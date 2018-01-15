10 Years of the MacBook Air (theverge.com) 59
Ten years ago today, Steve Jobs introduced the MacBook Air. "Apple's Macworld 2008 was a special one, taking place just days after the annual Consumer Electronics Show had ended and Bill Gates bid farewell to Microsoft," The Verge recalls. "Jobs introduced the MacBook Air by removing it from a tiny paper office envelope, and the crowd was audibly shocked at just how small and thin it was..." From the report: At the time, rivals had thin and light laptops on the market, but they were all around an inch thick, weighed 3 pounds, and had 8- or 11-inch displays. Most didn't even have full-size keyboards, but Apple managed to create a MacBook Air with a wedge shape so that the thickest part was still thinner than the thinnest part of the Sony TZ Series -- one of the thinnest laptops back in 2008. It was a remarkable feat of engineering, and it signaled a new era for laptops. Apple ditched the CD drive and a range of ports on the thin MacBook Air, and the company introduced a multi-touch trackpad and SSD storage. There was a single USB 2.0 port, alongside a micro-DVI port and a headphone jack. It was minimal, but the price was not. Apple's base MacBook Air cost $1,799 at the time, an expensive laptop even by today's standards.
Best *laptop* I've ever owned (Score:5, Informative)
When I say *laptop* I use it for email, presentations, business operations and demonstrations. I don't use it for software development or any kind of network or processor intensive tasks.
It's thin, light, rugged with a good screen. Works well with projectors with 6+ hours of battery life (after four years). Microsoft Office's operation is fair (but I think that's more of Microsoft's issue than Apple's OS X).
I'm not an Apple guy (although I am a vehement Win 10 hater), just that this laptop has done what I've needed of it for years for my business, in a variety of different locations (and countries) without a glitch or problem of any kind.
Re: (Score:2)
When I say *laptop* I use it for email, presentations, business operations and demonstrations. I don't use it for software development or any kind of network or processor intensive tasks.
It's thin, light, rugged with a good screen. Works well with projectors with 6+ hours of battery life (after four years). Microsoft Office's operation is fair (but I think that's more of Microsoft's issue than Apple's OS X).
I'm not an Apple guy (although I am a vehement Win 10 hater), just that this laptop has done what I've needed of it for years for my business, in a variety of different locations (and countries) without a glitch or problem of any kind.
There are plenty of people who do use the MacBook Air for development and it does well. Maybe this is more amongst web developers?
Back in 2014 I bought my MacBook Air because I needed to replace my ageing MacBook Pro that had suffered a coffee spill and I was on a tight budget, but still wanted to stay with an Apple branded computer. We are now in 2018 and it is still doing a good enough job. Certainly if graphics processing matters then it isn't a great choice, but otherwise it is a good general use comput
Re: (Score:2)
We get a choice of Macbook Pro or Macbook Air at work. Generally only people who travel a lot prefer the Air, because the screen is so tiny, the keyboard is cramped, it's not nearly as powerful.
Re: (Score:2)
The Air hasn't seen a major upgrade since 2015. The Macbook Pro is a way better machine, and since MBPs no longer have HDDs, it is almost as thin.
Max thickness of Macbook Air: 0.68 inches
Max thickness of Macbook Pro: 0.71 inches
So you save 0.03 inches (less than a mm), and get a far inferior computer.
Re: (Score:2)
The Macbook Airs used a decent TN screen (colors don't shift as badly as the worst ones), but it's dim and the color saturation sucks (about 60% sRGB, though some of the earlier models were closer to 50%). I've had to steer numerous artists and photographers away from the MBA because of this. If you do color work and want a Mac, you're pretty much stuck with the Macbook Pros. Apple knows which industries butter their bread, and always gimped the MBA with a poor
Re: (Score:2)
My laptop has Ethernet, HDMI, Thunderbolt, USB2, USB3, SD slot, head phones and microphone jacks.
The only thing ever really plugged in to it is a USB wireless mouse transceiver. I used to use a bluetooth mouse, but the dodgy Intel bluetooth kept randomly dropping out.
Sometimes I plug an SD card in to it, but that's via a micro to standard SD adapter.
Lots of people don't ever plug anything but the power cord in to their laptop.
I wish they were still trying (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Actually cutting costs is a game to prolong failure.
Gateway 2000 back in the early to mid 1990s were well known for its quality. Sure they cost a bit more but it was worth the extra price. Then they started to cust costs and make cheaper products which made people to hate the product.
Dell in the mid 1990s to mid 00. Play the same story.
Mid 00 - mid teens Apple has the spot.
Now the question what is the quality computer line up that is coming up next?
Lenovo the think pad line has consistently kept its quality
Re: (Score:2)
Dell and HP enterprise lines are really well built.
I'm typing this on a Dell M6700 that is built like a tank. My new work laptop is a HP ZBook G3.
However neither of them are anywhere near the 'cheap' side of the spectrum.
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes, the best or only way to increase profits is just to keep cutting costs.
That only works if the cost of what is being cut exceeds the profits it generates.
I doubt if this is true for Macs. They are some of the best selling laptops made by any company, and they sell at a significant premium compared to Windows laptops. The only extra cost is maintaining OSX, but I have heard there are only a few dozen employees working on it full time, and there is a lot of source duplication with iOS.
Macs should be a cash cow for Apple.
Disclaimer: I have a newish 15" Macbook Pro and I am very
Re: (Score:2)
I wish Apple would quit trying to come out with new stuff all the time and get the bugs and quirks in their products ironed out. Take two years and don't release any wildly new hardware or software features and just refine the hell out of what's out there now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple *did* innovate in the netbook space. With a touchscreen, pencil and detachable keyboard - the iPad Pro.
