Tesla Employees Say Gigafactory Problems Are Worse Than Known

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Tesla's problems with battery production at the company's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, are worse than the company has acknowledged and could cause further delays and quality issues for the new Model 3, according to a number of current and former Tesla employees. These problems include Tesla needing to make some of the batteries by hand and borrowing scores of employees from one of its suppliers to help with this manual assembly, said these people. Tesla's future as a mass-market carmaker hinges on automated production of the Model 3, which more than 400,000 people have already reserved, paying $1,000 refundable fees to do so. The company has already delayed production, citing problems at the Gigafactory. On Nov. 1, 2017, CEO Elon Musk assured investors in an earnings call that Tesla was making strides to correct its manufacturing issues and get the Model 3 out. But more than a month later, in mid-December, Tesla was still making its Model 3 batteries partly by hand, according to current engineers and ex-Tesla employees who worked at the Gigafactory in recent months. They say Tesla had to "borrow" scores of employees from Panasonic, which is a partner in the Gigafactory and supplies lithium-ion battery cells, to help with this manual assembly. Tesla is still not close to mass producing batteries for the basic $35,000 model of this electric sedan, sources say.

  • It's a 10^9 factory (Score:5, Funny)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @08:09AM (#56014279) Homepage Journal

    It's a 10^9 factory, but they were expecting 2^30?

    • There were problems

      There are problems

      There will be problems

      Whining about problems will not make the problems go away - solving them, on the other hand, do !

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Whining about problems will not make the problems go away

        On the contrary, squeaky wheel gets the grease.

      • Re:How many factories do not have any problem? (Score:5, Informative)

        by Rei ( 128717 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @08:36AM (#56014351) Homepage

        Rather... [electrek.co]

        This is an extremely misinformed and misleading article. To be absolutely clear, we are on track with the previous projections for achieving increased Model 3 production rates that we provided earlier this month. As has been well documented, until we reach full production, by definition some elements of the production process will be more manual. This is something Elon and JB discussed extensively on our Q3 earnings call, and it has no impact on the quality or safety of the batteries we’re producing. As noted in our Q4 deliveries release, during the fourth quarter, “we made major progress addressing Model 3 production bottlenecks, with our production rate increasing significantly towards the end of the quarter.”

        Furthermore, as is often the case in manufacturing, some parts of the production process require the expertise of employees with engineering or manufacturing experience, and others don’t. We’ve created thousands of new high-quality jobs in Nevada in recent years. As we continue to expand Gigafactory 1 and ramp Model 3 production, we’ve been able to teach new skills to thousands of new employees, many of whom had no manufacturing experience prior to joining Tesla. New hires on the module line receive extensive training, including safety training, and learn about the importance of proper cell-to-cell spacing so they can identify such issues in the production process. More broadly, battery production – and the module line in particular – is overseen by our top engineering talent, and many of Tesla’s most senior leadership.

        Finally, the implication that Tesla would ever deliver a car with a hazardous battery is absolutely inaccurate, contrary to all evidence, and detached from reality. It is irresponsible to suggest as much based on unnamed, anonymous sources who have provided no such evidence and who obviously do not have a complete understanding of the extensive testing that all batteries in Tesla vehicles are subjected to. As with Model S and Model X, which have well demonstrated safety records, we maintain a rigorous approach to quality and process control for the Model 3 battery. Even more importantly, to our knowledge, there has not been a single safety concern in the field related to Model 3 batteries at any point over the six months of Model 3 production.

        As for the assertion about cells touching in Model 3 batteries, this is extremely misleading and displays a complete lack of basic knowledge about how our batteries work. Every battery in a Tesla vehicle has thousands of cells, the vast majority of which are at the same voltage potential as neighboring cells. Hypothetically, even if two cells of the same voltage potential were touching, there would be absolutely zero impact, safety or otherwise – it would be as if two neutral pieces of metal touched. Despite this fact, all Model 3 battery modules’ cell positions are measured twice in manufacturing to verify process control and quality of outgoing parts. Conversely, if at any point in the production process cells are touching at different voltage potentials, they cannot be electrically interconnected. Over the course of the production process, we conduct three different tests to ensure the right number of cells are electrically connected in Model 3 modules. Additionally, the long term reliability of cell position is something validated through testing, including shock and vibration, and high temperature and humidity testing, as well as thermal cycling endurance testing throughout design and via sampling in production. All of this testing is designed to prevent touching cells from being installed in any of our vehicles, including Model 3. Finally, the safety aspects of our module design would continue to function even in the presence of touching cells, so the concerns raised are further unfounded.

        These false claims are being made even tho

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          On track is PR BS. They are way behind waht they promised. They might eventually get there many years late if ever. In four years Tesla will have literally millions of competitive vehicles from manufacturers that know what they are doing.

