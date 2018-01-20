'Is It Time For Open Processors?' (lwn.net) 52
Linux kernel developer (and LWN.net co-founder) Jonathan Corbet recently posted an essay with a tantalizing title: "Is it time for open processors?" He cited several "serious initiatives", including the OpenPOWER effort, OpenSPARC, and OpenRISC, adding that "much of the momentum" appears to be with the RISC-V architecture. An anonymous reader quotes LWN.net: The [RISC-V] project is primarily focused on the instruction-set architecture, rather than on specific implementations, but free hardware designs do exist. Western Digital recently announced that it will be using RISC-V processors in its storage products, a decision that could lead to the shipment of RISC-V by the billion. There is a development kit available for those who would like to play with this processor and a number of designs for cores are available... RISC-V seems to have quite a bit of commercial support behind it -- the RISC-V Foundation has a long list of members. It seems likely that this architecture will continue to progress for some time.
Here's some of the reasons that Corbet argues open souce hardware "would certainly offer some benefits, but it would be no panacea."
- "While compilers can be had for free, the same is not true of chip fabrication facilities, especially the expensive fabs needed to create high-end processors... It will never be as easy or as cheap as typing 'make'..."
- "Without some way of verifying underlying design of an actual piece of hardware, we'll never really know if a given chip implements the design that we're told it does..."
- "Even if RISC-V becomes successful in the marketplace, chances are good that the processors we can actually buy will not come with freely licensed designs..."
- "Finally, even if we end up with entirely open processors, that will not bring an end to vulnerabilities at that level. We have a free kernel, but the kernel vulnerabilities come just the same. Open hardware may give us more confidence in the long term that we can retain control of our systems, but it is certainly not a magic wand that will wave our problems away."
"None of this should prevent us from trying to bring more openness and freedom to the design of our hardware, though. Once upon a time, creating a free operating system seemed like an insurmountably difficult task, but we have done it, multiple times over. Moving away from proprietary hardware designs may be one of our best chances for keeping our freedom; it would be foolish not to try."
No chance of becoming mainstream
It seems doubtful that any person could understand all the complexities involved in a modern high end processor. It takes several teams of designers to design them. An open hardware project is unlikely to get the manpower required.
Re:
There are several dozen teams designing RISC-V implementations. And many ASICs have RISC-V cores buried in them today. With a handful of designs being open.
The main barrier for ordinary people and software developers to have a proper R5 workstation is for there to be a market for such a chip. Right now the market is driven by the needs of ASICs, and that's not really what people are asking for when they say an "Open" processor.
Re:No chance of becoming mainstream
Designing the architecture and logic is fraction of the engineering effort necessary to design and build a modern high end microprocessor.
Re:No chance of becoming mainstream
I also think something like this has some value in education even if it doesn't do much commercially.
Re:
The exact same thing was said about Linux in 1991-1992, that it would never compete against "real" operating systems like Solaris, ULTRIX, and others.
What is needed is to get critical mass. However, this may not be as hard as people think. One can bring up the Intel ME debacle, and show that this chipset is open from design to the masking process to the fab... and companies will buy those, if only to ensure that the C-level PCs are not compromised, one of the few places where security tends to be valued.
T
Re:
Did a lot of people really say that Linux would never compete against "real" operating systems in 1991-1992? But what's the connection anyway?
First person: "You can't travel faster than the speed of light"
Second person: "They said the exact same thing about traveling to the moon".
Re:
That is not my recollection. There was a demo of X11 running on SLS Linux at the 1992 SUG meeting, and the folks from Sun were giving each other very concerned looks. They clearly saw it as a serious threat.
Re:
Yep, they might as well try to build an open source spaceship while they're at it.
Betteridge's Law:
Re:
Did you ever think that the person who can't be amused easily is the boring one?
Re:
I believe you need to go back and re-read the REASON for the law.
The idea for it started from "lazy journalism" - which this is none of. This is a vetted technical person actually asking a technical question to the community at large. The technical question is followed up with detailed analysis on why such a question is being asked, and the ramifications of the decision if it were to be made.
Yes, but...
Re:
That is definitely a way of looking at it. The other way to look at it is that somewhat-wealthy organisations already do invest significantly to other open projects [ not just/only open-source projects ], because it benefits them to do so.
