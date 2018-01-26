Intel Plans To Release Chips That Have Built-in Meltdown and Spectre Protections Later This Year (businessinsider.com) 116
Intel plans to release chips that have built-in protections against the Spectre and Meltdown attacks later this year, company CEO Brian Krzanich said during company's quarterly earnings call this week. From a report: The company has "assigned some of our very best minds" to work on addressing the vulnerability that's exploited by those attacks, Krzanich said on a conference call following Intel's quarterly earnings announcement. That will result in "silicon-based" changes to the company's future chips, he said. "We've been working around clock" to address the vulnerability and attacks, Krzanich said. But, he added, "we're acutely aware we have more to do."
From the people who brought you F00F, FDIV, and now Meltdown? No thanks.
2018/01/01 - Added 14 Useful Links. Disable Intel ME 11 via undocumented NSA "High Assurance Platform" mode with me_cleaner, Blackhat Dec 2017 Intel ME presentation, Intel ME CVEs (CVSS Scored 7.2-10.0)
The goal of this report is to make the existence of Intel CPU backdoors a common knowledge and provide information on backdoor removal.
What we know about Intel CPU backdoors so far:
Your Intel CPU and Chipset is running a backdoor as we speak.
The backdoor hardware is inside the CPU/Bridge and the backdoor firmware (Intel Management Engine) is in the chipset flash memory.
[Video] 30C3: Persistent, Stealthy, Remote-controlled Dedicated Hardware Malware [youtube.com]
@21:43, keystrokes leaked from Intel ME above the OS, wireshark failed to detect packets.
"the ME provides a perfect environment for undetectable sensitive data leakage on behalf of the attacker".
"We can permanently monitor the keyboard buffer on both operating system targets."
The situation is out of control and the Libreboot/Coreboot community is looking for BIOS/Firmware experts to help with the Intel ME decoding effort.
If you are skilled in these areas, download Intel ME firmwares from this collection [win-raid.com] and have a go at them, beware Intel is using a lot of counter measures to prevent their backdoors from being decoded (explained below).
The backdoor firmware can be removed by following this guide [github.io] using the me_cleaner [github.com] script.
Removal requires a Raspberry Pi (with GPIO pins) and a SOIC clip.
Intel ME on recent CPUs may be disabled by enabling the undocumented NSA HAP mode [ptsecurity.com], use me_cleaner [github.com] with -S option to set the HAP bit, see me_cleaner: HAP AltMeDisable bit [github.com].
Disabling Intel ME 11 via undocumented HAP mode (NSA High Assurance Platform mode) [ptsecurity.com]
me_cleaner: Set HAP AltMeDisable bit with -S option [github.com]
Blackhat 2017: How To Hack A Turned Off Computer Or Running Unsigned Code In Intel Management Engine [blackhat.com]
EFF: Intel's Management Engine is a security hazard, and users need a way to disable it [eff.org]
Sakaki's EFI Install Guide/Disabling the Intel Management Engine [gentoo.org]
Intel ME bug storm: Hardware vendors race to identify and provide updates for dangerous Intel flaws. [zdnet.com]
CVE-2017-5689 [cvedetails.com]: An unprivileged network attacker could gain system privileges to provisioned Intel manageability SKUs
CVE-2017-5705 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple buffer overflows in kernel in Intel Manageability Engine Firmware
CVE-2017-5706 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple buffer overflows in kernel in Intel Server Platform Services Firmware
CVE-2017-5707 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple buffer overflows in kernel in Intel Trusted Execution Engine Firmware
CVE-2017-5708 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple privilege escalations in kernel in Intel Manageability Engine Firmware
CVE-2017-5709 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple privilege escalations in kernel in Intel Server Platform Services Firmware
CVE-2017-5710 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple privilege escalations in kernel in Intel Trusted Execution Engine Firmware
CVE-2017-5711 [cvedetails.com]: Multiple buffer overflows in Active Management Technology (AMT)
CVE-2017-5712 [cvedetails.com]: Buffer overflow in Active Management Technology (AMT)
The Intel ME subsystem can take over your machine, can't be audited [ycombinator.com]
REcon 2014 - Intel Management Engine Secrets [youtube.com]
Untrusting the CPU (33c3) [youtube.com]
Towards (reasonably) trustworthy x86 laptops [youtube.com]
30C3 To Protect And Infect - The militarization of the Internet [youtube.com]
30c3: To Protect And Infect Part 2 - Mass Surveillance Tools & Software [youtube.com]
Re: What Intel CPUs lack Intel ME secondary processor? [intel.com]
Amy_Intel Feb 8, 2016 9:27 AM
The Management Engine (ME) is an isolated and protected coprocessor, embedded as a non-optional part in all current Intel chipsets, I even checked with the engineering department and they confirmed it.
