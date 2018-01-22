Trump Administration Approves Tariffs of 30 Percent On Imported Solar Panels (axios.com) 188
The Trump administration just approved tariffs of 30% on imported solar panels. Axios explains why it matters: "Most of the American solar industry has opposed tariffs on panels, saying they would raise prices and hurt the sector. A small group of solar panel manufacturers argued -- successfully -- that an influx of cheap imports, largely from China or Chinese-owned companies, was hurting domestic manufacturing. It's also part of President Trump's broader trade agenda against China." From the report: The tariffs would last for four years and decline in increments of 5% from 30%: 25%, 20% and finally 15% in the fourth year. The tariffs are lower than the 35% the U.S. International Trade Commission had initially recommended last year, per Bloomberg. This is actually the third, and broadest, set of tariffs the U.S. government has issued on solar imports in recent years. The Obama administration issued two earlier rounds of tariffs on a narrower set of imports. Monday's action also imposed import tariffs on washing machines, a much lower profile issue than solar energy.
Fuck that. It's a boon to the oil and coal industry. Solar panels just went up by 30%, slowing down our energy independence. We could have moved so much more energy production on-shore. Who cares where manufacturing happens except the manufacturers? Are we going to impose the same 30% tariff on imported coal-mining equipment?
What about American solar panel manufacturers? God forbid the Chinese have the same worker and environmental protections as the US to increase their costs of production. But it's easy to claim moral superiority on the climate when you export your pollution to cheap Chinese labor and unregulated industry.
This ensures that American solar panel manufacturers will be shielded from competition, face no pressure to innovate, and fall even further behind in the world market.
Just more corporate welfare, at the expense of American families, and one more field where America has given up even trying to lead. So much for MAGA.
So how does that view fit in with the fact that the tariffs will reduce to elimination over the next 4 years?
Sounds to me that it's an opportunity for american manufacturing to get their feet before competition resumes, and nothing else.
Because once corporate welfare is in place, it becomes politically impossible to remove it. The companies receiving the subsidies will have more money for lobbying, while the (far more numerous) companies hurt by the tariffs will have less to spend or will go out of business.
This is the classical justification for protectionism: That it is only "temporary" while we "learn to compete". But that never works because companies don't become stronger by being coddled.
The companies receiving the subsidies will have more money for lobbying, while the (far more numerous) companies hurt by the tariffs will have less to spend or will go out of business.
Subsidies? Tarrifs aren't distributed to domestic manufacturers, they are taxes, added to the federal budget.
You knew that, right? Seriously - you didn't think that the gov't collects tarrifs on imports and distributes the money to US manufacturers, did you?
Subsidies? Tarrifs aren't distributed to domestic manufacturers, they are taxes, added to the federal budget.
Wrong. These are protective tariffs. They are being put in place to make imports prohibitively expensive, so few if any will be imported. So no "tax" will be collected. This allows domestic manufacturers to raise prices beyond the market price.
So the net effect is:
1. People are required by law to pay more for solar panels.
2. This extra money goes to corporations that did nothing to earn it.
This is corporate welfare, pure and simple. Corporate welfare is stupid when it is used for something like ethan
If it's OK there, Why not here? (Score:5, Insightful)
Just ask yourself a Question.
Could you build a plant, and operate it here following the same environmental and safety regulations used in China?
The answer is obviously no. Why? Because those working conditions and environmental practices would be condemned as immoral and an affront to the environment.
So, why then do people seem to think it suddenly becomes moral and OK to have those conditions in a place 3,000 miles away? If it's Not OK here, then it's not OK there. Or, visa versa. If it's good enough for the Chinese, then it's good enough for Jersey.
People may think it's good to have cheap solar cells, but unless you can make them cheap in a way that squares with the rhetoric of the labor and environmental movements, then cheap solar cells are not viable.
Interestingly, saying that they should make these in those conditions in a foreign land seems to actually be racists.
Simple, if Trump says something is bad then people here will say it is good. Don't need any fancy reasoning skills for that.
Can't even begin to imagine the working conditions and wages us manufacturers would have to employ to compete with slave labor and zero environmental concerns as in China... but hey, if Trump does it, it must be bad!
Re:If it's OK there, Why not here? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sure, and a lot of us would have felt very differently if it were a tariff on imports from businesses who don't meet our standards for social or environmental responsibility.
However that's not what this is. You can still run a textile plant in China and dump your dye-laded waste water directly into a river with no treatment; you can have people exposed to repetitive stress injury building phone parts; you can have people working in metal stamping facilities where a wrong move could cost them one of their limbs.
