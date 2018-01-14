California Will Close Its Last Nuclear Power Plant (sfchronicle.com) 42
An anonymous reader quotes the San Francisco Chronicle: California's last nuclear power plant -- Diablo Canyon, whose contentious birth helped shape the modern environmental movement -- will close in 2025, state utility regulators decided Thursday. The unanimous vote by the California Public Utilities Commission will likely bring an end to nuclear energy's long history in the state. State law forbids building more nuclear plants in California until the federal government creates a long-term solution for dealing with their waste, a goal that remains elusive despite decades of effort.
The decision comes even as California expands its fight against global warming. Owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., Diablo Canyon is the state's largest power plant, supplying 9 percent of California's electricity while producing no greenhouse gases. "With this decision, we chart a new energy future by phasing out nuclear power here in California," said commission President Michael Picker. "We've looked hard at all the arguments, and we agree the time has come."
YAY for coal? (Score:3)
Do we have any rails coming in from West Virginia?
No new coal plants are under construction or planned anywhere in America.
California energy will come from gas, wind, and solar, with a tiny contribution from geothermal.
The Big One is going to hit in two months.
California doesn't have big ones because it has lots of little one.
Oregon is the state with the big one looming. It's been building since the last magnitude 9 in 1700.
Actually, California is due Real Soon Now (in human, not geologic, time) for a really big one on the Hayward fault (parallel to, and just across the bay from, the more famous, and more recently active, San Andreas).
I was looking at where it runs recently. It runs right under hospital row in Fremont - literally through the parking lot that separates my doctor's office building (and a surgery center) from the BART tracks. Right up the main driveway into the Kaiser medical complex.
Morons (Score:3)
California is run by morons.
Is that why it is the 6th largest economy in the world? I'll hang with the morons thank you very much.
No, that's because it's done it on the back of cheap labor by illegal immigrants.
In answer to your question, no, it isn't. California's economy is in spite of the current government, not because of it. That won't last forever. Practically the entire current California government and the infected 9th Circuit of the US Court of Appeals seems to be doing what they can to either destroy or damage prospects for the future.
Not really (Score:3)
Six months ago, I moved from libertarian paradise Texas to the People's Republic of California.
California is much, much better run. To paraphrase the greatest leader in American history, Texas is a shithole. The people there are great, but the political leadership is garbage, mainly because of gerrymandering.
Guess they were not serious about climate change (Score:3)
No way are they going to be able to replace all of the energy lost from that plant from renewables. It's going to come from some other state, spewing coal and sulfur... or possibly they simply will increase the brownouts, but it's OK because all of the large cash cows have learned to have their own generation facilities for anything important.
Nuclear energy is the cheapest form above all the others, it's a shame to see the world fold this away even as they scream the Earth needs saving. You were saving it friend, and now you are letting it go.
You sure about that? Germany's economy is larger than CA but using renewables they have more energy than they can use.
Are YOU sure about that? GR 35% from renewables. (Score:5, Interesting)
Germany's economy is larger than CA but using renewables they have more energy than they can use.
Nope.
During brief times of year, that MAY be true, as with the headline you are thinking of where German power pricing was negative on Christmas day in December [businessinsider.com].
However most of the time Germans are importing power because they shut down all nuclear plants - they are currently producing about 35% of their power from renewables [cleanenergywire.org]
But all that importing and expensive renewable power facilities means that Germans pay some of the highest power rates in the world [ovoenergy.com]. Even if on Christmas you do get a break because the office buildings are shut down...
Germany is not importing power.
We export about 1/3rd of our power generation.
We mostly are a transit country for exports into our neighbours, some charts show this as import, but they usulally have also transit charts or export charts.
Get a damn clue, moron.
Germany is not importing power.
We export about 1/3rd of our power generation.
We mostly are a transit country for exports into our neighbours, some charts show this as import, but they usulally have also transit charts or export charts.
Get a damn clue, moron.
[Citation Needed]
Read my old posts, there are enough citations.
...
And: learn how to google
2 Faults... (Score:1)
Diablo Canyon Power Plant is in San Luis Obispo County, on the beach, and near two different faults. Given recent seismic events in California they may just be deciding it is past time the plants are removed as a major ecological hazard in the event of seismic activities or a Fukushima Daiichi grade Tsunami.
Given that the plants are almost 50 years old and pressurized water reactors, it seems like there are a half dozen individual reasons worthy of shutting it down, and legislators have thankfully chosen to
Germany is increasing coal use. Duh. (Score:2)
The 2020 emission reduction target is now completely out of reach. But don't worry, they are going to build more coal power plants instead: https://energytransition.org/2... [energytransition.org]
California -- the only US state to experience rolling blackouts due to incompetent "central planning". More to be coming soon...
Are you referring to the market manipulation conducted by the energy traders empowered in the Bush years?
"Burn baby burn!" I still remember that recording. It sounded like a callow frat boy getting his first lap dance. But he had reason -- hundreds of millions were sucked out of the state but the combination of a fire and rigging the electricity supply.
Once the "free market" was brought under proper regulation we have had no rolling blackouts.
He's referring to now (Score:2)
Are you referring to the market manipulation conducted by the energy traders empowered in the Bush years?
Although it was popular all through Obama's term to blame things on Bush, are we not just a little past that now?
Because California is still seeing blackouts [institutef...search.org].