ME: Management Engine [libreboot.org]
The Intel Management Engine (ME) is a separate computing environment physically located in the MCH chip or PCH chip replacing ICH.
The ME consists of an individual processor core, code and data caches, a timer, and a secure internal bus to which additional devices are connected, including a cryptography engine, internal ROM and RAM, memory controllers, and a direct memory access (DMA) engine to access the host operating system's memory as well as to reserve a region of protected external memory to supplement the ME's limited internal RAM. The ME also has network access with its own MAC address through the Intel Gigabit Ethernet Controller integrated in the southbridge (ICH or PCH).
The Intel Management Engine with its proprietary firmware has complete access to and control over the PC: it can power on or shut down the PC, read all open files, examine all running applications, track all keys pressed and mouse movements, and even capture or display images on the screen. And it has a network interface that is demonstrably insecure, which can allow an attacker on the network to inject rootkits that completely compromise the PC and can report to the attacker all activities performed on the PC. It is a threat to freedom, security, and privacy that can't be ignored.
ME firmware versions 6.0 and later, which are found on all systems with an Intel Core i3/i5/i7 CPU and a PCH, include "ME Ignition" firmware that performs some hardware initialization and power management. If the ME's boot ROM does not find in the SPI flash memory an ME firmware manifest with a valid Intel signature, the whole PC will shut down after 30 minutes.
A message from RMS [fsf.org]
by Richard Stallman on Dec 29, 2016 09:45 AM
The current generation of Intel and AMD processor chips are designed with vicious back doors that users cannot shut off. (In Intel processors, it's the "management engine".)
No users should trust those processors.
Intel: Years of insufficient management. (Score:3)
Intel has had many years of insufficient management, in my opinion. [slashdot.org]
It is not difficult to find evidence of insufficient management at Intel. Yesterday I got 2 poorly considered, poorly written marketing emails from Intel.
More evidence of insufficient management: Intel's CEO reportedly sold shares after the company already knew about massive security flaws [cnbc.com]
Will Intel be allowed to PROFIT from many years of producing proces
So in the end (Score:5, Insightful)
So in the end, Intel is going to make a shitton of money on Meltdown and Spectre because everybody is supposed to buy their new, fixed CPUs
Re:So in the end (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:So in the end (Score:4, Interesting)
Let's say that my current desktop has "X" performance, I've defined to myself that I should only change when new hardware is at least 50% better than the current one (a i7 4930K@4GHz). When the Threadripper appeared I thought I had found the ideal candidate, and in fact in multitasking applications it is several times better than my current desktop.
However, the TR performance on games (esp
Re: (Score:2)
My i7 8700K crashes like crazy with 3466 mhz cl16 ram from motherboard qvl so don't worry about ryzen just doing 3200 mhz.
Also new models in April. Threadripper seem to have better support than ryzen.
I'll never buy AMD because you can't get a laptop with an AMD CPU with an Nvidia GPU. There is no way I'm going to put up with buggy, incompatible AMD GPUs and drivers.
amd needs boards with IPMI for the E-3 class of c (Score:2)
amd needs boards with IPMI for the E-3 class of cpus (aka desktop) that they have. Not all servers needs an 8 ram channel 128 pci-e high end system.
Re:So in the end.. Apple... (Score:2)
Apple will make (has made) a shitton of money on non-replaceable batteries.
The difference is Apple's "flaw" was by design
So in the end, Intel is going to make a shitton of money on Meltdown and Spectre because everybody is supposed to buy their new, fixed CPUs
That was most of Slashdot's initial reading on the situation:
Their stock is going nowhere but up. The time it takes them to correct their architecture is far lower than the time it will take all their customers to migrate to a different architecture.
I assume they will built in a check for what memory is accessed, just like AMD already have.
So.. I guess it's
.. ARM for you or something.
