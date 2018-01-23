French Train Engineering Giant Alstom Testing Automated Freight Train (bbc.com) 41
French train engineering giant Alstom is to test automated freight trains in the Netherlands this year. From a report: The automated train prototype can travel for about 100km (60 miles) without driver intervention. Automation will free the train driver to focus on supervising the train's progress. The test's purpose is to provide a live demonstration that the train and the signal system can communicate effectively to drive the train. Alstom signed an agreement with the the Dutch infrastructure operator ProRail and Rotterdam Rail Feeding (RRF) to carry out the tests along the Betuweroute -- a 150km double track freight railway line connecting Rotterdam to Germany.
There are no self-driving cars deployed yet, only test vehicles and prototypes. That problem is not yet solved.
I would expect that the deployment of both automatic trains and aircrafts would beat the automobiles to automation as they pose simpler problems.
Yes, but we do have sharks with laser beams [huffingtonpost.com].
Surely this is a solved problem?
You're talking about an industry that was (in some places) still using coal-fired steam engines until the 1980's. You have to adjust your perspective to match the train system's general antiquity.
You have to adjust your perspective to match the train system's general antiquity.
In many places this is not the case. Advanced rail in Europe and elsewhere has been around for quite some time. Freight locomotives may not have the cache that the Bullet Train has, but their current iterations are every bit as advanced.
Not so antiquated! (Score:3)
Have a look at Wikipedia’s article on rail transport [wikipedia.org]; particularly, in the “history” chapter, the parts about electric and diesel locomotives. It might sway your opinion a bit. There’s been plenty of innovation and research in the railway industry, and I find it rather interesting that its early adoption of the electric motor (beginning with the 1890 underground line in London) was largely spurred by environmental concerns.
lot's of manual switches on rail lines still (Score:2)
lot's of manual switches on rail lines still
Trains exist to provide jobs (Score:1)
We've been through this three years ago [slashdot.org] (and earlier, but I can't find the links).
As everybody knows, trains' primary purpose is not to haul cargo or transport passengers, but to provide jobs [aar.org]. Not just the drivers (excuse me, engineers), but even the announcers (excuse me, conductors) can not be eliminated [nytimes.com].
Automating them will causes them to fail in that primary purpose and therefor can not done. From the Socialist scum [wsws.org] to the seemingly respectable Slashdotters [slashdot.org], everyone is against that... #ResistOrSometh
Archaic union contracts are the problem for public sector transit, and to a certain degree commuter rail, but not private sector freight.
For freight railways it's simple cost/benefit - while there's a lot of mainline track out there with the volumes that could justify automation, many of those trains end up in places where there's dark (unsignalled) territory, or track maintained to the bare minimum (15MPH or less speed limit) that sees one train a week, where having a pair of eyes to see a washout from 100
I'm afraid, you are overly optimistic [railroadwo...united.org]. Luddites, empowered by bundling together, have been holding humanity's progress for centuries. The most recent battle was against Uber et al (would somebody think of the taxi drivers!) may have been lost already, but new ones are ahead.
I'm not sure... But, perhaps more importantly,
*as he looks fondly on a photograph of a '70 Super Bee."
https://cdn2.mecum.com/auction... [mecum.com]
Mark this down: Nobody reading this page today will live to see ubiquitous self-driving personal transportation in the United States. You think people get pissed when they think you're gonna take their guns? Wait until they try to take their steering wheels.
By then you'll have younger people discovering their dad's Fiat 500 Abarth or 15 year old 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T.
You'd really tell me that there are Americans who would rather have a self-driving golf cart than one of these babies?
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/g-ItxIk... [ytimg.com]
https://youtu.be/UQuviqXoPBM [youtu.be]
Mark this down: Nobody reading this page today will live to see ubiquitous self-driving personal transportation in the United States.
Just FYI - I'm not planning to die, so I'll eventually see this.
Surprising... (Score:2)
I'm finding it hard to believe that this technology has not been available for a long time. Of course the system requites installation of the signaling systems. Here in the United States, major freight carriers have chaffed at even installing modern safety systems (The more we learn about Amtrak derailment the stranger it gets [thehill.com]). But then again, those are "non-revenue generating" while this certainly has the potential. But also remember that unions have a say in manning. Again here in the US, unions fought t
Its actually the signals they are pointing at. They must point at every signal they see so that the other person in the cab with them knows they are paying attention to the signage. They might point at the controls too, but that seems a bit overboard frankly. Yes, they are highly disciplined.
At the commuter train/LRT level, there are many systems that are completely automated - no drivers at all. Granted, the switching isn't too complex, but they can be commanded to switch tracks and manage themselves with supervision done at a central control station.
A lot of these systems, the Vancouver Skytrain being the example I'm most familiar with, are more akin to full size model train sets. Yes, the trains have a certain level of autonomy, but they're still controlled and supervised from a central control centre. The autonomy is mostly ensuring they keep the specified distance from the train ahead of them, and get the heartbeat from the control centre.
Even speed limit enforcement has been automated away - if the train is coming too fast for the speed limit, the train automatically slows down. The unions generally hate this as it reduces the driver to a monkey. OTOH, the safety record of these systems is quite stellar, and most rail lines only experience it once before the system is rolled out on all the rolling stock.
Positive Train Control, which is what you're describing, has been proposed for close to a decade now, but still
I recall talking to a retired mechanical engineer who could not stop complaining about the unions. One example he gave was of an automated system to start the train engines. One might think that turning on a train engine isn't more complicated than starting a car but that's because we've automated starting cars for a long time. Apparently it takes quite a few steps to start a train and because of this the union got it as part of their contracts that all engineers would be paid for this time.
The time to s
A lot of class 1 railroads are now using remote starters for their engines so they can leave them sitting without having the idle the whole time.
Supervise progress? (Score:3)
Automation will free the train driver to focus on supervising the train's progress.
I've already done that job. Decades ago, I took a ride on a TGV. I was sitting there sipping refreshments and thinking "Are we really going as fast as they say? It sure doesn't feel like it at all". So I looked out the window at the km markers and timed it with my wristwatch. Sure enough, we really were going that fast. I was also monitoring our progress on my paper map.
The thing is, that wasn't a paying position. In fact, I had to pay them a pretty penny for the privilege to do that.
Rio Tinto is doing this already in Australia (Score:1)
Rio Tinto has been working on this on their railroad serving their mines in Australia. They've already run some very long and heavy trains automatically.