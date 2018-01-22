Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Trump Administration Approves Tariffs of 30 Percent On Imported Solar Panels (axios.com) 163

Posted by BeauHD from the nickel-and-dimed dept.
The Trump administration just approved tariffs of 30% on imported solar panels. Axios explains why it matters: "Most of the American solar industry has opposed tariffs on panels, saying they would raise prices and hurt the sector. A small group of solar panel manufacturers argued -- successfully -- that an influx of cheap imports, largely from China or Chinese-owned companies, was hurting domestic manufacturing. It's also part of President Trump's broader trade agenda against China." From the report: The tariffs would last for four years and decline in increments of 5% from 30%: 25%, 20% and finally 15% in the fourth year. The tariffs are lower than the 35% the U.S. International Trade Commission had initially recommended last year, per Bloomberg. This is actually the third, and broadest, set of tariffs the U.S. government has issued on solar imports in recent years. The Obama administration issued two earlier rounds of tariffs on a narrower set of imports. Monday's action also imposed import tariffs on washing machines, a much lower profile issue than solar energy.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      I don't know, how many times has Trump extinguished all life on this planet? Can you give us some hard numbers? i've search google for it and I've come up with nothing.

      Why don't you get back to us with some hard numbers on this.

      • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

        by jwhyche ( 6192 )

        Boy some mods really hate it when you ask for hard data on someone hysterical rants. Especially if it shines light on their narrow view of the world.

      • i've search google for it and I've come up with nothing.

        Where is your proof that you searched google and came up with nothing? You have yet to show any evidence of your claim.

        When you have several peer-reviewed citations that you have searched google and come up with nothing, we may take you more seriously.

        Probably not, though.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by jwhyche ( 6192 )

          Well I would be more worried if you did take me seriously here. I think it's fairly obvious to every one but a few, and you, that I'm being sarcastic.

          So did you ever apologize for that homophobic comment you made?

    • Totally a moot point, human life is already extinct due to the tax plan and net neutrality.

    • Plus he totally ignored Kevin when he was lost in the Trump Hotel in "Home Alone 2."

      • Plus he totally ignored Kevin when he was lost in the Trump Hotel in "Home Alone 2."

        They're shooting a remake of that scene, with Stormy Daniels playing the part of Macaulay Culkin.

    • How many times does Trump have to literally extinguish all life on planet earth before you fools listen?

      You literally have no idea what the word 'literally' means, do you?

      Assuming you still live on planet earth, I don't think he has even once 'literally' extinguished all life on the planet...

  • Not sure if this is good or not (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @07:54PM (#55982287)
    Cheap Chinese panels were probably going to kill local production. OTOH those cheap panels were getting us off dirty fossil fuels. But OTOOH the reason those Chinese panels are cheap is they don't have much in the way of labor law or environmental regulations. But OTOOOH I don't expect to see much in the way of other tariffs (This one was easy to get through because the coal lobby got Trump elected).
    • It is awful. basically you are now subsidising local less efficient manufacturing. Everyone loses, less panels will be installed, you may maintain a few manufacturing jobs but they should be offset by the reduction in retail and installer jobs you will lose by increasing costs by 30%.
      • if anything it's probably more so since it probably uses more machines and less labor. Chinese panels are cheaper because the poor working and living conditions of their people. Now, what I wouldn't mind seeing is tariffs that kick in when there's a disparity. Canada suggested the US do these when we renegotiate NAFTA, although mostly as a dig on our low quality of life; suggesting that they'd need such tariffs themselves since we don't have things like single payer health care, mandatory sick and vacation

      • It is awful. basically you are now subsidising local less efficient manufacturing. Everyone loses, less panels will be installed, you may maintain a few manufacturing jobs but they should be offset by the reduction in retail and installer jobs you will lose by increasing costs by 30%.

        The problem with modern economic theory is that it doesn't measure success in the right way. It's all about money coming into or out of a country, of the cost of goods, and the cost to manufacture.

        Nowhere in those theories is the human cost taken into effect.