This is a direct targeted attack on sustainable energy.
People may think it's good to have cheap [anything], but unless you can make them cheap in a way that squares with the rhetoric of the labor and environmental movements, then cheap [anything] are not viable.
I agree on principle, and I'd further add that if it's consistency we're after, oughtn't we tariff just about anything made anywhere under less than acceptable conditions? Which, I imagine, is a great many of the things we buy (all the things?).
Practically speaking however...solar panels still have a relatively limited customer demographic so this will cause relatively few waves. However I expect consumers would feel a bit less altruistic should they be told they can now afford 30% less [anything] - and t
Sure, but why pick on Solar Panels? (Score:2)
No. It ensures Chinese solar panel manufacturers can't get away with being subsidized by the government so they can sell below cost and drive the competition out of business.
The legal justification for a tariff under our treaty obligations is that the foreign competition is unfairly subsidized. In that is *true* then American company innovation *might* also be retarded by making payback times too long to justify investments.
The political argument is that this will be good for US workers, but that's an open question. If the solar installation industry collapses, that would be bad for workers doing that, and it might even be bad for US solar manufacturers who need those guys t
As it is, it’s not clear what difference this will make. Sure, buyers in the US May purchase less Chinese panels. Or they might just buy them because even with the tariff, they are still cheaper than US made options, and spend less on other goods. Or they might buy Japanese, or Vietnamese, or Taiwane
Re:Hail trump!!!! USA USA USA!!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
I care where the manufacturing happens. The Chinese are very far behind on their environmental regulations, not mention worker rights. Also this move will help our energy independence than hinder it. We we just keep importing cheap panels from China we become dependent on them. This will make domestic panels more cost effective and actually speed up our energy independence.
Re:Hail trump!!!! USA USA USA!!!! (Score:4, Insightful)
Otherwise, if Chinese manufacturers can produce panels more efficiently than U.S. manufacturers, its in our best interest to import panels and focus our efforts to areas where we're more efficient. Being able to manufacture solar panels has nowhere near the impact on energy independence as does producing ones own fossil fuels. Existing panels don't suddenly stop working if we stop trading with China.
Re: (Score:3)
China has a habit of doing just that. Subsidizing their industries and dumping cheap products on the world at the expense of other economies. The have done this in the past with cheap steel. Make no mistake, the Chinese are purely looking after Chinese interest. I, personally can't find any fault with this logic.
There is a difference between efficiently produced panels and cheap panels. Cheap panels will have a shorter lifespan than say more quality produced panels. So to replace a cheaper panels as
Re: (Score:3)
If you expect protected American companies to be able to compete on the world stage you are delusional at best. American companies have risen to the competition in the past and were
A few years ago we tried boot-strapping solar panels in the US. It turned out to be a bust because we couldn't compete with China on costs.
This will simply move assembly here and provide a few jobs tending assembly machines on the line. No real bump for the workers in the USA.
That's nothing new.
In an effort to avoid counterfeit or inferior quality material, many American companies (especially in the energy sector) stipulate in their RFQs and POs that material can only be sourced from a specified list of countries.
American suppliers circumvent this by sourcing the same material from the same chinese vendors that they (we) always have, then assembling them in the US, and stamping "Made in the US" on them. The actual law is intricate, but you can read a summary here. https://en.w [wikipedia.org]
This will simply move assembly here and provide a few jobs tending assembly machines on the line
You talk like this is a bad thing. Any jobs this bring home is a good thing in my option. It is also a good thing if they are made here instead of in China. At least for now the environmental and worker regulations are are better than they are in China.
Well...the young US solar panel industry and the domestic workers they employ.
Domestic manufacturing *IS* a good thing and we need to work to keep as much of it as we can, we've lost waaaaay too much over the past few decades.
Domestic manufacturing of solar panels creates basically no jobs.
However there is a certain level of know how necessary to run a plant, so keeping some plants running make of course sense.
Though the solar tax credit is still (currently) alive for a few more years. 30% of all costs.
It really doesn't "make sense" for me to get solar financially since I have a city owned power company with low power costs and I use relatively little power.. I still may eventually do it, for environmental reasons (in the long long long run).
... slowing down our energy independence
...
In Republican speak, "energy independence" is code for fossil-fuel companies and them doing whatever they want - like pollute rivers, etc...
