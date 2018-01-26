Facial Recognition Integrates With IFTTT (techcrunch.com) 16
Trueface.ai, the stealthy facial recognition startup that's backed by 500 Startups and a slew of angel investors, is integrating with IFTTT to allow developers to start playing around with its technology. TechCrunch reports: Chief executive Shaun Moore tells me that the integration with IFTTT represents the first time that facial recognition technology will be made available to the masses without the need to understand complex code. The company initially started as both a hardware and software vendor, but back in 2017 Moore said that the company stripped out its hardware component and focused on its software. Focusing on digital identification and verification tools, Trueface.ai sells technology that it says can be used to verify a request to open a bank account or for digital document notarization. "We can do that remotely and verify proof of possession and identity," says Moore. The goal, says Moore, is to make facial recognition available to everybody. And IFTTT's integration is one step to make that happen, because it will familiarize product developers and makers with the toolkit, Moore says.
What the hell is this? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Inverse Fourier Transform Transform Transform.
Re: (Score:2)
So if a single Fourier transform is analogous to taking the first derivative of a function, does this imply going three deep and then (for some reason) uncompressing the result?
Sorry, but the explanation eludes me.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:What the hell is this? (Score:4, Informative)
IF This Then That. It's a handy little app whose sole purpose is to tie into different networks, systems, monitors, etc, and then run a set of rules. When it see something, it does something else. If theres a post on my favorite subreddit, send me an email. If I leave the house, then turn down the thermostat. If I arrive home, turn on the lights. If I reach a certain location, email a person to let them know I'll be arriving in 15 minutes. If I receive a text message, archive it to a google drive spreadsheet. If the train is running late, send me a notification. And so in. It ties into all sort of systems...google apps, social media, appliances and home automation, dominos pizza, github, transportation services, and more.
Re: (Score:2)
I propose a new Slashdot Comments Filter... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Wow a backed startup (Score:2)