          • They are way behind waht they promised. They might eventually get there many years late if ever.

            That makes no sense. Why would it take many years? This is a delay of at most several months. In the long run, it's immaterial. Look at the computer industry; would it have been much different if the IBM PC has been introduced a year later? I don't see that happening.

            • would it have been much different if the IBM PC has been introduced a year later?

              Possibly. In that time an alternate standard could have become entrenched.

              • Mac took three more years, and was sufficiently different that the IBM PC extension card market would have helped IBM PC succeed anyway.

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by dryeo ( 100693 )

                  Apple could have taken a different path, released a non-crippled Apple IIx. Would have meant Jobs not being such a twit though, with his "users don't need colour" and "users don't need expansion options"

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            On track is PR BS. They are way behind waht they promised.

            ...on track with the previous projections for achieving increased Model 3 production rates that we provided earlier this month

            To reiterate: rates provided earlier this month (the Q4 call). Not rates projected 1 1/2 years ago.

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward

              You must be a Project Manager.

              I remember quite distinctly you arguing nonstop for hours about how the Model 3 production schedule was going to be on track by December waay back in October. When the production schedule was months behind in December you argued that there was a new production schedule, they were only one month behind, and the old promises didn't matter anymore anyway.

              Now they have failed yet again, the rate of production increase as compared to all their promises and estimates has been fallin

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Rei ( 128717 )

                I remember quite distinctly you arguing nonstop for hours about how the Model 3 production schedule was going to be on track by December waay back in October.

                I searched my posts and don't see anything, ever about Tesla becoming "on track" with the original (aka, accelerated) "5k per week by December" timeline.

                When the production schedule was months behind in December you argued that there was a new production schedule, they were only one month behind, and the old promises didn't matter anymore anyway

                Has the

        • The problem isn't that the factory has teething problems. It is that based, on its quarterly reports and other public data, Tesla is on its way to running out of money. It really looks from outside like Tesla needs to start delivering a lot of Model 3s and making a reasonable profit on each if it expects to stay out of bankruptcy court.

          Conventional wisdom seems to be that without some significant revenue stream, Tesla doesn't have enough cash and locked in credit to make it through 2018. Google turns up

        • Batteries are heavy. They can "sag".

  • How is this different ... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @08:17AM (#56014293)

    How is that different than every other company in the world? I have worked with and for at a lot of places over the years and one thing is universal, most of the people have no idea at all what they are doing.
    It is amazing to me that some companies are even able to put products on the market at all. I am not talking only about the small guys either.
    I was once testing a wireless product for one of the largest companies in Europe for global radio certification (FCC/ISED/CE and many others). Once I got the devices I told them.. hey, thanks a lot for sending these samples, but it would be great if you could send them with a SMA connector so we could test the radios as well.
    What is a SMA connector, was the response. After explaining it a couple of days went by and they called me up and explained that the guy who knows how to do that quit the company so it would be better if we changed the design for them to make it work.
    Of course this kind of shit happens ever every company every single day. These are not things which people know about it.
    So, you can say that 100% of companies are shittier than people on the outside know about.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by tomtomtom ( 580791 )
      It's different because most companies realise this and try to underpromise and overdeliver publicly. Tesla has a track record of doing the opposite. And the stakes are also a lot higher than usual - the company's survival could depend on this single product.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 )
        So, Tesla is different from IBM, Microsoft, nuclear power plant builders, defense contractors, food chains with their polished ads, etc. etc. when it comes to promises vs. deliveries? I guess I haven't noticed that...

      • Re:How is this different ... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday January 27, 2018 @09:06AM (#56014433) Homepage Journal

        It's different because most companies realise this and try to underpromise and overdeliver publicly.

        It's different because Tesla is operating on hype. Every other car company teases designs, but they only make actual claims about performance and scheduling when they are absolutely sure they can meet them. Tesla can lose money and the stock goes up, traditional automakers have to turn a profit just to keep it flat. But Tesla will die just as soon as the buzz does. If all the unpaid Tesla promoters like Rei stopped doing the work they're doing on behalf of Tesla, the company would fold up like a cheap magazine, because Wall Street would stop rewarding them for losing money.

        • >> It's different because most companies realise this and try to underpromise and overdeliver publicly.

          > It's different because Tesla is operating on hype

          Oh my. I'd agree that most companies realize this, but I've dealt with many startups and some very large companies that are operating on hype. They're not good long term customers, or partners, but they're certainly not rare.

