Giant Tesla Battery In Australia Earns A Million Bucks In a Few Days (electrek.co) 63
Long-time Slashdot reader drinkypoo writes: Last week, Neoen's and Tesla's massive battery was paid up to $1000/MWh to charge itself and now it could have earned up to 1 million AUD in the last few days by selling the power back to the grid to cover a coal plant outage. Unlike other forms of power storage, battery systems can be switched between states (charging, discharging, or idle) effectively instantly, which permits a stabilizing effect on the grid.
"What we are seeing here," writes Fred Lambert at Electrek.co, "is the Powerpack system enabling Neoen to sell electricity at up to $14,000 AUD per MWh and charging itself at almost no cost during overproduction."
"What we are seeing here," writes Fred Lambert at Electrek.co, "is the Powerpack system enabling Neoen to sell electricity at up to $14,000 AUD per MWh and charging itself at almost no cost during overproduction."
Re: (Score:2)
No doubt... and a competently designed smart grid would allow even less pointless appliances to dip their power usage for short periods of time. However, as renewable penetration increases I think this problem will end up being solved mostly on the supply side with storage solutions... there are less cats to herd and the need for longer and longer term reserves will continue to grow for some time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Degrade Time (Score:4, Informative)
The expected lifespan of a Powerpack is 15 years on grid duty.
As someone who's currently pricing electricity for a large project, it's easy to see how timeshifting of power can make a big difference. Our local utilities offer power as cheap as 2,5kr/kWh where the utility can cut off the supply at any time (kr ~= 1 cent), or ~3,5kr/kWh at the cheapest un-cut time-of-use rates, while the most expensive time-of-use rates are 15kr/kWh. That's a huge spread on power costs. And that's here where our power is essentially all baseload (over 99% hydro + geothermal). Places with more intermittent power should be expected to have a wider spread.
Re: (Score:2)
It is not a car battery. It stays viable as long as it can hold a reasonable charge. Weight and space used do not matter.
Nice (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the product is meant to deal with abnormal circumstances, so that metric may be a bit off the mark.
$50 million was the initial cost estimate. AU has not revealed the final negotiated price.
Re: (Score:2)
As far as these batteries go. They're too complex and dangerous (they should use nickel-iron for stationary stuff), but they will work until we learn how to make capacitors that don't leak smoke like a Triumph leaks oil.
I hope the glass batteries pan out. Stationary installations will be ideal places to use them. The initial energy investment will be fairly high, but they should have unprecedented lifespans once the tech has been fully developed. It's already over the 1k charge cycle mark.
Re: (Score:2)
As far as these batteries go. They're too complex and dangerous (they should use nickel-iron for stationary stuff),
Too complex and dangerous based on what? This 129MWh installation suggests that they aren't too complex or dangerous, though admittedly it's still early in its lifetime.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd take a guess and say they're too complex and dangerous compared to nickel-iron.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd take a guess and say they're too complex and dangerous compared to nickel-iron.
Sources?
You can't compare a single nickel-iron battery to a 100MWh installation and declare that nickel iron is less complex and safer for this purpose -- if it won't do the job, then it's not a fair comparison. You may as well say that rubber chickens are less complex and safer than batteries, which may be true, but they aren't going to do the job. And note that Tesla installed this plant in under 60 days, so it seems that they aren't all that complex.
Point to a large grid-storage nickel-iron battery insta
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the product is meant to deal with abnormal circumstances, so that metric may be a bit off the mark.
$50 million was the initial cost estimate. AU has not revealed the final negotiated price.
No initial cost estimates by indusry were between $200 million AUD and $250 million AUD from estimates, But the SA government claimed it would be about $150 million and set that amount aside for it. actual number hasn't been published to my knowledge..
Re: (Score:1)
Closer to the right question, which is: is this the cheapest way to achieve this level of brownout protection and is that cheaper than the brownouts themselves.
Re: (Score:3)
Closer to the right question, which is: is this the cheapest way to achieve this level of brownout protection and is that cheaper than the brownouts themselves.
