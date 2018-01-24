Fitbit Will End Support For Pebble Smartwatches In June (arstechnica.com) 43
Today, Fitbit announced that it will extend its support of the Pebble smartwatch ecosystem, including devices, software, and forums, until June 30, 2018. "During this time, we invite the Pebble community to explore how familiar highlights from the Pebble ecosystem are evolving on the Fitbit platform, from apps and clock faces to features and experiences," the company's blog post states. Ars Technica reports: Fitbit's invitation is a hopeful one for the company itself. After the buyout, members of the Pebble team helped Fitbit develop its own smartwatch OS that debuted on the $300 Fitbit Ionic last year. Fitbit is likely hoping that diehard members of the Pebble community, many of which developed apps and programs for the smartwatch platform, will try making similar programs for Fitbit's new wearable operating system. The Fitbit SDK is already quite accessible, allowing developers to sign up and start building programs using all-online tools. But in addition to the accessibility of the SDK, Fitbit wants to entice Pebble users with a discount: users with a valid Pebble device serial number can get $50 off a Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. It's currently the only device that runs Fitbit OS, and it's useful to have if you want to test out any apps made with the SDK. But for those who want nothing to do with Fitbit OS development and only care about how long their Pebbles will last, this news is bittersweet. According to Fitbit's announcement, Pebble devices will continue to work after June 30, but these features will stop working: the Pebble app store, the Pebble forum, voice recognition features, SMS and email replies, timeline pins from third-party apps (although calendar pins will still function), and the CloudPebble development tool.
Kinda stupid in that fitbit could have made a simple subscription model and generate a steady revenue without much effort , instead they are killing pebble.
Ah, Fitbit. The company that couldn't even get face rotation for the appropriate wrist done correctly. [fitbit.com]
No thank you. I'd rather not deal with outright incompetents.
I had the original Pebble watch from Kickstarter, and Pebble Time Steel from Kickstarter. My favorite watches. I had the Pebble Time Steel 2 on Pre-order on Kickstarter when it was canceled. I will absolutely NEVER buy a Fitbit product again due to the way they ripped apart Pebble.
Understandably, Pebble was in trouble and was going bankrupt. Legally Fitbit had every right to do what they did, and maximize profits. However the way they bought only Pebble's IP, and hired on it's Developers, not taking on the company itself, was just a dick move. People who bought a BRAND NEW Pebble 2, Pebble Round, or any other pebble the DAY before the announcement LOST their warranty and ALL SUPPORT, despite Fitbit making it seem like they took over the company. I for one had my vibration motor for notifications die just a few days after the announcement, despite being under 1 year old, I was stuck. Likewise Pebble had all the leg work done for the Pebble Time Steel 2 watch, that IS the Fitbit Ionic in 95% of the features, including Tooling, design, software.. they could have just released it. Pebble was also HUGE and had inlays into retail and big online stores. Fitbit could have EASILY utilized the branding and name.. but chose the cheap way out. I feel like another company could have easily come in and actually done right and kept the brand going. Instead they let themselves be cannibalized by Fitbit.
why can these devices not operate like any other Android Product and allow the install of F-Droid like Apps that allow for support for CarDav/CardDav/etc. Or whatever resource they connect to with some other privately owned device/server not controlled by FitBit?
why can these devices not operate like any other Android Product and allow the install of F-Droid like Apps that allow for support for CarDav/CardDav/etc. Or whatever resource they connect to with some other privately owned device/server not controlled by FitBit?
I can see how it's worth the extra money.
Apple is also the OS provider. Older devices, including 1st generation Mac Pro are no longer supported at the OS level unlike with MS, where Windows 10 will run on Core2 Duo processors. Apple support really is bad if you compare to MS.
Are you one of those who also complain about newer releases slowing down older hardware, or are you at least a tiny bit consistent?
I got an iPhone and a Nexus tablet at the same time (years ago). The Nexus stopped getting updates years ago. The iPhone just got a new version.
Fitbit is keeping Pebble's ecosystem going until mid-2018 despite having no obligation to do so. If Fitbit (or anyone else) hadn't bought Pebble's IP, you would've lost support and the ecosystem when Pebble shut down in Dec 2016. If people persist in blaming Fitbit for "killing" Pebble, next time a popular company goes bankrupt the buyer will probably just
No ePaper display (Score:5, Insightful)
Until someone can make a slim smartwatch that is on all the time and runs several days on a charge I'm sticking with my Pebble regardless of the software support.
It's the backlight which consumes huge amounts of power, not the LCD itself.
It's the backlight which consumes huge amounts of power, not the LCD itself.

That's not to dismiss ePaper - it doesn't need to be refreshed. It only consumes power when you're changing the image. LCDs need to be refreshed to maintain an image, and when you have pixels arranged in a grid the rows need to be scanned sequentially.
My key point is smartwatches are a convenient display alternative to my phone screen but I do not play games or movies or anything on them.
So the online stuff goes away... (Score:2)
...but my Pebble will continue to do what I need. Showing golf yardages, showing speed and distance while I'm biking, showing caller ID and MP3 names. Basically it is just a remote display for my phone. It does not need any online services to do this.
I'm sad to see Fitbit kill Pebble, but the simplicity of the original is what made it what it was. Trying to make it "smarter" did not necessarily make it better. Just another in a huge field.
Casio and Timex will be ending support for timekeeping for all watches made before 2016. Currently owners will get a discount on the new 2018 models with subscription-based timekeeping.
That's Fitbit rendering your $150-300 smart watch a useless piece of electronic junk.
Shoulda bought a Timex mechanical. Woulda lasted longer.
I have a bunch of mechanical watches. They last and last and last. I just finished servicing a '70s vintage Slava 2427. Two mainsprings, built coarsely and roughly and like a tank. Keeps on ticking, and keeps reasonably good time.
Good, high-quality mechanicals from the likes of Seiko and Orient are readily available on Amazon, eBay, or a bunch of other places for $100-$150. They don't need a battery, will run for 20 years without any attention, and when they do need attention, oils and parts to service them
Some previous discussion: Without their needed displays Pebble was doomed [slashdot.org] — December 2016
The thesis in this thread was that Pebble fell victim to a single-sourced display technology, which was contested a few posts later. But supply issues can be complex, and available replacements unsuited in form factor, process, or price.
If it really was death by supply chain, that explains a lot about Fitbit consuming the carcass rather than resuming the company.
Pebble Teardown [ifixit.com] — March 2013
At this point, th
My pebble time steel is probably my favorite smart watch. I've had Android wear devices, but touch screens and gestures on a watch and just fidley and just don't work. The battery life on an android wear just isn't there.
The mistake that android wear has made is that is fails to work as a watch first.
Pebble time steel works as a watch, I can look at it at a glance and see the time. Android wear devices I've used need a press of the button or a flick to operate. I get a good 7 day battery life, sometimes mor