Renewable Energy Set To Be Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels By 2020, Says Report

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Independent: Continuous technological improvements have led to a rapid fall in the cost of renewable energy in recent years, meaning some forms can already comfortably compete with fossil fuels. The report suggests this trend will continue, and that by 2020 "all the renewable power generation technologies that are now in commercial use are expected to fall within the fossil fuel-fired cost range." Of those technologies, most will either be at the lower end of the cost range or actually undercutting fossil fuels. "This new dynamic signals a significant shift in the energy paradigm," said Adnan Amin, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), which published the report. "Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now -- overwhelmingly -- a smart economic one." The report looked specifically at the relative cost of new energy projects being commissioned. As renewable energy becomes cheaper, consumers will benefit from investment in green infrastructure. The current cost for fossil fuel power generation ranges from around 4p to 12p per kilowatt hour across G20 countries. By 2020, IREA predicted renewables will cost between 2p and 7p, with the best onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects expected to deliver electricity by 2p or less next year.

  • It already is... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Aighearach ( 97333 )

    You just left out most of the costs of fossil fuels!

      What, objectively, is the full cost of fossil fuels?

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Aighearach ( 97333 )

        If the claimed problem is that many things have been left out of the calculation, the response would be first to look into what those things are, rather than jumping straight to demanding a corrected final result.

        I suspect you're not asking in good faith, due to the absurdity of the way you phrase the question.

        But if you were just being lazy, then I'll spoon feed you the search term: "fossil fuel externalities." That will return your years and years worth of reading materials on the subject, and you can ver

      • Fossil fuels are most common in a few countries. That means odds are you have to go somewhere else to get them unless your country happens to be one of the lucky ones. There's a long history of nasty wars fought over oil. And those wars are _expensive_. The Iraq war's final bill is going to be around $7 trillion with a 'T'. Afghanistan is going to be around $3 trillion.

        Then there's pollution. Even if you pretend climate change is a Chinese hoax smog isn't. Asthma, lung cancer, respiratory & heart di

        • It seems you may have come to one of the answer as to why Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other oil rich nations are investing in nuclear power. They are investing in solar power too, it seems. Why would they invest in nuclear power if solar power holds so much promise on providing cheap energy?

          Here's something the US Marines figured out. Solar panels are difficult to protect in a time of war. They can't be put in a concrete bunker and still provide power. They spent a lot of money on developing flexible and du

    • Even with a bit higher capital costs between sources when you have to compete against an essentially zero fuel cost you are bound to fail.
      If I were making big bets today, I would be looking for a few narrow canyons I cold buy to put in some pumped hydro. That type of base storage is where the next gold rush will be found. Cool thing about pulped hydro is that you can reuse the water over and over.
      I also remember hearing about some group looking into reusing old mine railways as they tend to be steepe

      Why worry about that?

      When the DIRECT cost passes the crossovers, renewables first take up the new loads, then displace fossil fuels for old ones.

      So you don't NEED government hacks to map the indirect costs into the market (and provide massive opportunities for graft and rent-seeking). The UN-hidden costs are enough to drive the market.

    • cost of oil, coal and such is dictated at the moment by market factors - what kind of money can you get by selling it. basically what this means is that if demand goes down they can sell it for cheaper than they are selling it at now.. also for the same reason price of oil will never(in our life) double, since at that point making alternative liquid from coal would be profitable.

      anyhow, if it's going to go so low in just two years what kind of an idiot would buy solar _now_ ?

      anyhow coal is cheap for the ch

  • I'm wondering what's going to happen (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:58PM (#55935257)
    when the US and the rest of the world loses collective interest in the middle east? Saudi Arabia is just now trying to figure out how to modernize their country when the price of oil collapses. They're desperately trying to get women into the economy because their current social system isn't compatible with the kinds of two income families countries want/need to maintain the growth/profit margins they're used to.
    • They're probably in for an ugly time of things. The people in power manage to stay in power because they can afford to pay for their own protection and to placate the population with all of that money. Add in those societies being among the more repressive on the planet and you've got a powder keg that's ready to erupt. The only question is how violent it will become and whether or not it will devolve into outright civil war as we've recently seen with other countries in the region.
    • I've seen some terrible [theguardian.com] climate forecasts that are possible in the Middle East if the weather patterns change to bring massive humidity to a previously arid but oppressively hot climate. Even the base line predictions are pretty bad. Agriculture will likely move north (south in the Southern Hemisphere) and the region has few natural resources outside of hydrocarbons. It looks like Mother Nature gives no fks and is about to punch the Middle East in the nuts. Of course the Middle East is probably where a
      • I need to hear this one: where in the Middle East did "a lot of of the CO2 come from"?
        • From the geological formations underneath the Middle East, obviously.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by jezwel ( 2451108 )
          I would expect the source is all that oil that is being pumped out the ME and sent wherever to be burnt and end up as CO2 & more (about half a billion tonnes a year)

