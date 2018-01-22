Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Unveils Windows 10 S Laptops Starting at $189 and New Office 365 Tools for Students (venturebeat.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the new-offerings dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft today unveiled new Windows 10 S devices from Lenovo and JP, starting at $189, aimed at the education market. The company also announced new Office 365 learning tools for students. The news mirrors Microsoft's firstline workers push in September, which saw new Windows 10 S devices starting at $275. The company is now simply doing the same as part of its latest EDU push, and it's not mincing words when it comes to explaining its target audience: "schools who don't want to compromise on Chromebooks."

Microsoft unveiled four new Windows 10 devices that are all supposed to offer more than Chrome OS. Two are standard laptops: the Lenovo 100e powered by Intel Celeron Apollo Lake for $189 and JP's Classmate Leap T303 with Windows Hello for $199. The other two are 2-in-1s: the Lenovo 300e convertible with pen support for $279 and the Trigono V401 with pen and touch for $299. All four are spill resistant, ruggedized for students, and promise long battery life to avoid having wires all over the classroom.

  • Start early (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @12:24PM (#55978853)
    Gotta start that tracking and data collection as early as possible.

    • Re:Start early (Score:5, Funny)

      by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @12:34PM (#55978959) Journal
      Yes evil microsoft... all my kids school stuff is done on Google Docs. So much better!

    Gotta start that tracking and data collection as early as possible.

      I know the Microsoft haterade is abundant in these parts, but at this point, MS is playing catch-up. Apple had a hold in the educational markets in the late 80s and early 90's, then MS ate their lunch with virtually free licensing for schools with commodity hardware. Now, Google is all educationally trendy since they give away G-Suite Apps for Business or whatever the hell they call it, and a palette of Chromebooks are a whole lot cheaper than a palette of Optiplex workstations with the added bonus of being

      • ...MS is playing catch-up....

        Then why not distinguish itself by not doing all the tracking and data collection?

      • ... why are we teaching products rather than principles?

        Some things never change. Back in the day, the appropriate follow-on was, "They should be learning Word Processing, not WordStar or WordPerfect.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gfxguy ( 98788 )

        It would be OK if they just stuck with basics, but you need to choose a spreadsheet program to use, even if you don't want to teach to that specific product; you need to choose a word processing program. Once you know the basics, that knowledge should transfer to just about any other spreadsheet or word processor, but you still have to choose one to use.

        The bigger problem is when my kids homework MUST be sent to the teacher in Word format, or Excel format. I'm not sure what a good solution to that is, but

  • Ok..lenovo I know.

    But what/who the fuck is JP?

    Seems the author of that article assumed the audience would know who/what JP was? Guessing it is a computer company, but geez....at least leave a link to find out who this unknown company is.

    Are they new? Where are they based?

    I've never heard of them before...

  • They're offsetting cost with advertising and demographics research revenue. Then they're outsourcing the data mining to the cheapest, least ethical, foreign 3rd party company. Good luck protecting your childrens' privacy with one of these...

    • Yes they would be much better off with an Android, Chromebook or an IOS device. Those would never have those issues.

  • >Apollo Lake

    They are dumping intel stuff before they switch to AMD and Qualcomm

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fubarrr ( 884157 )

      It might be a surprise to some, but Apollo lake and ULP cores are priced nearly similarly in China to wholesale buyers around 120 to 170 usd for whole chipset

      • There's no way the processor/chipsets are $120-$170 USD - especially considering the systems they are going into have SRPs of around $190USD.

        I suspect that, for these systems, processor/chipset costs are on the order of $10-$15USD.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by fubarrr ( 884157 )

          I checked it, and yes. I was 100 bucks off: $56 for N3350, but oddly n4200 costs whopping 80 bucks more

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fubarrr ( 884157 )

      Another thing: dual core apollo lake soc are usually beat quad core models in benchmarks despite having double the cores and more cache. N4200 are less performant than low end models...