More seriously, complaints about this are over-blown. From United States energy independence [wikipedia.org]
In total energy consumption, the U.S. was between 86% and 91% self-sufficient in 2016. In May 2011, the country became a net exporter of refined petroleum products. As of 2014, the United States was the world's third-largest producer of crude oil, after Saudi Arabia and Russia and second largest exporter of refined products, after Russia.
Note the phrase, "net exporter of refined petroleum products."
Note the phrase, "net exporter of refined petroleum products."
Because it's illegal to export US crude oil.
Note the phrase, "net exporter of refined petroleum products."
Because it's illegal to export US crude oil.
If true, I didn't know that, but why would you want to rather than refined products?
[ Ignoring that I was modded "troll"... ]
Happened in Europe in the past as well. Some fuckwit Belgian politican just showing how much bullshit caring for the environment is to the politicians.
TRUMP'S GONNA KILL US ALL!! AGAIN! (Score:1, Funny)
How many times does Trump have to literally extinguish all life on planet earth before you fools listen?
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/opinions/trump-signs-earth-death-warrant-jones/index.html [cnn.com]
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-could-destroy-entire-human-species-says-yale-psychiatrist-who-warned-772328 [newsweek.com]
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-nuclear-weapons-holocaust-congress-710653 [newsweek.com]
https://news.grabien.com/story-cnn-govt-shutdown-risks-undetected-asteroid-strike [grabien.com]
I don't know, how many times has Trump extinguished all life on this planet? Can you give us some hard numbers? i've search google for it and I've come up with nothing.
Why don't you get back to us with some hard numbers on this.
Boy some mods really hate it when you ask for hard data on someone hysterical rants. Especially if it shines light on their narrow view of the world.
Re: (Score:3)
Where is your proof that you searched google and came up with nothing? You have yet to show any evidence of your claim.
When you have several peer-reviewed citations that you have searched google and come up with nothing, we may take you more seriously.
Probably not, though.
Well I would be more worried if you did take me seriously here. I think it's fairly obvious to every one but a few, and you, that I'm being sarcastic.
So did you ever apologize for that homophobic comment you made?
Not until you provide peer-reviewed citations that I ever said you couldn't understand why gay guys keep putting their dicks in your mouth.
Until you provide actual evidence, you will not be taken seriously, you huge sissy. Good day, sir.
Plus he totally ignored Kevin when he was lost in the Trump Hotel in "Home Alone 2."
They're shooting a remake of that scene, with Stormy Daniels playing the part of Macaulay Culkin.
Re: TRUMP'S GONNA KILL US ALL!! AGAIN! (Score:3)
How many times does Trump have to literally extinguish all life on planet earth before you fools listen?
You literally have no idea what the word 'literally' means, do you?
Assuming you still live on planet earth, I don't think he has even once 'literally' extinguished all life on the planet...
Not sure if this is good or not (Score:4, Interesting)
I don't think the manufacturing is less efficient (Score:2)
You want those type of benefits...then, get a real job.
Re: I don't think the manufacturing is less effici (Score:2)
is there some reason 'single payer' healthcare coverage is better than 'employer paid' healthcare coverage?
Success as cost of goods is not good economics. (Score:3, Insightful)
It is awful. basically you are now subsidising local less efficient manufacturing. Everyone loses, less panels will be installed, you may maintain a few manufacturing jobs but they should be offset by the reduction in retail and installer jobs you will lose by increasing costs by 30%.
The problem with modern economic theory is that it doesn't measure success in the right way. It's all about money coming into or out of a country, of the cost of goods, and the cost to manufacture.
Nowhere in those theories is the human cost taken into effect.
In the modern theories, it's always better when you have lower costs, even if those costs result in fewer people being employed. You can have lots of low cost products available, and yet no one can afford to purchase them because no one has the money to
Re: Success as cost of goods is not good economics (Score:3)
What you are talking about has been tried many times in the past and has always come out behind the current systems.
The objective should never be to "employ the maximum number of people". That is the intended side effect; not objective. There are many failed and current states that tried to make that an objective. India, Russia, Poland, a few South American countries, a few African countries, etc.
"Modern economics" was built upon these many many lessons learned over centuries. I wouldn't dismiss them so
Spiraling retaliation ... (Score:5, Informative)
Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.
The act raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods.
Historical question (Score:1)
Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.
I thought the reason we didn't have as many recessions in the late 20th was due to the Glass Steagall act, and the reason we had the most recent one was because we dismantled that.
Is that not the case?
One could argue that TARP exacerbated our most recent depression (greater than "the great depression", by all accounts), because comparing our results with other countries that *didn't* bail out the banks (notably: Iceland) shows that we fared a lot worse by not simply letting the banks fail.
