Bill Gates Thinks AI Taking Everyone's Jobs Could be a Good Thing (businessinsider.com) 236
Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, thinks that artificial intelligence will take over a lot of jobs and ultimately will be a good thing. From a report: In an interview, Gates said that robots taking over our jobs will make us more efficient, and lead to more free time. "Well, certainly we can look forward to the idea that vacations will be longer at some point," Gates told Fox Business. "If we can actually produce twice as much as we make today with less labor, the purpose of humanity is not just to sit behind a counter and sell things, you know?"
I don't care if a robot takes my job, but I *do* care if a robot takes my salary. I would imagine most folks feel similarly.
There will either be some sort of basic income or some other redistribution to the people left salary-less, or in another decade there will be social strife that makes today look positively quaint by comparison.
what if all the work is done by robots that don't need to eat?
Then I'll own the robots (Score:2)
These are the arguments you're going to hear when we start getting serious about UBI. And as for the part about the 'barrel of a gun', well, it's not wrong. In the past when income inequality has gotten
just ask them who cleans the toilets in Galt's Gluch?
It's Star Trek's post-scarcity economic theory (Score:5, Interesting)
Gates is parroting various post-scarcity or Star Trek-based economic theories that if technology can provide everything people want, so they will live for their own happiness and the well-being of society. Star Trek lore says they ended scarcity with "replicator" technology that can make anything people want; Gates is suggesting robotic automation will end scarcity instead, but the effect is the same.
https://www.wired.com/2016/05/...
https://medium.com/@RickWebb/t...
https://www.amazon.com/Trekono...
Re: It's Star Trek's post-scarcity economic theory (Score:3, Interesting)
See, as much as I like Star Trek, some aspects of the Federation never made sense to me. For example, the notion that people will work for the betterment of society rather than for compensation. So you're gonna tell me that the Red Shirts are willing to brave venturing down onto a mysterious planet with little to no protection, get horrendously murdered, and expect the traumatized survivors to just accept a pat on the back and some words thanking them for doing their part for the Federation? Sounds a lot li
Die on an away mission? Well, we have a 2-hour old scan of you, welcome back
Whiirrrrrr
Ensign Redshirt: "Weren't we about to beam down the planet? Uh, Captain? Mr. Spock? Why is everyone looking at
... Oh. I died again, didn't I."
You are missing the part of energy quotas. Each according to their need. The Federation is rather authoritarian and tyrannical with a secret police and near limitless power to the Federations ability to declare martial law. Who decides how much energy you can consume if you truly live in post-scarcity? We haven't even kicked the fossil fuel habit yet some believe that a few robots doing mundane tasks will be the equivalent of a society that can convert energy into matter on a whim yet still limits every cit
Re:Income, not jobs... (Score:4, Interesting)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
what if a robot took your _need_ for a salary?
I don't care if a robot takes my job, but I *do* care if a robot takes my salary. I would imagine most folks feel similarly.
It is not like you have a choice in the matter. You can try and switch jobs to one the robots cannot do, OR start your own business, and be an inefficient competitor.
I think most people will find a way and do the former. So the robots might cause salaries of working jobs to be lower, BUT they should also cause the price of goods and services people can buy to go down, espe
Re:Income, not jobs... (Score:5, Interesting)
And then Marx' old question comes into play: who owns the means of production?
Um, the robots, duh.
the past didn't have robots.
But the ubi money still have to come from somewhere.
From a punitive tax on those who try to have more than the agreed upon standard income.
More importantly, they didn't have access to the same goods. Money is useless, if you can't buy anything with it. Makes 'shitty' TP.
Thanks, Bill (Score:5, Insightful)
Easy enough to say when you have enough resources that you won't need to work to support yourself. How does he propose to distribute this bounteous windfall? Does he think the companies run the AI production facilities are going to be handing out their product to the idled (non-)workers?
Yeah, right, Bill. You go first!
Anyone else remember the 1960's, when they were telling us by 2000 everyone would only have to work 20 hours a week? That sure ended well!