        In the modern theories, it's always better when you have lower costs, even if those costs result in fewer people being employed. You can have lots of low cost products available, and yet no one can afford to purchase them because no one has the money to

        • What you are talking about has been tried many times in the past and has always come out behind the current systems.

          The objective should never be to "employ the maximum number of people". That is the intended side effect; not objective. There are many failed and current states that tried to make that an objective. India, Russia, Poland, a few South American countries, a few African countries, etc.

          "Modern economics" was built upon these many many lessons learned over centuries. I wouldn't dismiss them so

    • Spiraling retaliation ... (Score:5, Informative)

      by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @08:14PM (#55982397)

      Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.

      The act raised U.S. tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods.

      • Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.

        I thought the reason we didn't have as many recessions in the late 20th was due to the Glass Steagall act, and the reason we had the most recent one was because we dismantled that.

        Is that not the case?

        One could argue that TARP exacerbated our most recent depression (greater than "the great depression", by all accounts), because comparing our results with other countries that *didn't* bail out the banks (notably: Iceland) shows that we fared a lot worse by not simply letting the banks fail.

        So what's really g

      • now. In the 1920s there was a much, much more even playing field between countries (albeit because just about everywhere was a shithole). Our trade in balance with China & Mexico is almost completely due to the fact that their respective governments and ruling class allow their people to be abused to an extent we no longer allow.

        Also, most historians agree the tariffs made things worse, but I've yet to meet one that thought the tariffs _caused_ the Depression. Generally it was wealth inequality that
      • (1) We're not in a depression. (2) China maintains HUGE tariffs on American solar panels. Why? We're getting fucked on this deal. Time to benefit our own people instead of roll over and let the Chinese win, again. The moment that they let down their tariffs, we'll do ours, too. But not a moment before. Fair play or GTFO.

      • Although economists disagree by how much, the consensus view among economists and economic historians is that "The passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff [wikipedia.org] exacerbated the Great Depression.

        The problem with import tariffs is that they're a burden on the many, for the benefit of the few. I don't know about you, but my source of income will in no way increase due to more American workers building solar panels or washing machines, here in the USA. The only thing I'll notice is a higher price at the store on those items.

        Since this is such a great idea, why doesn't the Trump administration just go ahead and tariff the fuck out of imported everything? I'm sure the MAGA crowd will absolutely love

    • If in doubt, make it locally. Tariffs would likely stimulate local manufacturing, and then if we own the industry we don't have to worry about what China might do -- that's a step towards energy independence. Solar panels aren't going away.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fred911 ( 83970 )

      " Chinese panels are cheap is they don't have much in the way of labor law or environmental regulations"

      Partly, but mostly because the industry is heavily subsidized by the government. It's significantly easier to assure you own the market when you have the ability to sell at a loss to prevent competition (especially when protection of IP isn't an issue). After you own the market, then you control the price.

    • Re:Not sure if this is good or not (Score:4, Insightful)

      by CanadianMacFan ( 1900244 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @09:36PM (#55982889)

      The American manufacturers aren't going to come in and sell them at the lower price. All that's being done is lower the demand after raising the prices. This is going to put a lot more people who were installing the panels out of work than the number of people who ever going to be employed making them. There are 10,000s people in the US working to install panels and that work can't be outsourced to any other country. Who cares where the panels come from? The cheaper they are, the more projects (residential and industrial) will become viable and started meaning more people employed.

      • Because having our own solar industry and not being dependent on a hostile nation like China is a worthwhile goal. If it means short term pain, then so be it. It's long term gain. I'm glad we have people in the government who have the courage to make the right decisions, even in the face of bigoted opposition.

  • Just making up the difference in the Environmental laws.

  • It's about time (Score:3)

    by glenebob ( 414078 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @08:03PM (#55982333)

    Now maybe we can get back to mining coal.

  • But only when Trump does it.

    U.S. Imposes Tariffs On Chinese Solar Cells [slashdot.org] Posted by Soulskill on Friday May 18, 2012 @08:32AM from the sunshine-of-your-love dept.