          There's a lot MORE coal production elsewhere though, so blaming the ME for the majority seems incorrect. China as the highest coal 'producer' was around 3.8 gigatonnes of coal annually, so just on that scale is more than 7.5x as destructive.
          All those stats are highly rounded and not current anymore, but the scale should be a nice indicat

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Back to pearl farming and dates? Exporting the religious doctrine.

    • when the US and the rest of the world loses collective interest in the middle east?

      It's not just the middle east but they are going to be the ones hit the hardest. The answer is that there will be a shift in power and it will ultimately have a positive and stabilizing effect. However, the resettlement of power can sometimes turn very ugly with events like civil wars and genocides. The faster the world abandon's their oil supply, the shorter and more tumultuous the transition period will be. Their economies are going to stagnate if they haven't invested in an educated populous.

      TL;DR: a

    • It already is. Thanks to "fracking," the USA has now discovered massive reserves of oil and natural gas domestically, and allowed the revival of many supposedly "tapped out" oilfields. The USA is set to become one of the world's largest producers of natural gas--and we have such a surplus supply that Shell's Pennzoil division is making motor oil from natural gas!

    • I'm wondering what's going to happen when the US and the rest of the world loses collective interest in the middle east?

      Not gonna happen. Less than half of the oil the US imports is used as fuel in the first place. Even without being used as fuel, petroleum is still in massive demand as a chemical feedstock.

      Not to mention something under a third of the US's oil imports come from the Middle East in the first place - the bulk comes from Canada, Central, and South America.

      Far more interesting to me than the

  • We can also get rid of giveaways like net metering while at it.

  • Instead of propping up the coal industry how about that money be spent educating and training displaced coal miners so they can work in the solar industry? They'll have jobs and I'm sure they'll be much happier every day working above ground instead of dark dangerous mines.

    • We may be seeing the last "hurrah" of coal over the next 20 years. The development of new nuclear reactor technologies such as the molten salt reactor fueled by plentiful thorium-232 could end the age of coal within 40 years.

      • I've looked into that, watched the YouTube video about it, even emailed the guy behind it, and from what he tells me the government isn't in the least bit interested in the technology, and without their support production-level power plants based on it won't ever happen.

  • Not counting the cost of storage (Score:4, Insightful)

    by atomicalgebra ( 4566883 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @08:17PM (#55935345)

    The problem is the cost of storage. Renewables are intermittent meaning we need storage or baseload backup. 96% of our current storage is done thru pumped hydro [wikipedia.org]. All of our current storage will last less then a hour. It is not feasible to scale that up to a 100% percent renewable grid [pnas.org]. Batteries are even more expensive and less feasible for grid level storage.

    Given the realities of climate change, it is immoral to oppose nuclear power

    • The latest bid prices for wind and solar in the US included solar and were cheaper than old and already paid for power plant coal power. (approx 3 cents a kwh). These bids included storage.

      Storage + renewable prices have already reached parity or cheaper than coal in most of the US. This paper indicates the remaining rest of the continental US will reach parity in a few years. Battery prices have fallen precipitously over the last 5 years and storage is competitive with generation.

    • It is very unlikely for the wind to stop blowing across the entire country at once. By using large connected grids and diversifying the types of renewable energy you are using you can minimise the amount of storage required. Not to mention solar thermal with 100% availability is becoming very competetive to coal. Once it is cheaper your point will be moot.
      • Any reliable grid will still need at days to weeks of storage. And solar thermal does not have 100% availability. The best plants (which are location dependent) have capacity factors less then 50%.

