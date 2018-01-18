Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Puts Minecraft Boss In Charge of Xbox Games (theverge.com) 41

Posted by BeauHD from the new-sheriff-in-town dept.
Microsoft is promoting its Minecraft boss to the head of the company's games studios. "Matt Booty's new role sees him oversee Microsoft Studios, second only to Microsoft's games chief Phil Spencer," reports The Verge. "Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously promoted Phil Spencer from head of Xbox to a new role overseeing all games, associated hardware, and game strategy." From the report: Spencer reports directly to Nadella, with Booty now reporting directly to Spencer. GamesBeat reports that Booty's new role will see Microsoft devoting more resources to its games business. Booty will be looking after Microsoft's relationships with 343 Industries, The Coalition, Mojang, Rare, Turn 10 Studios, and Global Publishing. Booty first joined Microsoft back in 2010, and helped launch games for Windows phones. He's also helped develop Xbox Live Arcade, and oversaw Minecraft maker Mojang after Microsoft acquired the company for $2.5 billion back in 2014.

  • I guess the booty at Microsoft these days.

  • So... Ender dragon?

  • First order of business... get Platinum Games to un-cancel Scalebound. Next, contract a new Fable title, ideally dark fantasy this time (more Brothers Grimm rather than Dark Souls, though.)

  • huh? (Score:5, Funny)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:31AM (#55952021)

    I didn't think that having written some little find-the-bomb puzzle game in the late eighties would qualify one for modern gaming unless he'd kept with the progress of game development over the last thirty years.

  • It has to be said... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Miles_O'Toole ( 5152533 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:42AM (#55952043)

    "Spencer reports directly to Nadella, with Booty now reporting directly to Spencer."

    There has always been a place for Booty in e-games. I think it's described in detail in Rule 34.

  • TIL (Score:5, Insightful)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:42AM (#55952045)

    I didn't know Minecraft had a boss. I mean buying something for a fortune, then doing nothing with it other than failing to get it into schools as some form of education didn't seem like something worthy of needing a boss to oversee, much less praise that boss enough to promote their failure.

  • Minecraft has languished (Score:5, Interesting)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Thursday January 18, 2018 @06:44AM (#55952047) Homepage Journal

    It's been years since Microsoft took over MC (fuck you, Notch, you lying sack of shit) and development has been even slower than before, and long-standing bugs have not been fixed. For example, placing half-slabs while lagged results in placing them where you physically could not place them, the net code is pure garbage, the game still punches your GPU in the nuts for no apparent reason (minetest uses like 10% of the GPU of MC for the same visual quality) and placing more than a couple dozen hoppers without capping them off with furnaces still lags the game to hell and back. They've done absolutely nothing to fix bugs, so that's vintage Microsoft, I guess.

    If what has happened to MC under this tool's watch is any indication, Microsoft Games will go entirely down the toilet.

    • Re:Minecraft has languished (Score:4, Insightful)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @07:18AM (#55952117)
      Thats not how businesses work. They dont care about your bugs. They care about one thing: "how much proffit did it make?"
    • Microsoft purchased Minecraft in Sept 2014. At the time, the game had sold 60 million copies worldwide across all platforms. By February 2017, the game had sold 121 million copies, doubling the number since the acquisition, and making it the best-selling PC game of all time (2nd best across all platforms). That's why Notch got the promotion.

      • Re:Minecraft has languished (Score:4, Informative)

        by PingSpike ( 947548 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @09:43AM (#55952575)

        Notch isn't this Booty guy. Notch mostly tweets and swims through pools full of cash these days. Booty's main claim to fame is being placed in the driver seat of an already running money printing machine and not fucking it up by messing with the levels to much. Which I guess counts as top tier leadership at Microsoft these days based on how many of their other acquisitions have worked out.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rhazz ( 2853871 )

        That's why Notch got the promotion.

        Notch sold Minecraft to Microsoft and left. The guy being promoted is (I guess) the guy Microsoft put in charge of the product after they bought it from Notch. But you're right, Minecraft has had continued success under Microsoft. However from a layman's view you might compare this to putting a guy on a train that is already moving at top speed, then later rewarding him for not fucking it up.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

          However from a layman's view you might compare this to putting a guy on a train that is already moving at top speed, then later rewarding him for not fucking it up.

          You know how freaking hard that is?

          Usually someone comes in and wants to dabble with this and that to "put their mark on it" and that leads to all sorts of crap going on and changes for the worse.

          To h ave someone able to put all that aside and let things run is quite unnatural. SO yes, the fact it isn't all screwed up by now is amazing. The fact

    • It's been years since Microsoft took over MC (fuck you, Notch, you lying sack of shit)

      No, fuck you. Do you think you could turn down a billion dollars? He made the right choice too.

  • Minecraft exists on sixteen platforms now. Arguably it had this marketshare before Microsoft ever cast a wistful eye toward the company. Many will argue this, but I believe "peak minecraft" was about 4 years prior to microsofts acquisition in 2014, in keeping with the habitual 4 year latency Microsoft has in releasing anything remotely aligned with a popular trend.

    Ever since the buyout, the pattern has looked suspiciously similar to its phone ventures. Gobble up a performer in the market like Nokia, then

    • Buying Minecraft was about the most idiotic thing anyone could do. No, I don't mean buying a license to play it, I mean buying it, hoping that you can somehow "monetize the IP".

      One of the key features, one of the things that makes Minecraft the success that it is, is how easy it is to mod the shit out of it. Let's face it, there are plenty of Minecraft-y games out by now. Most of them some flavor of zombie survival game, but some actually just Minecraft with better graphics or enhanced bells and whistles. W

  • Games for Windows Phones (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Booty first joined Microsoft back in 2010, and helped launch games for Windows phones.

    Oh yeah! I remember all those hit games on my Windows phone... err... actually, no, I don't.

  • I know nothing about him other than the fact that it would be great to have the news reporting about Booty every day.