So what's really g
True but we live in a very, very different world (Score:2)
Also, most historians agree the tariffs made things worse, but I've yet to meet one that thought the tariffs _caused_ the Depression. Generally it was wealth inequality that
Re: (Score:2)
Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.
The problem with import tariffs is that they're a burden on the many, for the benefit of the few. I don't know about you, but my source of income will in no way increase due to more American workers building solar panels or washing machines, here in the USA. The only thing I'll notice is a higher price at the store on those items.
Since this is such a great idea, why doesn't the Trump administration just go ahead and tariff the fuck out of imported everything? I'm sure the MAGA crowd will absolutely love
Re: (Score:3)
If in doubt, make it locally. Tariffs would likely stimulate local manufacturing, and then if we own the industry we don't have to worry about what China might do -- that's a step towards energy independence. Solar panels aren't going away.
Re: (Score:2)
" Chinese panels are cheap is they don't have much in the way of labor law or environmental regulations"
Partly, but mostly because the industry is heavily subsidized by the government. It's significantly easier to assure you own the market when you have the ability to sell at a loss to prevent competition (especially when protection of IP isn't an issue). After you own the market, then you control the price.
Re:Not sure if this is good or not (Score:5, Insightful)
The American manufacturers aren't going to come in and sell them at the lower price. All that's being done is lower the demand after raising the prices. This is going to put a lot more people who were installing the panels out of work than the number of people who ever going to be employed making them. There are 10,000s people in the US working to install panels and that work can't be outsourced to any other country. Who cares where the panels come from? The cheaper they are, the more projects (residential and industrial) will become viable and started meaning more people employed.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Not sure if this is good or not (Score:2)
Right, because currently all refined crude oil is not taxed - seriously?
More than 50% of the price you pay for gasoline at the pump in the US goes to the government in the form of taxes - I assume that is the case in most other countries, but I lack the motivation to find a link to support that belief.
Care to provide some support for the claim that 50% of pump prices in the USA are taxes?
Yes, in Europe, it's well over 50%, but the USA?
Seems reasonable. (Score:2)
Just making up the difference in the Environmental laws.
Re: (Score:3)
It's about time (Score:3)
Now maybe we can get back to mining coal.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/c/c1/Insolation.gif
Re: (Score:2)
You expect anyone to believe the very last time you called someone a name was in third grade? I think we can add "Big Fat Lying Liar Pants" to the list.
Remember kids: Tarrifs and subsidies are evil! (Score:1)
But only when Trump does it.
U.S. Imposes Tariffs On Chinese Solar Cells [slashdot.org] Posted by Soulskill on Friday May 18, 2012 @08:32AM from the sunshine-of-your-love dept.
Solar Panel Trade War Heats Up [slashdot.org] Posted by timothy on Monday October 24, 2011 @07:07AM from the remember-to-only-accept-domestic-subsidies dept.
US Funds Aggressive Tech To Cut Solar Power Costs [slashdot.org] Posted by samzenpus on Thursday October 27, 2011 @04:33AM from the aim-big dept.
Re:Remember kids: Tarrifs and subsidies are evil! (Score:5, Insightful)
Us lefties didn't particularily like Obama either (Score:3)
The left is generally in favor of them, especially for countries like Mexico and China who abuse their people and their land.
Yeah, just like how red light cameras are for making intersections safer. Not for raising government revenue, no sireee.
A factory in China could be paying their workers a decent living wage, and not screwing up the environment, yet their goods will still be subject to the tariff. Congratulations government asshats, you've just given them more incentive to cut corners to retain profitability!
If you're really just trying to make sure your foreign competitors are playing fair, you simply require that they me
No Trump fan, here,
but the Trump derangement is sad,
"so sad".. ya doesn't sound even a bit like a Trump supporter
Not the first administration to take action. (Score:5, Informative)
The Obama administration also accused China of cheating on solar panels [latimes.com] via government subsidies; and tariffs were tacked on as punishment. As I understand it, the World Trade Organization agreed that China cheated, but disagreed with the US's remedy.
While I cannot stand Trump in general, he is sometimes right about trade and visa workers. Just because you are an idiot does not mean you are always wrong. Go 15% of Trump!
I'm kind of paraphrasing, but I also recall a list on this site, that Trump may introduce policies that foreign worker visas must be over a certain high wage, ensuring that Americans don't import foreign workers (mainly India) yet pay them peanuts, ensuring that local work is available to Americans.