Something running OS X, you say? Dunno, ask Tim.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, they tried anyway. I don't think that Apple has sold nearly as many iPad Pro's as they wanted to, mostly because you can get a much more functional and powerful Ultrabook for around the same price once you add all of the iPad Pro accessories.
Or maybe they sold more than you think (Score:2)
I don't think that Apple has sold nearly as many iPad Pro's as they wanted to,
Signs point the opposite way, since they may a slightly smaller model of Pro and also been pretty good about updating the larger Pro with some decent speed and display increases.
I have really liked mine; my next trip I plan to travel with just an iPad Pro for working with photos, no laptop. Much lighter.
OSX hardware has seen good updates (Score:2)
They really don't give a damn about anything that runs OS X these days and it's a shame.
What makes you say that? They've redone the MacBook Pro line with USB-C, the Touch Bar, super fast SSD storage, and still continue with excellent displays. On the desktop they just released the iMac Pro which is really powerful and actually has a decent cooling design, and we know they are working on an totally revised Mac Pro desktop.
You may not like some of the changes they made, but I don't see where anyone could re
My best laptop. (Score:2)
VNC, SSH w/X, or RDP to connect to beefier desktop or workstation machines completes it.
Neat device. Got meself one back in Q1 2011. (Score:2)
I remember all the stupid jokes from my fellow nerd buddies. They didn't get it.
The MB Air was the first full powered portable work PC that you could carry around without breaking your back. 1.5 kg, 6 hours of battery time, sometimes more if you dimed the backlight and turned off wifi. I still have mine and it still is usable and useful. Although it does boot rather sluggish with macOS Sierra.
I hope they continue the line and make cheaper mac laptops again. 1500 Euros for a regular MB pro is just too much,
Released by Steve Jobs (Score:2)
Has Apple released anything since Steve Jobs died that hasn't been a total flop?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The entire smart watch market is a flop.
Re: (Score:2)
Seven million units according to Forbes. [forbes.com]
FIFY (Score:2)
The entire *remaining* smart watch market is a flop.
Fixed it for you.
For the right user, perfect (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
How did you get malware on a Windows 10 machine if you only run 'Open Save Print'??
This is a fluff piece (Score:2)
So an article talking about something that happened ten years ago? Where's the news?
Re: (Score:2)
The news is that ten years later, the MacBook Air still exists and is only slightly different than the first model. It went from a Core 2 Duo to a dual-core i5/i7, the RAM from 2GB, to 4GB and finally to 8GB. The USB 2 port was upgraded to two USB3 ports, the TN display increased in resolution but is still a TN display which is a shame in 2018 for the price Apple are asking.
Apple should upgrade the CPU to the latest generation, swap the display for a regular TFT with a 1080p resolution and drop the price in
"expensive laptop even by today's standards" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I believe TurboStar was just referring to inflation, where $1795US in 2007 would be something like $2100US in 2018 dollars.
I loved my MacBook Air (Score:2)
I bought the refreshed version with the original curvy form factor (and the port access flap). It was the first laptop I ever had with a solid-state drive... and taught me never to buy a laptop without one, ever again.
But much as I loved that one, I prefer this 2015 13" MacBook Pro - it's probably the best laptop Apple's ever made (and, unfortunately, will ever make). It's only 1/2 pound heavier than my Air was, and it's got lots of ports, a better screen, and a much better processor.
The ThinkPad X40 was lighter and generally smaller (Score:2)
MacBook Air (2008):
1280 x 800 display, 802.11 a/b/g (draft N), 12.8" x 8.94" x 0.76", 3.0 lbs
ThinkPad X40 (2004):
1024 x 768 display, 802.11 a/b/g, 10.5" x 8.3" x 1.0", 2.7 lbs
Considering they had four years, it's a pretty modest improvement over IBM's lightweight notebook.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the Pentium M, spinning HD, and shorter battery life kept it from being as much of a love affair as the MacBook Air (at least the rev I got). You're right that there wasn't any huge technology advancement, but sometimes you have to hit a certain sweet spot. I just remember this thing felt faster than any laptop I'd used before (primarily from the SSD subsystem), and the battery lasted so long I literally never had to think about it any more. I fell in love. It still feels like fast modern laptop all
pricie but worth it ... (Score:1)
for the following reasons:
i worked hp notebook and compaq notebook support for 18 months, the horror stories i'm privi to are phenominal! can you say moses called?
my first daughter went off to the university of alberta - billingual nursing, we gave her a mb air
... had absolutely ZERO problem. she's an alum now and it still works fine!
my second daughter went off to the thompson rivers university - nursing, we gave her a mb air
... had one problem. she's four months from being an alum now. the one problem, s
Re: (Score:2)
If I as kid #4, I'd sell the Macbook Air and get a AMD Ryzen based gaming PC with the proceeds. You can build a gaming PC with a pretty kick ass video card in it for around $1,000.
Hell, he'd probably have enough left over for a cheap Dell or HP Windows 10 laptop along with some cash for games.
Re: (Score:1)
You're not giving your forth child a forth machine/a?? [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
there where several notebooks thinner than a MacBook Air long before it came out. Sony Vaio had a few in 2004
There probably were, but I don't see them on the market anymore. Sony Vaio become history in 2014. The MacBook Air still fills a certain niche, though the specs could do with a little tweaking.
Dangerous machine (Score:3)
My son just bought one and that thing is a tiny dangerous wedge.
Stick a bat to it's spine and you could chop down a tree.
It's also faster than my office MacBook Pro 2014. Jelly.