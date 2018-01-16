Now Hiring For a Fascinating New Kind of Job That Only a Human Can Do: Babysit a Robot (wired.com) 39
From a report: Book a night at LAX's Residence Inn and you may be fortunate enough to meet an employee named Wally. His gig is relatively pedestrian -- bring you room service, navigate around the hotel's clientele in the lobby and halls -- but Wally's life is far more difficult than it seems. If you put a tray out in front of your door, for instance, he can't get to you. If a cart is blocking the hall, he can't push it out of the way. But fortunately for Wally, whenever he gets into a spot of trouble, he can call out for help. See, Wally is a robot -- specifically, a Relay robot from a company called Savioke. And when the machine finds itself in a particularly tricky situation, it relies on human agents in a call center way across the country in Pennsylvania to bail it out. [...]
The first companies to unleash robots into service sectors have been quietly opening call centers stocked with humans who monitor the machines and help them get out of jams. "It's something that's just starting to emerge, and it's not just robots," says David Poole, CEO and co-founder of Symphony Ventures, which consults companies on automation. "I think there is going to be a huge industry, probably mostly offshore, in the monitoring of devices in general, whether they're health devices that individuals wear or monitoring pacemakers or whatever it might be."
What if it's the short-term solution? Robots remotely operated by humans?
And if you're able to game-ify the job, you'll get people paying you to do your work!
What if it's the short-term solution? Robots remotely operated by humans?
Nothing's forever, but this isn't new, and I expect this sort of job will be around for some time. Automation that needs human babysitters is as old as automation. The software I work on keeps track of both people and robots doing their job, and "robots with babysitters" is certainly a category we've had for a long time.
Sure, eventually any sort of automation may become mature enough that it only needs humans for repair/service, but that can take decades depending on the job. In the mean time, the robots
What if it's the short-term solution? Robots remotely operated by humans?
Mechanical Turk (the actual one, not the Amazon version).
May as well - it seems to be humans we have the surplus of. As long as we can offshore them to make them affordable
Back in the early 1980's, my babysitters used to also drink and smoke while they occasionally pushed the big red button and moved left and right.
Later, the big red button was promoted to babysitter, and I got to push it, and drink and smoke.
I feel I am uniquely qualified for the job. Where can I sign up?
"I think there is going to be a huge industry, probably mostly offshore, in the monitoring of devices in general, whether they're health devices that individuals wear or monitoring pacemakers or whatever it might be."
Let's not try and paint the illusion that this is some massive job creator. There will probably be ten jobs replaced by automation for every one job added to the automation monitoring.
A huge industry is being replaced by something more the size of a cottage industry.
Otherwise known as progress.
Sorry, but this has become an invalid response, because the past does not easily apply to the future.
We're not just targeting lowly repetitive jobs with automation. We're also targeting highly skilled and educated jobs. You won't be able to tell someone to simply go get an education in the future. Even the justification of higher education will start to become weaker and weaker as automation and good-enough AI take hold.
Let's see how the economy defines "progress" when employing a human is the target o
Yes, that's what technology [slashdot.org] does. Ikea even changed the shape of its mugs: [slate.com]
Companies like Ikea have literally designed products around pallets: Its “Bang” mug, notes Colin White in his book Strategic Management, has had three redesigns, each done not for aesthetics but to ensure that more mugs would fit on a pallet (not to mention in a customer’s cupboard). After the changes, it was possible to fit 2,204 mugs on a pallet, rather than the original 864, which created a 60 percent reduction in shipping costs.
Where you might need 5 truckers to ship as many mugs as sold in a fortnight, now you can do it with 2 truckers. Never mind that the wooden pallet eliminated 90% of the labor (jobs) associated with shipping an amount of goods in the first place.
It still takes some labor to produce the pallets--lumbering, milling, assembling, and even shipping--and that's much less labor than what you eliminate from the shipping process.
The jobs a
This is just an extension of every automated job in factories since day one. The operators sit there monitoring the machines for problems and only intervene when there is a problem - and the process has been engineered the hell out it to minimize problems.
The "novel" approach being gushed over here seems to be that:
1. It's a robot that is being monitored.
2. The operator is working remotely.
neither of which are particularly novel, or new.
Now git off my lawn.
Although I recently did read a sci-fi story where some US company was touting AI home help service robots which were actually being tele-operated by ex-DACA kids who had been deported from the US back to Mexico (and were hence fluent in US English and mannerisms)
IBM mainframes "phoned home" for tech help back before most of today's college students were born.
Robotic tape drive malfunction? Phone home and a technician was dispatched.
Even prior to the computer age, unattended automated industrial equipment had fault sensors. When a fault was detected, a remote alarm was raised and a technician was dispatched.
Same principle as 50-100+ years ago, but with 21st century sophistication and a 21st century application.
What do you think the modern airline pilot does? Don't worry, even the "babysitting" job will be automated soon enough.
*Who'll babysit the babysitters?*
This is an improvement, since now when a robot becomes depressed, there is someone it can call, who will try to talk it out of plunging suicidally into the nearest mall fountain.
...they told us in the 3rd millennium we would have robot servants, not that we would become a robot's servant.
50 years ago they told us in the 3rd millennium we would have robot servants, not that we would become a robot's servant.
You think occasionally helping the stuck robot lawn mower is to be a servant compared to mowing the lawn yourself? I don't build robots but I do build software and occasionally it fails and needs help. But you never count all the time your electronics work. All the times I didn't have to take the stairs because the elevator worked. All the meals my microwave cooked without breaking down. We're pampered by electronics all the time and barely notice except when they're not working. Okay so maybe it's not the
If a cart is blocking the hall, he can't push it out of the way.
...and the remote operator, sitting in a cubicle hundreds of miles away, somehow moves the cart out of the way? Maybe the robot should just call the front desk and ask for help.
Well, I think the concept is that if the robot gets into a situation where it can't figure out what to do, it will stop and signal an operator.
That person may be able to remote drive the robot or call out (audio) or signal the hotel staff.
For example, imagine a luggage cart blocking the hallway. Us humans would move it out the way. The robot may not have that capability. So it stops and signals. The operator looks at the situation, maneuvers the robot to one end of the cart and moves it slowly forward,
Wish there was a service I could call when I get in a jam.
Well... no. But hotel owners wouldn't care about that.
so if my domestic butler-bot can't figure out how to get the dog outside, some dude in a foreign country might remote pilot it around my house?
haha! nope.
What does the human do?
He feeds the dog.
What is the dog for?
To stop the human interfering with the robots.