... not like they won't be walking around or driving every other fucking vehicle on the road. This is every bit as dangerous as any other self-driving vehicle.

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic. -- Arthur C. Clarke

Close