Hopefully it will be secure by default... (Score:5, Insightful)
I a reminded of Torvald's scathing emails about Intel, their proposed patch sets, and how they pointed toward intel wanting to make future chips "Fast but insecure" by default, and requiring the BIOS or OS to tell the CPU "No bitch, secure mode only please", just so they could continue to claim benchmark scores (naturally, with the anti-spectre and meltdown patches disabled so the chip runs really fast.)
Hopefully these silicon level fixes are *ACTUAL* fixes to the methodology used by the speculative execution implementation of the chip, so that speculative execution still is active, but the chip no longer leaves bits and pieces in the processor cache that can be exploited, and that it does this by default.
Hopefully.
Since actual fixes would impact performance, that hope is slim. It will be the least they can get away with calling "a fix".
From what I understand about the vulnerability, all they need to do is flush the execution pipelines and cache after a context switch
Which is already the most expensive operation on an Intel CPU, and happens all the time in our current workloads.
Re:Flush (Score:4, Interesting)
Spectre works by getting speculatively executed code access kernel mode memory. So they'd need to do protection checks before the speculative code did the access.
https://medium.com/@mattklein1... [medium.com]
1. In the first line, a âoeprobe arrayâ is allocated. This is memory in our process which is used as a side channel to retrieve data from the kernel. How this is done will become apparent soon.
2. Following the allocation, the attacker makes sure that none of the memory in the probe array is cached. There are various ways of accomplishing this, the simplest of which includes CPU-specific instructions to clear a memory location from cache.
3. The attacker then proceeds to read a byte from the kernelâ(TM)s address space. Remember from our previous discussion about virtual memory and page tables that all modern kernels typically map the entire kernel virtual address space into the user process. Operating systems rely on the fact that each page table entry has permission settings, and that user mode programs are not allowed to access kernel memory. Any such access will result in a page fault. That is indeed what will eventually happen at step 3.
4. However, modern processors also perform speculative execution and will execute ahead of the faulting instruction. Thus, steps 3â"5 may execute in the CPUâ(TM)s pipeline before the fault is raised. In this step, the byte of kernel memory (which ranges from 0â"255) is multiplied by the page size of the system, which is typically 4096.
5. In this step, the multiplied byte of kernel memory is then used to read from the probe array into a dummy value. The multiplication of the byte by 4096 is to avoid a CPU feature called the âoeprefetcherâ from reading more data than we want into into the cache.
6. By this step, the CPU has realized its mistake and rolled back to step 3. However, the results of the speculated instructions are still visible in cache. The attacker uses operating system functionality to trap the faulting instruction and continue execution (e.g., handling SIGFAULT).
7. In step 7, the attacker iterates through and sees how long it takes to read each of the 256 possible bytes in the probe array that could have been indexed by the kernel memory. The CPU will have loaded one of the locations into cache and this location will load substantially faster than all the other locations (which need to be read from main memory). This location is the value of the byte in kernel memory.
Using the above technique, and the fact that it is standard practice for modern operating systems to map all of physical memory into the kernel virtual address space, an attacker can read the computerâ(TM)s entire physical memory.
Now, you might be wondering: âoeYou said that page tables have permission bits. How can it be that user mode code was able to speculatively access kernel memory?â The reason is this is a bug in Intel processors. In my opinion, there is no good reason, performance or otherwise, for this to be possible. Recall that all virtual memory access must occur through the TLB. It is easily possible during speculative execution to check that a cached mapping has permissions compatible with the current running privilege level. Intel hardware simply does not do this. Other processor vendors do perform a permission check and block speculative execution. Thus, as far as we know, Meltdown is an Intel only vulnerability.
Edit: It appears that at least one ARM processor is also susceptible to Meltdown as indicated here and here.
Seems like there are two options. One is to do privilege checks before speculative code is executed. Another would be roll back the state of the cache on a protection fault.
The later one appeals actually. In a GP fault handler you could just invalidate the cache line to foil step 7. And you don't need to slow down the common case where speculative
Re:Flush (Score:4, Informative)
Seems like there are two options. One is to do privilege checks before speculative code is executed. Another would be roll back the state of the cache on a protection fault.
The later one appeals actually. In a GP fault handler you could just invalidate the cache line to foil step 7. And you don't need to slow down the common case where speculative execution doesn't execute code which causes a GP fault.
