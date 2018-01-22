Microsoft Unveils Windows 10 S Laptops Starting at $189 and New Office 365 Tools for Students (venturebeat.com) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft today unveiled new Windows 10 S devices from Lenovo and JP, starting at $189, aimed at the education market. The company also announced new Office 365 learning tools for students. The news mirrors Microsoft's firstline workers push in September, which saw new Windows 10 S devices starting at $275. The company is now simply doing the same as part of its latest EDU push, and it's not mincing words when it comes to explaining its target audience: "schools who don't want to compromise on Chromebooks."
Microsoft unveiled four new Windows 10 devices that are all supposed to offer more than Chrome OS. Two are standard laptops: the Lenovo 100e powered by Intel Celeron Apollo Lake for $189 and JP's Classmate Leap T303 with Windows Hello for $199. The other two are 2-in-1s: the Lenovo 300e convertible with pen support for $279 and the Trigono V401 with pen and touch for $299. All four are spill resistant, ruggedized for students, and promise long battery life to avoid having wires all over the classroom.
Gotta start that tracking and data collection as early as possible.
I know the Microsoft haterade is abundant in these parts, but at this point, MS is playing catch-up. Apple had a hold in the educational markets in the late 80s and early 90's, then MS ate their lunch with virtually free licensing for schools with commodity hardware. Now, Google is all educationally trendy since they give away G-Suite Apps for Business or whatever the hell they call it, and a palette of Chromebooks are a whole lot cheaper than a palette of Optiplex workstations with the added bonus of being
...MS is playing catch-up....
Then why not distinguish itself by not doing all the tracking and data collection?
Some things never change. Back in the day, the appropriate follow-on was, "They should be learning Word Processing, not WordStar or WordPerfect.
It would be OK if they just stuck with basics, but you need to choose a spreadsheet program to use, even if you don't want to teach to that specific product; you need to choose a word processing program. Once you know the basics, that knowledge should transfer to just about any other spreadsheet or word processor, but you still have to choose one to use.
The bigger problem is when my kids homework MUST be sent to the teacher in Word format, or Excel format. I'm not sure what a good solution to that is, but
But what/who the fuck is JP?
Seems the author of that article assumed the audience would know who/what JP was? Guessing it is a computer company, but geez....at least leave a link to find out who this unknown company is.
Are they new? Where are they based?
I've never heard of them before...
But what/who the fuck is JP?
Justice of the Peace.
More seriously... it’s a sign that Microsoft is having to reach pretty far afield nowadays to get anyone to buy into their plans.
They're offsetting cost with advertising and demographics research revenue. Then they're outsourcing the data mining to the cheapest, least ethical, foreign 3rd party company. Good luck protecting your childrens' privacy with one of these...
Well...actually yes. These 10s computers are mandated to be down tight with zero options for going outside of Microsoft's excruciatingly painfully bad app store, while being forced to use a web browser and/or web rendering engine that Microsoft's own engineers can't even get to work correctly on their own product demo so they had to install chrome.
https://thenextweb.com/microso... [thenextweb.com]
And while chrome OS can be locked down just as much by IT admins, it's not mandatory and you can install from third parties, and
Interesting thing is that Edge is supposed to be quicker than Chrome. So it may well be that it runs better on a Goldmont cored Apollo Lake mobile chip than Chrome. These machines have eMMC storage too. Which is probably quicker than a 5400 rpm hard disk but not as quick as a SATA SSD.
I remember Chrome running pretty badly on my Asus 1015PX. In fact that's why I got rid of it.
>Apollo Lake
They are dumping intel stuff before they switch to AMD and Qualcomm
It might be a surprise to some, but Apollo lake and ULP cores are priced nearly similarly in China to wholesale buyers around 120 to 170 usd for whole chipset
There's no way the processor/chipsets are $120-$170 USD - especially considering the systems they are going into have SRPs of around $190USD.
I suspect that, for these systems, processor/chipset costs are on the order of $10-$15USD.
I checked it, and yes. I was 100 bucks off: $56 for N3350, but oddly n4200 costs whopping 80 bucks more
Another thing: dual core apollo lake soc are usually beat quad core models in benchmarks despite having double the cores and more cache. N4200 are less performant than low end models...
I have a couple of Acer Win10 systems with a similar amount of DDR/SSD as these systems and they don't take well to any apps other than Office and performance, in terms of waiting for a window to come up, is abysmal (it's actually a lot worse with Office360).
The systems have 4GB DDR and 32GB SSD - with Office the SSD is filled to around 19GB
Maybe Win10s running on Apollo Lake has better performance but I would view any systems with a jaundiced eye until I had a chance to test them out.
These machines have Apollo Lake Celeron processors
https://ark.intel.com/products... [intel.com]
They're Goldmont cores - the descendent of Atom - though they've dropped the Atom branding. Still they're very much descendants of the chips that powered the original netbooks.
https://www.anandtech.com/show... [anandtech.com]
The Lenovo machine has a 11.6" 1366 x 768 display rather than the netbook standard of 10.1" 1024*600, but that's probably the minimum viable display.
Apparently it's got a N3450, which Anandtech points out is a 4 core, 4
"Trump and GOP will soon be moving schools back to the abacus."
What's sad is you are using that as an insult to Trump and the GOP. The fact is math skills would likely improve with our students doing exactly that. Common Core is a joke.
Double edged sword (Score:4, Interesting)
But in the case of Microsoft, in this particular project, it has great potential to backfire. Kids are used to powerful machines, gaming machines, either they own it or they have friends who do. Even the public library machines are usually more powerful. They might see the 189$ cheap machine to be too slow and blame Microsoft instead of the low horsepower hardware.
And Lenovo, HP etc load the PC with deadly levels of crap ware and nagware. And Microsoft adds its own bunch to the mix, and it does not test them at low end hardware. I know it personally. I bought a desktop as my "bill paying computer". Exclusively to log in to banks, brokerages and credit cards. Never use any other machine to log into sensitive account and never use that machine for anything else. So, naturally, I picked a low end AMD desktop. Oh. my. god. Is it slow! or what!! Something called superfetch would keep thrashing the disk. Or onedrive service. Or some disk indexer. Or some telemetry. Hunted and killed every one of these processes, and it is still slow. 12 GB, four processor machine takes forever to open Quicken.
One taste like this, and the kids will actively hate microsoft and will go out of their way to avoid microsoft products when they become managers.
blame Microsoft instead of the low horsepower hardware.
Well, I don't think it would pan out *that* way, as their more powerful gaming machines almost certainly also run Microsoft software.
However, chromebooks do have a reputation for being crappy, and no small part of it is the hardware. Microsoft proving their stuff can also run crappy will erase any vague belief that ChromeOS is the cause of the crappiness.
Of course, ChromeOS as software isn't very good, limiting and some definite software issues.
since when is 83% "great work"?
Chromebooks have Play Store (and sideloading APKs/Linux with some hackery irrelevant to an average user). These laptops have Microsoft Store, not sure about developer sideloads. Seems up to which app/game selection you prefer?