What we tend to see in the real world is that advances in technology still leave most people working approximately 40 hours per week, but an increase in the requirements for minimum capability to do useful work. It's not hard to imagine that as robots and AI continue to advance we may have a world where onl
Bill doesn't need a weekly income. He's perfectly content drawing off of his investment portfolio. Besides, he and the other 1%ers just received a windfall annual tax cut that probably is more than the combined salaries of hundreds of working stiffs.
Easy enough to say when you have enough resources that you won't need to work to support yourself. How does he propose to distribute this bounteous windfall? Does he think the companies run the AI production facilities are going to be handing out their product to the idled (non-)workers?
Yeah, right, Bill. You go first!
Anyone else remember the 1960's, when they were telling us by 2000 everyone would only have to work 20 hours a week? That sure ended well!
It's not that far wrong, *on average*. If the half the workers are working 40 hours per week and the other half are unemployed then *on average*, people work 20 hours per week.
Easy enough to say when you have enough resources that you won't need to work to support yourself. How does he propose to distribute this bounteous windfall? Does he think the companies run the AI production facilities are going to be handing out their product to the idled (non-)workers?
Yeah, right, Bill. You go first!
Anyone else remember the 1960's, when they were telling us by 2000 everyone would only have to work 20 hours a week? That sure ended well!
Though to be fair, half your 40 hour week is spent on
/.
and yet Finland's life satisfaction rating is up around 98% (compared with the US's 78%).
and yet Finland's life satisfaction rating is up around 98% (compared with the US's 78%).
98% satisfaction rating, what? We have more than 10% of population on anti-depressants..
http://www.oecdbetterlifeindex...
Have you ever known an actual Fin?
That statistic is the most obviously contrived one I've ever seen. You will never meet a more morose grouchy unenthusiastic (aka 'clear thinking cynical') group than Fins. It's the winters IMHO.
Fins, 98% satisfied with life? Perhaps very, very late on a weekend night, but no, more than 2% are angry drunks.
yes, worked with a proud, happy and productive Fin for many years.
i mean, sure there are exceptions to every rule, but i'm sure not all Fins are cantankerous fucks with over-sized egos and outdated stereotypes.
wait, was i talking about the Fins?
Finland's unemployment rate is currently 8.4%, but thanks for playing.
How about you stay out of things you know nothing about? The official employment rate goal of current government is 72%.. Which is unlikely to succeed..
Look up the difference between labor force participation, and unemployment.
Lie, bigger lie, a govenrment statistic.. There are hundreds of thousands of people getting second and third degrees(subsidized by government) because they can't get a job but they aren't counted in that 7,3% rate but they would take a job if one was offered.. Also just because they aren't counted in that doesn't mean they don't get 100% of their income from other taxpayers in form of social welfare.. Meaning their effect on economy is still the same as if they were counted as unemployed.. Its nothing but a
In the gap inbetween you will find people out of work choosing to live on benefits rather than seek work. But the majority of people will have a good reason (education, retirement, family choices), and the number of those people increases in a society with a better standard of life.
I see you have never visited Finland, there are hundreds of thousands of people on benefits who want to work, cant find any, but aren't counted as unemployed because their benefits are reduced/terminated if they don't enter some govenrment programme which changes their status from unemployed to "studing" or some horseshit
They can force you to work for free too, you make full days of work for months and get paid peanuts by social office..
Finland's unemployment rate is currently 8.4%, but thanks for playing.
The latest employment numbers released last month, december 2017, say employment rate was 70,4%
https://www.kauppalehti.fi/uut...
In October, the unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent." There's a difference between unemployment rate (those looking to be employed) vs. total employment rate (based on all persons of a given age).
