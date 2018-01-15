Renewable Energy Set To Be Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels By 2020, Says Report (independent.co.uk) 97
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Independent: Continuous technological improvements have led to a rapid fall in the cost of renewable energy in recent years, meaning some forms can already comfortably compete with fossil fuels. The report suggests this trend will continue, and that by 2020 "all the renewable power generation technologies that are now in commercial use are expected to fall within the fossil fuel-fired cost range." Of those technologies, most will either be at the lower end of the cost range or actually undercutting fossil fuels. "This new dynamic signals a significant shift in the energy paradigm," said Adnan Amin, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), which published the report. "Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now -- overwhelmingly -- a smart economic one." The report looked specifically at the relative cost of new energy projects being commissioned. As renewable energy becomes cheaper, consumers will benefit from investment in green infrastructure. The current cost for fossil fuel power generation ranges from around 4p to 12p per kilowatt hour across G20 countries. By 2020, IREA predicted renewables will cost between 2p and 7p, with the best onshore wind and solar photovoltaic projects expected to deliver electricity by 2p or less next year.
What, objectively, is the full cost of fossil fuels?
If the claimed problem is that many things have been left out of the calculation, the response would be first to look into what those things are, rather than jumping straight to demanding a corrected final result.
I suspect you're not asking in good faith, due to the absurdity of the way you phrase the question.
But if you were just being lazy, then I'll spoon feed you the search term: "fossil fuel externalities." That will return your years and years worth of reading materials on the subject, and you can ver
Wars and Pollution come to mind (Score:3)
Then there's pollution. Even if you pretend climate change is a Chinese hoax smog isn't. Asthma, lung cancer, respiratory & heart di
It seems you may have come to one of the answer as to why Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other oil rich nations are investing in nuclear power. They are investing in solar power too, it seems. Why would they invest in nuclear power if solar power holds so much promise on providing cheap energy?
Here's something the US Marines figured out. Solar panels are difficult to protect in a time of war. They can't be put in a concrete bunker and still provide power. They spent a lot of money on developing flexible and du
Re: (Score:3)
If I were making big bets today, I would be looking for a few narrow canyons I cold buy to put in some pumped hydro. That type of base storage is where the next gold rush will be found. Cool thing about pulped hydro is that you can reuse the water over and over.
I also remember hearing about some group looking into reusing old mine railways as they tend to be steepe
Why worry about that? (Score:3)
Why worry about that?
When the DIRECT cost passes the crossovers, renewables first take up the new loads, then displace fossil fuels for old ones.
So you don't NEED government hacks to map the indirect costs into the market (and provide massive opportunities for graft and rent-seeking). The UN-hidden costs are enough to drive the market.
The problem is, carrier-scale Hydro is a no-go in the US. They've already passed peak Hydro. And while micro-hydro will make up SOME difference, it won't make up THAT much.
no it isn't, heres why.. (Score:2)
cost of oil, coal and such is dictated at the moment by market factors - what kind of money can you get by selling it. basically what this means is that if demand goes down they can sell it for cheaper than they are selling it at now.. also for the same reason price of oil will never(in our life) double, since at that point making alternative liquid from coal would be profitable.
anyhow, if it's going to go so low in just two years what kind of an idiot would buy solar _now_ ?
anyhow coal is cheap for the ch
I'm wondering what's going to happen (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
And it has many uses other than just transportation.
Though 71% of the oil use in the US is for transportation. That's a pretty huge drop in demand if you convert even a portion of the transportations sector to electricity. It won't eliminate demand for oil, but it will but pretty strong downward pressure on the price.
Yes, but here's the thing. The vast majority of oil is used for transportation, between jet fuel, bunker fuel for ships, and gasoline. Furthermore, that is VERY inefficient. The utter best you can hope for out of ICE is 50%, which is theoretical, not economically viable. So roughly 30% of oil is literally being thrown away/wasted.
Remove that demand, and the price of oil falls, really hard. The sum total of all other uses of petroleum can be satisfied without the middle east.
Re: (Score:3)
There's a lot MORE coal production elsewhere though, so blaming the ME for the majority seems incorrect. China as the highest coal 'producer' was around 3.8 gigatonnes of coal annually, so just on that scale is more than 7.5x as destructive.
All those stats are highly rounded and not current anymore, but the scale should be a nice indicat
when the US and the rest of the world loses collective interest in the middle east?
It's not just the middle east but they are going to be the ones hit the hardest. The answer is that there will be a shift in power and it will ultimately have a positive and stabilizing effect. However, the resettlement of power can sometimes turn very ugly with events like civil wars and genocides. The faster the world abandon's their oil supply, the shorter and more tumultuous the transition period will be. Their economies are going to stagnate if they haven't invested in an educated populous.
TL;DR: a
It already is. Thanks to "fracking," the USA has now discovered massive reserves of oil and natural gas domestically, and allowed the revival of many supposedly "tapped out" oilfields. The USA is set to become one of the world's largest producers of natural gas--and we have such a surplus supply that Shell's Pennzoil division is making motor oil from natural gas!
Not gonna happen. Less than half of the oil the US imports is used as fuel in the first place. Even without being used as fuel, petroleum is still in massive demand as a chemical feedstock.
Not to mention something under a third of the US's oil imports come from the Middle East in the first place - the bulk comes from Canada, Central, and South America.
Far more interesting to me than the
Goody we can stop subsidies and Tax Credits (Score:2)
We can also get rid of giveaways like net metering while at it.