Brownouts can destroy equipment, and severe shortages can also lead to blackouts. Both of those things can literally kill people. Let's prioritize keeping the power on. There's no better/cheaper/more effective device for grid stabilization than battery storage, today.
Re: (Score:2)
Closer to the right question, which is: is this the cheapest way to achieve this level of brownout protection and is that cheaper than the brownouts themselves.
Brownouts can destroy equipment, and severe shortages can also lead to blackouts. Both of those things can literally kill people. Let's prioritize keeping the power on. There's no better/cheaper/more effective device for grid stabilization than battery storage, today.
But there's still a cost-benefit decision to be made, even when lives are at stake. Money is a finite resource, and if the more you spend on brownout protection, the less you have to spend elsewhere that may save more lives.
Re: (Score:2)
Supposedly it was US$100MM construction cost (which seems high; I would expect closer to $50MM). Environmentally and economically, it is a great buffer when coupled to a wind farm like it is; the majority of wind energy is produced at night when demand is lower, and when you are at peak output it is difficult to sell/use all the power.
If you assume a 3,500 cycle life, 90% round-trip efficiency, and just time shifting, you need US$0.25/kWh delta between charging price and discharging price. If these are ac
Re: (Score:2)
"MM"? They were paid in chocolate candy pieces?
Re:Nice (Score:4, Interesting)
Optimization Algorithm (Score:2)
I would love to understand how they optimize operation; I get the sub-transient and short-time operation logic, and at least at a high level predicting real-time price swings-- but as a whole I can't quite wrap my head around how they control it.
Do they control it based just on what they are paid to do at a given point in time, or does it simply act as a "good citizen" of the grid? Does it work on 24-hour look-ahead (or longer), or is it more responsive real-time? What is the minimum charge level they tar
Re: (Score:3)
They respond automatically to grid voltage or frequency drops. The accounting is done after the fact, but also I suspect automatically subject to previous agreements.
Re: (Score:1)
AEMO publishes demand and price forecasts for 24 hours ahead that are revised continually throughout the day and are based on historical demand and weather forecasts.
The battery is 100MW/129MWh, but apparently 30MW/90MWh is used for price arbitrage while the remaining 70MW/39MWh is allocated to the SA Government for FCAS.
Watching the data from the battery you can see that when prices spike, it discharges and when prices fall, it charges. I'm sure there's a deeper strategy to what it does though besides fact
Re: (Score:2)
That is very high cost of peak power. A lot to pay for instantaneous backup.
Normal wholesale prices are $20 per MWh in the US. Even real time usually doesn't hit more than $150.
This. Seems they would be better off trying to address the problem that causes their rates to spike.
Re: (Score:2)
If you changed that "HUNDRED" to a "THOUSAND" you would probably be closer to the mark.
Is that price right? (Score:1)
The average price of electricity in Australia [theconversation.com] is AU$0.28/kWh, which is just $28 AUD per MWh. If they're really able to sell the electricity back at $14,000 AUD per MWh, then that points to serious, serious problems with the electrical infrastructure of the country. So serious that incidents like this are almost worthless as a data point for the viability and usefulness of such a system. Other solutions used in other coun
Re: (Score:3)
That would be $280/MWh but that's still a far shot from $14000/MWh so your point still stands.
As for other solutions in other countries I'm not really sure any are "much more cost-effective" as I don't believe any other countries have built out a battery pack system to the scale of the Australia installation. Of course the fact that Australia needed the installation (and I seem to recall it was a pretty rushed job to deal with an emergency of some sort) still kind of puts a question mark on the state of th
Re:Is that price right? (Score:4, Informative)
Look at the graph in TFA it appears that they sold 30 megawatts for two one hour periods at this price, i.e. a total of 60 MWh. This is an extreme, but very limited marginal pricing event.
To your broader point, it is important to realize that the reason this battery backup was deployed in the first place is that this is an unusual, problematic local grid situation. This is a fix for a remote area of Australia, the edge of the 5th largest population center (Adelaide*) separated from it by 100 miles and isolated by hundreds of miles of emptiness from anywhere else. There is little redundant/backup infrastructure, or all that many people.