Lie, bigger lie, a govenrment statistic.. There are hundreds of thousands of people getting second and third degrees(subsidized by government) because they can't get a job but they aren't counted in that 7,3% rate but they would take a job if one was offered.. Also just because they aren't counted in that doesn't mean they don't get 100% of their income from other taxpayers in form of social welfare.. Meaning their effect on economy is still the same as if they were counted as unemployed.. Its nothing but a
Gates' Rule of thumb (Score:2, Informative)
Rule of thumb: if Bill Gates says something is good, assume it is bad.
But only if we can get over ourselves (Score:2)
Publicity whoring, (Score:2)
and self serving to boot. I don't believe Gates REALLY thinks that the people who own the AI and the automation equipment are going to share the wealth and give Joe Average Human a perpetual vacation; he's neither stupid nor naive. Where's the advantage in being wealthy if all the poor schmucks have both as much free time as you do and sufficient food and shelter to enjoy it? The wealthy want to be different, they want to be advantaged; not primarily because it's safer and more fun, but because to them it's
No more being stuck in a job you hate. (Score:2)
Seen this before... (Score:2)
By Free Time (Score:5, Insightful)
Not me (Score:2)
I'll be too busy joining a roving gang of bandits to just go wandering about. Somebody has to use violence against the weak for political and financial gain now, don't they? That's something you'll never fully automate.
And when the roaming gangs or starving masses of rioting unemployed people come about the owning class let loose the solar powered autonomous drones armed with self-guiding bullets, remotely shut down all infrastructure and murder anyone who doesn't kill themselves/starve or die of thirst in their homes
Where's the entertainment value in that?
You have to play with them, like a cat with a half dead mouse, on Camera. Remote controlled by the idle rich.
Youtube collections: Best Roving Bandit Own Goals. Best Roving Bandit Almost Made Its. etc You can already find Somali Pirate versions.
They'll keep shitholes fenced off, just for the luls.
I see the flaw in that plan already.
Violence is already more common under cover of darkness. Drone bases will be the first to go, along with their operators...
Right, since we're already decided on to perform genocide we might as well go full on for nuclear powered drones to gain immunity to environmental variables..
And there will be so many drones you'll never get no where close to even figuring out where they're based, if you leave cover you're dead
He doesn't have to worry (Score:2)
About how to pay for essentials, much less anything extra. I'm not going to listen to a guy who got his money doing things that would land him in jail today.
First car vs Last horse (Score:3)
"ultimately" "eventually" "in the long run" "some day"
No one should ever dispute that advanced technology improves lives. We have countless examples. Compare now to 100 years ago, and life is longer, healthier, easier in every way across the board.
But I don't care about 100 years from now. I don't care that AI will make life better for your grandchildren. I care about my life today and while I'm still alive.
That's another constant: advanced technology doesn't start advanced. Perhaps "mature technology" is the better term here.
The first car sucked. It wasn't anywhere near as good as the last horse. But today, cars are far better than horses.
It'll take decades before today concept of AI is at all worthwhile. If you already have a few billion dollars in your mattress, then I can see looking forward to it. If you hate your life and just work for your grandchildren's retirement, then I can see supporting it.
But if you don't want to funnel all of your time money and effort into a future that you'll never see, then killing your perfect horse for the first car is just the worst thing that you can do for your family today.
Bill Gates (Score:2)
All this wisdom about the value of work from a guy who hasn't had a typical job since he wrote a traffic data app using school computer time.
On the other hand, all that vacation will give people more time to write FOSS.
Economy will have to change (Score:2)
Take autonomous cars. That is the next big disruptive technology that will start impacting everyone in the next 10 years.
No more truck drivers, taxi drivers, delivery people, to start.
Car dealerships will decline as people stop buying personal cars and use uber type services that have fleets of autonomous cars to handle all trips.
Once all manual drive vehicles are forced off the roads, no more stop signs or traffic lights. Autonomo
Most jobs from 50-100 years ago have already been mostly automated. Computers, every more automated large scale assembly lines, self serve kiosks, pneumatic nail guns, etc. have all reduced the need for labor and increased productivity.