Re:
The same could be said for operating systems. So, I think it could be done.
Design would be a patent and licensing hell, but I think it could be done. In terms of manufacturing, it'd need some sort of Kickstarter approach to pay for runs from TMSC or GlobalFoundries.
Re:
Step 2. Goto the UK government and tell them of a new educational chipset design that is 100% Russian/China resistant.
Step 3. Offer to set up a "production" line with lots of good paying local jobs in a Northern Ireland, Wales like region of the UK if granted gov funding.
Agree to terms and get the CPU made in a low wage nation.
Step 4. Get the money granted and fab the CPU. Ensure the CPU becomes a part of the UK educational
This is their first chip, and it's already faster than half of Intel's recent low cost chip.
All they have to do is sell whatever they have at 1/4 the price and Intel's China market will be shrunk by 75%, that means Intel/AMD will have loss of revenue and their cost will be increased due to smaller scale of mass production, which will lead to another round of market shrinkage.
Every industry that have underestimated China have been wiped out. Not to mention IC is one of the industry that is backed by the Chin
Re:
http://store.steampowered.com/... [steampowered.com]
All China has to do is be in that CPU speed range for desktop games at a much lower cost every generation.
Modern process fab cost is prohibitive
Re:
That's okay. We'll just 3D print them floor to ceiling and run them at a few MHz. Move over 286, we're coming for you! X^D
Sawmills, steel mills, and fabs.
One online article notes 16nm Finfet fab entry cost at $80M, 66 mask steps.
You don't need to build a sawmill before you can build a house, an apartment complex, or a line of cabinetry. You don't need to build a steel mill to build cars. Why should building your own fab be a prerequisite for building a line of semiconductors?
Many big-name semiconductor companies have been "fabless", and many more have started that way. Design the chip, commission the masks, rent the fab services, split the swag.
Let the fa
Re:
That $80M is the cost to use a fab - the cost in setting up the masks to have the fab make your processor. Building a modern fab is on the order of tens of billions of dollars.
Re:
That's more than an order of magnitude higher than the NREs we were paying for the ASICs (including sea-of-RISC network processors) the last time I was doing ASICs - abouit 5 years back.
Has it gotten that expensive? I sincerely doubt it. But even if it has:
You can do your prototyping at fabs that combine the prototypes from several customers into one combo wafer, split the NREs among them, and do a small run - then repeat a couple months later, ad-infinitim. If kyour design works you've already got your
Results would be buggier than open source software
Open source hardware would be buggier than open source software because hardware is more difficult to fix than software, and there is little monetary incentive to prod the developers to work on important things such as security rather than their own whims.
work with the military
DARPA had (has?) a program to try and figure out how to ensure the computer hardware DoD is purchasing is what is actually being delivered. There are more problems with hardware than simply design and the cost of buying fab time. Validation that the design was produced correctly is not trivial in complex hardware. Opening the whole process would help solve that problem, and the DoD may have the deep pockets necessary to pay for actual hardware builds.
Re:
A RISC-V would be kickin' rad
And if sufficiently open out-of-order implementations (resistant to Spectre class exploits) don't show up, we'll emulate it in a JIT runtime that'll eventually pony up better performance than Intel chips with the TLB flush-a-rama patches. Tanenbaum's old argument about users and developers gladly suffering greater than 5% penalties to use languages like Perl and Java, and this making microkernel performance hits palatable, was recently made all too true with the fix for Meltdown turning monolithic kernels i
Open Motorola 68000 series?
How about an open version of the Motorola 68000 series of CPU's? Those were great in the day. maybe Motorola would open up the tech on them and let them be advanced. Assembly for them was easy to learn and had a very small instruction set to learn. Learning assembly on the Commodore Amiga's was a snap with the Motorola 68000 series of CPU's.
Re:
I'm not sure how useful this would be today, but clearly the 68000 was far superior to an 8088 (or even an 8086). My guess is that Intel's segmented address approach sucked-up about 20% of developer productivity on the PC. All those crazy memory models would have never existed had IBM chosen the 68000. Not to mention Extended Memory and Expanded Memory.