Net metering is no giveaway, anyone that claims as such has no idea about the matter.
Start re-educating/retraining coal miners (Score:2)
We may be seeing the last "hurrah" of coal over the next 20 years. The development of new nuclear reactor technologies such as the molten salt reactor fueled by plentiful thorium-232 could end the age of coal within 40 years.
If batteries are not counted as "renewable" then such subsidies can keep flowing every utility bill.
e.g. "renewable" is not getting a direct subsidies but the new battery network all over a state, nation is.
Every habitual structure has to get inspected, be grid connected and has to pay for grid connection every year.
So the claim of no subsidies can be presented but the utility bill pri
Not counting the cost of storage (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is the cost of storage. Renewables are intermittent meaning we need storage or baseload backup. 96% of our current storage is done thru pumped hydro [wikipedia.org]. All of our current storage will last less then a hour. It is not feasible to scale that up to a 100% percent renewable grid [pnas.org]. Batteries are even more expensive and less feasible for grid level storage.
Given the realities of climate change, it is immoral to oppose nuclear power
Re: (Score:3)
Unless the tax payers, the private sector invested in pumped-storage hydroelectricity in the 1950-90's most nations have existing dams that would have to be upgraded.
Someone had to think of the reverse electric motor driven pumps at the time. Many design just went for a reservoir and saved costs as generation only.
Pump back can be
The latest bid prices for wind and solar in the US included solar and were cheaper than old and already paid for power plant coal power. (approx 3 cents a kwh). These bids included storage.
Storage + renewable prices have already reached parity or cheaper than coal in most of the US. This paper indicates the remaining rest of the continental US will reach parity in a few years. Battery prices have fallen precipitously over the last 5 years and storage is competitive with generation.
You say that but I remember a couple very long and hot summers where Dad sat by the TV watching the weather channel on satellite, waiting for the wind to blow and the rains to start. Crops won't grow without the rain, and the winds bring the rain.
So we sat in the farmhouse, and watched the weather channel. Weeks at a time. My brothers and I would play with our Lego blocks almost afraid to talk to Dad since he was oddly quiet everyday.
Oh, I'm sure someone will point out that if it was the summer and there
THIS is how The Invisible Hand ... (Score:2, Insightful)
THIS is how The Invisible Hand eliminates greenhouse gas emissions. B-)
Cost of renewable energy collection drops as tech advances.
* Solar photovoltaic,
Exactly right (Score:2)
The people worried about carbon emissions are just not realizing the huge downturn in output we'll see over the next few decades. They are worried about what things might be lime in 100 years when within 50 we'll have a massive drop in CO2 output.
Instead they should be focusing on real pollution which has a far larger lifespan in the environment than CO2...
So long as you ignore all the help the invisible hand had getting to this point. There's been a lot of government investment in developing those renewable energy technologies. That's not to say there's anything wrong with the government stepping in and helping to develop new tech- government funding has helped a huge amount of new tech in practically every field- just to point out that this isn't purely the result of private enterprise ope
Control and conversion IS semiconductor tech, with all the Moore's Law benefits.
Only in part. The issues with power electronics are not generally with component density but rather with component properties (max voltage, max current, heat losses, lifetime, manufacturing costs etc.). These things do advance but not in line with Moore's law which was about digital circuitry.
Trend (Score:1)
Fusion (Score:3)
>"Renewable Energy Set To Be Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels By 2020"
Or we figure out effective fusion, finally, and all our problems with energy and everything related to it just go "poof"! Energy related nation conflict, emissions, waste, land use, most of the danger, most of the cost, supply issues, many of the grid issues, could all quickly disappear.
OK, so I am living in a dream world. But it COULD happen.... based on how long it has already taken, probably not by 2020, unfortunately.
Sorry, but due to the cost of tritium, DT fusion, the only kind we can hope to do in the next 50 years, will be about $1 per KWh.
Effective fusion has been figured out long ago. The Sun fuses 93 million miles away, and we collect its energy here.
No way will earth fusion reactors compete with solar and wind.
instead, we'll be using it for spacecraft and military ships and submarines.
I'd argue that the large reactor reactor designs suck the worst. laser and tokamaks are expensive failures, and ITER will be another.
a working fusion reactor won't one of these big silly monsters; it will be something in the direction of a fusor/polywell if it happens at all.
Geopolitical changes (Score:2)
Cost curves of fuel vs. electric just intersected (Score:2)
Cost curves of fuel vs. electric just intersected roughly 10 weeks ago in late 2017. Note: That is cost for electric going down, like pretty steep. And that's with *todays* electric vehicles, with shitty batteries and no economics of scale. Experts expect ICEs to be basically gone in 10 years, simply by economics alone. Some say in roughly 5 years from now people will start paying for someone to take their ICEs, so bad will be their feasibility vs. EVs. The private owned ICE car industry is in for an equiva
Unsubsidized PV has hit below 2 cents kW. Apparently the author did not read the report very well. Renewables dropped below other sources 2 years ago in much of the world.
Diversity of energy sources more important (Score:2)
Even more important than "renewable" energy is diversity of energy sources. Every source of energy has its drawbacks:
- Hydroelectric dams are "renewable" and fossil-free. But they disrupt river life.
- Wind farms kill birds and (in some people's view) ruin landscapes.
- Nuclear energy creates waste products that are very, very hard to safely dispose of, and create risks of leaking in natural disasters.
- Solar energy farms require a lot of land, and endanger and displace wildlife.
- Tidal-powered turbines kill