That should work great on uniprocessor single-threaded. However it should be possible to let another core or hardware thread watch whether the cache line gets locked by carefully timing access, and that probably gives the adversary some of the same information. By the time the cache line is invalidated, the adversary already got what they wanted.
Even if I'm wrong and this attack is infeasible, you have only prevented Meltdown, not Spectre.
Spectre hits you when you try to execute untrusted code such as JavaScript in a VM. The VM runs at the same privilege level as the untrusted code, so the CPU does not have any protection boundaries to stop it from speculatively executing into the wrong area. There will be no protection fault, the CPU will just realize that oops the speculation was wrong and do the unwind. You will have to extend your proposal to do cache invalidation on all unwinds, not just protection faults.
Re: (Score:2)
The process doing the probing gets the GP faults. It's relying on the fact that even though the accesses fault they still affect the cache. So you could clean up that in the GP fault handler before you return to the process, do a context switch or execute any untrusted code.
Actually you could do this in software. Which makes me wonder why no one has thought of it, because it seems a bit obvious. Maybe it's flawed in someway.
A bit of Googling turns up this
https://security.stackexchange... [stackexchange.com]
Fixing Meltdown is relatively easy (compared to Spectre), although it probably can't be done with a microcode update. As well as setting a fault-if/when-this-reaches-retirement bit on the uop, a TLB lookup could gate the page-address bits (to all ones) with the privilege-check. e.g. a load in user-space from any kernel page could micro-architecturally execute as a load from the very top physical page. (And systems with less than the max amount of RAM wouldn't have any physical RAM at that physical address.)
Or a failed privilege check could maybe still allow the load to happen microarchitecturally, but mask the result to all-zero in the load port. (Remember, the Meltdown problem isn't that an unprivileged load can bring kernel data into cache, it's that the secret data load result can be used to make another load with a data-dependent address. Continuing speculative execution with a zero result for any under-privileged load that hits in the TLB wouldn't allow any data-dependent microarchitectural effects).
I.e. you do the vir
Re: (Score:2)
The process doing the probing gets the GP faults. It's relying on the fact that even though the accesses fault they still affect the cache. So you could clean up that in the GP fault handler before you return to the process, do a context switch or execute any untrusted code.
You cannot clean it up in the GP fault handler because the hardware thread running at the same time can detect the cache changes before you clean up.
Your solution only works in the single-core single-socket non-threaded case, and most single-core single-socket non-threaded CPUs today do not do speculative execution. Besides, AMD has proven that there is very little performance loss from simply doing the access check properly while speculating. Meltdown is simply not a problem if the chip designer is compete
Re: (Score:2)
Spectre hits you when you try to execute untrusted code such as JavaScript in a VM.
The problem with Spectre is that it hits you if you run malware on your computer, whereas before you were in trouble if you ran malware in your user space.
For cloud servers, this is absolutely fatal, because a different user running code on the same computer could attack you.
If you have a Mac, PC, or Linux computer running VMs, and there is malware on those VMs, then with Spectre you're in trouble; before Spectre you w
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, yeah. I do.
Re: (Score:2)
Spectre works by getting speculatively executed code access kernel mode memory. So they'd need to do protection checks before the speculative code did the access
Not at all. Speculative access to data outside your own process is no problem. But the data read is (kind of) poisoned - it must not be used for anything that leaves detectable side affects, like evicting a cache line and loading a different cache line.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah - that's trivial since the 486: just insert a WBINVD instruction in the context switch code - done!
Hope you like slow computers though - that instruction flushes all caches and is slow as a glued snail.
Re: (Score:1)
Hopefully these silicon level fixes are *ACTUAL* fixes to the methodology used by the speculative execution implementation of the chip, so that speculative execution still is active, but the chip no longer leaves bits and pieces in the processor cache that can be exploited, and that it does this by default.
Hopefully.
I can only assume that you are on copious amounts of drugs.
Intel hasn't gotten where they are by doing what's best for the consumer. In fact, at every given opportunity, they have taken the distinctly customer-butt-violating path instead.
Which is effectively the VW-emissions-scandal school of benchmarking.
intel wanting to make future chips "Fast but insecure" by default, and requiring the BIOS or OS to tell the CPU "No bitch, secure mode only please", just so they could continue to claim benchmark scores (naturally, with the anti-spectre and meltdown patches disabled so the chip runs really fast.)