*The greater metropolitan area of Adelaide has a population of 1,317,000 which is 77% of the entire population of South Australia (which is 50% larger than Texas). Things get really sparse really fast out past Adelaide's metro area.
Re: (Score:2)
The wholesale structure is different than the retail structure; while I doubt the premise of earning $1MM in a week, being paid to absorb energy for a few minutes and possibly up to a half-hour is common for grid stabilization as plants spool down. It averages out to a rounding error in the scale of the grid and given the limited duration.
Re: (Score:2)
Firstly, you multiply by 1000 and not 100 when converting from cost per kilowatt hour to megawatt. Secondly, the article you linked to claims that the $0.28 estimate is too low. In fact, for South Australia, where the battery is located, they show a rate that is just under $0.50.
With both your corrections that brings us up to almost 500AUD/MWh, we are still off by almost two orders of magnitude compared to the claim.
Re: (Score:2)
You are right, there are serious problems with the electricity grid in Australia. The problem is fundamentally that there are tangible periods of insufficient energy, at which points the price of energy increases dramatically. Under normal circumstances, when ample energy is available, the prices are very low. However, the consumer pays aggregate energy costs which do include these periods of very high cost. As these periods of insufficient energy increase, so does the cost paid by the consumer.
The solution
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The battery was installed primarily to provide stability to the grid. Australia has a poor grid and the previous year had several costly blackouts. The battery can respond within milliseconds to grid instability whereas traditional power plants take minutes at a minimum. The battery has saved the grid multiple times in the few months it's been operational. When you want to stabilize the grid, it doesn't require a lot of power for a long time... just short bursts of power when it detects problems.
So, paying
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like an Enron wet dream.
Yes, works as designed. So what? (Score:2)
Seriously, this is a complete non-story. For example, pumped-storage hydropower plants have been doing this for ages.
Re: (Score:2)
For example, pumped-storage hydropower plants have been doing this for ages.
The difference is that battery storage can be automatically activated in a fraction of a second, providing grid stabilization that avoids extreme measures like rolling blackouts.
Re: (Score:2)
Batteries can be use for grid stability.Batteries can switch on very fast.
A few weeks ago coal generators tripped, which would normally cause problems for the grid due to power spikes, a frequency drops (or something), anyway, this Telsa battery was able to active while the spike was in progress, its that fast.
Link about the cause of the spike
http://reneweconomy.com.au/coa... [reneweconomy.com.au]
I suspect the original story in the article is this one;
http://reneweconomy.com.au/tes... [reneweconomy.com.au]
Another story on Batteries setting prices
http [reneweconomy.com.au]
Re: (Score:2)
"Seriously, this is a complete non-story. For example, pumped-storage hydropower plants have been doing this for ages."
This is a desert, no mountain and no water.
Wth are they doing? (Score:1)
The German network manages a large load of solar and wind power. Yet it is totally stable just due to backup power plants, which produce more electricity than is consumed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That is a peak for one 30 minute period. It is some function of the way the market is controlled, for instance yesterday the price peaked at $3/kWh, yet for the rest of the day it has hovered around $0.10 per kWh
Here's the past and future price estimates over 24 h
https://www.aemo.com.au/Electr... [aemo.com.au]
And here is the far more entertaining power flow between the states
https://www.aemo.com.au/Electr... [aemo.com.au]
As I write the '57%' renewable SA system is absorbing all the coal power it can get from Victoria and its '57%' ren
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The operator of the grid sets prices for 5 minute blocks of power, and generators dont bid for it the operator increases the price. There are problems when a big generator suddenly goes offline, and supply cant easily meet demand. Which causes spike in prices.
Generators have been accused of gaming the system also, and there are process underway to improving the bidding process.
Re: (Score:2)
Germany has a solid, well managed grid.
Australia has a weak grid with frequent instabilities.
The battery has helped stabilize the grid and that is why they installed it. It provides a valuable service for short periods of time. The cost per MWh is high but it's only for a short time.
$14 per KW-hr??? (Score:2)
Really? Is someone really paying 14 bucks per KW-hr??? I get my electricity for cents per KW-hr, not dollars....