      • You say that but I remember a couple very long and hot summers where Dad sat by the TV watching the weather channel on satellite, waiting for the wind to blow and the rains to start. Crops won't grow without the rain, and the winds bring the rain.

        So we sat in the farmhouse, and watched the weather channel. Weeks at a time. My brothers and I would play with our Lego blocks almost afraid to talk to Dad since he was oddly quiet everyday.

        Oh, I'm sure someone will point out that if it was the summer and there

  • ... by 2020 "all the renewable power generation technologies that are now in commercial use are expected to fall within the fossil fuel-fired cost range." [and will continue to drop below them] ... "Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now -- overwhelmingly -- a smart economic one."

    THIS is how The Invisible Hand eliminates greenhouse gas emissions. B-)

    Cost of renewable energy collection drops as tech advances.
    * Solar photovoltaic,

    • The people worried about carbon emissions are just not realizing the huge downturn in output we'll see over the next few decades. They are worried about what things might be lime in 100 years when within 50 we'll have a massive drop in CO2 output.

      Instead they should be focusing on real pollution which has a far larger lifespan in the environment than CO2...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rgmoore ( 133276 )

      THIS is how The Invisible Hand eliminates greenhouse gas emissions.

      So long as you ignore all the help the invisible hand had getting to this point. There's been a lot of government investment in developing those renewable energy technologies. That's not to say there's anything wrong with the government stepping in and helping to develop new tech- government funding has helped a huge amount of new tech in practically every field- just to point out that this isn't purely the result of private enterprise ope

    • Control and conversion IS semiconductor tech, with all the Moore's Law benefits.

      Only in part. The issues with power electronics are not generally with component density but rather with component properties (max voltage, max current, heat losses, lifetime, manufacturing costs etc.). These things do advance but not in line with Moore's law which was about digital circuitry.

  • This makes sense. All technology trends continue indefinitely. Look at Moore's Law: it has been going strong for 30 years now and will never end!

  • Fusion (Score:3)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @08:27PM (#55935409)

    >"Renewable Energy Set To Be Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels By 2020"

    Or we figure out effective fusion, finally, and all our problems with energy and everything related to it just go "poof"! Energy related nation conflict, emissions, waste, land use, most of the danger, most of the cost, supply issues, many of the grid issues, could all quickly disappear.

    OK, so I am living in a dream world. But it COULD happen.... based on how long it has already taken, probably not by 2020, unfortunately.

    • Sorry, but due to the cost of tritium, DT fusion, the only kind we can hope to do in the next 50 years, will be about $1 per KWh.

      Effective fusion has been figured out long ago. The Sun fuses 93 million miles away, and we collect its energy here.

      No way will earth fusion reactors compete with solar and wind.

      instead, we'll be using it for spacecraft and military ships and submarines.

      • Space applications, perhaps. Once we get to building million tonne space vessels. Submarines? That would require truly miniature reactors, and fusion at small scale sucks really badly.

        • I'd argue that the large reactor reactor designs suck the worst. laser and tokamaks are expensive failures, and ITER will be another.

          a working fusion reactor won't one of these big silly monsters; it will be something in the direction of a fusor/polywell if it happens at all.

  • Remove fossil oil, and relation between nations change. Saudis will be obvious loosers. I wonder if Russia's economy is diverse enough to avoid collapse. And without oil, US interest for middle east vanish, will US Israel support too?

  • Cost curves of fuel vs. electric just intersected roughly 10 weeks ago in late 2017. Note: That is cost for electric going down, like pretty steep. And that's with *todays* electric vehicles, with shitty batteries and no economics of scale. Experts expect ICEs to be basically gone in 10 years, simply by economics alone. Some say in roughly 5 years from now people will start paying for someone to take their ICEs, so bad will be their feasibility vs. EVs. The private owned ICE car industry is in for an equiva

  • Even more important than "renewable" energy is diversity of energy sources. Every source of energy has its drawbacks:

    - Hydroelectric dams are "renewable" and fossil-free. But they disrupt river life.
    - Wind farms kill birds and (in some people's view) ruin landscapes.
    - Nuclear energy creates waste products that are very, very hard to safely dispose of, and create risks of leaking in natural disasters.
    - Solar energy farms require a lot of land, and endanger and displace wildlife.
    - Tidal-powered turbines kill