    Solar Panel Trade War Heats Up [slashdot.org] Posted by timothy on Monday October 24, 2011 @07:07AM from the remember-to-only-accept-domestic-subsidies dept.

    US Funds Aggressive Tech To Cut Solar Power Costs [slashdot.org] Posted by samzenpus on Thursday October 27, 2011 @04:33AM from the aim-big dept.

  • Not the first administration to take action. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @08:10PM (#55982377) Journal

    The Obama administration also accused China of cheating on solar panels [latimes.com] via government subsidies; and tariffs were tacked on as punishment. As I understand it, the World Trade Organization agreed that China cheated, but disagreed with the US's remedy.

    While I cannot stand Trump in general, he is sometimes right about trade and visa workers. Just because you are an idiot does not mean you are always wrong. Go 15% of Trump!

    • I'm kind of paraphrasing, but I also recall a list on this site, that Trump may introduce policies that foreign worker visas must be over a certain high wage, ensuring that Americans don't import foreign workers (mainly India) yet pay them peanuts, ensuring that local work is available to Americans.

      A sound policy to be honest, I wish my government would do it

  • This is just part of the plan. Kill the competition.

  • Remember the 59% Chinese tariff already in effect. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Mspangler ( 770054 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @08:28PM (#55982463)

    It applies to US produced polysilicon shipped over there.

    The Chinese want a monopoly on PV panels and the entire supply chain, and to that end anything goes. Daqo gets free electricity for one example.

  • The days of the costs of the physical solar cells mattering went out a few years ago.

    The major component costs are now labor costs and permitting.

    It's like me telling you truckers will pay an extra 5 cents at the pump. The market will still price it anyway, and it will just be a sliver of a portion of the price.

    • Cost of a PV system was in the "balance of system" since 2012. [greentechmedia.com]
      And the price of a PV system will continue to drop [futurism.com] at almost the same level as the tariff - 4.4% per year.
      So the tariff will be meaningless in half the time.

      Also... It's pretty much obvious from the graph on the link above that even with that 30% hike on Chinese solar panels - they will still be cheaper than the ones Made in USA.
      Aaaand... that India is making China look like USA with their prices - 65 cents per watt.

      On top of all that... If anyth

  • While a nice gesture and the non-China supply chain should welcome it is relatively modest and probably a scouting test to see how China responds. China can finds ways to enlighten US of ramifications. If US consulted with China first and they conceded as a tiny pawn for US political appeasement with understanding donâ(TM)t get carried away this might be tolerated but doubt it. There are to many interests with friction on both sides to balance delicately with very different governance systems that co

  • Trump! OMG! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A solar company would obviously benefit by having artificially cheap panels to sell. No wonder they're angry. Big picture, though, the Chinese are buying the market by bankrupting domestic manufacturers. In this case, Trump is right.

  • Elon Musk must be happy with this news.
    This can't be a bad thing for Tesla who isn't exactly doing it for the coal diggers who backed Trump.
    Solar Roof is made at Telsa's Buffalo Gigafactory isn't it?

  • The US, directly and through the WTO used to coerce other countries into lowering their protectionist tariffs. This was supposed to make US exports cheaper.

    Unfortunately manufacturing costs in those countries was way lower, leading companies to shift production.

    Now you have the reverse.

  • Would an import tariff like this have saved Solyndra, or was the company just a shell for political contributions.

    • Solyndra was simply a textbook horrible business plan from beginning to end:

      Built fragile, complex solar panels, in a heavily automated factory, on some of the most expensive land inte world, paying some of the highest wages and taxes, that sold at a premium that way exceeded the slight performance boost their curved design provided over plain, flat Chinese imports.

      Their plan was so obviously horrible that when they applied for a half-billion dollars the analysts could predict, to the month, when Solyndra w

  • Trump can't seriously think the proper equipment for growing silicon for the necessary wafers just appears out of thin air for free, can he?

    Or does the tariff only apply to completed panels, leaving the ready-to-integrate cell wafers untouched by this measure? "Made in the USA" and "Assembled in the USA" are different.