        • Re: How is this different ... (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The difference is that Tesla always delivers, just slower than anticipated. All companies miss their deadlines. Most companies deliver over hyped products. Tesla always delivers what it promises. Reviews are consistently positive on their products. That's the difference

          • Tesla is deliberately delaying the Model 3. CARB (California Air Resources Board) created a ZEV mandate [ca.gov]. A certain percentage of each car company's sales have to be ZEV - zero emissions vehicles. Right now that's almost entirely EVs (Toyota has a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle on the market). The percentage increases each year - the details are a bit complex [ucsusa.org] but bottom line it's about 2% for 2018. If an automaker fails to reach the required percentage, they have to buy ZEV credits from an automaker which e

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by Socguy ( 933973 )
          Meh. A handful of fired employees saying bad things about their former employer... A bunch of short sellers on Wall Street currently in line to lose BILLIONS after shorting Tesla stock for months only to see the stock shoot up... not surprised at all to see a hatchet job like this.

          • Most automakers run on new models, not merely hype. Studies have clearly shown that consumers prefer to buy the latest thing, even if it's not necessarily the best. Of course, automotive technology moves rapidly enough that the latest thing often is better, so there is that. Tesla is running on the promise of delivering things, not on actually delivering things. Maybe they'll get production up soon and change that, but the fact is that only a tiny minority of Tesla fans actually have a Tesla at this point.

        • Automakers not hyping things up is actually new to the industry. One they learned from Honda & Toyota. It wasn't until "car salesman" became worse than "snake oil salesman" that they started toning down. And it took 10 years of being beat the shit out of by Japanese car makers that they really became humble.

          When Ford made their first few years worth of mass assembled cars, they were sold with missing windows, door locks, horns, etc. They just told the buyer to bring it back later for repair. Again it to

    • Re:How is this different ... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by swb ( 14022 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @08:35AM (#56014349)

      I think it's getting worse. We seem to have a growth in the amount of complexity of things individually and an increasing number of them, combined with a corresponding lack of investment in training.

      As one kind of an example, an IT department 15 years ago had simpler networks, servers and software to manage. Now each of those things is much more complex than it used to be but the number of people managing it is the same and they probably don't know any more details than they did when it was simpler. High level management (virtualization, etc) may have made managing larger breadth easier, but I think the individual complexity has been addressed at all and lots of it is essentially not understood.

    • I came to the same startling conclusion after talking to a "PhD" mechanical engineer at a medium sized contract manufacturer and discovering they couldn't explain the technical side how a hammer works.

    • Another "funny" story, my company got asked by a Japanese manufacturer wether we can deliver a pinyin entry method for a device to be released in Taiwan. I replied that we could, but, surely, they'd want bopomofo/zhuyin instead, since that is what people use in Taiwan. They went ahead and ordered a pinyin instead. Somewhere late in the process, they told us that they sent a sample to their Taiwan office and it was asked for it to be switched to bopomofo/zhuyin because they don't use pinyin in Taiwan...

    • GM (Score:3)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      GM built it's own battery factory. Practically nobody knows about it. They make all of their own battery packs for their hybrid and pure EV vehicles. It came on-line on time and roughly at capacity.

      GM hasn't run a large-scale battery operation like this but it managed to figure it out. Building the factory in an area already saturated with large factory operations probably helped out a bit. Building a factory in the middle of the desert, where the nearest, largest factory builds slot machines, probably is a

  • Creating a product only half the battle (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think maybe the worst part of Tesla is that nobody knows how to make a lot of vehicles efficiently and be profitable. Critics have said all along that Tesla needed someone in manufacturing that knew how to build cars. Instead Musk rejected this ideal and went it alone and it shows. Obviously critics said the real test for Tesla would be how it handle's the Model 3 production schedule. Its very clear from reports that they bit off more then they could chew.

  • ...as long as Gigafactory batteries are not composed *of* Panasonic employees.

  • Building the first factory is the hardest part about building factories. Once you've built it, you can build 200 more just like it in a fraction of the time.

    In the meantime a worker complains about not being replaced by a machine?

    • Re:The first one is always the hardest. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Saturday January 27, 2018 @09:08AM (#56014439) Homepage Journal

      Building the first factory is the hardest part about building factories. Once you've built it, you can build 200 more just like it in a fraction of the time.

      Except nobody builds lots of factories all the same. Automakers for example build different factories with different lines to produce different vehicles. The building is not the interesting part, the production line is. And the production lines are different for each vehicle. Also, by the time you've got the first factory completed, new techniques have been developed, and new equipment has hit the market. Maybe you've been just welding all your cars together, and now you're starting to use structural adhesives. Now you're going to change the line again.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      "Once you've built it, you can build 200 more just like it in a fraction of the time."

      I can tell you've never done a plant opening or shut down, let alone worked in any sort of actual construction. None of what you said is even remotely true.

      Go take your ass to Galveston and do a few plant openings. Let's see that 'fraction of the time' you're talking about.

