The Mystery of the Cars Abandoned in a Robot Car Park (bbc.com)

Posted by msmash
The mystery of why a handful of cars were abandoned in a derelict car park in Edinburgh, Capital of Scotland, may have been solved. From a report on BBC: The $7m Autosafe SkyPark used robots to stack cars and was dubbed the "car park of the future" -- but went into receivership in 2003. After lying empty for more than a decade, the building in Morrison Street is now being demolished. And the work has uncovered eight cars which were left behind when the doors were closed. Images of the abandoned vehicles has sparked a number of theories about why they were never removed. But a former employee has said they could be old vehicles which were bought by the car park's former operators to test out the robot equipment. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there are eight cars present at the car park on the Capital Square site, which have been there since the car park closed in 2003. The owners of the cars are unknown and they are now the property of the demolition company who will remove the cars once work begins on the levels on which they are located."

The Mystery of the Cars Abandoned in a Robot Car Park

  • Exaplains the bankruptcy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If they left 8 test vehicles in the system, that was 8 spots they were not using for revenue. Speaks to the financial brains of the company running the car park being not so bright.

    • I'm guessing that had they needed any of those 8 spaces, they would quickly have removed the test cars.

      It seems likely that this business failed because not enough people parked their cars there at a profitable price point, not that they lacked sufficient capacity because 8 spaces where unavailable...

    • It failed because it was expensive to operate and maintain.

  • You use that word, but I don't think it means what you think it means.

    • You use that word, but I don't think it means what you think it means.

      If they really want to find the owners they would dredge the base of the River Forth. We all know that this is a case of the Scottish Mafia at work.

      • The best part about the Scottish mafia is that they don't need to worry about anyone ratting them out. If someone tries to squeal, nobody could understand WTF they're saying!

  • Why are the owners of the cars unknown? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Dahan ( 130247 ) <khym@azeotrope.org> on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @12:30PM (#55986953)
    Do they not have title records for cars in the UK? It seems like it'd be a trivial exercise to look up the license plate or the VIN to determine the owner of those cars.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Bah, where's your sense of mystery and intrigue? The news media have a popular mandate to entertain us now, not merely to inform us.

    • Cars in the UK don't have titles.

      But cars must be registered (with the DVLA).

      The difference is that there is no document that proves ownership of a car in the UK.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The difference is that there is no document that proves ownership of a car in the UK.

        So ... then ... if I steal a car in the UK it's mine because the owner can't prove otherwise?

        I'm sure I'm missing something, but that sounds really fucking broken.

        How the fuck do you establish ownership?

        • The difference is that there is no document that proves ownership of a car in the UK.

          So ... then ... if I steal a car in the UK it's mine because the owner can't prove otherwise?

          I'm sure I'm missing something, but that sounds really fucking broken.

          How the fuck do you establish ownership?

          If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?

          • The difference is that there is no document that proves ownership of a car in the UK.

            So ... then ... if I steal a car in the UK it's mine because the owner can't prove otherwise?

            I'm sure I'm missing something, but that sounds really fucking broken.

            How the fuck do you establish ownership?

            If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?

            I don't bother because a bag of bagels doesn't cost half a year's wages... unlike a car.

          • If a bag of bagels cost the same as a new car, I'm sure the bag would be registered with the owner in some way. VIN numbers exist for a reason. Why not use them?

            • VIN numbers exist for a reason.

              The same reason we have PIN numbers for our ATM machines. To drive pedants insane.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Holi ( 250190 )
            Dumbest argument ever.

          • If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?

            If someone makes an analogy that in no way applies to the situation at hand, how do you respond?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

              If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?

              If someone makes an analogy that in no way applies to the situation at hand, how do you respond?

              Ask for it in a car analogy. You must be new here.

        • Makes it easier to just drive it across the border and re-register it with no proof of ownership.

      • Cars in the UK don't have titles.

        Nonsense . . . my Morris Minor has an OBE.

        The guy who sold it to me told me it inherited the title from its father, the "Yo" man Beef Wellington Triumph TR4.

        If you look in the trunks, you'll find Jimmy Hoffa in one.

    • A little more info here:
      https://www.askthe.police.uk/c... [police.uk]
      https://www.gov.uk/request-inf... [www.gov.uk]
      Note: "registered keeper", not owner.

  • How is this story relevant to tech? Who cares about a bunch of cars left behind at an abandoned junk yard?
    • Um, it is a robot car park that uses AI to stack cars. How is it not relevant to tech???

      • Um, it is a robot car park that uses AI to stack cars. How is it not relevant to tech???

        Because the technology is not being discussed. I would be very interested in the tech, and even more interested in why it failed. But who owned 8 abandoned car? Who cares?

        I have seen automatic parking in Japan, and it seems to work well there. Maybe the difference is in the demand for parking. Japan has very little "street parking", since they believe streets are for driving, not parking. Before you can buy a car in Japan, you have to provide proof that you own or are leasing a parking space. Also, Ed

  • They don't know? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    VIN numbers?

  • FYI, it's the British for a parking lot or (like in this case) a parking garage. https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]

    • And here I thought it was like a dog park for autonomous vehicles, so they can get together and play.
    • I imagine a "car park" is like a "dog park" where cars can run and frolic without constant supervision from their owners.

    • Sometimes British English makes more sense. For example, you park in a car park, not a drive way, and you drive in motorway, not a park way.

      BTW did anyone consider the possibility that the left behind cars might just be abandoned PT Cruisers?

  • People leave the country and abandon the car. This is common enough at airports that there's a process for declaring the car abandoned and auctioning it off. I'd imagine something similar happened here, or maybe someone died and their car was in the garage. Shouldn't be major news or hard to track down though, there is a number plate and a VIN on the car ... see who owns it, send them all required letters/notice, then send to auction if they don't respond. The car dealer can cut a new key with the VIN and c

    • If the cars were purchased a long time ago (before the perpetual licensing) and kept on private property, they may never have registered and licensed them. this is a sensible thing to do in the circumstances. The car tax isn't free. That would explain why they couldn't find the owners. The owner had forgotten they owned them and hadn't done the paperwork.

  • Somewhere in Edinburgh, a drunk is waking up (Score:4, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @12:53PM (#55987141)

    And, after a 10-year bender, he's asking himself "Now, where did I park my car?"

  • Everything you need to know is in Adriana's farewell episode.

  • While he was waiting for the end of the universe.