A sound policy to be honest, I wish my government would do it
Well, he did promise to revive the coal industry (Score:1)
This is just part of the plan. Kill the competition.
Remember the 59% Chinese tariff already in effect. (Score:4, Interesting)
It applies to US produced polysilicon shipped over there.
The Chinese want a monopoly on PV panels and the entire supply chain, and to that end anything goes. Daqo gets free electricity for one example.
The whole country is pulling on one rope. It's over the top, of course, but they use the advantages of teamwork, aka being social. With a 1984 vibe.
Meanwhile, the US has a lizard culture, where it's everyone for himself, and business basically is about who stabs others in the back and takes their things the best. Also with a 1984 vibe, but on the side.
I'm no fan of either, but teamwork literally made humanity great (among other things like hands, big brains, etc), and superior to anti-social lifeforms. This is still just as true as it always was.
So they're Grays, and we're Reptilians? Fascinating.
Won't matter (Score:1)
The days of the costs of the physical solar cells mattering went out a few years ago.
The major component costs are now labor costs and permitting.
It's like me telling you truckers will pay an extra 5 cents at the pump. The market will still price it anyway, and it will just be a sliver of a portion of the price.
True... (Score:2)
Cost of a PV system was in the "balance of system" since 2012. [greentechmedia.com]
And the price of a PV system will continue to drop [futurism.com] at almost the same level as the tariff - 4.4% per year.
So the tariff will be meaningless in half the time.
Also... It's pretty much obvious from the graph on the link above that even with that 30% hike on Chinese solar panels - they will still be cheaper than the ones Made in USA.
Aaaand... that India is making China look like USA with their prices - 65 cents per watt.
On top of all that... If anyth
BAU, Modest PR (Score:1)
Trump! OMG! (Score:1)
A solar company would obviously benefit by having artificially cheap panels to sell. No wonder they're angry. Big picture, though, the Chinese are buying the market by bankrupting domestic manufacturers. In this case, Trump is right.
Tesla gets a Trump card (Score:2)
Elon Musk must be happy with this news.
This can't be a bad thing for Tesla who isn't exactly doing it for the coal diggers who backed Trump.
Solar Roof is made at Telsa's Buffalo Gigafactory isn't it?
Remember when the US went around trying to lower g (Score:1)
The US, directly and through the WTO used to coerce other countries into lowering their protectionist tariffs. This was supposed to make US exports cheaper.
Unfortunately manufacturing costs in those countries was way lower, leading companies to shift production.
Now you have the reverse.
Solyndra (Score:2)
Would an import tariff like this have saved Solyndra, or was the company just a shell for political contributions.
Re: Solyndra (Score:2)
Solyndra was simply a textbook horrible business plan from beginning to end:
Built fragile, complex solar panels, in a heavily automated factory, on some of the most expensive land inte world, paying some of the highest wages and taxes, that sold at a premium that way exceeded the slight performance boost their curved design provided over plain, flat Chinese imports.
Their plan was so obviously horrible that when they applied for a half-billion dollars the analysts could predict, to the month, when Solyndra w
What manufacturing capability do we even have? (Score:1)
Trump can't seriously think the proper equipment for growing silicon for the necessary wafers just appears out of thin air for free, can he?
Or does the tariff only apply to completed panels, leaving the ready-to-integrate cell wafers untouched by this measure? "Made in the USA" and "Assembled in the USA" are different.
Trump can't seriously think
Correct.
More people affected by washing machine tariff? (Score:2)
So how will the Chinese react to this? (Score:1)
You need to do some shopping. (Score:2)
I need 5 to 10kwh of installed panel this year. I buy 100w panels due to shipping costs. they are 125$
I assume you mean 5 to 10 kW of panels. Or do you mean about 1/5 that to make 5 to 10 kWh per day, or about 5 times that to average 5 to 10 kW 24/7? (That's figuring 5 solar hours as a rule-of-thumb for a good site in the mid-latitude continental US.)
That's very expensive. Panels (new, UL approved, in 10-panel pallets) were going for $0.33 per watt last year. Maybe they weren't 100W panels, but shippin
Re: fk... (Score:2)
Suck it up, buttercup.
Your idea of energy independence and saving the planet relies on solar panels built in inhumane factories by laborers earning slave wages, polluting the environment and then put on a cargo ship, shipped halfway across the planet, put on a train and delivered to your city. So far, your good with all that, but you draw the line at paying $165 for the solar panel?
You could buy a US made panel for slightly less, and satisfy yourself that the workers were likely paid a living wage, that the