      Protip: We won't see it ever.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      From the point of view of the batteries alone, manufacturing 18650s should be a solved problem. Particularly with Panasonic in the loop.

  • Hatchet job of a story (Score:5, Interesting)

    by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @09:17AM (#56014465)

    Those things are already well known; apparently they didn’t hit their stride until the end of December, where they were at a rate of 1000 model 3’s per week in the last three days. Timing now seems designed to hit the stock before earnings.

    Also, the base $35k model is a random reference... of course the lowest margin version will be last.

    Based on the fact that I have seen a few model 3’s on the road this past week (first ones for me), I am guessing production is consistent now and possibly accelerating beyond 1,000/week.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Seeing a few Model 3s on the road is not evidence of anything beyond you happened to see a few Model 3s. 1000 a week is still far too slow a production capacity for a mass market car, especially since future production speeds are by no means guaranteed.

      No other major manufacturer has these types of delays for new models. They simply make the cars, build them, and sell them. Maybe they don't have a color or trim available. Consumers deal.

      Tesla is fighting a race that it is soon going to lose. Ford and T

  • Not a surprise... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @09:20AM (#56014471)
    Companies always have internal problems that are not known outside the company. Companies also have management in place to address and resolve those problems. In a start-up situation, it is one problem after the other, sometimes many at once. If it weren't Tesla, it'd be a non-issue.
  • Automation engineering is a science. The time Tesa 'estimated' was woefully wrong, but those saying it's impossible or that Tesa will never make this viable may well be eating their own words soon.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Perhaps Tesla should have selected (or produced) a battery design more amenable to automation and close packing in battery banks with serious cooling requirements. Too many design teams just toss their work over the wall to manufacturing and QA, expecting them to solve problems that never should have arisen in the first place.

  • Tesla is luxury, not mass-market (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's easy to make fun of Tesla for being a stereotypical Silicon Valley company bumbling through the actual hard work of manufacturing, but none of this stuff affects their marketing appeal or sales potential. Their target demographic, even for the Model 3, is *not* the average person buying their first electric car or whatever. Teslas are luxury goods for conspicuous consumption. A constriction in supply only increases the appeal, and diehard Tesla customers will look past any quality problems that migh

  • Worse than known? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Panasonic itself published that it was hand making some batteries in the Giga factory, where it is in partnership with Tesla.

    None of this was not already or worse than known.

    I donâ(TM)t quite understand why there is almost a hope in some people that this project and all associates Musk ventures collapse into oblivion.

    • I donÃ(TM)t quite understand why there is almost a hope in some people that this project and all associates Musk ventures collapse into oblivion.

      Shorters will short.

      Also, if you prove you're smarter than very smart people on a single, small, issue you are automagically the smartest person ever and your dick is the largest dick around.
      And not just around but by length too.

  • Competition is scared of Tesla. Very scared. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Saturday January 27, 2018 @10:37AM (#56014675)

    I wouldn't be surprised if this weren't some hidden PR bullshit being spread by the competition. Do you remember the blatant lies about the first tests on the model s that were quickly debunked by the data provided by the test models? This has very much the same smell. There are reports of paid goons renting Teslas and deliberately mistreating them to put them out of service. This article is along these lines IMHO.

    I'd trust Tesla and Musk more than I'd trust any news outlet, that's for sure.

  • Is this really news? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sootman ( 158191 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @11:29AM (#56014865) Homepage Journal

    I think a bigger story would be "Company is pushing the envelope and nothing goes wrong at all."

  • A few months back I read in a European newspaper (sorry, forgot where) that Tesla is experiencing an unsurprising problem. They transition from manufactory (small series production) to industrial manufacturing – for cars, which makes the problem worse. In essence, all "traditional" car factories have spent years (if not decades) devleoping and honing their production processes. Building a car 1,000's of times at a consisten high quality (fit and finish, let alone reliability) is a difficult business.

    • Electric motors are much more likely to last a long time than internal combustion engines. There are virtually no moving parts in contact with each other in an electric motor (I've read reports saying 18 moving parts in a Tesla drivetrain), and the motor(s) are directly driving the wheels. Compare that to an ICE with hundreds of moving/wearing parts (valves, pistons, seals, crankshaft, spark plugs, transmission, etc) that need to withstand high temperatures and low tolerances to seal against burning fuel,

    • FYI: These days, Rolls Royces are insanely priced, tarted up BMW 7s.

  • Tesla was still making its Model 3 batteries partly by hand

    I guess the robots aren't taking over, are they? You'd almost think that success at one specific repetitive task doesn't transfer to success at a completely different repetitive task.

  • I wonder how much of the production woes are really due to to resources being diverted to supply that massive grid tied battery they supplied to Australia. Remember on time or free.

  • At some point profits matter.

