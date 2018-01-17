Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


In an interview with Rebecca Jarvis of ABC News, Apple CEO Tim Cook touched on the ongoing controversy over power management features in older iPhones. He says that a future update will allow customers to turn off the power management feature that has caused older iPhones to slow down. Mac Rumors reports: According to Cook, when the power management features were first introduced in iOS 10.2.1, Apple did explain what was going on, but following the controversy, he believes Apple should have been clearer. The company did indeed mention that the shutdown issue was caused by uneven power delivery and explained that its power management system had been tweaked, but there was no clear notice that it could cause devices to operate more slowly at times. Cook says Apple "deeply apologizes" to customers who thought the company had other motivations. Apple is introducing better battery monitoring features in a future iOS update, and Cook says Apple will also allow customers to turn off the power management feature, which is new information that the company has not previously shared. The majority of the interview was focused on the announcements that Apple made today. The company plans to contribute $350 billion in the U.S. economy over the next five years, as well as issue employees a bonus of $2,500 of restricted stock units following the introduction of the new U.S. tax law.

Tim Cook Says Power Management Feature In Older iPhones Will Be Able To Be Turned Off In Future Update

  • Tim Cook says...

    Frosty Piss says he doesn't give a shit about this tempest in a tea pot spun up by Apple haters, lawyers looking for a buck, and people that get OUTRAGED at any and everything. Folks, step back from the Internet. But I will be taking my iPhone 5s in to have an Amazing Genius(TM) replace the battery for cheap...

      Wrong. 5S is not included in the cheap batteries, despite being still supported with IOS 11. Only 6 and newer are getting cheap batteries and there is already a 3 month wait time.

        Yep. And if Tim Cook wants to make an impression, he'd let users make their own decisions about what version of iOS they want to run, and give them the ability to side-load apps. This is just simple pandering in an attempt to avoid regulation.

  • Very useful (Score:2, Flamebait)

    What Apple did is a very useful feature. I would rather have my iOS device slow down than crash because the battery is over taxed by surging processor power needs. Empowering the user is even better so that people who want their devices to crash can be satisfied too. All for that!

      Please pass some of that Apple-flavored Kool-Aid

      Even better, have a toggle.

      It's a feature I'd love to be able to turn on even on a brand new phone, and turn off on an old one, depending what I'm doing and my charger situation.

      • This should apply to new phones that are quite cold. When my 6s+ was outside in 0F with 10 mph wind the battery lasts 10 minutes on a full charge even in a rubber case, this would help things till the phone warmed up.

      • It's a feature I'd love to be able to turn on even on a brand new phone

        They do have Low Power Mode [apple.com], which kinda does that now.

      • And that is exactly what Apple has done; provided a toggle so people can turn this off if they like phones that do not last as long on battery when the batteries age.

        Why would anyone flip that switch? I'm personally not sure, but that's how every other phone in the world works today so...

          An example may be I'm in an office with chargers, and I find the snow down irritating. I can keep it in high performance mode (also called performance I thought I'd have when I tried it in the store and purchased it, except maybe it feels less snappy as the newer apps want even more), but also, if I'm out all day, I can put it in low performance mode.

          Why would your personal preference of battery over performance only apply to a degraded battery?

          • An example may be I'm in an office with chargers, and I find the snow down irritating.

            Then why would you not have it plugged in - at which point there would be no slowdown...

            Why would your personal preference of battery over performance only apply to a degraded battery?

            It doesn't - but there's already a low power mode switch for exactly that scenario.

    • Re:Very useful (Score:4, Insightful)

      My mother, who has spent a lot of her life on committees of one form or another, taught me something when I was very young that I have never forgotten: The problem is often not what is done, but the way it is done.

      Probably over half of all first world disputes can be traced to this.

    • Agreed, but battery condition should have been reported in Settings. No excuse other than it was easier to not disclose the truth. My 6S+ is 2 years old and fine, so I'm not going to let them crack it open.

      I agree. I want my iPhone to last all day. My iPhone IS affected by the update -- it slows down and takes a while to "wake up" during the day BUT I want my iPhone to last ALL day. So this update has been a Welcomed Blessing! I thank Apple for the update! It would have been nice to have notified of the update and it will be nice to have a choice BUT the power management update is a tweak that I definitely appreciate! GO APPLE!
    • Wake up, this was their lawyer/engineer dream team excuse for slowing down older phones so you'd buy a new one.
  • All this time Apple has been gaslighting us....yes, boys and girls, the update DOES slow down your igadger....
  • Not what I needed. What I needed to know was you were doing it in the first place before I replace two iPhones due to performance issues instead of buying new batteries.