From a distance you would think that if you were 4x more productive you would be working only 10 hours a week rather than 40 (or be making 4x as much in real terms). The reality however is that most gains show up as higher profits for capital owners. Wages have stagnated,
Of course the real solution is to eliminate the jobless class. Once power is consolidated and the ones in power are protected in their enclaves they can start the next major conflict where the conscript the jobless to fight in a war that is designed to kill as many of them as possible.
They now know that we can sustain a medium size war in several countries at a time, just need to expand th
This why marijuana is being legalized. Soon it will be available as daily allotments to pacify most of the people.
Soviets had daily vodka rations
Inequality like we already have is unsustainable, and as a country you basically end up either going the social-democracy route like a lot of Europe with high taxes on the wealthy to support a good society for all, or you go police state like a lot of "democratic" dictatorships around the world. I am guessing we are headed for the latter, and are closer than most care to admit.
I'm not sure I share your pessimism. Propaganda like Fox News only works for so long. And the old, white audience they cater to is not going to be a political force for that much longer.
My republican relatives are largely giving up on Fox at this point, because they're not idiots. While the message plays to their biases, they have memories, and when very large percentages of what they see turn out to be flat wrong, they start to distrust the message. The insane ramp-up of crazy over there during the Obama
Well (Score:4, Interesting)
That's not how it works (Score:5, Insightful)
With all the automation and huge increases in productivity, how many of you are working fewer hours than you were 5, 10, 15, or 20 years ago?
I'm willing to bet it's damn few of you. The fact is that automation and increases in productivity do not put money in the pockets of people who work for a living, they put money in the pockets of people who own for a living, which is a very small fraction of the population.
If you're excited by the prospects of automation and AI and all that good stuff, you better come to terms with a massive increase in the social welfare state, because there is no other option.
If you're excited by the prospects of automation and AI and all that good stuff, you better come to terms with a massive increase in the social welfare state, because there is no other option.
What do you mean no other option? They can do to us same we did to horses when car engines became a thing.. Number of horses globally peaked in 1916 and If you today want to see some you need to specifically go out to see them or buy french or romanian beef..
Some people will be kepth around for expertise, entertainment or spare organs..
Except there are a LOT more horses than riders, and this time, the horses have guns.
Any other option outside of a massive increase in the welfare state ends in guillotines and a lot of very wealthy blood in the streets.
Except there are a LOT more horses than riders, and this time, the horses have guns.
They can remotely shut down all infrastructure, gasoline powered cars with manual steering will have been banned from civilians.. and they have 24/7/365 nuclear powered, armed drone presence over any resources they control, if you leave cover to search for food or drink the drone spends one round of self guiding small/rifle caliber ammo depending on estimated armor on target.. A small group of such drones can take down a regiment of men in seconds in an open field and in matter of minutes in semi forested a
Some people will be kepth around for expertise, entertainment or spare organs..
Yea, that's what would happen with a noob at the helm of robotic Armageddon. A pro would wait for the automated organ vat replication technology to mature before executing 99.7% of the planet.
With all the automation and huge increases in productivity, how many of you are working fewer hours than you were 5, 10, 15, or 20 years ago?
I'm willing to bet it's damn few of you. The fact is that automation and increases in productivity do not put money in the pockets of people who work for a living, they put money in the pockets of people who own for a living, which is a very small fraction of the population.
If you're excited by the prospects of automation and AI and all that good stuff, you better come to terms with a massive increase in the social welfare state, because there is no other option.
It's not even that.
Humans compete, I don't work to achieve a standard of living and possessions from 20 years ago, I work to earn as much or more than my social group. If my social group starts working 10 hours a week I'll work 15 to out-compete them, if they increase to 15 I go to 20. Most people just stop in the 40s since we start competing in other aspects of our lives as well.
People will always look for ways to improve their social standing, if we eliminate work entirely we'll start acting like nobility
If the population goes hungry, you watch how fast the table gets flipped over.
Who's "we"? It's funny that you think you're going to be one of the few elite that does well in an all-automated world.