Which is effectively the VW-emissions-scandal school of benchmarking.
never look back, thats for sure. (Score:5, Funny)
Slashdotters: what about the 8 generations of chips that do not have such protections and in fact require massive performance losses to protect?
INTEL: very...best...minds.
Let me correct this for them...
assigned some of our very best marketing minds minds to sell suckers entirely new chips with built in protections disabled by default
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Think you meant... "Top Men" (Score:2)
Top
Fixing silicon is "creap" - a lot of cash and a lot of time (making masks and manufacturing the chips).
Verifying that the fix is correct will probably be very expensive.
Translation (Score:4, Funny)
wtf article? (Score:5, Informative)
The Meltdown attack also affects chips from AMD and those based on ARM designs and, in turn, nearly every PC, smartphone and tablet made in recent years.
What. the. FUCK! That couldn't be further from the truth. It's like Intel wrote this garbage piece of shit "article" for them.
What. the. FUCK! That couldn't be further from the truth. It's like Intel wrote this garbage piece of shit "article" for them.
Troy Wolverton and BI are both on G+, so I went over there and plus-tagged them both in a complaint about it. Incompetence all around. If only BI were qualified to comment upon this issue, they would have had an editor who could catch that error.
Re:wtf article? (Score:4, Informative)
No. No they have not. Meltdown is an Intel-only thing except possibly for a few exotic ARMs.
Spectre affects everyone.
And IBM Power8 and Power9 are also affected by Meltdown, and Oracle has refused to talk about any SPARC systems which are not currently in support.
Fuck off cunt, Meltdown is Intel only (Score:2, Insightful)
Intel cheated to get better benchmarks, AMD didn't.
I don't actually think they got any measurable performance increase.
And Intel ME? (Score:5, Interesting)
And of course, because they are serious about security, they won't be including the Intel Management Engine in computers that don't need it, RIGHT????? Fixing Meltdown and Spectre isn't news - everyone knew that they would jump on that one. But how about removing the bug-ridden, back-door infested Intel ME? THAT is what we should insist on every time they try to claim security credibility.
Who needs credibility when you can just purchase the journalist? Why would they mention that the ME exists when they don't have plans to fix it?
But how about removing the bug-ridden, back-door infested Intel ME?
They why would businesses buy Intel? If they have to spend extra money on enterprise management they may just as well go to AMD.
It's part of the plan (Score:1)
Make insecure chips but fast, use ahh didn't realize security issue marketing, slow down chips, resale chips with the same performance level, profit.
Much cheaper than actually coming up with faster chipsets to purchase.
Why only now ? (Score:4, Insightful)
This was know about at least 7 months ago, there have been stories about side channels [arstechnica.com] longer than that. So: why have they only got their 'best minds' working on it now ?
Stop phrasing this shit like Intel PR (Score:4, Interesting)
How delicate! (Score:2)
Are you seriously "planning"?
I thought it was a mandatory move to be done as priority 1 over everything else!
You insensitive silicon clod!
"protections" (Score:2)
... built-in protections against the Spectre and Meltdown attacks
...
Hey Intel! It's not an attack, it's a demonstration of why your design is broken.
It's fundamentally broken to read protected memory without permission.
If your chip can read protected memory without permission at any time, for any reason, it's broken.
Don't try to mitigate the "attack", just fix your damn broken design.
It's fundamentally broken to read protected memory without permission. If your chip can read protected memory without permission at any time, for any reason, it's broken.
You don't understand Spectre. Reading protected memory through speculative execution by itself is no problem. Using the data in a way that leaves a trace (like using it to form an address and reading from that address) is the problem.
Newspeak (Score:2)
[quote]Intel Plans To Release Chips That Have Built-in Meltdown and Spectre Protections Later This Year [/quote]
Translation: Intel Plans To Releas Chips That Have Fixed The Meltdown and Spectre Bugs Later This Year.
These are not added protection. This is not some feature. This is repairing a mistake in all chips released while continuing to sell broken products up to "Later This Year".
I think we're missing an opportunity here... (Score:1)
Will cost more; will be slower. (Score:2)
or as Intel will try to frame it - next-gen performance and security!!