The Mystery of the Cars Abandoned in a Robot Car Park

The mystery of why a handful of cars were abandoned in a derelict car park in Edinburgh, Capital of Scotland, may have been solved. From a report on BBC: The $7m Autosafe SkyPark used robots to stack cars and was dubbed the "car park of the future" -- but went into receivership in 2003. After lying empty for more than a decade, the building in Morrison Street is now being demolished. And the work has uncovered eight cars which were left behind when the doors were closed. Images of the abandoned vehicles has sparked a number of theories about why they were never removed. But a former employee has said they could be old vehicles which were bought by the car park's former operators to test out the robot equipment. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that there are eight cars present at the car park on the Capital Square site, which have been there since the car park closed in 2003. The owners of the cars are unknown and they are now the property of the demolition company who will remove the cars once work begins on the levels on which they are located."
If they left 8 test vehicles in the system, that was 8 spots they were not using for revenue. Speaks to the financial brains of the company running the car park being not so bright.
I'm guessing that had they needed any of those 8 spaces, they would quickly have removed the test cars.
It seems likely that this business failed because not enough people parked their cars there at a profitable price point, not that they lacked sufficient capacity because 8 spaces where unavailable...
It failed because it was expensive to operate and maintain.
The likely outcome is that nothing would happen. Maybe your weak arm would get tired. Also onlookers would judge you as being insensitive.
Solved? (Score:2)
You use that word, but I don't think it means what you think it means.
If they really want to find the owners they would dredge the base of the River Forth. We all know that this is a case of the Scottish Mafia at work.
Why are the owners of the cars unknown? (Score:5, Interesting)
Bah, where's your sense of mystery and intrigue? The news media have a popular mandate to entertain us now, not merely to inform us.
Cars in the UK don't have titles.
But cars must be registered (with the DVLA).
The difference is that there is no document that proves ownership of a car in the UK.
If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?
If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?
I don't bother because a bag of bagels doesn't cost half a year's wages... unlike a car.
VIN numbers exist for a reason.
The same reason we have PIN numbers for our ATM machines. To drive pedants insane.
If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?
If someone makes an analogy that in no way applies to the situation at hand, how do you respond?
If someone steals your bag of bagels, how do you establish ownership?
If someone makes an analogy that in no way applies to the situation at hand, how do you respond?
Ask for it in a car analogy. You must be new here.
Of course they could prove otherwise. The registration has their name on it. The owners have the receipts for the purchase of the car in a box in the shed. It's insured in their name. It's been in their driveway for the past few years.
So...The registration is legal proof of ownership? How do you handle leans when you borrow money to buy a car? So IF I head down to the government office that handles registrations, I can register YOUR car, buy insurance for it and after a couple of years just call it mine?
In the USA the registration just proves you own the license plate and tells authorities what car it's attached to. It doesn't establish ownership of the car. Anybody can buy insurance on any car they like, just give them the VIN and
The title will state that the owner is the finance company, with you as the debtor in possession of the car. When you finish paying off the loan, the title will be re-issued in your name. I remember when I finished paying for my car and the bank sent me the title. The registration for the license plate will be in your name since it cares about who is in possession of the car, not who owns it.
In practice though, the registered keeper is typically the owner. If you contest ownership of a car, you'd need some pretty strong evidence.
No. in the US, the lienholder is formally recorded on the title until the debt is paid, then a new title is issued, by the state, after sign off from all parties, removing them and leaving just the owner on it.
Yes, that's what I was trying to say: "But the person who's name is on the title owns the vehicle (with consideration for any leans which may be recorded on the title.)"
The lean on the title says that the named entity has a lean on the asset and the owner isn't free to transfer title to another w/o consent from the lean holder. So I own the car, but I have to get the lean holder's permission (usually by paying off the loan) to transfer the title to somebody else.
I was trying to ask how they deal with t
Cars in the UK don't have titles.
Nonsense . . . my Morris Minor has an OBE.
The guy who sold it to me told me it inherited the title from its father, the "Yo" man Beef Wellington Triumph TR4.
If you look in the trunks, you'll find Jimmy Hoffa in one.
A little more info here:
https://www.askthe.police.uk/c... [police.uk]
https://www.gov.uk/request-inf... [www.gov.uk]
Note: "registered keeper", not owner.
"next to impossible" means it's possible.
It may not be worth the records search, but the state HAS the records and can find them if necessary.
I purchased a vehicle for $65 that had been sitting in a field for 15 years once. Missouri didn't have a problem finding the title and transferring it to me and I know the vehicle hadn't been registered while it sat there (the inspection sticker and registration stickers where both15 years old.) We gave them the VIN and they found the title and given the seller
no there is software problem, the AI system didn't point out it had long abandoned cars.
Um, it is a robot car park that uses AI to stack cars. How is it not relevant to tech???
Because the technology is not being discussed. I would be very interested in the tech, and even more interested in why it failed. But who owned 8 abandoned car? Who cares?
I have seen automatic parking in Japan, and it seems to work well there. Maybe the difference is in the demand for parking. Japan has very little "street parking", since they believe streets are for driving, not parking. Before you can buy a car in Japan, you have to provide proof that you own or are leasing a parking space. Also, Ed
VIN numbers?
FYI, it's the British for a parking lot or (like in this case) a parking garage. https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]
Sometimes British English makes more sense. For example, you park in a car park, not a drive way, and you drive in motorway, not a park way.
BTW did anyone consider the possibility that the left behind cars might just be abandoned PT Cruisers?
A mystery raised and solved all in the same summary!
Talk about efficient reporting...
Or just fake news.. Depends on how you look at it.
People leave cars all the time (Score:2)
If the cars were purchased a long time ago (before the perpetual licensing) and kept on private property, they may never have registered and licensed them. this is a sensible thing to do in the circumstances. The car tax isn't free. That would explain why they couldn't find the owners. The owner had forgotten they owned them and hadn't done the paperwork.
Somewhere in Edinburgh, a drunk is waking up (Score:4, Funny)
And, after a 10-year bender, he's asking himself "Now, where did I park my car?"
I don't understand what that has to do with this story?
It's funny because 10 years ago we didn't have Lyft and Uber.
That sure looks like my Rabbit! Although I don't remember ever being in Edinburgh.
The Sopranos (Score:2)
Everything you need to know is in Adriana's farewell episode.
Marvin probably parked them (Score:2)