I assume you were at Davos this week.
Time enough at last... (Score:3)
I remember that episode. Truly, cursed by his own hubris.
Ha because when we have more everyone chills (Score:3)
what they said about motors (Score:3)
this is the same thing they said about MOTORS — that they would save us from having to do all the labour and free us for other things — what actually happened is that they made us work just as long — with 10x the horsepower coming from machinery to leverage the higher profits made possible by the machinery.
this is the same thing they said about MOTORS — that they would save us from having to do all the labour and free us for other things — what actually happened is that they made us work just as long — with 10x the horsepower coming from machinery to leverage the higher profits made possible by the machinery.
In todays scenario, the average logistics or service job holder is the horse getting sent to pasture
The Culture is coming (Score:2)
We know that Musk is a Banks fan. Maybe Gates is, too?
yeah, i think you're missing the whole point.
keep selling you're stuff, mate.
In the year 2525... (Score:3)
"In the year 5555
Your arms are hanging limp at your sides
Your legs got nothing to do
Some machine is doing that for you"
"In The Year 2525 (Exordium And Terminus)"
Let them eat cake, right Bill? (Score:3, Insightful)
jesus fucking christ what an asshat.
"If we can actually produce twice as much..." (Score:3)
We--and I think by "we", he means "we business owners"--can have employees work for half the hours or only have half the employees.
Does he seriously think any business wouldn't jump at the chance to reduce their expenses by slashing employees and/or wages? The chance that any company is going to offer employees the same salary once an AI is doing more of their work is nearly non-existent. Sure... you'll have more free time once the AI does your work but you won't have any money to do anything with that free time. Maybe the AI will give you the freedom to find a second job...
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Insightful)
...is A-OK with no one else having money.
Exactly. He's been a billionaire for most of his adult life and has no concept of reality.
A hundred years ago, Henry Ford paid his employees wages that were higher than most other companies at that time. Not because he was generous, but because he understood that they weren't just workers, they were also customers, and good wages meant they had more money to spend and in the long run he would sell more cars.
Ironically, in the long run, the destruction of jobs by robots and AI hurts the billionaires just as much as everyone else. You aren't just getting rid of jobs/employees -- you're getting rid of customers. Once you've used robots and AI to eliminate all the jobs, who exactly do you think is going to buy your company's products?
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:4, Insightful)
Once you've used robots and AI to eliminate all the jobs, who exactly do you think is going to buy your company's products?
Who cares about getting more money when you own 100% of global wealth?
Iâ(TM)m no fan of Gates. But by most accounts, Microsoft paid quite well... above the industry average, and WELL above if you count stock grants... during his tenure as CEO.
Re: Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Informative)
Indeed. 10,000 Microsoft employees became millionaires through their stock options.

Bill paid way better than Henry.
Bill paid way better than Henry.
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Informative)
Henry Ford paid his workers more so he could reduce turnover and get the best workers.
He also fired many workers after raising pay, he could find better ones.
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Interesting)
He also sent busses into the south to recruit black sharecroppers to move north and work on his assembly lines. His plan was to break the UAW, which, at the time, refused to allow blacks to join.
His plan didn't work, because the UAW opened up their membership to blacks, who turned out to be just willing as whites to agitate and strike for higher wages.
This alliance of labor and civil rights that began in Ford's factories, later became a core coalition of the Democratic Party.
He was also a virulent racist and anti-semite
Which was perfectly normal, at the time.
That's really not how it works. If for example, automation focused on nothing but foot production, retail and restaurants. It became so effective that food was basically 100% free in the US. Grocery stores, free, take out food, free anything food related was totally free served by robots for next to nothing.
Now there are let's say 10 million jobs lost in farming, ranching and retail out of 200 million jobs in the US. But there is also a lot of money no longer needed for food by the other 190 million people
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Insightful)
There's no point in wealthy people trying to control the poor because unlike now where they could be potential workers to produce more wealth, they offer no such utility in a future with advanced AI and robots. So either the wealthy completely eradicate the poor and there are no longer any poor people, or the wealthy decide to let everyone benefit from the improved production efficiency and no one is materially poor in the way that might be now.