  • Is that a Chinese knockoff of HP? WTH?
  • If these are sold to consumers (It says education market but will they be sold retail?) they will be a big hit and an utter disaster as soon as the proud new owners start trying to install regular Windows software. And while Microsoft says you can upgrade S to Home I suspect they make it as hard as possible to do so. I can already pick up a 11.6" Insignia tablet with Windows 10 Home for $199 [bestbuy.com] It's only got an Atom X5 processor but I doubt there is a significant performance delta from their power throttled Ce

    • I have a couple of Acer Win10 systems with a similar amount of DDR/SSD as these systems and they don't take well to any apps other than Office and performance, in terms of waiting for a window to come up, is abysmal (it's actually a lot worse with Office360).

      The systems have 4GB DDR and 32GB SSD - with Office the SSD is filled to around 19GB

      Maybe Win10s running on Apollo Lake has better performance but I would view any systems with a jaundiced eye until I had a chance to test them out.

      • Interesting. I've had a Winbook TW100 [microcenter.com] with just 2GB RAM and an Intel Baytrail-T Z3735D for several years and it has been a decent (not great) performer. The only real pain point was the Realtek WiFi/Bluetooth chip (RTL8723BS) which has a problem doing both simultaneously. I've not tried the Acer units.

  • These machines have Apollo Lake Celeron processors

    https://ark.intel.com/products... [intel.com]

    They're Goldmont cores - the descendent of Atom - though they've dropped the Atom branding. Still they're very much descendants of the chips that powered the original netbooks.

    https://www.anandtech.com/show... [anandtech.com]

    The Lenovo machine has a 11.6" 1366 x 768 display rather than the netbook standard of 10.1" 1024*600, but that's probably the minimum viable display.

    Apparently it's got a N3450, which Anandtech points out is a 4 core, 4

  • Double edged sword (Score:4, Interesting)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:34PM (#55979521) Journal
    It looks like a good plan on paper. Give away the tools dirt cheap to students, when they graduate and take up jobs they would demand professional versions of the tools at work place, market share, brand ambassadors, etc etc, yada yada yada. That is why Ansys would give away its flagship crown jewel product for dirt cheap prices to the universities, with some throttling no doubt. The idea is, these kids will some day be managers who were familiar with Ansys.

    But in the case of Microsoft, in this particular project, it has great potential to backfire. Kids are used to powerful machines, gaming machines, either they own it or they have friends who do. Even the public library machines are usually more powerful. They might see the 189$ cheap machine to be too slow and blame Microsoft instead of the low horsepower hardware.

    And Lenovo, HP etc load the PC with deadly levels of crap ware and nagware. And Microsoft adds its own bunch to the mix, and it does not test them at low end hardware. I know it personally. I bought a desktop as my "bill paying computer". Exclusively to log in to banks, brokerages and credit cards. Never use any other machine to log into sensitive account and never use that machine for anything else. So, naturally, I picked a low end AMD desktop. Oh. my. god. Is it slow! or what!! Something called superfetch would keep thrashing the disk. Or onedrive service. Or some disk indexer. Or some telemetry. Hunted and killed every one of these processes, and it is still slow. 12 GB, four processor machine takes forever to open Quicken.

    One taste like this, and the kids will actively hate microsoft and will go out of their way to avoid microsoft products when they become managers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      blame Microsoft instead of the low horsepower hardware.

      Well, I don't think it would pan out *that* way, as their more powerful gaming machines almost certainly also run Microsoft software.

      However, chromebooks do have a reputation for being crappy, and no small part of it is the hardware. Microsoft proving their stuff can also run crappy will erase any vague belief that ChromeOS is the cause of the crappiness.

      Of course, ChromeOS as software isn't very good, limiting and some definite software issues.

  • since when is 83% "great work"?

  • You mean, doing exactly same thing as Chromebooks? (Score:3)

    by iamacat ( 583406 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:47PM (#55979667)

    Chromebooks have Play Store (and sideloading APKs/Linux with some hackery irrelevant to an average user). These laptops have Microsoft Store, not sure about developer sideloads. Seems up to which app/game selection you prefer?

  • Yikes (Score:2)

    by jon3k ( 691256 )
    If one of their launch partners was JP (who I've personally never even heard of) I don't expect this to go well.

