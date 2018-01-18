Microsoft Puts Minecraft Boss In Charge of Xbox Games (theverge.com) 41
Microsoft is promoting its Minecraft boss to the head of the company's games studios. "Matt Booty's new role sees him oversee Microsoft Studios, second only to Microsoft's games chief Phil Spencer," reports The Verge. "Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously promoted Phil Spencer from head of Xbox to a new role overseeing all games, associated hardware, and game strategy." From the report: Spencer reports directly to Nadella, with Booty now reporting directly to Spencer. GamesBeat reports that Booty's new role will see Microsoft devoting more resources to its games business. Booty will be looking after Microsoft's relationships with 343 Industries, The Coalition, Mojang, Rare, Turn 10 Studios, and Global Publishing. Booty first joined Microsoft back in 2010, and helped launch games for Windows phones. He's also helped develop Xbox Live Arcade, and oversaw Minecraft maker Mojang after Microsoft acquired the company for $2.5 billion back in 2014.
But which boss is it? The Wither or the Ender Dragon?
They say people often unconsciously pick careers that match their names (even loosely - there are more dentists named Dennis that you might expect, say). Obviously, this guy had a choice of going into piracy or video games. It's just destiny.
I guess the booty at Microsoft these days.
Wither
First order of business... get Platinum Games to un-cancel Scalebound. Next, contract a new Fable title, ideally dark fantasy this time (more Brothers Grimm rather than Dark Souls, though.)
Next, contract a new Fable title
Sure, why not?
https://www.gamespot.com/artic... [gamespot.com]
I didn't think that having written some little find-the-bomb puzzle game in the late eighties would qualify one for modern gaming unless he'd kept with the progress of game development over the last thirty years.
"Spencer reports directly to Nadella, with Booty now reporting directly to Spencer."
There has always been a place for Booty in e-games. I think it's described in detail in Rule 34.
I didn't know Minecraft had a boss. I mean buying something for a fortune, then doing nothing with it other than failing to get it into schools as some form of education didn't seem like something worthy of needing a boss to oversee, much less praise that boss enough to promote their failure.
Minecraft is one of those big disappointments in life - so much potential, squandered until you just don't care anymore.
It's been years since Microsoft took over MC (fuck you, Notch, you lying sack of shit) and development has been even slower than before, and long-standing bugs have not been fixed. For example, placing half-slabs while lagged results in placing them where you physically could not place them, the net code is pure garbage, the game still punches your GPU in the nuts for no apparent reason (minetest uses like 10% of the GPU of MC for the same visual quality) and placing more than a couple dozen hoppers without capping them off with furnaces still lags the game to hell and back. They've done absolutely nothing to fix bugs, so that's vintage Microsoft, I guess.
If what has happened to MC under this tool's watch is any indication, Microsoft Games will go entirely down the toilet.
Notch isn't this Booty guy. Notch mostly tweets and swims through pools full of cash these days. Booty's main claim to fame is being placed in the driver seat of an already running money printing machine and not fucking it up by messing with the levels to much. Which I guess counts as top tier leadership at Microsoft these days based on how many of their other acquisitions have worked out.
That's why Notch got the promotion.
Notch sold Minecraft to Microsoft and left. The guy being promoted is (I guess) the guy Microsoft put in charge of the product after they bought it from Notch. But you're right, Minecraft has had continued success under Microsoft. However from a layman's view you might compare this to putting a guy on a train that is already moving at top speed, then later rewarding him for not fucking it up.
You know how freaking hard that is?
Usually someone comes in and wants to dabble with this and that to "put their mark on it" and that leads to all sorts of crap going on and changes for the worse.
To h ave someone able to put all that aside and let things run is quite unnatural. SO yes, the fact it isn't all screwed up by now is amazing. The fact
It's been years since Microsoft took over MC (fuck you, Notch, you lying sack of shit)
No, fuck you. Do you think you could turn down a billion dollars? He made the right choice too.
Minecraft exists on sixteen platforms now. Arguably it had this marketshare before Microsoft ever cast a wistful eye toward the company. Many will argue this, but I believe "peak minecraft" was about 4 years prior to microsofts acquisition in 2014, in keeping with the habitual 4 year latency Microsoft has in releasing anything remotely aligned with a popular trend.
Ever since the buyout, the pattern has looked suspiciously similar to its phone ventures. Gobble up a performer in the market like Nokia, then
Buying Minecraft was about the most idiotic thing anyone could do. No, I don't mean buying a license to play it, I mean buying it, hoping that you can somehow "monetize the IP".
One of the key features, one of the things that makes Minecraft the success that it is, is how easy it is to mod the shit out of it. Let's face it, there are plenty of Minecraft-y games out by now. Most of them some flavor of zombie survival game, but some actually just Minecraft with better graphics or enhanced bells and whistles. W
Oh yeah! I remember all those hit games on my Windows phone... err... actually, no, I don't.