Dystopian societies where the technologically advanced rich oppress the poor for no rational benefit or reason only exist in novels and films. As soon as they cease to be valuable as labor the only sensible thing to do is either exterminate them or give them everything they need to survive and leave them to their own devices.
Re:Man who already is stinking rich... (Score:5, Insightful)
It's the transition period that is the problem. There are plenty of people who seem to have a visceral reaction against anyone without a job or existing material wealth receiving even the most basic goods or services needed for life. Until that is eradicated, we can have only dystopia.
It's the transition period that is the problem.
There are plenty of people who seem to have a visceral reaction against anyone without a job or existing material wealth receiving even the most basic goods or services
I agree it's the transition period that ruins it, but my conclusion is different. Afaict, communism sounds great until human instinct kicks in. My view of history (biased I'm sure, coming from the US) is that countries that go down that path always find corruption from people in charge, introducing inefficiencies that capitalism doesn't have (as much). This explains, in the most simplistic way, why the US ended up with more wealth than Russia. Ie, the most effective laws allow for human instinct, like t
Re: (Score:3)
Human nature? You think our society today resembles human nature? I can just see the cave men of old scratching their heads in frustration while doing their taxes trying to remember where they put the slab of rock with their proof of health insurance chiseled into it.
The lines at the grocery store were quite slow back when the cashier had only her fingers and toes to add up the total. And fingers and toes don't help much when figuring the sales tax.
Or alternatively, imagine how fast the police would be cal
As soon as [not-rich people] cease to be valuable as labor the only sensible thing to do is exterminate them
FTFY.
Giving 'the poors' freebies isn't likely, considering history.
history didn't have robots.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
. Once robots can do everything that rich people need them to do, poor people will be irrelevant
I don't understand this logic. What makes rich people rich these days is selling products and services that a lot of people (rich, poor and middle) want. Bill Gates didn't make his billions by being an elitist thinking the poor is irrelevant. Even poor people purchased his products and services.
Robots streamline production to lower the costs on some product or service to be sold at more competitive prices.
More robots means cheaper products and services.
Therefore poor people are irrelevant?
What about, more p
It's nice that you think that... and truthfully, I hope you are right, but I really do think greed is going to win out.
Re: (Score:3)
Rome had their bread and circuses, both free. Politicians need votes and/or support.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/...
Sure seems to be a lot of people in the local homeless camp living outside in this shitty Canadian winter weather. It is true that they have better tarps and plastic then the European Kings. When you include the homeless who are lucky enough to couch serf or live in their cars, there is a fuck of a lot of homeless in this wonderful booming economy.
Mental people also had it worse.
Homeless aren't there because there is no shelter. They're just too batshit, drunk or high. Would rather be 'free'.
What are you going to do when someone spends their handout on the same old poison? It is a different problem.
> Man who already is sinking rich...
is A-OK with effectively devaluing all his money.
Free time is the wrong way to think about it. Right now, we have massive unsolved problems in how we can produce energy, how to dispose of or reduce waste, in how to keep from dying of cancer and other diseases, the list goes on and on. Unfortunately, we have a huge part of our population wasted standing behind counters asking "fries with that?" over and over. Those revolutions you spoke of freed up labor from food production, from manufacturing, from clerical work so that it could be put to use inventing s
ouch. tell that to _every_ American worker that lost his/her job to automation over the last 100 years.
basically what you're saying to a worker is this: "hey we made a device that can completely replace your productivity at a fraction of the cost, can operate 24x7, doesn't require healthcare, sick days, vacation, a pension, can be fired/replaced at a moment's notice", so now in order for you to command the same salary we need you to to start outperforming _it_.
i'm not sure if you're paying _any_ attention to the progress of robotics and AI right now. but pretty soon this attitude is going to results in pitch